Qiagen's (QGEN) Presents at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Broker Conference - (Transcript)

Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN)

Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

September 12, 2017, 11:45 ET

Executives

John Gilardi - VP of Corporate Communications & IR

Roland Sackers - CFO, MD & Member of Management Board

Analysts

Stephen Beuchaw - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Beuchaw

Everyone, for being here at the Morgan Sanley Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Steve Beuchaw, the firm's life science tools and diagnostics analyst. Happy to have you all here and happy to have the team from QIAGEN here. Before we get into the discussion, I do want to remind everyone that all the pertinent disclosures for this conversation are available at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. I hear they're exciting. Roland, John, thank you for being here.

Roland Sackers

Thanks for having us.

John Gilardi

Thanks.

Stephen Beuchaw

I'd love to give you the opportunity to make any opening comments. Or we could go straight into Q&A?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Roland Sackers

No, let me kick it off and, I think, probably we can still have some time for questions. I think so far, 2017 was a good year for QIAGEN. I think you all have seen that we were able to deliver some acceleration, actually, in terms both top line growth, but also in terms of profitability. I think we had, actually, a good finish for this second quarter, coming in more or less as expected in terms of revenue growth and even slightly better in terms of profitability.

And I think the good news for us is what's really driven by more or less a portfolio of different products in different areas. Clearly, and particularly, QuantiFERON was still gaining on a very nice high momentum, but also other areas like our QIAsymphony business, our whole academic franchise and Pharma, all delivered incrementally growth to QIAGEN, I would say. Therefore, we feel quite confident now moving to second part of the business where we're able even to tighten the revenue guidance to the higher end on the guidance we have given before. So things are moving quite well as planned, and we go from here.

Stephen Beuchaw

So in the few years that I've been following QIAGEN, a lot has changed actually and in a good way. You got to a point where the product portfolio is optimized. If I think back to 2015, you made some changes to the commercial team, and it's given you a bit of bandwidth and opportunity to think about optimizing cost structure, driving earnings leverage. You introduced a multi-year plan last November in New York. I'd love to hear from you about how your thinking has evolved over the last year now that you've had some experience, you're taking that approach to the business? What do you think is the right expectation for operating expense growth? How do you want people thinking about margin expansion? And is that changed any way relative to what we heard last November?

Roland Sackers

I think you're absolutely right that profile of QIAGEN has changed a lot over the last few years and that we're now finally out of this dependency of one product, which was HPV, and clearly, a direct-draw business for many years. Instead of that, we were able to build a portfolio of at least 5 different growth drivers and all delivering, I would say, a very nice momentum for QIAGEN. So overall, I think we have a very different risk profile today in terms of revenue growth. But at the same time, as you alluded to, we also were able to, I would say, revisit our operational structure and did a lot of things over the last few years where - and finalizing, actually, with the end of second quarter of this year, which will give us opportunity to leverage the company even further, just a few examples.

As you know, we started to set up shared service centers like 18 months ago, very successful in Poland, with a shared service center covering Europe. And now we are in the middle of adding a second shared service center in Manila, not only for administrative functions, but also for customer service functions. And what it means for us right now, for example, is that now we're actually running more or less on double costs, clearly, ramping up the capacity in our shared service center, when at the same time, we're now ramping down over the next 6 to 9 months the costs we're having in all other global sites. So efficiency comes in, and we're talking about probably, I don't know, 150-plus positions. So it's quite meaningful.

And just one example. Second example is, by insourcing QuantiFERON. Clearly, an important product for us. And production was outsourced for many years, and now with more or less 2017, we moved to in-house to, at the end of the day, empty site in Maryland, where we had HPV production before. So just now is better utilization we're getting out of having that product produced in-house, not only in general having a better cost structure, but also helping us with all the overheads, it's quite meaningful. Same examples I can give for freight costs, for IT costs, for a lot of other areas. So I would say, we have seen probably the costs and the structuring costs running to all P&Ls, but all the efficiency gains are still not reaped in, and we will be able to deliver on them not only in the second part of this year, but also in 2018 and beyond.

As you know, the adjusted EBIT margin guidance for this year is somewhere between 150 and 200 basis points, improvement compared to last year. Probably for next year, it's still, again, I'm giving the official guidance here, but if you look at our midterm guidance, it's probably still somewhere between 75 and 100 basis points, so quite meaningful, if you exclude currency movements, and of course, acquisitions. So I would say, a lot of efficiencies still for us to reap, and I would say, also very visible.

