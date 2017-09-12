Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (RARE) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Call

September 12, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Shalini Sharp - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So I'm pleased to have Ultragenyx with me here for a next slot with Shalini Sharp, who is the CFO. And I thought Shalini maybe just start off, we could talk just about what the vision is for the business here. There are a handful of orphan companies out there. Vision for the business, you've got a handful of projects ongoing, maybe you could just talk about where you see allocating resources versus your current development pipeline versus some other assets you might want to bring forward?

Shalini Sharp

Sure, yes. So the vision of the business has not changed really since the Company was founded. We always intended on being an integrated Biotech company that went all the way from preclinical through commercial stage and always having a multiple product portfolio onboard which was diversified with genuinely multiple shots on goal.

So I think where we are today is somewhere in the middle towards the end of that process of creating that full pipeline from preclinical through commercial. And so we've gone from being found in 2010 with no program to today having five programs that are in the clinical stage that are in either Phase II or Phase III. With two programs of those that are in the filing stage both in the U.S. and Europe and so we expect to have our first hopefully commercial approvals in multiple territories in the very near future which I think it's very exciting.

And at the same time we've been very cognizant of maintaining a clinical stage portfolio. And so we've built up a preclinical portfolio about seven programs that should start to refill the clinical stage part of the pipeline and we also constantly look at externally at new business development opportunities as well to replenish that middle stage of the pipeline.

So I think we're very happy with where we are. I think it's exciting to be on the brink of potentially two commercial launch in the very near future and to have an exciting pipeline from that late stage all the way through to the preclinical stage is very unique and exactly where we wanted to be.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. And then maybe just touching on some overview questions, you could also just comment, you had a negative outcome for ACR in it Phase III study. In your view, how important was that product towards sort of the - as you think about the revenue trajectory of the entire company?

Shalini Sharp

Well, like I said, our goal is always to have a multiple product portfolio that was diversified and gave us multiple shots on goal. And one of the reasons that you want to have that is so that your fortunes are not linked to or depend upon any one product. And so we've designed the company just for this type of outcome, and ACR while we had hoped to it would be positive and it would have been obviously nice to have. It was not something that we're dependent upon as a company.

I think the impact that it will have on us is that frees up some resources to put on to other programs. It will allow us to slowdown the pace of increase of hiring and headcount over the next year and instead reallocate people from the ACR program to other programs. But the business is designed to do that. So that's why it's nice to have the multiple program portfolio, it gives you a lot of different ways to be agile and nimble when you have either programs that can accelerate or programs that fall out of the portfolio.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. And you touched on this in your answer to the prior question, but maybe just also talk about how you're thinking about spend across the business. I think in the last maybe two years, you've ramped up pretty aggressively in terms of spend. Just help us think about where that could head and what are the sort of key levers obviously commercial would be one of them, key levers in terms of where you are thinking about increasing your spend?

Shalini Sharp

Yes, so generally speaking, we do expect modest increases in spend even on the R&D side heading into next year. And clearly on the SG&A side in terms of building our commercial infrastructure for the first time for multiple products and multiple territories as they expect to see an increase on the SG&A side as well. I would say in terms of R&D that the rate of growth is certainly approaching a plateauing kind of rate of growth as opposed to what you've seen in the prior years which has been much more dramatic growth year-over-year on a percentage basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. Helpful. So why don't we start with KRN23 and then we maybe can move through Trihep, so I guess maybe the first thing is you filed in the U.S. and just remind us sort of what the data that made up that package and why you chose to include because there's obviously some permutations in terms of adolescent data, in terms of adult data, in terms of phone biopsy data. So what was included in the package? What wasn't included in the package and the reasons for that?

Shalini Sharp

Sure, so we did file for approval in the U.S. and our BLA was submitted in mid-August of this year and if we received prior that would be roughly an eight-month review process so that the timeline, what was contained in that filing is quite a few studies. But the key studies that are included are the Phase III adult study in the Phase II pediatric study.

In addition to that, we just recently had ASP - this week disclosed additional data on patients under five. That data is also part of the submission. We did also disclose a couple bone biopsies from adult patients, and those early part of the submission as well within the adult Phase III data. We have data on phosphate as well as three keys secondary endpoints that are clinical stiffness physical function and pain.

We also had some fracture healing data, which I think was very notable. So about half of the patients in the adult Phase III happened to enroll with active fractures and pseudo fractures and we saw significantly more factor healing in the burosumab patients relative to the placebo patients, so all of that is part of the package.

