Owens-Illinois' (OI) CEO Andres Lopez Presents at Credit Suisse 30th Annual Basic Materials Conference (Transcript)

Lars Kjellberg

Yes, good morning, again. Now, very pleased to have Owens-Illinois coming in to speak to us, as they've been a regular feature at this conference for the past four years, sometimes very eventful, today it's more constructive, I guess, less events I hope.

Anyways, very pleased to have Andres Lopez, CEO, and Dave Johnson and Kristin Kelley representing the company. So, if you want to make some introductory remarks, Andres, and then we get on with the show. Thank you.

Andres Lopez

Thank you, Lars, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for the opportunity to meet today and share a few thoughts about Owens-Illinois and the evolution of our business. So there are some key messages that I would like to lead with every one of you as a result of this meeting.

The first one is we continue to make solid progress in our transformation. We have improved stability and we've been transforming our organization in several key dimensions. This has allowed us to meet or exceed our guidance for the last six quarters, while increasing guidance in 2016 as well as 2017. And we are confirming our guidance for the third quarter and for the full year.

Providing a little bit more detail on the current quarter, we continue to see a solid performance in Europe and Latin America, with improved demand and solid cost performance, while we are experiencing incremental pressure in North America and APAC, driven by lower-than-expected demand and higher-than-expected downturn.

North America specifically is also experiencing some pressure coming from the natural events faced by the U.S. and widely known by everyone in the room, the latest of them just unfolding. Altogether, we expect to meet our adjusted EPA guidance range of $0.70 to $0.75. As I will cover in more detail in a few minutes, this reflects the improved ability of OI to function as one team, one enterprise, with one plan, which enables us to perform well at the enterprise level even while we face pressure in a given business unit.

Now, I would like to go back to our transformation. Back in Investor Day in 2016, we have started laying out a plan including our strategic direction, our transformation, our initiatives and a set of targets. And since then, we have been consistently and successfully executing against that plan. Currently, our transformation plan is addressing our revenue line, our cost profile, our culture, organization, and talent, and our presence in strategic markets.

We are addressing our revenue line by excelling in our key account management structure, our new business development processes and our innovation processes. We are addressing our cost profile by implementing and executing on Total System Cost or TSC approach, and by simplifying our organization around the world. Our recently implemented global supply chain organization helps both the revenue line and the cost profile, and also helps to write our inventories down.

The renewed culture is allowing us to think, to plan and to act, as well as executing as one single global enterprise. This allows us to leverage our scale, and our global and local presence at the same time. It enables us to successfully replicate best practices around the world. This renewed culture is complemented by the implementation of one single set of objectives in our compensation system, which focuses all executives in the company in making sure we make the best decisions for the whole of the enterprise, rather than the individual functions or regions.

It helps OI to perform in line with expectations at the enterprise level, even when a given region is under pressure. When it comes to organizational design, we are currently in the early stages of evaluating our opportunities to simplify it. The objective is to become more agile and effective in decision-making, become more nimble and able to adapt to changes in the marketplace and become more capable and cost effective.

OI has also focus on strengthening the people and organization dimension, by renewing the HR leadership around the world, starting with the global lead and following with every one of the HR leads in the regions. We strongly believe talent and organization development is a key foundational dimension that will result in a strong business performance at OI.

Finally, we consider our investments in the Vitro food and beverage business and the one in the JV with Constellation Brands very strategic and successful. OI Mexico or the former Vitro food and beverage business complemented our legacy North America and South America footprint, creating market and supply-chain synergies. The synergies and many commonalities across North America, Mexico and South America are a good incentive to continuously exploring ways to share more and integrate more processes, practices and capabilities across these markets and geographies.

Additionally, the investments in OI Mexico gave OI access to another very important growing market. The UR [ph] investment, the JV with Constellation Brands has given OI a strong presence in the fastest growing beer business in North America, and ultimately, taking OI to have a larger presence today in the overall glass supply in North America than it had two or three years ago.

These transformational efforts are the beginning of a long-term journey since there are plenty of dimensions to improve and develop ROI. And we are committed to continue this path until we achieve the level of business performance and shareholder value creation in line with the quality of the franchise OI represents.

