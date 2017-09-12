Cisco Systems' (CSCO) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vijay Bhagavath

So good morning, everybody. It’s an honor to have David Goeckeler. He just corrected me. It’s EVP, his title. Congratulations, sir.

David Goeckeler

Thank you.

Vijay Bhagavath

Thanks to our clients for coming. David before I get started, I do have a set of questions, mostly relaying investor feedback, a few from my end. Let's get started with what gets you excited to come to the office every day, what's top of mind, let's get that out of the way.

David Goeckeler

So first of all, thank you for the invitation and all of you for coming here to talk with us about our business, I love talking about our business, so it's very natural environment for me. Yeah. I'm very excited about the potential of the portfolio. I mean, I've been back in the networking business predominately now for about a little over a year, I was off in our security business for the four years before that, of course, I still have the security portfolio.

But when I look at networking, I think that there's really some very, very interesting dynamics of what's going on in the networking business, right, in all parts of the business, from kind of the commercial market, all the way up to the Web Scale, which gets a lot of discussion, but I'm looking at the portfolio all across that and what are the disruptions that are happening in that and what are the potential I think for networking and I talk to a lot of customers and everybody sees their network is critical to their business, right. And I think it's a great time to be in the networking business and I think that we're bringing a lot of innovation forward that is going to be very exciting over the next several years. So great time to talk about the business.

Vijay Bhagavath

Perfect. So I think David, the most important question and I put out a detailed note on this, which is finally Cisco is changing its reporting format in a very material way, intra platforms, software security services, let's talk about that. What's in your view transformational about this reporting change and what should investors be focused on and any key points you want to highlight as you move into this new reporting structure?

David Goeckeler

Yeah. I don't think -- I think just basically, we're getting the reporting structure more aligned with where the market is, right, infrastructure platform, security application, services and the great other and I think that just more aligns with how we think about the portfolio and how people are consuming the portfolio. So I think as we move into -- throughout this, as we get to the end of this quarter, we'll have more to say about kind of how that all lines up.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. And Dave, the most frequently asked questions on Cisco is, how is demand and then since Cisco is such a big company, ideally you could give us a demand viewpoint, your viewpoint and also the company's viewpoint and the channel viewpoint ideally in terms of end market, customer segments, product sets, geographies, tell us anything and everything you can in the demand environment? What are you seeing out there?

David Goeckeler

Yes. So when I look at the market, I look at the whole market, right. I look at the spectrum of the market all the way from kind of SMB on one side of the market and even down lower that all the way through the commercial business through what we think about as a global enterprise and then into the service providers and then the Web Scale players. I think across that whole spectrum of what's happening in networking and what is driving demand across that whole spectrum. And when I look at that market, there are a number of things that get me very excited about what drives demand and what are innovation vectors across that market.

So, first of all, first and foremost is automation. Automation and simplicity across the whole portfolio and I think what is very interesting though in -- when you think about the networking market, you have to look at how is that playing out in different segments of the market and it's very, very different. Right. We traditionally -- there's a lot of focus on Web Scale players, there should be a lot of Web Scale -- focus on Web Scale players. They're building very large networks. The way they come out the problem is very much from an automation point of view, I need to build a highly automated mass scale network, I have an automation architecture, I start with that automation architecture and then I drive down into what components I need to realize that architecture.

So that creates a market dynamic around the Web Scale players that we've talked a lot about. Right. It's not about building, it's about building technology that fits exactly in the architecture that they want to build, because that's how they're differentiating and that's a whole market by itself. I look at the whole rest of the market. They're also looking for that automation play, how do I drive simplicity in networking. I think that there's -- networks have never been more important to organizations and businesses. I have customers tell me all the time like the network, there's no more critical asset I have in my company.

I have government customers that tell me the network is my mission, I can't achieve my mission unless I have the network. But they're all looking for how do I simplify, how do I automate, because I'm trying to connect more to it, I'm trying to move faster with the pace of business, I'm trying to do more, I'm trying to be more agile and I'm trying to be more secure. So that is all an automation play about how do we do that and in the vast part of the market, I think the opportunity to bring that automation to bear on the market is very, very exciting and where I see architectural plays like Meraki where it is an automation play, and if you think about that Web Scale player that's building that very large automated network, because they've built the automation architecture themselves, at the other end of the market, you have like a Meraki play where we're -- you have customers that only maybe have one IT person.