For pediatric patients in the Phase II study, the key end points were rickets, which we looked at with two different scoring systems as well as growth and rickets as the primary endpoint. And then we also had some patients for the outcomes and other things like that in this study as well. So across both of these patient population, the adults and pediatric patients, we feel very strongly that we've shown clinical benefit of significant of these patients and that's all part of this package. So we're feeling hopeful.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. And then just remind us, so I think before you filed there was a little bit of back and forth about what needed to be included and what didn't need to be included based upon sort of the label that you were hoping to get. So maybe you could just remind us sort of given what you put in the data set, what kind of label you're hoping or be able to getting and who you'll be able to market to?

Shalini Sharp

Sure. So the submission clearly covers adult patients and pediatric patients. The hope is that the label would cover a whole age range including the under five age range that we recently should show data for. I think what you may be alluding to is which of the clinical end points from the adult Phase III might end up on the label. Is that the…

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I was asking that as well as you know what's the alignment in terms of the FDA in terms of what they needed to see to get to that broadly, but sounds like you've got to that alignment, but I just want to make it clear sort of what that was?

Shalini Sharp

Yes, so we did have a pre-BLA meeting with the FDA before we submitted the BLA and we showed them the trials that we're planning to include and the nature of the data from those studies and they had no issue with our submission covering that four age range. In terms of which claims actually end up in the label is that ultimately going to get results later in the process.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. Okay, perfect. And then Kirin as your partner here, maybe you could just talk a little bit about what the falling looks like in Europe, because obviously there were some changes to the timeline associated with that and why that's occurring?

Shalini Sharp

Sure. So there aren't really any timeline changes in Europe. We submitted a conditional marketing authorization application late last year, so December of last year. We expect to see [10 p] opinion around the end of this year with an easy decision to follow that. The only thing that's changed is that our partner Kyowa Hakko Kirin decided to separate the adults and pediatric filings in Europe.

And that's because we filed last year with the pediatric data and then this very large adult study was going to be submitted as part of the question-and-answer process with the EMA and our partner was concerned that that would cause a delay in the review and approval of this application. And so they need a tactical decision to separate the two applications. So that the pediatric population could it get approved as quickly as possible. But there's been no delay, there is really just…

Unidentified Analyst

So I guess what I meant was a timeline difference for pediatric versus adult?

Shalini Sharp

Yes, that's true. They are separating the two filings now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. And then I guess the other thing, which is important since we started to talk about KHKs. Remind us what your economics are on this product, which territories you're going to lead, which territories they're going to lead and I guess more broadly how we should think about commercial?

Shalini Sharp

Sure. So let's start with North America, U.S. and Canada that's the most complicated of the territories that are subject to the agreement with KHK. So in the U.S. and Canada, there is a profit share mechanism and at the moment we split development cost 50/50 with them for five years post launch - from launch plus five years, we are the lead commercial party and we do all of the promotional activity for the product and we pay them a transfer price. And then below that everything is split 50/50 and we are the lead commercial party for that period that they do book revenue, they book the topline sales.

After five years it changes in the U.S. and Canada, so that we earn a royalty in the high-20s. And that is meant economics to get in the profit share, profit share is say net sales minus the transfer price and then everything is split 50/50. That high-20s royalty has been to replicate what we were getting during the profit share period. So theoretically there may not be much difference in terms of what we actually earned, but the mechanism for it is a little bit different after five years. So that's a complicated territory.

In Latin America, we also pay similar of transfer price to what we pay in the U.S. and Canada and we pay a low single-digit royalty to KHK and we book topline sales there. And then in Europe they are the lead commercial party, day book sales and they pay us a royalty of up to 10%. In the rest of the world they were seen on the right.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. When you think about economic value to use sort of the whole product, I mean do you have a percentage that you think about this is, we get a third, we get 50% sort of maybe just help us think about given all these complications with the different territories?

Shalini Sharp

Sure. Yes, we've always said that our estimate is that we get roughly a third of the value of this product in the territory that are part of the agreement.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. So then in terms of commercial, I think maybe the best thing to start with it, there's clearly been some investor debate around I guess two points which are probably helpful. The robustness of some of those secondary endpoints and the meaningfulness of them in terms of commercial uptake, and then I guess the second point is maybe we can start with that and then we can go, there's another point I want to address.