These transformational efforts or strategic initiatives are yielding better performance in line with Investor Day [ph] like volume growth and expansion of 1% per annum, EPS compounded annual growth rate of 10%, adjusted free cash flow of approximately $365 million, a steady progress in developing - deleveraging towards the current objective of three times leverage ratio by 2018.

OI is a sound investment. It is a company solidly focused on glass containers. It is the only glass container supplier with global presence and leading market share in pretty much every geography in which it operates. OI is a company with extensive experience in both mature and emerging markets, markets that are growing between 100 basis points and 500 basis points per year. In the aggregate as an enterprise, we grew 1% in 2016 and expect to grow 1% in 2017.

OI is focused on structurally improving its revenue line and its cost profile, and is following a disciplined approach to capital allocation. It is also focused in developing its talent, its organization and its culture, as well as having the right executive incentive system, driving discipline and accountability at all levels of the enterprise.

Finally, OI is embarked in a successful transformation that is yielding good results. And as we capitalize on opportunities, we expect other opportunities to emerge, enabling incremental shareholder value creation. And with that, I conclude my opening comments and I welcome your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lars Kjellberg

Very good. Since your Investor Day in 2015, where you started to talk about your margin expansion opportunity and you also talked about the commercialization efforts et cetera at that time. You obviously have been driving those margins higher as you had expected and somewhat ahead. But there is also a bit of a tease out there with there is a lot more to be done effectively and you continue on that.

So, I mean, you - when you talk about early stage of further change, and also you will continue to pursue this until you are pleased with the level of performance that your asset should be able to deliver, what does that really mean? Can we put that into context? Do you have a benchmark out there or - that's a very simple way of answering that, I guess, but…?

Andres Lopez

Yes, I think we started it back in 2016, that is focused on developing the revenue line of the company as well as the cost profile and obviously all of that supported by significant changes in our culture, significant changes in organization over time, which we are starting at this point in time, as well as starting development.

We've been dealing with initial phases of revenue - of that revenue line improvement. We've been implementing our key account approach, which is quite well structured within the company. It brings all functions behind the customer, to improve the customer experience in OI. We are just starting to give us a good advantage, when it comes to yielding customer relationships, and building long-term partnerships. We are seeing good - very good signs in the market, a result of that, but this is in the early year. So we are expecting that as we're going to outer years, we're going to get more out of that.

When it comes to a cash profile, we started with a few focus areas remember the core indicators or metrics that we put in place, when we started. But then we move to a broader approach which is the TSC. And the TSC is encompassing all the cost of goods sold in the company. And we are starting the process is a very structure approach to involve the whole organization from the top to the bottom, even to the floor in cost reduction.

Now it takes a lot of a structure to yield, which has been build, and then training for the people to learn the processes and practices, and they've been working on that. Now we expect that this process, this could be effect of this effort is going to go into the outer years.

The first implementation of that is started with Latin America, they have in place for a longer time. And what we are seeing in Latin America, a significant improvement in the margins, even though, they've been facing markets in a downturn before now they're starting to run.

Now when we talk about organization simplification, we see a large opportunity in this company to be more integrated to share a lot more across the world everything we'll - and I just mentioned the synergies we are identifying across North America, Mexico and South America. Now all those things are evolving so we've been seeing margin improvement, we expect that this is going to continue as we go into a future, because we are going to continue driving those variables.

Lars Kjellberg

So when you say, you started with this in Latin America, and I think you had a couple of really good examples also in Europe and the UK, if I don't - if I recall correctly. Can you give us a sense the degree of improvement in the business, I think many of us were quite to amidst about ability to be flexing the Latin American business in a pretty tough environment given the high degree of fixed costs et cetera. So on a steady state business, normalized business environment, ultimately how much do you think, you've sort of driven those margins higher or improve the business?

Andres Lopez

Well, I think the numbers that we are seeing Latin America and Europe identification of the - again we can go after and I think we got this question before and say those settings with regards to differences in margin that we have with some competitors in Europe. But what we said is half of it is related to depreciation and amortization for take it out. The rest of it, we are expecting to grow over time in that region as an example.

So there is a lot of potential, I mean, these organization was built originally as a - all the company integrated by many acquisitions around the world. But we have as a chance, well, it well over time a little bit, but we have a chance right now to really integrated as many organizations are integrated out there.

