ATT: We Want A Special Dividend!

Given the added cash flow from DirecTV and potentially TWX, we believe a special dividend is warranted and would not be unprecedented.

The company acquired DirecTV in 2015, adding over $3 billion in cash flow. The pending TWX purchase is also expected to strengthen consolidated cash flow for dividends.

AT&T has a consistent track record of growing its dividend. Since 2009, AT&T has raised its annual dividend by about 2% to 2.5% each year.

AT&T Has Grown its Dividend

Going back to 1984, AT&T has had a strong track record of maintaining or increasing its adjusted (for stock splits) dividend. Since 2009, AT&T has raised its annual dividend by about 2% to 2.5% each year. In fact, AT&T ranks among the highest-yielding large cap names in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 comprises companies in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index and the small-cap Russell 2000 names. With its annual dividend of $1.96, AT&T shares have a 5.5% yield versus an average 1.89% for the Russell 3000 overall. Below we present some of the higher yielding large cap names in the Russell 3000.

Within this group, the companies are well-established, recognized firms with market capitalization in the multiple-billion dollar levels. These dividend payers span a cross-section of industries, including tobacco, energy, technology, real estate, automotive and telecommunications.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson described AT&T as "one of the world's largest communications companies, with more than $147 billion in 2015 revenues and 32 consecutive years of dividend growth." We view AT&T as a blue-chip name with an attractive yield that also offers the potential for further dividend increases, particularly with the added cash flow from Time Warner if the merger closes.

Company Has Added Cash Flow Through M&A

The company has added significant cash flow via acquisitions over the past few years. AT&T's plan has been to add strategic assets that further its goal of being a dominant entertainment and communications company. At the same time, many of the acquired targets also generate strong cash flow.

For example, AT&T purchased DirecTV in 2015. The acquisition of DirecTV added over $3.0 billion in cash flow. Specifically, DirecTV generated $3.1 billion in free cash flow in its FY 2014. Yet, the increase in funds used to pay dividends has been significantly lower than the increase in cash generated from operations over the past three years, as illustrated below.

If the merger with Time Warner (TWX) closes, it will also add substantial cash flow. Time Warner produced $4.7 billion of cash from continuing operations in 2016. It generated free cash flow of $2.3 billion in the first half of 2017, up 22% year over year.

Given the added cash flow from DirecTV and potentially Time Warner, which strengthen the consolidated cash flow AT&T can use to pay dividends, we believe a special dividend is warranted.

We can understand that the company might be hesitant to raise its regular dividend by a significant sum. After all, Time Warner revenue is volatile relative to that of AT&T. TWX revenue volatility is partially attributable to the Warner Bros. studio division, which operates in an extremely hit-driven business. When films perform, the studio does well. On the other hand, when films disappoint, the studio's revenues reflect that. WB accounted for 43% of Time Warner's 2016 revenue. Thus, the studio has had a significant impact on Time Warner's consolidated revenue.

Looking at a graph of 2009-2016 revenue for both AT&T and Warner Bros. illustrates that the WB revenue stream is more volatile.

The difference in WB's performance from 2015 to 2016 illustrates the inherent volatility in the studio business, in our opinion. In 2015 WB did not have any films in the year's top 10 annual box office rankings. Warner Bros. barely made it into the top 20. It was not until the #20 slot that the studio's San Andreas, distributed by its New Line subsidiary, made the rankings. (American Sniper generated the majority of its $350 million gross in 2015, but it was actually released on Christmas Day 2014.)

In sharp contrast, in 2016, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice grossed $330 million in North America, attaining the #8 spot on the annual box office rankings. Right behind at #9 was another Warner Bros. franchise starter, Suicide Squad, which grossed $325 million.

The 2015 lack of high-profile blockbuster films underscores how much Warner Bros. has been hurt by the conclusion of the Harry Potter, Dark Knight and Lord of the Rings franchises and how much it needs the Wonder Woman, Justice League and Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchises, in our view.

That is why, not surprisingly, five of the upcoming Warner Bros. films with blockbuster potential are franchise titles. The first Justice League film is scheduled to open on November 17, 2017. TWX management cited Wonder Woman as well as other franchise titles as primary factors behind the company’s consolidated 5% year-over-year 2Q17 revenue increase to $7.3 billion.

Given the relative sizes of AT&T versus Warner Bros., WB will account for only about 7% of AT&T's consolidated post-merger revenue, which likely mitigates the potential impact of studio volatility. At the same time, AT&T likely will benefit from the studio to enhance its access to content for its entertainment assets.

AT&T Has Paid Special Dividends in the Past

We also believe the performance of the company's existing operations may be a factor in the decision to implement dividend increases at the 2%-2.5% level. For example, AT&T's operating income fell 61.5% in 2014 partially reflecting noncash items, but also due to “increased expenses supporting AT&T U-verse® (U-verse) subscriber growth, and continued declines in … traditional voice and data services.” In turn, this led to a 10% decline in cash from operating activities. Moreover, despite higher cash flow from operating activities in 2015, AT&T's cash position declined to $5.1 billion from $8.6 billion at the end of 2014, largely reflecting the DirecTV acquisition.

In addition, AT&T management likely wants to retain the flexibility to use its cash to invest in future growth. That is why paying a one-time special dividend would be an attractive way to return some of the cash flow from TWX (and DirecTV) to shareholders without committing to a substantially higher regular dividend.

Finally, a special dividend would not be unprecedented. In 2003, AT&T paid three special quarterly dividends that took its annual dividend 32% higher than the prior year dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.