They don't have time to build this entire automation architecture themselves. They just won it, brought to them and I look at the growth in that side of the market when you get that automation play correct is fabulous. Right. There is fabulous growth for that kind of automation play and that's really what we're bringing now to the whole portfolio. So that's the first thing that gets me very excited about the future of the portfolio is we -- that's really what we launched back in June with the network into it. It was bringing that automation and simplicity play across the entire -- really campus portfolio.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. And Dave, I hope I heard you correctly or read between the lines correctly, which is I hope you have included analytics as part of this automation push?

David Goeckeler

Yeah. So there's two more things that are kind of the big players in there. The next one is, as you say, analytics and this is an area I think that in the networking world, we're just embarking on what is the potential of analytics. We have an enormous amount, the important thing in the analytics world is the quality of your data. Right. That if you have better data, more data, you can apply the mathematics to it and you can derive better outcomes and what we're finding is, as we expose more of this network data, we can learn more and more. Right. And there's a couple of very good examples of that. What we launched a couple of months ago on encrypted traffic analytics where we can actually use the patterns of traffic as they arrive at a switch, what's the length of the packets, what are the sequence of packets and some other information to derive what is malware without unencrypted traffic, without unencrypting the traffic.

So, in the past, in security, we had to look inside all of the flaws to find out what was malware and what wasn't. And now, we’re using analytics techniques to figure that out on encrypted traffic. It’s one example. Another example is I think what we're going to be able to do around service assurance. There's a lot of work in the industry around predictive analytics and I think we can -- we're working on how do we apply that to the networking world. A large enterprise will have tens of thousands of networking devices. Think of just wireless access points that you have to have wireless service anywhere, think about this hotel complex, the amount of wireless that's here and the ability to use analytics to start to predict when that network is going to be stressed, when that network is going to need to have additional capacity and then to do that through software control to control that capacity. So that's the second thing that analytics is a huge area for us.

And then of course third is security and I think -- and that really intersects both of these, which is, I am pretty well versed in the security market, having focused solely on our security business for four years. I think we've arrived at a point in the world where you cannot build a world class enterprise security architecture without leveraging the network. Right. And it's very -- it's kind of a very straightforward concept in that everybody will freely, I think, admit right now that perimeter security, like perimeter only security is like, that's not the security approach you can rely on. You can't keep everybody out. You still want to keep as many people out as possible. Right.

There's no doubt about that. It's still very, very important, but somebody is going to get in your infrastructure and at that point, there's only two things that are important. One, can I constrain their operational space, which means can I only -- they can't just go anywhere they want in my network and my security guys tell me these days, people don't break into your network, they log into your network, because they compromise credentials somewhere along the way.

So once they get in, you need to constrain their operational space and you do that through network techniques like segmentation, access control, identity, kind of understanding who the user is and only giving them rights to what you want to give them rights to. Your guest users have different permissions than your finance department, which has different access privileges than your HR group, which has different access privileges than your IoT devices. All of these things are on your network. And then once you constrain the operational space, you need to find them as quickly as possible and that's again back to an analytics problem, how do I use the network data to find anomalies in my network and things that shouldn't be there as quickly as possible. Right. So that kind of security and network intersects across this automation and analytics vector.

Vijay Bhagavath

So Dave, I want to ask a question that I get asked a lot by clients every time I talk to clients, which is, is the core business ex-growth or does the core business have growth drivers that is missing in investors thinking and how I mean by this is campus switching has a perception of being ex growth, but now you have the Catalyst 9000 [Indiscernible], want to get your view there and then data center switching, 100 gig is doing awesome and question numbers, like to get your thoughts, I mean, if I remember, you’ve mentioned at the Analyst Day some design wins at Microsoft, I’d like to get your thoughts there. And then routing, the perception of routing, is it ex growth, we have 5G coming up next year, Verizon doing a big push, so is AT&T. So give us your idea of campus switching, data center switching, routing, what are the major levers to growth heading into the next year.

David Goeckeler

Yeah. And of course, I should have said at the beginning about the typical SEC regulations on forward-looking statements. My IR team here is making sure we did. So I'm not going to -- I mean, we've obviously said at our financial analyst conference what we're going to grow off the portfolio and I'm not going to deviate from what those were. I think everybody knows what those are, but when I look at -- as I look at the businesses, I think the way you're breaking them down is really important. You have to look at different segments of the business and a lot of times, I see people look at networking as like one big thing. It's not one big thing. Access networking is very different than data center networking, which is very different than SP routing.

