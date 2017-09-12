SunTrust Banks' (STI) Management Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Call

September 12, 2017 11:15 AM ET

Executives

Aleem Gillani - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jason Goldberg - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Jason Goldberg

Showing 11:15, we’re going to continue right along. Next up very pleased to have SunTrust, who has been a long supporter of this event. And SunTrust – from SunTrust, we have Aleem Gillani, Chief Financial Officer. Aleem?

Aleem Gillani

Thank you, Jason. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us here today. So before I begin, I must extend my thoughts and sympathy to everyone that was affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. At SunTrust, our first priority has been teammate safety, and I’m glad to report that it appears that our teammates are safe. We activated our business contingency plan, our calling trees were able to make sure that we knew where our teammates were and keep in touch with them throughout the event.

We’re now moving back to more normal operations throughout our footprint. And SunTrust now stands ready to help our clients and our communities begin the process of rebuilding. One of our guiding principles has been and will continue to be client first, and we will do everything that we can to support our clients through these difficult times.

We’re proud to report that yesterday we announced that the SunTrust Foundation committed $500,000 toward victims of Irma, and this is in addition to the donation the Foundation made for victims of Harvey. And in addition to that, over the weekend, SunTrust actually donated 85 generators to the Orlando Red Cross and we were able to help that community during the worst part of Irma.

I know many of you have questions regarding what our potential exposure is to this event. But today, it is too early to tell. As we learn more and we’re able to assess our clients’ financial condition, we will be able to provide you with more details. But we fully expect to be able to absorb these costs without materially impacting the financial performance of the company.

So let’s start the presentation, and I’ll start on Slide 3 with an overview of our franchise and some of our key differentiators. We’re a purpose-driven company. We’re focused on lighting the way to financial well-being for our clients, our shareholders, our teammates and our communities.

Our onUp Movement, which we launched over a year ago, is an extension of this purpose by providing tools and resources to help all Americans move from financial stress to financial confidence. We believe, our size is an advantage. We’re a top 10 bank across most dimensions. And therefore, we’re large enough to have the breadth of capabilities to meet an array of client needs.

However, we’re small enough to be nimble and reactive to evolving client preferences and market conditions, while working together as one team. We have a strong presence in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic within our consumer, commercial and core private wealth lines of business, evidenced by the fact that our top 10 MSA deposit market share is more than doubled the peer median.

And finally, owners and prospective investors in SunTrust benefit from an attractive dividend yield, combined with a franchise that has strong growth opportunities, given the investments we have made in key businesses, our attractive footprint and focus on making further improvements in returns and efficiencies across the organization.

As you can see on Slide 4, our presence in the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic markets has complemented by a more national focus in corporate and investment banking, commercial real estate, consumer lending, mortgage and some of our specialty private wealth businesses. We believe, this range of capabilities combined with our one team approach creates differentiation for our clients and shareholders.

The strength of our franchise allows us to leverage our presence in the high-growth markets of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, while the breadth of our business mix provides access to new markets and clients and increase diversity. For those of you who’ve been following SunTrust for a while, you’re likely familiar with our investment thesis, which we separate into three key elements.

One, we have a strong and diverse franchise with multiple avenues for growth. Two, we are improving both our returns and our efficiency. And three, our strong capital position supports growth both for our clients and owners. We believe, these three points does demonstrate why you should invest in SunTrust and our performance is continued validation of this investment thesis.

More specifically, 2016 marked the fifth consecutive year of higher earnings per share, improved efficiency and increased capital returns. This strong and comprehensive performance can be attributed to our consistent strategic focus on growing and deepening client relationships, improving efficiency and optimizing the balance sheet to enhance returns.

This consistent set of strategies which were formulated in 2011, along with our determination to expand our purpose and diversify our business model has created and we believe will continue to create significant value for our clients, teammates and ultimately our owners. The latter of which is evidenced by the 140% total shareholder return we delivered over the last five years, which is the second highest within our peer group.