Shalini Sharp

Okay. Well before we get into the secondary endpoints in the Phase III adult study. I think the one thing that people keep forgetting is the fracture here with healing data from that study, which I think is pretty excellent. So there was no enrollment criteria for fractures in the study and yet about half the patients enrolled with active fractures or pseudo fractures.

And of those patients, the patients who were on the burosumab arm at 24 weeks, 37% of them had complete healing or fractures or sorry 37% of the fractures were completely healed at that time point. And that's compared to about 10% placebo arm. So I think from a clinical meaningfulness perspective that is the easiest answer to the question about how meaningful is this result in these patients.

And if we go to the secondary endpoint, I think that's also important, so we obviously hit the phosphate endpoint that was actually the primary endpoint of the study. There were three key secondary endpoints, but they were multiplicity adjusted such that we could hit any one, two or three of those depending on what p value we got. And so we hit the stiffness end point with a very strong p value, which met the multiplicity adjustment test and so fitness is clearly a win.

If you look at physical function that one is also the low point of five, but because of the multiplicity adjustment does count as a win in the statistical plan. And then we also had a positive trend on pain with the 0.9 p value, but again, that obviously doesn't hit significance.

So overall, we hit our primary endpoint. We have fracture healing. We hit our key secondary endpoints in the form of one of them that hit very strongly and that is sufficient from the statistical perspective for that to be a win. And then we have strong trends in the other two. So the outcome we thought was very strong from a clinical meaningfulness perspective. Obviously, we discussed this data with the FDA before we submitted for approval in adults and they had no issue with our submitting for the adult population.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. And so then the second sort of investor debate of the questions that I get asked lot, there's been some desktop around how many patients are actually out there. There's some registry, maybe you could just walk through us what market buys and work you guys have done as a company and how confident you feel in the available number of patients for treatment?

Shalini Sharp

Sure. And I may ask you a question too, because obviously that question comes from an equity research report from another shots and was based on the fact that there are a couple of registries out there that don't happen to have a lot of patients on them, and therefore that's being extrapolated some kind of prevalence country-wide. Is that the type of methodology you would normally use to estimate prevalence for a disease or what would you normally do?

Unidentified Analyst

I think obviously people look at a variety of sources right and so some of those sources obviously are what the literature provides or these are first source that people look at. I'm curious mostly because I think you guys have done some claims work as well which might be a fairly robust sources as well.

Shalini Sharp

Yes. So we started with the publications and that's initially what we did and probably the best publication is a Danish one that shows about one in 20,000 patients that have accelerated. We use that to extrapolate to the U.S. population because the excellent dominance, so should propagate similarly across different territories. That would normally give you about 16,000 prevalent patients in the U.S., and we call it 12,000 because we take some discount for the fact that these patients are ill and so maybe there's some mortality associated with this is not documented.

So we took some cutoff of that and we came to 12,000. Since that time we purchase claims data, we've looked at ICD-9 and ICD-10 codes and looked at patients who had either this diagnosis or on [hypophosphatemia] Vitamin D and Vitamin D-Resistant Rickets et cetera.

And we've come up with a range of 11,500 to 15,500 patients roughly in the U.S. as our current estimated prevalence. So again that 12,000 estimate falls right in that range. So we may know revisions to what we believe the prevalence would be in the U.S. And again I think taking two registries that were not necessarily well publicized and using that as a proxy for epidemiology doesn't make sense to me relative to other methodology so you could use.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay perfect. That's helpful. And then I guess one of the other questions I get a lot is okay, so we see children rickets, we understand rickets is bad, the adult that sort of seems unclear what the benefit is? Why would adults take this drug and should you discount the penetration in adults? So I don't know maybe you could comment on how you think about the adult population what the uptake and look like there?

Shalini Sharp

Well, we definitely expect uptake in adults to be less than what you would see in kids. So I think in kids or KOLs are telling us that basically all kids should be eligible for treatment with KRN23. We've heard KOLs stay on public calls that say half to 70% of their adult patients would be eligible for treatment with KRN23 or burosumab.

Now I think if you look at the data that we've generated so far probably the most compelling data is the fracture data. So we enrolled 130 plus adults in our Phase III study with no enrollment criteria for fractures and half of them happen to have active fractures and see those fractures of baseline and we're showing significant healing statistically significant improvement in healing relative to placebo.

And to me that's a good indication that there's going to be strong interest, particularly from patients who have a fracture. And then you can add to that the benefits that we have on phosphate and on stiffness and on pain and physical function, all of those things as well I think are going to be helpful.