So if you look at the access network, right, the access network is how all of us get access to the Internet and traditionally in a corporate environment. It's all about wired access through switching, wireless access through wireless access points and of course enterprise routing in like a branch environment. What we've launched earlier this year with Catalyst 9000 was the new switch we launched. We also launched a major architectural play in that part of the network, which I think is very, very important with how networks are going to be built, software defined access, the whole thing around DNA center, the way you build the network and I think the thing to note there is the way that we're recommending that people build networks in the future is very different than the way they've built networks in the past.

And those networks are built in a way that they can be automated and simplified and a lot of the -- even specific details of how you build a network over the last 25 years are changing, things like, I’m not going to go into them here because it gets highly technical, like spanning tree and VLANs and all these kinds of things are going away and the way you're going to build a network is very different and that network can be automated. And then once you -- in that access network, we're putting a layer of control on top of that network where you can have a unified policy across your wireless infrastructure, your switching infrastructure and your enterprise routing.

So I can say, Vijay, I can define you on a group of users in a graphical user interface and say, these users get these access privileges and then that policy, one push of a button, that policy is then configured across hundreds of different devices at once. This is a major change to the way networks are built, right. Right now, what customers struggle with and why this automation is so important where I started is they will go to -- the big enterprise has tens of thousands of devices, they may go to all of those individual devices and configure them separately. It's very labor intensive, it's very manual, right. That's the piece that we're now fundamentally changing and I think that gives us a lever for how we drive the business that we've never had before. Right.

We've never had this architectural lever that says, you can have a common policy management across your whole access infrastructure with this new way to build network. So I think we're going to see how that plays out. It's a big transition and I think we're going to see how that plays out over the next several years and of course the Catalyst 9000 is really the first switch that is purpose built for that architecture, but it's very important to understand that that architecture works across the whole brownfield portfolio. So if a customer has wireless already installed, it’s relatively recent wave 2 some of the late wave one wireless, if they have a branch router that's relatively recent or our existing switches, they can upgrade those with software to be a part of that whole architecture. Right. So that's really, in the campus network, that's what gets me excited about how we're going to drive a change in campus networking and then we can move on to data center networking.

Vijay Bhagavath

No, no, no. I think it's very important because there's a perception that the cloud doesn’t need Cisco. I think that's the slang and then more recently, you mentioned you have some design wins at Microsoft. So let's talk about that.

David Goeckeler

Yeah. The cloud doesn't impact all of the, I mean, that's why it's so important. The access network is the access network. The big thing there is IoT. You're going to be connecting more and more devices to the Internet. In the data center, it is -- the cloud is a big discussion, right, because what was on prem, there was an extension of that how I deliver applications in the enterprise into the cloud. Right. A lot of things were starting in the cloud, a lot of things that were on prem are staying on prem and it’s like how do I build that very large. Now, I have a much more complicated “data center environment”. I got some things in my data center, our private cloud, I got some things in public cloud and how do we do build that.

So let's start on the public cloud, the Web Scale players and we have been working with all of them. Right. And it's a market, like I said, at the beginning, they have defined how they want to build a network. Right. They're very savvy, a lot of software skills. They operate at very high scale and they know how to build very big networks and they've defined an architecture of how they want that built and then they work down into the technology pieces and a lot of times, if they can't find the technology pieces on the market, they’ll build them themselves because they have the skills and the scale to do it. Right. So we have been working with all of them.

We did do a blog with Microsoft on something called SAI and SONiC and that is simply that Microsoft once they build their own operating system, SONiC, they've been very public about this because they want a common operating environment across their entire infrastructure. Well, to run, but they don't want to -- necessarily want to build all the hardware underneath. So this is where this whole concept -- this desegregation comes in and some companies want to have their own software, if they want to have third party hardware, some it's the exact opposite.

They want their own hardware with third party software. So we essentially work with them to build an abstraction layer that goes on our cloud scale ASICs and our Nexus 9000 platforms. They say, we've built an API layer that then they can drive their software on top of that. Right. So we’re having similar conversations like that across the entire Web Scale business. I mean, it's a fairly idiosyncratic market. Everybody that’s in it is building their network slightly differently and they all want something slightly different and we're engaging with those customers on a one by one basis and that's where you hear us talk about co-development, which is essentially put the engineers in the room and build something that's a complete hand in glove fit for the network they're building.