We can move best practices across the world faster and more effective, which is happening. And all of that give us a good chance of the potential.

David Johnson

I was just going to add a couple of things, contact is 100 plus basis points of growth last year, we initially guided to 40-ish this year and next year. And then we were able to increase this year's guidance up to 80 basis points, and so from the programs that Andres talks about, I hope it's evident to you all that, we have a path to continue margin expansion year-after-year and just the words of Jan Bertsch, our CFO resounding in my ear, we are never done with margin expansion, we are never done.

And I think that's just a key part of the mentality of OI today quite frankly. So I think we have this ability to, again, continue to not just chip away 40 basis points a year as substance amount year after year.

Andres Lopez

So current numbers are an illustration of where we're heading in terms of the evolution of numbers.

Lars Kjellberg

And in terms of, I mean, you needed to recapitalize few assets, you talked about that you need to for life cycles, rebuilds et cetera, you needed to get that in order. Do you see that step pace of refurbishment will continue on a regular basis and CapEx in this sort of range of $0.5 billion that's kind of what we should expect?

Andres Lopez

Yeah, I think so, I think the - this program that we put in place that we called AAP is being an execution for two years now. We expect this to continue to for few years. We put a lot of emphasize initially in Latin America than North America and Europe. At this point in time, we are putting more emphasize in APAC.

Now selectively, we will continue dealing with assets in those - the first two regions. But the program is going to stay there for a few years out. Now as you knew that, and as we go further into this program, we're going to become more stable and also we are going to be running with assets that are newer. And when you run with those assets then your energy cost gets better too, right, because it's your asset base is here. So it is to stay there for a few years, but I think we are going to see benefits also as we turnover more and more assets to the floor.

Lars Kjellberg

In Europe, you rationalized some supply, you shut down a Dutch facility. Can you comment at all with - is that part of the program and what is the benefit of that is and did it have, because you talked about the change in pricing environment to a degree in Europe as well, right as timing wise that was not about time to do I supposed.

Andres Lopez

So the - we're very pleased with the step we took with Europe, because as we shut down the Skirum [ph] plant, we got OI to [indiscernible] demand capacity within the region. So that's very positive for us, that process has been fully completed, we were able to finish that project earlier than expected. And all the jobs have been transferred to new locations, so all that have been done.

We are seeing a - to a price question, we are seeing on environment in Europe that is more constructive that is being in the past. One of the reasons for that is the demand in Spain is up, as you recall the Spain has been going through over the last few years, a very economic situation, that's recovery, so demand in Spain is increasing.

So a lot of the production that used to go into France, out of Portugal and Spain, is now Spain in those two countries. So with that the demand and capacity in France will be more balance, which is one of the places, which we had more challenges in the last few years. But overall, I think that would be the region is showing a good pattern of demand, we saw it last quarter.

We continue to see the same positive demand evolution in the region. So we are expecting that as we go into the following year, the negotiation season for 2018, probably pricing environment is going to be more constructive in Europe.

Lars Kjellberg

And in terms of you mentioned upfront, obviously talks about weather impacts et cetera. I mean, obviously in this country there has been recent events of size. Europe has been really well over the place wet and cold up in north and extremely hot down south. Does that have an impact on the business, first if you can comment a course of Irma and Hurricane Harvey and how do you see that impact in the business?

Andres Lopez

So I'll start as Europe is concerned at this point in time for 2017, we are not expecting any issue, in fact, we are seeing the same [indiscernible] for it, we described before for Q2. So that's the same. When it comes to United States, Harvey didn't impact our facilities. We have a facility in Waco, Texas, we never start our production, we've been in continuous operation. Now there are customers that obviously are impacted by the freight lanes and the availability of trucks in the area. We've been a little bit too, that's been part of our challenge report the quarter.

When we look at Irma, it's just starting, we'll say - I mean, we're just emerging into this one. We don't have operations in Florida, we don't have operations that can be impacted by this - at this point however, our customers do. So what we need to understand is what's going to emerge as a result of it.

Now I will imagine that at some point when all the construction efforts to start around those areas at least Texas and Florida and other states that get impacted, you're going to get a lot of activities as a result of that.