Overall the intelligence we get from the patients we now is at the adults are actually quite frustrated that people think their disease is mild and that they don't have a lot of problems because they really do it's very debilitating and even though they're pretty far along in the course of their disease we've now demonstrated that we can improve their lives in certain ways on these various end points that we've already discussed. And so to them that's very important. We don't expect all the adults to be on treatment what we do expect a significant portion of adults to be eligible for treatment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay perfect. That's helpful. And then I guess the final question is not enough you'll be willing to comment or not, but your partner has provided some sales guidance in terms of I think they have 20/20 guidance, which is about the 60 billion yen, which is about 550 million and then I gave peak sales about I think it's 1.4 billion. I don't know if you're willing to comment on that at all or have any comments about how they arrived at those kind of numbers.

Shalini Sharp

Well, the truth is we don't know all the assumptions that go into those calculations that they put out. We don't provide guidance on peak revenue or sales in any given year at this point. These are our first launches that we're approaching and these are rare diseases and we haven't even made a final decision on pricing, which is obviously half of the equation. So we're not in a position right now to provide guidance for the product.

What we usually provide in terms of helping people think about the size of the opportunity is the prevalence, which again we think is roughly 12,000 in the U.S. and then on pricing we don't have a decision we don't give guidance but if you look at street estimates there tends to be a cluster and 100,000 to 150,000 per patient per year range that's a data point that you can use.

We've talked a little bit about the penetration as well that most of the kids should be eligible for treatment. However you never get 100% penetration of anything that you can put out maybe on the high side for kids for adults we've heard these ranges of maybe half the adults from our KOLs would be eligible for treatment. So you can put all of those variables together and get a sense of maybe what the market might be but we don't give specific guidance.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. Maybe we can move on to Trihep, and I guess the place to start there for Trihep is FAOD. And just remind us you had snippets of state two data for a while I think for the past couple calls, you said you've been in discussions with the FDA about what Phase III plan and so maybe just remind us what are the issues you're discussing when you hope to be able to have a Phase III plan on that and just give us some guidance around what's going on there?

Shalini Sharp

Sure. Yes, there's a recap briefly from the Phase II study in FAOD. We did see an improvement in exercise tolerance on a couple of different measures, cycling and walking essentially. And then I think more compelling than that, we also saw over an 18-month period in improvement in major clinical events, so essentially hospitalizations, ICU does it, ER does it things like that in the patient.

So over a 50% reduction basically major clinical events compared to the period before they were in the study and on treatment. So in a study of only 29 patients, that's pretty striking to see that benefit and see it statistically significant.

Now the debate we've had internally is what does the Phase III look like because it's a lot quicker to do the exercise tolerance endpoints, about the clinical meaningfulness of the - clinical outcomes is obviously more important. How do you get that to market? And really what's been happening since we saw the Phase II data has been more of an internal process of assessing these different endpoints, assessing the feasibility of multiple different potential trial designs by talking to different centers and figuring out the characteristics of the patients et cetera.

Their capability is to execute these end points and then our goal is to talk to the FDA and agree upon the Phase III. So there hasn't been a yearlong back and forth with the FDA. It's been more our internal work on the characteristics of patients in the sites. We do expect by the end of the year to have the Phase III design finalized and agreed upon hopefully with the FDA.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. So we should expect a design by the end of year and a start next year…

Shalini Sharp

That's right.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that feasible to understand a footprint? And then so obviously other indications you're looking at, you start a study in Glut1 deficiency with movement disorder. Maybe just remind us what the data was to start that study, and what's the timeline for potential readout on that study?

Shalini Sharp

Sure. So before we started, we have a Phase III movement disorder study in Glut1 patients and we started that study based on investigator sponsored data that we saw from an investigator in France, where she had a small study maybe about six patients who had the movement disorder phenotype of Glut1 deficiency syndrome. And when she treated them with UX007, they had a 90% reduction in the number of events that they had and also reduction in duration and improvement in their - patient reported outcome, clinician reported outcomes.

And then she actually withdrew them from treatment and then put them back on treatment. And that correlated very strongly with again an increase in the number of events and then a decrease in the number of events, again those patients remain on treatment afterwards.

That also correlated with some Brian scan work that she did, where she looked at MR spectroscopy data and their response to visual stimulation was normalized when they were on UX007, not when they were off, and then again that was on again, off again design that she did.