A little different dynamics than that mass global enterprise and commercial market, they're not calling us up, telling us here's how you build a switch, or here's how you build a router. They may want certain features, but we're building the whole packages and putting it together and what's important to understand is that model is the predominant model in the networking business, this Web Scale model is for the Web Scale players.

Vijay Bhagavath

Let's talk about routing and service providers.

David Goeckeler

Yeah. Routing and service providers, I mean again, we've talked about -- Chuck has talked about that on the earnings call. It's a market that there's a lot of variability in that market and even from carrier to carrier, but again, you're looking at architecture -- you talked about 5G, there's just an insatiable demand for packets. That's the way I think about it kind of the highest level. There's more packets in the world next year than this year. It seems like whenever in the whole web space, whenever anybody comes up with more bandwidth, all of a sudden, more applications show up to consume that bandwidth and start to stretch it, whether it's virtual reality or whatever, all kinds of different things.

So I think that is going to be a healthy business, because there's going to be just when you think you have enough capacity, you need more capacity and that's something we do really well. We control the innovation levers all the way down to the silicon and that gives us the ability to influence things that are very, very important in that world like power and density as well as features and software architecture. And so I think that's going to be -- that market will continue to drive forward and 5G is just going to drive more bandwidth. Right.

Vijay Bhagavath

Perfect. So we’re on halftime here, Dave. I’d like to get some questions from the audience. Yeah. I think while we’re still working on Q&A here, I’d like to switch gears to security. I mean, you’ve obviously done an awesome job, I mean, it’s jubilant on a run rate business, still growing 30 plus percent. Will the good times continue and what are the important problems or what should we keep in mind on Cisco security business over the next year perhaps.

David Goeckeler

The important thing on our security business and I think we're in a good spot for where the market is going is that the market has realized that like an endless supply of point products in the security space is not a strategy. There's a very good reason why that exists. I mean, security is a market. You don't have to be in the security market for long to realize something very, very clear in that market is the most important thing you think about it when you run a security business is you think about, it's a market where you have an active adversary. I don't know any other market like that. Right. Most markets, you think about your competitors, substitute, suppliers, your customer, you’re always thinking about your customers of course. In the security market, you're starting by thinking about your adversary. You have somebody that is actively trying to attack your customer and that person is a human being and has a profit and an ego motive.

And so everything you do, they are going to be incented to have a counter move, right. And it's very dynamic. And it's very professional and so it informs strategy of how you go about that market intensely in my opinion. I mean four years ago or five years ago, when I was thinking about the strategy of that business, this is the main dynamic we were thinking about is like it's not clear that there is a headwind on the attackers, like, think about it, what are the headwinds on the attackers, like what is going to slow it down. This like protecting our customers in this world of advanced persistent threats was the strategy of the portfolio from the very beginning and it still is the strategy of the portfolio and the way we think about that is the more attacking you have, the more ways they're going to come at you, the more products, the more defensive techniques you’re going to come up, right.

And so you get into this cycle -- customers can get into this cycle where you're constantly adding the next point product, the next point product, the next point product as soon as I add it and they figure out a way around it and there's another one. And so then it becomes how do I develop an architectural approach that I can help solve the problem of being more secure and less complex at the same time. And in fact, I would argue that all of this complexity of all of these different point products, the ability to try the average customer to try and knit those together, that creates security vulnerabilities all by itself, right, because they're taking on this integration job and you have more and more products to try and knit together because you have more and more attackers, those attackers are very innovative themselves and are working to find their way through any gap in the scenes they possibly can. And it's completely asymmetric problem. They have to find one seam, you have to make sure there's no seams anywhere.

So this informed the strategy in the portfolio which is we need to build a portfolio that spans the whole enterprise. And that's what's happening on the endpoint, what's happening in the network and tie it all together with the cloud, right. So network, endpoint and cloud and if you look at our portfolio and if you look at our acquisitions and if you look at what we've launched and what the thousands of engineers are working on is that integrated architecture across those three domains and we think the tighter you can pull those together, the better architecture it's going to deliver and it's -- there's always going to be a need for innovation. It's a market driven by innovation, so there's always going to be a need for -- there's another technique, another technique.