Moving to Slide 7, our wholesale banking business model is one that is highly differentiated in the marketplace for several reasons. First, while many of our competitors are focused on large-cap clients, we are focused on covering the mid-corporate and middle market sector. Additionally, a more recent area of focus is to bring the discipline and expertise we have within CIB to smaller clients in commercial banking and commercial real estate.

Second, we’re able to bring these clients the full product capabilities of investment banking, which goes to market as SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, extensive industry expertise and the balance sheet of a top 10 bank. Over the past 10 years, we have made investments in our products, particularly M&A and equity, and in the continued build-out of our sub industry verticals. These comprehensive investments have created a highly regarded, full service banking platform with top tier talent.

A great testament to this is that our M&A group has delivered nearly as much revenue in the first six months of this year as it did in all of 2016. Further, our equity-related businesses are continuing to gain relevance and market share with our corporate and institutional clients. As we become more of a strategic adviser to our clients, our growth isn’t solely dependent upon extending credit, evidenced by the fact that our left lead and fee income growth is significantly outpacing loan growth.

And lastly, we work together across the segment as one team to deliver thoughtful, strategic solutions to our clients in an effective way. This client-first team-oriented culture is a key driver of our success. This approach is becoming more engrained across our wholesale teammates and as a key reason why we’re meeting the capital markets needs of more commercial banking, commercial real estate and private wealth clients.

Specifically, investment banking is on track to deliver their 10th consecutive record year. And revenue from these smaller clients is an important contributor to the sustained growth. The success has given us confidence that we have a value proposition that can be extended without a physical branch presence.

Hence, our recent announcement of expanding commercial banking into the new markets of Dallas, Cleveland and Cincinnati. While we’ve made great progress, we still have a relatively small market share. And therefore are confident that our Wholesale segment has significant growth potential from here.

Moving to Consumer Banking. Here our clients retail banking activities are increasingly transitioning from the branch and online banking to mobile. As a result, our omni-channel strategy is taking a mobile-centric approach, so that we are best serving clients, when, where and how they choose to do business.

Some of the recent improvements that we’ve made through our mobile app include enhanced account opening features, such as automated prefill of information from your driver’s license, ability for cardholders to view their FICO score, and improved user interface and a new payments hub, which provides for more payments transfer and advancement options.

This strategy has already yielded positive results, evidenced by the fact that our mobile app ranks significantly higher than peers, and the strong growth rates that we have seen in mobile sign ons and mobile deposits. Our investments in digital combined with the density of our branch network and footprint, our strong market share position and the significant portion of our branch network that is leased, not owned, have enabled us to meaningfully reduce our branch network. But there’s still more we can do and we are continuously evaluating opportunities to further optimize our branch network.

We have and will continue to use these savings to make important investments in our digital capabilities, with a focus on providing an outstanding client experience with consistency across each of our products and services within consumer banking.

Moving on to Slide 9, in addition to mobile banking fronts, the marketplace for consumer lending continues to evolve. As more consumers are moving toward digital offerings for small to medium ticket, secured and unsecured lending. To capitalize on these trends, we’ve continued to invest in our LightStream business, which is an online platform focused on direct lending to prime and super prime clients in a manner that is low in cost and high in client satisfaction.

In addition, LightStream loans are originated, owned, serviced and funded by SunTrust with no reliance on third parties. Our clients appreciate the simplicity, speed and convenience of LightStream, which has created high satisfaction rates, but more importantly, repeat and referral business. The process is simple and has resulted in excellent client experiences with many clients able to receive funds in their accounts on the day they apply.

In addition, a key component of our growth strategy was to introduce LightStream to our branches in 2015. We’ve seen good results with 25% of LightStream originations coming from a traditional SunTrust channel in 2016. Our clients are financing a wide variety of purchases and life events, including cars, boats, pools, home improvements and weddings amongst others.

Overall, LightStream continues to be a win-win for our clients and shareholders. Our clients receive competitive and attractive rates in addition to a simple, fast and convenient experience. Our shareholders are in a attractive risk adjusted yields, which vary appropriately based on risk profile and loan purpose.