So we thought that was pretty compelling. It was a late breaker, very strong results with a 90% reduction and so we went and spoke to FDA about doing a pivotal study in this patient population. So that's the trial we're currently enrolling and it's still enrolling. So we don't have a final timeline for that, but we could have data by the end of next year, early of the following year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. And then in Glut1, there was also seizure study you ran. I think the results maybe we could characterize them as unclear and so - but you're also thinking about maybe how to move that forward. So maybe just talk to us about what work you're doing there and when you might be able to talk to us about - if you're going to move that forward in what form?

Shalini Sharp

Sure. So we did have some Phase II data in the seizure phenotype of the same disease Glut1 deficiency syndrome earlier this year. We did not show a benefit in the patients who had observable seizures. But we did show a pretty strong benefit in the patients who had absence seizures, so more at the staring at the third type seizures. And some of these patients have hundreds of these per day, so they're actually still very debilitating and interfere with the quality of life.

And absence seizure is actually can be measured by EEG, so that's very objective as opposed to observable seizures, which are diary reported. So among the absence seizures patients, there were eight them and they had a 92% reduction in seizure frequency. Four of them out of the eight had 100% response. So complete elimination of seizures. 88% of them were responders, which means they had a greater than 50% reduction in seizures, so a very strong data with a very objective quantitative endpoint of EEG.

So the question we've had is still we do have a study in the absence seizure patients, and we currently believe we will, and so we're working right now on what that design would look like, what the budget would look like in the timeline. So I wouldn't expect that to start until 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. And so maybe for Trihep, if you could also just walk through. It's a long chain fatty acid, what the IT protection on this asset given that there's a lot of long-term fatty acid that are potentially available and what's the difference between this and some of the available ones?

Shalini Sharp

Sure. So this is actually a medium chain fatty acid, so in patients who can't metabolize long chains of fat they can metabolize medium chain, so this is a medium chain, but what makes UX007 unique is that it's a synthetic odd chain, so it's got seven carbon is basically normally naturally occurring fatty acid would have an even number, so six or eight.

And that odd chain gets metabolize so that it can be metabolized into a three carbon chain which can actually replenish some of the prep cycle intermediates that are deficient in the patients that make that biochemically different from the any other medium chain triglycerides. So that's really what makes it different from an IT perspective. We have a couple of composition like claims that are issued now for UX007.

One of them have to do with the administration of it within a very wide range of dosing, which completely includes our dosing range as well as the life origin around it. And we also have a wide range around purity, so we have an ULTRAPURE four of this and if you were to have a lot of impurities, usually what that means if you have a lot of pre fatty acids which means it could be rancid and taste bad and causing burning in throat or version and this is very pure, high quality, tasteless or odorless, colorless, easy to take. And because compliance with the drug is very important that's very important.

So basically we have this very wide range of purity as well. Between the two of them, the longest claims goes to 2025 without patent term extension. We could expect up to five years patent term extension because of a number of years this has been in the clinic.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. I mean last couple of minutes we should just touch on MPS 7 filed. Just give us an idea of the market opportunity there remind us PDUFA and when you might expect approval?

Shalini Sharp

Sure. rhGUS is enzyme replacement therapy for MPS 7. It's a very rare diseases by far are smallest market opportunity. We expect about 200 patients worldwide. That's the complete market, so very small. We do expect the best product to be priced similarly to other ERTs for other MPS disorders even though it's more rare. So that's what the market picture looks like. We have filed for approval both in the U.S. and Europe and we do have a PDUFA date in mid November for the U.S.

So we're getting very close now hopefully to the finish line. And obviously where the market is small, you have to be very careful about the size of the infrastructure to launch it. In the U.S. we're fortunate because we're also preparing to launch from burosumab and so the burosumab infrastructure can support rhGUS. And in Europe we have a very efficient infrastructure to focus on rhGUS at first until some of the other portfolio matures in Europe.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. And then maybe finally just remind us where you are on cash position and what you've talked about in terms of burn rate?

Shalini Sharp

Sure. So as of June 30 of 2017, we had about $457 million in the balance sheet, so we feel very well capitalized, that's cash in investments. Our cash used in operations for the first half of 2017 with $110 million we have so that we expect that to continue to increase for the second half of the year.

As we talked about earlier, we expect the SG&A line to go up for next year heading into this launch period for two programs, but we do expect R&D to start to plateau and we should be able to move resources around from ACR to other programs as opposed to adding new resources to take on other programs.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. Thanks for your time this morning. Appreciate it.

Shalini Sharp

Thank you.