The idea is you want to shrink the gap between that technique being thought of and that technique actually being implemented in somebody’s network. And so, the way to do that is to build an architecture and build an ecosystem around that where you can consume that technology in a way that fits in architecture that's been built in the enterprise. So that's what we're very focused on doing.

Vijay Bhagavath

So, I mean, David, you've made two points here, innovation and growth. There's that perception in consensus that Cisco lives and dies by acquisitions. It's an M&A story, but more recently when you speak with Chuck and like to get your view Dave is, M&A is not the end of, you do have capabilities in terms of getting new products out from the Catalyst 9000 for example or intent-based, what's your thought process in balancing organic products to drive growth versus M&A and don't get me wrong, M&A is important, but it’s not the end.

David Goeckeler

Look, I mean I’ve very, very clear views on this. I'm in a great position, I mean, I run engineering in this very, very large technology company. And it's a luxury to have M&A lever to use and the way I think about this is very straightforward, you have to know what you're trying to build first. I mean, we did not, take security as an example, we set a strategy like our strategy is going to be around the best portfolio on threats, around complexity and simplifying that. Right. Once you set the strategy, then you assess what are the assets we have internally, what are the assets in the market and can any acquisitions accelerate us to building that architecture. And if you find them, then you bring them in and you're accelerating through building what you want to build. Right.

And security, I think we did a pretty good job of that with Sourcefire. At that point, we could have -- we really could have acquired what we wanted to and well, anybody is willing to sell, but I don't want to make that sound like it's all us, it's a partnership, right that the acquired company has become a very, very important part of Cisco, but we were very focused on threat and what we went out in the market and looked for was who's got the best threat asset in the market and I thought that was Sourcefire. But it's not the be all end all. If you look at, when you look at the switching portfolio, I mean we just launched Catalyst 9300. That Catalyst 9300 has the most advanced programmable ASIC I think in the world than it probably has every networking feature, I mean think about, it’s for every networking feature in the campus that you could possibly have. That's the accumulation of 25 years of R&D.

That's an ASIC we built internally. I mean there's a lot of -- there's a lot of discussion in the industry right now about programmable ASICs as there should be. That product has a programmable pipeline in it. Then the hardware around that, the whole software, all of IOS, the whole DNA center, software defined access, how we're going to rebuild networks, that's all organic innovation. So it's the balance between the two that's important and you use the acquisitions when you want to accelerate through a market change instead of building it all yourself. You can acquire and you can also bring in a lot of, it's also a very, very important way to infuse talent into the organization.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. So David, if you set valuations aside and if you had an unlimited checkbook, what would be some areas you would focus on in terms of M&A and inorganic growth, you should say valuations aside.

David Goeckeler

Yeah. That’s a tough one for me to talk about. I mean I think if you -- I think you look at where are we driving our strategy and that's where we're going to look to, we're going to look for acquisitions to drive that's right. We've talked a lot about security, software type assets and in the markets where we're playing, I think web teller is a good example, right. It was a way to say, hey, we have an SD-WAN product. We feel good about that SD-WAN product, but the market has, there's people trialing more and more kind of a cloud native approach. We could go back and build a cloud native approach or we could acquire it and put it together with what we have with IWAN. So I think anywhere you see that we have -- we are placing big parts of our strategy and where we have big businesses, we're always going to look at M&A as a way to, is there anything out there that can help us accelerate what we're trying to build in those markets.

Vijay Bhagavath

So Dave, I have a few topics still left. I’d like to open the floor again for questions from clients.

Vijay Bhagavath

Let's continue, Dave. The recurring revenue transition gets a lot of questions from investors. There is lot of fear and uncertainty and doubt as well in this recurring revenue transition. So in your view, how is it coming along? What's been the reception from customers from your channel on this transition to software subscriptions and then you have inarguably made this important initiative with Cat9K, which the customer has to buy a subscription, whether they like it or not, how do you see that model permeating to the rest of the portfolio?

David Goeckeler

Yeah. I think the model -- I think this -- if you look at the portfolio, anywhere we’re innovating in software, I think you're going to see the monetization model change to capture the value of that software as a subscription. And I think the market understands that, I think customers understand that. It's maybe different than the way they bought this technology in the past, but we've been through -- one more thing about security, we went through this transition in the firewall market, where it was a complete CapEx purchase.

