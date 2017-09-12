Fibria Celulose Is Up By 100% Over The Last 12 Months, But Interesting Upside Remains

The share price of Fibria Celulose (FBR), the biggest hardwood pulp producer in the World, has grown by more than 100% over the last 12 months. In August 2016, the share price bottomed at $5.79. On September 19, when the share price stood at $7.2, I wrote an article where I stated that Fibria's share price should more than double over the next 18 months. In recent days, the share price crossed the $14 level. But due to the pulp market fundamentals, there is still a lot of space to grow.

A lot of statistics regarding the current state of the hardwood pulp market can be found in Fibria's corporate presentation. To make the long story short, the demand for pulp is growing, while the global production is more or less stagnant. As a result, the pulp prices have been growing for the last several quarters. Moreover, Marcelo Castelli, the CEO of Fibria, stated during the Q2 earnings call:

According to our market intelligence, I mean, we cannot rely only on statistics when it comes to Asia. Our understanding is that the inventories of pulp and paper, therefore final product, are very low. So as I said, I mean, you can see that the demand continues to be very good in Asia and also in Europe. So if you combine a very good demand – and you don’t need to be right, I mean, the demand is higher than expected for such a period, and if you combine this good demand plus very low inventory, some over the supply chain, you can be quite positive and optimistic about the future.

It means that the timing for the recent start-up of the Horizonte II project that will boost Fibria's production capacity by 1.95 million tonnes, to 7.25 million tonnes per year, is really great. Horizonte II will not only push the production up by 37%, it should also help to push the cash costs down by 28.5% (from $221/t to $158/t) and the AISC down by 22.8% (from $439/t to $339/t).

Source: Fibria Celulose

At a conservative pulp price of approximately $525/t, (which is well below the 2017 consensus price of $560/t and also below the quite conservative 2018 consensus price of $528/t), the AISC of $339/t and next year's expected production of 7.05 million tonnes of hardwood pulp, Fibria should be able to generate earnings of approximately $1.3 billion. Using a conservative P/E ratio of 10 and the 553,590,604 share count, it is possible to come to a price target of $23.5 per share. It is almost 70% above the current share price.

A different approach shows a similar upside potential. Over the last 12 months, Fibria was able to generate free cash-flow of $1.43 billion (excluding Horizonte II and logistic projects CAPEX). Assuming that Fibria's pulp production will grow by 33% in 2018, compared to the last 12-month period, and conservatively assuming that it will boost the free cash-flow only by 33% (although a higher impact should be expected, given the low Horizonte II production costs), it is possible to expect 2018 free cash-flow of approximately $1.9 billion. In the basic materials sector, the average price-to-FCFF ratio was 8.62 in Q2 2017 and the average value was 7.98 over the last 4 quarters. Applying a conservative value of 7 on Fibria, it is possible to come to a price target of approximately $24.

As there should be no major issues with the Horizonte II start-up, the main risks are the future pulp prices and the USD/BRL exchange rate development. Given the current market fundamentals, a steep decline in pulp prices is improbable in the foreseeable future. However, the financial results may be affected negatively by the exchange rate changes. The exchange rate is approximately 3.11 BRL for 1 USD right now. An exchange rate decline by 0.1 adds approximately $5 to Fibria's cash costs. It means a $35.25 million decline in cash-flow, at a production rate of 7.05 million tonnes of pulp per year. However, there is no reason to expect that the USD/BRL exchange rate should decline below the 3 level anytime soon (chart below).

Source: Bloomberg

Even the indebtedness doesn't present a notable problem. Fibria's net debt stands at $3.8 billion. It has increased over the last couple of years, due to the realization of the Horizonte II project. The net debt/EBITDA ratio stands at 3.75, which is quite high, however, the project has been already completed and it is about to start generating cash-flow. It will strengthen Fibria's leading position in the industry, moreover, it will help to push its production costs even lower. Together with the positive price development in the pulp market, it is expected that Fibria's net debt will be declining quite quickly over the coming quarters, while the EBITDA should be growing. The markets seem to agree with this outlook, as Fibria's average cost of debt is below 4% p.a. Moreover, the time structure of the debt is very comfortable, as the maturities are spread over a 10-year time period.

Source: Fibria Celulose

Although the share price seems to be primed higher in the mid- to long-term, the short-term outlook is less positive. As the share price was growing without any correction for more than 2 months, it is possible to expect a correction in the near term. The share price dipped to the $13.5 level and it crossed the 10-day moving average to the downside today. As a result, the RSI declined below the 70 level and it left the overbought territory. It is the highest time for a price correction, as on September 7, RSI peaked at 87.5, which is an extremely high value. The level of 70 was last crossed in early June and one-month long correction that took the share price from $12 to $9.5 followed. If something similar happens now, Fibria should bottom in the first half of October near $11.

Conclusion

Fibria Celulose did very well over the last 12 months. Although it is possible to expect some weakness in the near term, as the share price needs to consolidate after a two-months long steep growth, the mid- to long-term outlook is positive. The pulp market is in a good shape and the commissioning of the Horizonte II project has already started. If the current pulp prices prevail and there are no negative surprises, it is possible to expect that Fibria's share price will climb to the $23-24 area over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FBR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.