Husky Energy (HUSKF) Peters & Co. Limited Energy Conference (Transcript)

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCPK:HUSKF) Peters & Co. Limited Energy Conference Call September 12, 2017 10:45 AM ET

Executives

Jonathan McKenzie - Chief Financial Officer

Unidentified Company Representative

Up next, I would like to introduce the CFO of Husky, Jon McKenzie. Thanks Jon.

Jonathan McKenzie

The room was filled for sinuous, I feel a bit like the red headed step child for - but for those of you who have remained, I certainly appreciate taking the time to come and listen to. So I also like to thank Peters & Co for having us, giving us an opportunity to speak. Just before I begin, I'll remind you that on page 23 of our presentation, you have a full view of our advisors.

So first slide is really the value proposition that Husky brings to the table. And over the past seven years, we've transformed this asset base from being largely a Western Canadian conventional producer to an integrated oil and gas producer with higher quality production really coming from our offshore business in Southeast Asia, Eastern Canada and our integrated quarter which stretches from North Central Western Canada through our refineries in the Midwest U.S. And this transformation is largely complete.

This slide outlines Husky's value proposition over the next five years. The pricing assumption is that underpin this calculations are covered in detail in the appendix, but roughly the point is predicated on $50 WTI in 2017 moving to $60 WTI by 2019 and holding flat from there on.

So over the next five years, we'll continue the transformation through ongoing investment in our portfolio to low cost, high net back assets, while maintaining a high level of integration with our downstream. We're targeting annual top line production growth of about 4.8% compounded and with this growth primarily coming from a thermal operations in Lloydminster and MAC our offshore business in Asia Pacific. Reflecting the lower cost structure generated by these in investments, we project margin expansion, will exceed production growth and funds flow increasing by 9% a year and free cash flow increasing by 12% which will generate about 1.2 billion per year of free cash flow by 2021.

Underpinning all of this is a very well positioned balanced sheet. We're currently sitting at above 3.1 billion of net debt, well below the bottom of the cycle target of two times debt to cash flow.

The asset transformation has been driven and continuous to be driven by an expanding inventory of quality projects that clear into our hurdle rates. This chart shows the projects in our current portfolio. The upstream projects below the green line meet our hurdle rates and can generate 10% after tax IRR at $45 WTI, Middle East is 0 IRR breakeven at $35 WTI. The gold bars reflect the projects that meet our thresholds and have been included in our five year plan. Projects that don't currently meet these thresholds are continuing being worked internally to improve their returns. So our expectation that overtime one or more of these projects will meet our hurdle rates.

High return projects within our portfolio are the single greatest terminal diving down our cost structure. We plan to invest about 16 billion over the next five years about 3.4 billion per year with two thirds of this investment year marked to short cycle and mid cycle projects. Of this there are about 6.5 billion projects that will increase our production base and margin capturing about 2.5 to 3 billion that we spend on projects that will add to funds flow beyond 2021.

The impact of investment in our portfolio and the resulting impact, our cost structure margins net backs is demonstrated on this slide. As we continue to divest legacy assets in the upstream and focus on investment in higher quality projects, our upstream unit operating cost will decline by about 17% over the next five years.

Upstream net backs will increase by about 23% over the plan. The improvement that comes from the assets is shows here in green and the commodity price assumption improvement is shown in gray. Improvements for downstream optionality by supplying heavier FEED starter refineries will lead to margin expansion of at least 12%. I note in this though we have not included the impact of our latest acquisition which is the Superior Refinery in Wisconsin.

As we continue to invest and reshape our portfolio, we continue to lower both our earnings and cash breakeven into the mid to low $30 range. And the main drivers of this are the results of the very nature of the change in our business. So we continue to add scale, a long-life Lloyd projects, our production base has shifted dramatically where we now expect total sustaining capital and we define this as capital required to maintain production levels and keep our downstream operations in a safe and stable condition with average about 1.9 billion over the plan. The sizable decrease from the 3 billion range that were add only a few years ago. So we continue to rationalize the portfolio by disposing the legacy assets with high cost structures that don't attract investments in our hurdle rates and like all producers, we continue to work with our suppliers and partners to bring down our costs.

However, I would point out, the cost improvements we are projecting for the most part are structural. We're going to continue - we not see the rest of the cost structures that you see in some of the basins in which our competitors are operating.