We now have 80,000 -- over 80,000 next generation firewall customers, all of those include a subscription. So we've been through this transition and scale and now we're bringing it to the core portfolio and the core thing that allows us to bring it to any portfolio is when you have innovation, right, it's not just about going in and changing the monetization model, you can't just go in and change the monetization model on something you're already bringing to market. I've now brought something that's different to market and the value is in the software.

And so, if you look at what we launch with Catalyst 9K, it was the ability to do encrypted traffic analytics as a software play, the ability to manage the portfolio from a cloud manager, on-prem manager from a central place to do the software defined access, that's all software, right, and that software is very valuable because it allows you to just much more efficiently build and run networks and I think customers understand that in all the conversations I have with them, they see the value and they understand the value is delivered through software and so the value is going to be monetized through software.

It doesn't mean we're not going to monetize hardware, we're not going to continue to build great hardware, we are, because it gets back the dynamic we talked about earlier. There's always going to be a need for highly dense, highly power efficient space constrained IP processing equipment. It's not something that's going to run on a server someday, it's something that's going to run on highly specialized networking equipment. And so, it's about doing both of those and I think the reception in the core portfolio has been as we expected.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. I do have at least three more questions, Dave. The first is around which pockets of opportunities should us as investors focus on and the reason is, John Chambers often talks about India as a growth opportunity and I'm sure there's parts of the US as well and maybe the contrarian opportunities in Europe, so give us an idea of where are the pockets of growth for Cisco.

David Goeckeler

I think that it's about what I talked about. I don't think about it necessarily on a geographic basis from my perspective. I think about what is the value proposition we're building, we're bringing to networking. And I think bringing that value proposition of automation to networking, again if I look at Meraki, that started out as kind of in the commercial SMB market and it's being pulled up because people value, when I say pulled up, I mean by enterprise customers, saying, hey, I want that simplicity, I want that automation. And so I think that is, I think that is the play across networking, across all the different geographies we play in along with analytics and security that we talked about.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. And then closely related to that question, which often get asked from investors, which is, is Cisco kind of primarily playing into a zero sum game and what they mean is what customers would have historically paid CapEx dollars, now they’re paying OpEx dollars, you think this is a positive sum game in the sense of customers would actually pay more OpEx dollars, the so called upsell strategy would actually end up at more than 100% as you move to the subscriptions model, how is it playing now?

David Goeckeler

I think we've shown that in the subscription model. I mean, here's the important thing to me on the subscription model is you change the fundamental way you deal with a customer and you now open up an entire new innovation vector you can bring to that customer through software and you can bring that innovation vector at different points than just the hardware transition. So if I've got a switching infrastructure and I'm now -- have a subscription model to that, I can bring new innovation in software and drive those land, adopt, expand, renew type model into a very large core business that was traditionally just a CapEx model.

Now, it's on us to bring that innovation. I mean we thought it was -- I thought it was very important that when we launched the model, we have something super compelling from an innovation point of view that says, wow, that's really, really compelling like ETA, right, encrypted traffic analytics, the ability to find malware in encrypted traffic. I think that was kind of an unexpected thing to bring to market. But there is potentially more of those in the pipeline and as we bring those -- whether those around service assurance or any number of things like analytics can help us with those, as we bring those into the market, we have the ability to say, hey, that's more value we're bringing to our customers and that opens up, that opens up opportunities.

Vijay Bhagavath

And a bigger picture question David which is, I get this asked from investors, which is Cisco historically has been $1 product, maybe it gets you $2 or $3 of post-sale. Now with the software portfolio and things like Meraki, are you starting to see an extended post-sale, how I mean is the initial dollar product gets you perhaps 5, 6 or perhaps more and we’ve this story with Oracle and SAP, I mean, it’s a never ending project. Nobody can claim they're done with their Oracle or SAP, give me that launch really, what’s the longevity?

David Goeckeler

Yeah. Well, let’s talk about in a couple way. I mean look at Meraki, right, because it started out as wireless and now they're switching, there's a whole, call it a full stack. There are six or seven different technologies that can be added on the Meraki and just last year, we launched camera on top of that. So if you have a Meraki architecture, you can keep adding the second product, the third product, the fourth product, you may start with wireless, right, but once you have the wireless in, then the, what's required to add switching or what's required to add SD-WAN, or what’s required to add camera on top of that, it's less and less because you already have the same management.