Lars Kjellberg

Yeah. When you look at introductory remarks, you talked about some headwinds in North America, you talked about an improving markets, I guess, in Latin America. What's going on here, I mean, this is the macro event and that is starting to prevent all time and that relatively weaker U.S. markets, what is taking about surprise?

Andres Lopez

Yeah, the trends that we've been talking about for North American mainstream beer they continue. So that's the equation, and our efforts to focus the company in the segments - all our segments that in fact are growing continue too.

So it's might, if I think transition at this point in time, so we are seeing a little bit more mainstream beer demand slowdown that we saw in previous years, if you will. But at the same time, why is increasing the level of activity to focus on the segments that are growing, and every one of them are. So wine, and spirits, and NABs and food that's growing within the United States, so we are focused on that when it comes to markets like Brazil that create lots of interest.

The trends that we describe to during the call continue for us, so we are seeing a very strong high-double-digit growth market in Brazil, we saw it before, when we work coming out of Q2. We confirm in our call that we will see the same early in Q3, and we continue to see the same, it doesn't change.

Now that's driven in our case by new business development very strong, we have not only new businesses, but new customers that we have developed our vessel, new businesses with existing customers and new customers that we have developed. Now we are also seeing positive trends in some of our customers with the legacy businesses they had in this country before. Some of the largest players in beers as an example they're closing very high growth rates in their case, in their business. But also in demand that they are owning from us in glass containers.

So I think, this evolution in Brazil at this point in time is confirming. I know, for some companies it's a different case. We hear about that before in the call too. For our case, we are very comfortable that that demand is there and it's been confirming along the quarter.

Lars Kjellberg

Okay.

David Johnson

And just add another point, I think this is one of the great things about the power having one enterprise, and when one business maybe suffering some temporarily like demand in North America, what we see is really - both Europe, but also Latin America in this case, I really compensating offsetting in a very positive way. So I think, when it comes back to the way that we are managing the business and coming together in a powerful way.

Lars Kjellberg

Could you walk us through a bit, when you're talking about key account managers, what is that really mean, I mean, obviously we kind of know what it means. But what are you trying to achieve and what's the end game and result of that?

Andres Lopez

So what we try to is the elevate the customer experience, as customers work we like, we are measuring that experiences that experience to net promoter score, so customer loyalty, which is the usual way to measure that. The way works is a structural process that is supported by CRM tools and all that, that brings together several functions or representatives of the functions in the business around that the needs of that particular customer. So you look at to align the company and respond to alternatives a lot higher than is big.

As a result of that, obviously customer relationships improved too. And as a wise focused on long-term partnerships we are seeing that those relationships are really down those lines, which is very important for this business. When you have long-term relationships build, and as a result of that, you can entering into very long-term contract that's very positive for a business of this time. So we keep going deeper into that there is another angle of the revenue aspect that we are working on which is innovation, and this innovation in product coming process.

And I know in the past, we mentioned innovation, now let's different for as of this point in time is the way we are articulating they understanding the market need, the products we need to serving the market to able to positioning products over there. So that's in the structure then the process that is going to link back with the ecosystem of innovation that can be R&D, it can be suppliers, it can be startup, it can be third parties universities. So that's what we are working on.

So it will be good consistent, good processing between, good understanding of the market. So we can in fact solve the problems that we sell more products not something else, correct. So we are very comfortable, when you put that along with all the key account management approach, you are building a very solid position for a company like this.

Now there is something that OI has that I think is very relevant. This is the only company that in fact has loyal presence. So when it comes to serving loyal customers or international customers. This is the company that can follow the growth of these customers better in the glass container space.

Lars Kjellberg

And is there any part of this, that is strategic pricing some call it to looking customers along the period of time upfront some negatives in the margins is that part of the key account?

Andres Lopez

Well, as you - the better you serve and the more you can develop your business into the high-end value segment, the better you're going to reform in your pricing and your margin too. So as we talk about North America as an example, when we say that mainstream beer is declining, which has been the case for quite a while. And we are focusing the company in the all segment. In reality those other segments are higher value segments than the leader segment per se.

So when it comes to margin, when it comes to make some margin is a positive development all time.

Lars Kjellberg

Okay. Is there anything that is happening on the food packaging side, we always keep on talk about beverages, right, but food is not entirely unimportant with Kraft Foods. And can you share anything on that if there is any growth areas and opportunities?