In addition, the relatively short duration of LightStream loans combined with an efficient and scalable platform, also adds the overall attractiveness of the business returns. We’re optimistic about the growth trajectory of LightStream and we will continue to maintain our focus on smart and disciplined growth.

Moving on to Slide 10, you’ll see our investments in mobile and online lending are just two pieces of our enterprise-wide technology initiatives. Big picture, our strategy is twofold and simple. One, bring SunTrust into all aspects of a client’s financial activities. This includes other lending and payments platforms, credit cards, investment tools and personal finance aggregators.

Consistent with our omni-channel strategy, we want to ensure that we meet clients where they are and best serve them when, where and how they choose to do business and manage their finances. And two, enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the company. Over the past several years, we’ve made good progress against these goals.

As we discussed on Slide 8, we have invested heavily in our mobile app and recently deployed and upgraded platform. Now, we’re working towards improving our payments capabilities through our partnership with Zelle. We’re also creating an enterprise client portals, which aggregates all of our clients’ financial information into a unified relationship view that is tailored to meet their financial planning needs.

In doing so, our goal is to simplify our clients’ experience, help them become more financially confident and become more relevant and integral in their financial lives. As we work towards this, our emphasis is on creating an agile, flexible framework that can easily integrate with other apps services and digital experiences through the use of APIs and a cloud-based infrastructure.

By combining this framework with robust data and analytics, we will be able to serve our clients in a relevant meaningful manner and can easily adapt to evolving client preferences. To further enhance our flexibility and speed to market, we created an innovation center, which we refer to as our business accelerator. This base is designed to promote innovation through design thinking and enhance our agility by creating more dedicated teams to focus on important initiatives at the company.

The business accelerator has had good success thus far, and we are now working on exporting this collaborative, innovative and client-centric approach across the rest of the company. As we execute on our strategy, we’re not only enhancing the front-end client experience, we’re also enhancing back-end effectiveness by streamlining our end-to-end processes, leveraging robotics and digitizing more elements of the underwriting process.

In fact, as of last week, we have 33 robots now in production, which will improve the efficiency of our consumer and wholesale operations. We’re keenly aware of the importance that technology plays within banking. And we’ll continue to ensure that we make the requisite investments to modernize our infrastructure and deliver differentiated experiences, which embody our purpose, meets involving client needs and position us for growth.

Moving to Slide 12, improving efficiency continues to be a strategic priority with a 2019 goal of improving the ratio below 60%. In addition to the branch reductions and technology initiatives, I just covered, we have a number of other initiatives across the company to improve our overall efficiency and effectiveness, including managing our supply relationships. Each of our businesses is highly focused on optimizing their supply relationships and making adjustments, where the returns don’t merit the expenditures or where we can bring the processes in-house.

Additionally, as we streamline processes, reduce our branch network and leverage new technologies, we will create capacity to reduce or redeploy our headcount in certain areas. And finally, as we continue to execute on our Consumer segment integration strategy, we will have opportunities to reduce costs and meet more client needs, given a more unified and holistic approach on meeting the needs of our consumer clients.

We’ve made significant progress over the past few years, improving our adjusted tangible efficiency ratio from 72% in 2011 to 62% in 2016. Our goal is for full-year 2017 to improve from that 62% level in 2016, which would mark the sixth consecutive year of efficiency improvement. This continuous improvement demonstrates our intense focus on meeting our objective of a sub-60% efficiency ratio in 2019. We maintain a high-level of emphasis on this commitment. Most importantly, because that creates increased capacity to invest in our clients, teammates and franchise.

Slide 13 provides an overview of another key strategic priority that’s optimizing the balance sheet and improving returns. Previously, this strategy successfully concentrated on reducing our residential real estate exposure. After successfully achieving this objective, our focus in 2014 shifted from changing the business mix to maintaining an appropriate balance and enhancing returns within the portfolios.