As mentioned, our planning is assumptions call for an increase of oil price to $60 by 2019. This charts highlights the benefits of executing the spending plan and normalizing the funds flow to $50 flat through that period. At $50 flat, the capital program including our projected ARO spend as well as capital interest is shown in the green line and it's fully funded by funds flow from the assets in aggregate, we generate about 1.3 billion of free cash flow over the five years which can be used to support a dividend, reinvest in the business will bolster the balance sheet. The net results of the assets at the end of this plan generate 30% more funds flow from operations in 2021 than they do in 2017 using identical commodity price assumptions.

In terms of stress testing our plan, this chart shows the results of our planning assumptions using $35 WTI to $12 Chicago 3:2:1 crack. Under these conditions, our suite of assets today can generate about 1.9 billion of funds flow from operations. These funds flow will maintain our balance sheet, they will maintain our assets and fully cover our spending requirements as well providing about a 100 million of discretionary capital. After fully executing our capital program, we would expect that in 2021, the asset base generates about 3.1 billion of funds flow from operations which would leave annual free cash flow about 1 billion, well maintaining the balance sheet even at $35 per barrel and $12 dollar crack. Now we don't expect long term prices could be maintained at this level, in the event that we do cycle down, this company is fully self-sustaining and can operate at those levels.

Looking at our balance sheet, we will always maintain Husky with a conservative financial perspective. It's a key part of our capital strategy, we will keep net debt below two times fund flow at the low end of the cycle, which we define as $35 WTI and not be reliant on commodity price improvements to keep those levels. We have one of the healthiest balance sheets and remain investment grade with both S&P BBB+ and Moody's Baa2.

At the end of Q2 2017 our net debt was about CAD3.5 billion. Our liquidity is strong with $4 billion in undrawn credit and over $2.5 billion of cash on hand. Earned net debt is now well below the $3.5 billion mark that I talked about and it will allow us to finance the superior refinery acquisition of about CAD550 million and pay down the upcoming debt maturities this month of about $300 million out of cash without impairing the balance sheet.

So to sum up, our five year plan provides for growth that has focused on returns, well at the same time improving our net backs and more importantly lowering our cost structure. All of our spending priorities are covered by our planning assumptions, our capital program contributes to improve margins and increased free cash flow, this in turn can be used to accelerate growth and establish a sustainable cash dividend. We can execute this plan without increasing our leverage or exit - or impairing our balance sheet.

So now speak in more detail to our assets and operations that support this plan. Fundamentally, we have two core businesses, an integrated upstream, downstream quarter, which extends from Northeastern Alberta to our refineries in Ohio, and in offshore business focused on fixed price of gas production in Southeast Asia and oil production offshore East Coast Canada.

The quarter includes our upstream production of Sunrise or heavy oil production at Lloydminster in Tucker Lake as well as our natural gas production in Western Canada. It also includes our Lloydminster upgrading and refining complex as well as our midstream partnership and our refineries in the U.S. Midwest.

Our assets a longest quarter are characterized by being molecular connected and this gives us an advantage, it gives us the potential to maximize our margins, mitigate production and location differentials, and thirdly wide to secure access to the U.S. markets. Offshore we have operations in two regions, producing light oil in Atlantic Canada, and natural gas liquids in China, and Indonesia. Our Asian projects have the advantage of fixed price gas contracts not impacted by the swings in commodity prices. And our East Coast fields deliver high net back production above Brent pricing for oil that is free from pipeline constraints that typically are seen in onshore production.

I'm looking at up for integrated quarter. At the top of the integrated quarter we have about 250,000 BOE per day of production, but 120,000 barrels of that is thermal production coming from Sunrise where we've produced diluted bitumen. Tucker Lake, which is Cold Lake Blend and Lloydminster thermals which produced heavy oil known as LLB. With the next five years, we would expect our thermal production to grow by more than 50%.

At Sunrise, Northeast of Fort McMurray, we have a Tier 1 reservoir currently we're producing 40,000 barrels a day gross ramping up to 60,000 by the end of 2018. We have regulatory approval in place to expand to 200,000 barrels a day, we expected ultimate recovery from each of the well pairs is robust to 2.2 million barrels, and we're currently producing from 55 well pairs with 14 additional well for steaming and expected to begin producing in Q3 and Q4 of this year.