Stephen Beuchaw

When companies make that transition going from building and maybe drive - focusing on organic growth, thinking about brands to make a concerted focus on cost rationalization, what you often find is that the management team actually finds more opportunity than they expected. Is that true here? And how do you think about the sustainability of some of the specific initiatives that you called out?

Roland Sackers

It's quite clear that you have a different focus on that when the company is growing, let's say, 3%, 4%, 5% growth than when the company was growing like 10%, 15% as we did for many, many years. And so we had clearly a different focus on identifying these opportunities. But I think, at the same time, of course, as QIAGEN also got a bigger company, then of course, also, by definition, you have more opportunities to tackle. So for example, you probably closed over the last 2 to three years a handful of quite meaningful sites consolidated in our region hubs and that clearly gives you a very different setup and leverage opportunity, something very different than you had as a smaller company.

Stephen Beuchaw

Before we shift over to top line, there are a couple of other points that I want to think - want to hear about. One is, you recently, actually, raised a bit of capital, and I'd like to talk about why you did that and how do you think about the timing and what that incremental capital can do for you. And then secondarily, it'd be interesting to hear from you how you thought about the prospects for free cash flow, or should I say, capital deployment over time. You, around the same time as the analyst meeting, started buying back stock. I think a lot of people, including us, were very happy to see that. Where is the bar now in terms of incremental deployment toward the buyback?

Roland Sackers

I would say, overall, our strategy hasn't changed in terms of capital allocation. I think you will still see a fair distribution on bolt-on acquisitions, at the same time continue with share buybacks. And as you know, for this year, we promise to buy back $300 million in terms of shares. We started the year with $240 million in synthetic share buyback. We're now more or less in the middle of fulfilling the remaining USD 60 million. And we will see if we're going to increase this year or probably latest next year and go for another share buyback. So we are, clearly, very much committed to our overall share buyback program. At the same time, as you said before, we structured our debt capacity over the last few days. We also issued a convertible, as we believe to very expected terms, we've gotten or done with a convert of 50 bps or 0.5% in terms of interest rate on a 6-year period and with a conversion price, I think, it's now about USD 50 as we laid over a call spread.

And if you turn it around and put the call spread more or less one - upfront amount into an overall continuous interest rate, it's still slightly above 1%, so very attractive if you compare to a normal 6-year U.S. dollar interest rate. And if you're going to have in mind that we have a $500 million refinancing coming up in 2019, I think, was a very - all of our view a nice opportunistic view to get that off your way.

John Gilardi

Just as a point, these are cash - it's a cash convertible note, too. So we're not going to issue an equity if they hit the conversion price.

Stephen Beuchaw

Very important. So let's transition to the top line. You haven't just been expanding margins, but you have demonstrated an ability to accelerate organic growth over the last year. I think that's true nominally. I think it's also true even if you exclude HPV. So it sets the bar a little bit higher, and frankly, you have raised the bar higher yet again with your guidance or implied guidance for the back half growth. I think over the course of the year, one of the sort of hot-button questions is, what is it that's going on in the back half that drives that growth. Can you just give us an update on our thinking there?

Roland Sackers

Sure. I think if you look at the second quarter and also now more or less moving into the third or fourth quarter, there's clearly a step-up required for us in terms of organic growth for the next 6 months. But at the same time, I think it's not as meaningful. And I think that might be even some of the reason for some confusion about our Q2 numbers, because there was clearly this working days adjustments, which some companies did.

We didn't do in the first glance. And if you add that to our underlying organic growth rate for the second quarter, I think we have already organic growth rate in the second quarter excluding the impact somewhere north of 5%. So going out to the 6-plus percent, which is required for the third and fourth quarter to make our guidance actually not as big. Especially - and if you're seeing through that, a lot of impact would come in the second half of the year from our QuantiFERON tenders, which we won earlier this year, if you're seeing on South Korea, if you're seeing on Middle East, some other European, Asian countries, these are actually deals which need some time to set up the infrastructure, the length requirement and needs, but also at the same time very visible as a sign, and we're executing on it.