The one product you're really driving in there is dashboard. That's how I manage all of that infrastructure and whatever I plug into the Ethernet cable like shows up and I can download all the configuration, I can drive all that across the portfolio, so that we actually do measure the number of customers that have one technology, two technologies, three technologies, four technologies or have the full staff, which is all the technology.

So we can of course drive that motion across that portfolio, which helps drive growth. You have multiple growth vectors there, sell more to the customers you have and expand the number of customers. That's why I think I'm so excited about the core portfolio because we've now brought that kind of architectural play. This is what the network intuitive and intent-based networking is all about. We brought that kind of play to the core portfolio. When I say the core portfolio, I mean the core enterprise access portfolio, switching, wireless, enterprise routing and the fact that there's one way to manage that infrastructure that I can define a policy, I can define and when I say policy, it’s just access control.

I want all of my IoT devices to not have connectivity to the Internet or I want all of my guest users to not have access here or there, only access to the Internet, right. I want all of my finance, whatever that policy happens to be and that policy can be defined on what device you're on, where you're at in the world, where -- how you're accessing the network. I define all that in one place and then I define -- I push that configuration out of the entire network across wireless, wired and routing. And so we're just at the starting line. The launch was getting to the starting line of that architecture across the whole campus portfolio, which is a very big business.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. So Dave, the last question also get asked a lot from investors, which is what are the most misunderstood pieces of the Cisco story. I mean, you speak to perhaps most investors than I and I'm sure, you're saying, no, that's not it, you’re going to just still get it, so what’s that disconnect between management point of view and investor –

David Goeckeler

You guys do a pretty good job of understanding our business actually. I think, look, the thing that I'm most excited about is what I just described. I think the fact that, when you look at our business, you have to look at all the different components of our business. Right. You have a access business, you have a data center business, you have an SP routing business, those are the very large networking business. There's lots of businesses around that are all very, very important. You have to look at each one of them and what are the competitive dynamics in each of those markets and things that are playing in one market like will not translate into another part of the market. And again, I'm going to -- for one last time, I'll go back to this automation play.

The fact that a certain set of customers can drive an automation architecture that they built for themselves doesn't mean the whole market's going to build an automation architecture themselves. It says, they want automation and that's our opportunity to bring it to them, right. Sometimes I draw an analogy to the car business, like there's Formula One people that build their own cars, like that's a great market, they're going to build all the pieces themselves because they have the capability. Everybody else wants a self-driving car, right. They don't want to build it themselves and I think that's really what again the network intuitive is all about, about bringing that level of automation to that whole market and looking at it on a franchise by franchise basis and what are the competitive dynamics inside those franchises.

Vijay Bhagavath

Excellent. So the very last question is, John used to talk a lot about digitization and the Internet of Things. How important is that priority from your point of view?

David Goeckeler

Yeah. I think it's very important. I think customers -- I think everybody has to understand like how does this digital world impact my business and no matter where you are in the adoption curve of understanding that, it's important to every business. I think everybody is feeling that and they're looking for how do I change my business in light of this. And again, I think this is where from the demand side, the network is very, very important and can play a huge role in that. In some sense, I think of digitization as what digitization arose on top of the connectedness that was created. You're not -- we can talk about all the digital business models like you're not going to able to stand on the corner and like press a button on your phone and have somebody drive up in a car, unless you first interconnect everything and so we've interconnected everything and out of that arose digitization and everybody is trying to deal with that.

That was a platform that was created. I now think we're going to -- I think we have the opportunity and in some sense an obligation to make that platform more ubiquitous because there are many, many more things that are not connected than are connected and to access that market where everything else is connected, we have to drive a level of simplicity in automation into the way you build networks. Can't build them the way we do today, too complicated. When we do that and we are doing that, we've been working on that for several years now. Imagine what are the business models are going to arise on top of that platform. I can't imagine what they're going to be, just like I don't think anybody could have imagined ten years ago what were the business models that were going to arise once we interconnected the world. So I think that's why I'm excited about being in the networking business.

Vijay Bhagavath

Excellent. So with that, I’d like to conclude this. You’re always welcome, Dave, you and your management team.

David Goeckeler

Thank you.

Vijay Bhagavath

It’s a very open culture I must say for a company of your scale. Thanks to our clients for coming. Thanks to you and thanks Carol.

David Goeckeler

Thank you. Thanks everyone for your time.