At Tucker Lake in the Cold Lake region of Alberta, we're currently producing about 22,000 to 24,000 barrels of heavy oil per day, and this project is ramping up to 30,000 barrels a day in 2018. The reservoirs below three in operating cost in the $10 to $12 range we see this is very profitable production.

And Lloydminster, which is really the backbone of this company. We're currently producing 80,000 barrels a day from our nine thermal projects, another 50,000 barrels a day of coal production. We have a massive land position of 2.2 million acres with 17 billion barrels of oil in place. And we own roughly 50% of the freehold rates across this land position. We own all the gathering lines and infrastructure to bring this production to Lloydminster, our Lloydminster upgrading and refining complex.

Importantly Western Canada Natural Gas, we're currently producing about 80,000 barrels a day, we have strong positions and the answer will share you with an emerging at Motney position in Karr and Wembley.

At the Lloydminster refining complex, we have a 78,000 barrel a day upgrade on a 32,000 barrel a day asphalt plant, which are configured to run Tucker and Lloydminster production. Similarly we own 50% of BP's 160,000 barrel a day to lead a refinery, which can process up to 60,000 barrels a day of bitumen from our Sunrise project, and we own 160,000 barrel a day light oil refinery in Lima, which can process up to about 10,000 barrels a day of Lloydminster heavy. Of these assets of physically integrated, we can manage the risks of product in location differentials we're capturing additional margin along the chain.

This chart summarizes the improving quality and quantity of our upstream production as well as increasing downstream capability to process increased production through the plan. Thermal bitumen becomes a larger portion of our onshore production increasing to about 87%. Western Canada hosting flat on a BOE basis, we'll see improvement in net back in funds flow through shifts towards resource plays, namely our Montney and Wilrich plays. Complementing the growth in the heavy oil, we're investing in downstream to be able to process larger volumes of crude to minimize our exposure to heavy oil differentials.

Looking in a more detailed with Lloydminster, our Lloydminster and Tucker production shifts within 150 kilometers of our Lloydminster Upgrader and refinery and are connected to Husky by owned pipelines and terminating assets. Upgrader operating costs in the first half of the year average between $10 and $12 per barrel - sorry upstream costs operating costs average between $10 and $12 a barrel. Transportation costs in this period ranged up to about $3 a barrel. All labor and services here and locally source there is no reason or no need for fly in fly out labor.

Operating costs at the Upgrader and the refinery, average $10 and $0.60 in the first half this included the impact turnarounds, excluding the turnaround impact operating cost of the Upgrader typically average CAD6 to CAD7, well operating cost of the asphalt plant typically average in the $4 range.

The Lloydminster Upgrader provides two main products, Husky Synthetic Blend, which is comparable to any other suite synthetic blend on the market and ultra-low sulfur diesel. Both of these products are fungible and can clear the market locally. The Lloydminster refinery produces two main products, high quality asphalt that is moved by rail to market and to our terminal network throughout western Canada.

Intermediates feed stocks are also produced which for sale or go to further processing in our Upgrader. So for the 100,000 barrels of processed product moving through the Lloyd complex, we realize an integrated net back of about $38 per barrel compared to $24 of barrel that we would have received if we just produced the upstream production.

We see a similar amount larger impact in our Sunrise value chain. At Toledo we're configured to transport Sunrise crude directly to our 50% owned heavy oil refinery to produce gasoline diesel and products. But the completion of the high ten project in 2016 bitumen processing capacity has increased in this refinery to both 60,000 barrels a day. Using a similar analysis, we would have a net back of about $10.50 per barrel on the standalone basis for bitumen, but as we process through the Toledo refinery that moves to $34.56 per barrel. Having a floor underneath its production provides us with a competitive advantage.

This is simplified version of the integrated quarter and depicts the molecular integration of the upstream, downstream assets. To the left of the upstream assets, the center shows the processing and terminalling assets into the right we have our markets. We have the optionality to sell crude anywhere along this continuum or pushed further down the value chain into our processing assets in final markets. The integration gives us the optionality to mitigate the location in crude oil differentials as well as capture additional margin.