So I would say, a lot of the, I would say, incremental growth we expect for the second quarter - second part of the year is in hand, and we can execute on that. Another reason, I would say, we believe the acceleration in the second part of the year is very, very doable is one companion diagnostics. If you go back into 2016, you will recall that actually the second part was a little bit soft on the companion diagnostic deals. We actually won, in the meantime, quite a number of important deals, some even very sizable and some of them are also not coming into the execution mode in the third and, in particular, also in the fourth quarter. So just few examples where we believe the incremental step-up on one side not being too meaningful, but still going in the right direction, plus things being on hand is probably also compensating from some of the worse we're still, I think, facing in the second part of the year as well.

Stephen Beuchaw

Can we zone in on QuantiFERON? How big is the incremental QuantiFERON contribution in the second half of the year when we start to see some of the benefit from the national tender wins you had lately?

John Gilardi

Well, you're going to see some incremental - we're not really going to put a number behind it, but what you're seeing, though, are these national tenders that we've won really starting to come on mind. The first one would be in South Korea, where we won a tender to - these are going to be what I call demand tenders, where you go, you start selling and then you continue over a foreseeable future. The first one we won was this for a new cadets recruits into the South Korean Military Organization. We've also won some initial tenders with the Korean FDA as well for regular high-risk screening in that country. The thing we remember about Korea is that they have the highest per capita active TB rate among industrialized countries. So there's a very intense screening population to take care of there. They also have a halo effect on other countries. So we're already starting to see the demand from Korean KOLs supporting and endorsing QuantiFERON starting to move into India, Vietnam, Malaysia and also into China. So they have a KOL effect.

The second big tenders that we have won was in Abu Dhabi, which is a emirate, with, I think, a population of around 3 million, but 90% of them are foreigners. So this is immigration screening that we'll be doing for the emirate. And we're looking now with our new hub in Dubai to be able to expand that to the other emirates, also to Saudi Arabia, also more to the Gulf Coast countries.

Stephen Beuchaw

So is 25%, 25% plus a reasonable medium-term growth expectation? Higher?

Roland Sackers

Higher.

Stephen Beuchaw

I like the sound of that. We are here at the halfway point with Roland and John. I'll open it up to the audience for any questions. If you do have a question, please let us get to you with a microphone. Alternatively, please continue to eat your lunch. Nobody is there. I'm sorry, just watching somebody's [indiscernible] in the back row. I want to follow up on the comment that you made about companion diagnostics. You had a relatively high profile companion diagnostics win earlier this year with Bristol-Myers. There is an orientation in that agreement around immunotherapy, very hot topic across the conference here, of course, this week and for health care, overall. What was it about QIAGEN? What did you bring to the table that made you the right partner there? And how significant contributor can that be?

John Gilardi

Well, what happened - what we announced at ASCO is that Bristol-Myers Squibb had approached us to develop companion diagnostics for their portfolio of I-O drug based on next-gen sequencing technology, and that's where we're going to work together to work on different gene expression profile assays that will be able to better stratify which patients are most appropriate for I-O therapies. So if you take a step back and say, why are pharma companies wanting to work with us, the #1 criteria would be our track record of being able to work with pharma companies in real time to get these approved on time with the FDA. One day of delay in the diagnostic that is tied to the approval of the drug means hundreds of millions of dollars to a pharma company. The second thing is that we have global reach. QIAGEN is direct in 35 countries around the world. Plus, we have the distributor network into other countries. Two-thirds of all clinical trials in patients often come from developing countries or emerging markets.

So this is another critical factor in terms of being able to support these pharma companies with trials around the world. And the third one is this understanding of how to take complex technologies and apply them in a clinical setting. I think one thing that people don't realize in our industry is that we have the life science tools side of our industry. This is about call center-driven customers. It's about technology driven. It's about fast, disruptive technology cycles. But on the other side, the customers we're dealing with are molecular diagnostics. It's all about reimbursement. What's the total cost of ownership for a test, who can do it cheaper. There's a very sticky business. You're talking about years upon which machine stay in labs. You often hear our reps come back and complain that we - about a customer complaining about not getting service on a machine that was installed in the late 1990s, but it still works, still effective in that lab. And this is where we're able to play that entire continuum with our portfolio to bring these technologies, but we know how to put them in a molecular diagnostics lab.

Stephen Beuchaw

And how big have you seen any of your larger companion diagnostics relationships historically become in terms of revenue contribution?

Roland Sackers

Let's say, typically, they are going over a time frame, I would say, on average about 3 years period. And I would say, we have seen an average size always between - somewhere between USD 5 million and USD 20 million in terms of impact, and on top of it, of course, any contribution on the product which comes out of that. So it is a nice add-on for us in terms of not only covering our R&D costs, but even making some margin on all of that.