Andres Lopez

Yeah. So we've been working both in the beverages, not alcoholic beverages area and it will, and we are developing new businesses in both stages. You see in many stores and many retailers, you see the sales in many of the products, so there a lot of opportunities in both spaces, there are very good opportunities, there are higher volume and we are working in both in a continued places. So that's part of what is emerging, when you look at a market for example Brazil, let's just talk about it, because people are not familiar with that normally what is look at the most is beer, however, the importance of the all segments is very large.

And there is continuous development in that space, so when we are seeing Brazil taking off. In our case, it is because of everybody, it's also because of every one of the all categories, every one of them is going out, and a lot of that is due to the business development.

Lars Kjellberg

Very good. When we looking at your guidance, which you're reiterating now, of course, there has been some increased tailwind from currency as opposed to multiple euro headwinds, which is good for change, but even if you look on euro cadence of results, I mean, first half 4% growth indicative now you mid-teen growth or slightly above mid-teen growth. What is driving that step change and an acceleration in EPS and what does that tell us going into 2018, if you like?

Andres Lopez

Well, I think, it's all of the things that we talk about before, I think the focus on revenue is real. And we are seeing a positive development as a result of that, we've been held to by a good performance in the European market, so that market is more constructive today for demand than what's before. So that's a positive development. And everything we do in the cost line is working also.

And I think the way, this is structured is, will help us to make this sustainable. So these costs that we can we use to a - or we can sustain [indiscernible], so that's a very important part. As you combine the two of them you get this effect into the future for EPS too. So we are very comfortable this is a multiyear program for this company and opportunity, as I described during my opening comments to it.

Lars Kjellberg

Okay. Cash flow, you of course have a three times target, leverage target. You should be getting there shortly. How should we see your cash flow developing over time? Of course, you got a rising margins and better top line, somewhat higher CapEx. I guess restructuring will be part of it. Now, you got asbestos that keeps on coming down. And one big cash pull that I'm always scratching my head about is this VAT - sorry, the green - energy credit in Europe. Is that something that will continue in perpetuity, because it's not insignificant?

Andres Lopez

The energy credit for the time being will continue, yes. And so, we always get the - a higher price in Europe. With that then we get a rebate for about same thing. So in reality, what we're doing is normalizing our cost. So that's not a benefit. It's just the actual price of that particular input. So the - at this point in time as we defined before, the focus has been to delever the company. And we've been in a very disciplined way doing that. I think as we approached balancing with cash and cash increase, and as evaluate more opportunities, we'll see exactly what the best capital allocation for the company, the shareholders is.

At this point in time, we just stay in the course that we define the course. So part of what we're doing in OI quite significantly and I hope all of you see and value as we becoming a very disciplined, a very disciplined company. We saw what we do, that's it.

Lars Kjellberg

You of course have made some sizeable and large deals to get where you are now. And are there any M&A opportunities out there in the glass business?

Andres Lopez

Well, the - there is always opportunities and we're always mapping the world. As large as OI is, the OI is primarily present in 60% of the market around the world. And there is not present in the all 40%. Now, that all 40% is growing at three times the rate of the 60%, in which we are present. So there is always opportunity. But again, the focus of the company is what I described before and we'll stick to it. I think it's very important for this company to be disciplined and at the same time making sure that we are always exploring opportunities, which we believe is what shareholders will expect from us. And we are operating in that mode.

And I realize that I said before that we - just we didn't rehearse that - so I want to correct it. So we do what we say and we stick to that. That's very important for us.

Lars Kjellberg

You've made some very - well, massive improvements in certain asset performance. Is that something - I mean, first and foremost, when you're looking at these to reinvestments or under performance and now you raised it, where do we stand in that? How far have we gone with that process? And is there any differences between the geographies? Are the assets sort of easy to take a blueprint from what you've done from asset Y, can you do that to asset X and Z et cetera or how does that work?

Andres Lopez

The same process applies around the world. I think the - as I mentioned before, we did focus initially in Latin America, this is where we started with the problem and then we moved into North America and Europe. APAC is the one that we started the latest, so we expect that APAC is one that receives more focus now, because the old three had more focus before, but this is a process to continue for the foreseeable future.