Looking at our offshore business, this currently represents about 20% of our corporate production, but is some of our most profitable. We forecast the offshore business in Asian Atlantic to generate about $5 billion in funds flow from operations and over $3 billion of free cash flow between now and 2021 including fully funding the West Waitrose project.

Within Asia Pacific, we currently produced about 40,000 BOE per day. And this is characterized by fixed price natural gas with associated liquids, low level of capital investment required on a go forward basis and a long history in Asia, we've been active in this part of the world for nearly 25 years and we've been partnered with CNOOC for almost 15 of those.

Liwan, which is our largest producing property, currently has two fields, Liwan 3-1 and Liuhua 34-2, which are located about 300 kilometer southeast of Hong Kong. We maintain a 49% working interest and operate the deep water wells, CNOOC manages the shallow water platform and onshore gas plan.

We have a third field 29-1, we're currently negotiating an operating agreement and would anticipate sanctioning this project late in the fourth quarter or early first quarter of next year. And additionally we have exploration blocks that have recently been granted. We have the 15/33 and the 16/25 where we expect to drill four exploration wells in 2018.

In Indonesia, the BD field is now on production is expected to produce 40 million cubic feet per day along with 2400 barrels of condensate net to Husky.

Next in line are the MDA-MBH and MDK developments and these are expected to produce first gas in 2019 through 2020 timeframe. All with share infrastructure including the FPU and they will be tied into the East Java pipeline. Husky has a 40% working interest in this field and again has partnered with CNOOC at 40% and Sumatra with the remaining 20%.

Our Asia Pacific production offers hike operating net back as a result of our fixed price contracts in this area as well. In Q2 the net back in Asia was about CAD62 per BOE.

By the end of this year Husky will have about 190 million cubic feet a day of gas production under fixed price contracts with an additional 12,000 barrels per day of NGLs. Over our five year plan our production profile for the region anticipates again a 50% ramp up in growth.

I just want to touch a little bit more on our fixed price contracts. So we're currently realizing about CAD13 Canadian per mcf for our share production of day one and that comes with operating costs of about $1 per mcf. This is need very high net back production with very attractive economics both for the projects that are underway as well as our growth projects that we've identified.

In Madura production which is a smaller scale project, we also have sold our gas under long term fixed price contracts is about $7 per mcf with the escalators and similarly will have operating costs in these fields of about $1 per mcf.

I just quickly turning to our Atlantic Canadian business, we also have a long history of the East Coast of Canada. We're currently producing about 35,000 barrels per day of light oil that receives Brent pricing within [indiscernible] we have two producing fields, we hold a 13% working interest in the Terra Nova field and where the operator with the Waitrose field with approximately 70% working interest.

Since the beginning of operations at Waitrose in 2005 we've produced over 275 million barrels gross, we generated EBITDA for Husky about $12.5 billion and now has contributed $7 billion net to the business over this year - over the years. We have additional opportunities in the Flemish Pass where we maintain the 30% or 35% working interest to Statoil and we have near field development of the Jeanne d'Arc Basin going forward as well.

Our Waitrose really the strategy over the next five years is to maintain production and we're planning to average to infill wells per year a pace that will help offset natural declines as we work towards the west Waitrose field. We recently sanctioned our west Waitrose project at an expected cost to Husky of CAD2.2 billion from capital up to first oil, its development will result in significant growth for Husky this project is of a scale approaching what the original Waitrose development and with the ability to utilize the FPSO incremental operating costs are minimal, which have improved the IRO to the mid-teens using today's pricing.

Platform construction will commence in the fourth quarter of this year, and it will be installed in connected to the SeaRose in the summer of 2021. Production to - sorry production will begin in earnest in 2020 and will more than double or Atlantic region production when it picks in 2025 at about 55,000 barrels per day net to Husky.

So to sum up, we have two well positioned businesses, the integrated quarter in the offshore, in each we plan to invest in a series of projects that have strong returns and further reduce our earnings and cash flow breakeven, two thirds of this investment is weighted to short and medium cycle investments offering flexibility and this plan allows us to grow while maintaining the strength of our balance sheet and generating increasing amounts of free cash flow that can be returned to shareholders. We have positioned Husky to be very resilient was still preserving the upside associated with the commodity price cycles, which we enhances our risk adjusted returns.