John Gilardi

The BMS deal is not exclusive, and we're already in talks with a number of other pharma companies. And some of those deals would be able to be announced in others, so it'll remain confidential.

Stephen Beuchaw

The presentation last November for the investor event covered a lot of ground. A lot of stuff, I frankly thought, made a lot of sense, kind of in line with what we expected, strong margin expansion, accelerating top line growth, very happy to see the long-term outlook. But one thing that really surprised me was the acceleration that you called for there in the Applied channel. And low and behold, here, we are halfway through 2017 and Applied is in fact accelerating. Can you talk about why that's happening and how much runway there is?

Roland Sackers

I think one of the areas - one of the reasons I feel quite comfortable on our Applied Testing business is that, as you know, we weren't able to sell certain products in the U.S. for patent reason for many, many years and - while we were, I would say, developing a nicer - a very nice #1 or #2 position in Europe. So now we, finally, are able to sell in the U.S. our products, and of course, it is a nice opportunity to gain significant market share, and that is what we see right now. We won a couple of forensic clients now in the meantime in the U.S. And again, it's an easier bell as you start with 0% market share and can go whatever. But to be fair, I think, in Europe, we are north of 50%. And so I would say, that there's a long time where we see, actually, a very attractive environment for us and result in - and especially result in nice margins for us.

Stephen Beuchaw

The sequencer sometimes gets maybe even more attention than it needs. But I think there's, for a number of reasons, a lot of enthusiasm around that space. Your offering, though, is very different. It's more of a sample-to-answer approach. It's more about workflows and doing the right thing for your customer. You had a pretty good first year with 55, 60 instruments in the first full year after the launch. This year, it sounds like it might be a little bit better than that. It was interesting that you were able to place as many instruments as you did with what was at that time a very limited menu. And you're expanding the menu and you're layering onto new capabilities on the front end. Can you talk about how you see the momentum in that business? And how significant some of these changes are?

John Gilardi

So in terms of next-gen sequencing, the thing that we remind our teams about all the time is that there are companies with dominated technology on the life science side of the business, but do not become a dominant player in the molecular diagnostics area. And you saw that - if you look back at PCR technology, you saw Applied Biosystems, ABI, to totally dominate PCR testing in the clinical research area. But if you look today, who are the big players in clinical PCR-based testing? Roche, Abbott, QIAGEN are the top 3 [indiscernible]. Everybody else gravitating around the same technology statement, but you don't hear people talking about ABI anymore in a molecular diagnostic reimbursed clinical lab environment, in terms of that.

So that's what we see as a potential that could happen with next-gen sequencing as well. Because you're going to see a number of competitors coming into the market over the next couple of years with complete sample-to-answer or what we call Sample to Insight solutions in this area and people gravitating around the same technology platform in terms of SBS chemistry. What we're trying to drive is the discussion similar to what you saw with laptop computers in the days when everybody worried about, do you have Intel or a Pentium or what kind of chip you have inside your computer. You don't care about that really anymore. It gets to a point where the application, the report that comes out at the back end is going to be much more the discussion driver than the technology hardware in the lab as the means to the end to generate that report, whereas right now we're focusing too much as the sequencer being the end is going to shift, again, towards being more the means to get to that end to that report, which enables a molecular lab to get paid for sequencing, to be able to get paid for that report and also to be able to drive better benefits and outcomes for patients.

Stephen Beuchaw

What are the margins in the sequencing business like relative to the rest of QIAGEN?

Roland Sackers

Right now because of [indiscernible], of course, it's clearly below average, there's no question about that. But I think over time, we have a very nice margin opportunity as well because, at the end of the day, it's a placement and a fruitful story and if you see that, for example, right now I think the average reimbursement, I think, for a typical panelist is somewhere between around USD 600, there is a nice opportunity for us to make some money on that as well.

Stephen Beuchaw

We're down to the home stretch here with Roland and John. I'll open it up one more time for questions. We do have one, John, in front of you. If you could get a microphone up, here very close to the stage. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

The question that I have pertains to what you've just spoken about the back end and the fact that you could get a report. I'd love your stuff when I worked at the bench. And all your kids were enormously helpful in the research that I was doing. So now you're telling me that essentially, everything is going to be automated and now you'll all have a software package for me to go ahead and just see everything as it's done. Is that about right now [indiscernible] where I'm hearing you?