We got to go a few years into this to be able to cover the entire asset base. Now, at the same time you do it, you get benefits out of it like energy cost goes down, but also those assets are, at that point in time better aligned with market. So you can take advantage of that process to us as you…

Lars Kjellberg

When do you need to build a new furnace?

Andres Lopez

Build a new one?

Lars Kjellberg

A new furnace, yeah.

Andres Lopez

For totally new, for the system?

Lars Kjellberg

Yeah.

Andres Lopez

Well, there are businesses that are going extremely well, right. And we're getting new furnaces right away. So we just built a third furnace in the JV in Nala [ph]. We are building the fourth. We are expecting to start this furnace at the beginning of next year. Then we'll see where this growth of imported beer goes. But at this point in time, it's growing the fastest, the fastest, it's very, very healthy. And if this growth continues, I wouldn't be surprised that is going to require more capacity too. So we'll see and then we'll see other markets too, where there are quite a few markets in which we are that are growing. And at some point are going to require more capacity from us.

Lars Kjellberg

All right, do we have any questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

What's the payback period when you built a new furnace [indiscernible]?

Andres Lopez

Yeah, it depends on the mix in which you are. It depends on the technology you are putting in there. But I will say that over the first four years or so you - four to five years you'll get your money back. It depends on the - again, on certain different variables.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just clarify two points from the discussion, the first one being margin improvement? Clearly, every company should be improving every single year. So that's stating the obvious for a well-run company. How do you think about kind of going from 40 to 80 basis points this year? Do you expect there to be an acceleration of margin before you start to tail off to then just let any good company does, which is trying to get to close to 50 basis points a year and how do you - how should we expect that cadence over the next two to three years versus five to ten years?

Andres Lopez

Yeah, I will say that is more of a continuous improvement rather than acceleration. So I think what's important for us is to keep these improvements year-over-year at a pace we're seeing them or slightly lower, it doesn't matter, but staying there and do it for several years now.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that because there aren't any large projects and everything is just small events throughout the company?

Andres Lopez

Well, the projects we have running, they're not - they're applied to entire company. So they're very large projects. If new businesses come up, which - there is a possibility, because we are in segments where we'll be snapping. And you have a new technology and new furnace in front of that; you're going to have higher margins anyway. So it can be part of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then so the next one was to clarify, right now you're deleveraging, right? And would you go out and make a large acquisition to leverage back up to five times before you bring leverage down to three times? How do you think about opportunities out there in the M&A side and then your leverage profile?

Andres Lopez

Yeah, at this point in time we continue exactly as we described before, we will stick to our discipline around capital allocation. We continue to evaluate all those various opportunities that we mentioned before. And if something comes up that is, it comes right into, at the point in time we'll see. But for the time being, we stick to the program that we have described consistently over time.

Lars Kjellberg

We have time for one more.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just give us a medium term view of the North American market if we continue to see secular declines to set - put pressure on the pricing discussion and is there any need to take capacity out of that market to firm up the situation?

Andres Lopez

Yeah, so at this point in time we see that continued decline over the last few years. It's difficult to know when that is going to stop. So it's difficult for everyone. I mean, in every segment, you go ask for this, this is a very difficult definition to get. However, in our case, we are moving into the other segment. So at some point in time, we're going to go larger in those segments, which in fact are higher value segments and we're going to get shorter as we are in the rear.

As that takes place, then we will be constantly evaluating capacity and demand, then we're going to take the right decisions at the right time with regards to capacity as we did with Skirum [ph]. Normally, those decisions are very positive for the business, to get a significant cost savings out of that, you get a margin improvement out of that too. So we'll see when it comes the right time for something like that and we'll make the right decision at that point in time.

David Johnson

Yes, and sometimes, of course, we see some dislocations. Like in the current quarter, we do expect volumes to be off a decent amount for some of the reasons that Andres mentioned, which could - we expect could even bring segment operating profit year on year down, again, compensated by the other regions. And yet, North America is expected to expand significantly in the fourth quarter and we're doing all of the things that Andres was talking about to set ourselves up for the medium term.

Andres Lopez

Yeah.

Lars Kjellberg

Very good, thank you very much.

Andres Lopez

Thank you.

Lars Kjellberg

Thank you.

Andres Lopez

And thanks, everyone.