So thank you. And I'm happy to answer any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Just under five minutes for questions. Jon I guess I'll start, on the five year plan, I was just wondering if you could comment on where you think the biggest opportunities are for you to exceed the five year plan be the production or profitability from any of the core areas?

Jonathan McKenzie

Yeah, so the five year plan that we outlined today and go through area by area. I think the Asia Pacific business plan is relatively set, we would anticipate 29-1 coming on at the end of the plan and we're working through Asia, so we see that growth is being relatively straightforward if we did have some exploration success on 15/33 or 16/25 those could come into the plan in the 2019, 2020 timeframe. We believe those are well prone zones that we're going after, so that would be something that would be a low cost development that we would look at.

If we go to Western Canada and look at the corridor we're in the very early days in our Montney plant and we'll be doing significant work in and around what we have drilled to date and field tested and I think that's another area where we could see some upside, we haven't embedded much capital to develop that we really need to see what we have.

In Lloydminster, we've got four thermals that we have sanctioned. I would anticipate that we would sanction another two thermals in this capital cycle that again would come in to production sort of been in the 2021 timeframe. East Coast were relatively settled and as you know we've just purchased the superior refinery in Wisconsin, which is not in these plans, but we'll get into once it closes. I think we've got some reasonable upside right across the business in all of our different business units.

Unidentified Analyst

Question here. After about two years of production in the Sunrise your key performance metrics is be more ratio and well very substantially disappointing compared to your original expectations, I wonder if you could provide any commentary on your assessment of the basis for that and what the company might be doing to improve performance go forward?

Jonathan McKenzie

So you know what we got materially wrong in the design of Sunrise was the productivity of the wells that we put into that project. So the analog that we used was similar to fire bags analog, where we believe to we were going to get up to about 1200 barrels per well. What we believe now this is you know this project really sets between curling fire bags, so it's really a contiguous resource as not much difference, but the big difference with Sunrise as low pressure. We believe that the analog will be much similar to what Petro-Canada's MacKay River, which was about 800 barrels per well.

So our view today is that the existing 55 well pairs, which are currently at about 750 barrels per well pair will gravitate towards 800 to 850 which doesn't get us to the 60,000 barrels per day of production. Well we have done as we've tied in 14 additional well pairs that were part of our maintenance capital, so we've accelerated the timing of those well pairs they're currently steaming. We're starting to flip those well pairs today on to production they too should be in the 800 to 850 barrel per day range, those 14 well pair should get us to the 60,000 barrels a day that we're saying, but there's nothing wrong with the reservoir, and there's nothing wrong with the surface equipment that can handle the 60,000 barrels a day of production.

So job one is get us to 60, job two is we've got a couple of the bottlenecks that we'll have in the back end of the plan that will take us beyond the 60,000 barrels a day. We see that happening or reaching that nameplate capacity sort of end of 2018, it's going to be slower ramp up than we have projected. Sorry in that full capacity will still be in that three SOR range and we see operating cost being in the $11 to $10 range when we're fully ramped up.

Unidentified Company Representative

This is probably be our last question, just for time.

Unidentified Analyst

When do your Asian gas contracts terminate and when they do or you're likely price objective of that point?

Jonathan McKenzie

So these are 20 year contracts, so we've just gone and we had a period where we were ramping up at Lee 1 and we're going to commerciality in August of 2016, so they're 20 years beyond that, so you know the first five years what we'll see is a steady increase in the price, and then after five years the price will be renegotiated within a band that has a floor where we are today at about 240 RMB per meter cubed in a capital I think 330. So there be a re-pricing at that time for the next 15 years it's certainly within the price scenario that we see today. Indonesia they're really life of field contracts. So I think I'll be long retired before those contracts ever mature.

You know what we're trying to do and the go forward plan in Asia, as we think we really have a competitive advantage in this part of the world, and it's a part of the world that isn't rich in hydrocarbon, and we have a very good relationship with CNOOC and we're looking at a number of different developments in the South China Sea as well as Taiwan. And you know we think on a go forward basis that's going to be a very good part of the world for us to operate in, and really gives us a really different financial fingerprint you know than typical hydrocarbon basins that you'd find in sort of the western world in North America. We really like that low volatility cash flow that we get from that part of the world.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much Jon.

Jonathan McKenzie

Great, thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.