John Gilardi

Right. I would say, that's what our strategy is built around. It's called Sample to Insight, where we were able - want to be able to understand what is that inside-a-bench scientist is looking for or through the molecular diagnostics lab and to be able to build package of solutions to be able to help people through there. If you think back over a couple of years, it used to be about how do you get the biological sample, the DNA, RNA out of the sample, and that was a real challenge. That still remains an exciting business for us today. So if you look at the microbiome business that's expanding, also liquid biopsy, single-cell research, these types of areas, that's all automated now on our platforms. Because an academic research lab today, especially with the funding environment getting better, they need efficiency improvements, they need automation. This is where you see the business moving.

But with the power of bioinformatics, especially with the explosion of data, the data that's being generated on the sequencers today is beyond human comprehension. And that's why people are looking for clinical-grade software to be able to make calls in terms of deciding what drugs people are going to get or to be able to get the insights for that next generation to start that cycle.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have to make partners now when you sell [indiscernible]?

John Gilardi

For what type of area?

Roland Sackers

For bioinformatics.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] is going to integrate all the [indiscernible].

Roland Sackers

We are probably always #1 in terms of bioinformatics. We acquired a couple of smaller companies over the last 3, 4 years building that franchise. So I would say, in terms of bioinformatics, we clearly have a leading franchise.

John Gilardi

But the key is going to be to link the wet lab work that's being done with the "dry" lab bioinformatics to be able to integrate that into seamless solutions to be able to drive that insight in a clinical and in a research environment.

Roland Sackers

So it's just seeing on treating cancer patients. But most people don't realize that, for example, 70% of our cancer patients are actually getting treated in regional hospitals. Of course, just by definition, you just don't get the same kind of knowledge in that hospital than you have in a larger oncology setup. And if you can help them with bringing in a more automated integrated solution in this kind of hospitals the same kind of knowledge, there's a big, also, benefit for health care in general.

Stephen Beuchaw

One of the things around the conference is - this year as it has been in past years is the importance of biopharmaceutical industry as a growth driver, in this case, for tools. If I think back to 2014, 2015, some of the companies in tools especially, we're seeing a lot of incremental growth for pharma. For QIAGEN, it took longer. But that has sort of to come through. Why is that? And how sustainable is it?

Roland Sackers

I think a lot of benefit in the last few years is clearly coming from bioprocessing and that was clearly in the area where, I would say, QIAGEN is not too engaged it. Therefore, of course, now with more difficult that environment, we, of course, also don't get necessarily the downsides out of that. But in general, of course, you see much more stable pharma environment, because, I would say, the conversation got somewhat more normalized. So you don't have this big event - events where larger R&D facilities got shut down, which clearly has an impact to companies like us, which have 85% consumer business, and you need still scientists who [indiscernible] consumables on a daily basis. So I would say that on one hand side, but also, I would say, our product offering is, as we just talked about deals with pharma companies on the molecular side, is clearly, I would say, even a different one today than we had like 3 or 4 years ago.

Stephen Beuchaw

In the last couple of minutes here, I'd love to give you an open-ended opportunity to address whatever you think is the biggest investor misperception, whether it's about stock or about the company. Did you have conversations with investors about QIAGEN and you consolidate that dialogue? What do you come away from these meetings thinking, wow, we really could help people better understand this?

Roland Sackers

I would say, over time, I would say, that clearly, people - investors clearly understand that QIAGEN, as you've alluded to, has changed a lot. We are not a pure sample preparation company anymore, which was like 10 years ago. Half of our revenues are now in the molecular franchise, and I think our benefit here is that we really are able to deliver fully integrated Sample to Insight solutions. I think the one message I still would like to reemphasize, even as John was alluding to that before, is that the challenge in our industry has changed. Over the last 20 years, the challenge was more or less getting biological information. Today, we have all the tools and more or less extracting this information to purify and get our hands around, but it's all about interpretation. And that is the one thing which is clearly generating the value going forward, and therefore, it's even more important that you have, on one side, the integrated tools, because you still have to have some means to the end, but at the same time, of course, the interpretation and the help with that, especially on the global basis, is getting even more important.

Stephen Beuchaw

We like the challenge. Guys, thanks for being here, and thank all of you for joining us.

Roland Sackers

Thanks for having us.