More recently, given the success of our Wholesale segment, we’ve also focused on growing consumer lending in order to improve our relevance and maintain appropriate diversity across the portfolio. Our targeted investments in LightStream, credit card and other consumer lending initiatives have delivered good results, evidenced by the fact that consumer lending now represents 15% of our overall loan portfolio.

Despite our asset sensitivity appearing modestly below peers, these balance sheet optimization efforts have led to a strong performance in our net interest margin relative to them. Going forward, we will maintain strong underwriting discipline with a strong emphasis on maximizing returns, while also ensuring we have appropriate levels of diversity.

And as you can see on Slide 14, our growth of consumer lending and improvements in returns have come without sacrificing asset quality, which continues to be strong, due both to our intentional focus on maintaining diversity in our balance sheet and discipline in our underwriting standards. Over time, we expect our charge-off ratio to normalize.

However, we believe our relative position will continue to be strong, given the diversity of our business mix and where we typically operate on the credit spectrum. This prospective is shared by the Federal Reserve’s CCAR process, where our loan loss rates in severely adverse economic scenarios are amongst the lowest compared to other banks, a relative position, where SunTrust has consistently outperformed for four years.

In fact, our standard deviation of loss rates over the last four CCAR cycles is the lowest relative to peers, a particularly strong accomplishment, given that the Federal Reserve uses different assumptions and changes the scenario every year.

Slide 16 provides an overview of our capital position. Our capital ratios are strong as evidenced by a Basel III Common Equity Tier ratio of 9.7%. In addition, our stressed capital ratios have demonstrated resilience in recent CCAR processes, evidenced by the fact that our stressed capital erosion is consistently amongst the lowest relative to peers. This capital position affords us the opportunity to both invest in our company and increase capital returns to our shareholders.

In the most recent CCAR cycle, we increased our total payout ratio from the mid-80s to north of 100% This is the sixth consecutive year in which we’ve increased our capital returns to shareholders. And over that time, we’ve moved our dividend yield from the bottom quartile of peers to the top. Owners and prospective investors in SunTrust now benefit from an attractive dividend yield combined with a franchise that has strong growth opportunities, given the investments we’ve made in key businesses, our attractive footprint and focus on making further improvements in returns and efficiency across the organization.

So here are the three points that I think summarize the investment thesis for SunTrust. First, we have an attractive franchise with great diversity and opportunities across each business. We believe we’re the right size to compete effectively as one team, while also being adaptable to changing market conditions and client preferences.

Moreover, becoming more efficient is helping us invest faster in growth opportunities. Some of these investments have already yielded positive returns, while others will enhance our growth trajectory over the next few years. Each of which would be amplified in a higher-growth economy.

Second, we have demonstrated consistent expense discipline and have become more efficiency and return minded in everything we do. Our progress thus far combined with the ongoing investments we continue to make in technology give us continued confidence in our ability to achieve our 2019 goal of delivering a sub-60% efficiency ratio.

And lastly, our strong capital position affords us the opportunity to both grow our business and deliver attractive capital returns to shareholders, particularly as the regulatory landscape for the industry evolves to more closely match each bank’s risk profile and complexity. This is a particular benefit for SunTrust, given our consistently strong CCAR performance and our simple domestically focused regional bank business model.

To conclude, we have organic growth and efficiency initiatives within each of our businesses. Our opportunity set remains robust. Our executional capabilities continue to improve, and we consistently strive to improve and refine our differentiated model. Our performance thus far in 2017 further supports our overall investment thesis. And we’re confident that this will continue.

Thank you for your interest in SunTrust, and we’re happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Goldberg

Thank you. We’ll go two standardized questions first, and then we’ll open to audience for questions. We’ll get first the audience question please? In terms of positioning, we’re overweight, market weight, underweight or no. Interesting. Well, actually a little bit better more owned than average, I would say. And then the next question.

Aleem Gillani

Thank you.

Jason Goldberg

Improvements in which factor would you have the greatest influence on your future exposure in again the same six line items we’ve put up? So ROEA followed by expenses and efficiency and operating leverage. Let me juts ask a follow-up question to that with the next question. Well, if your current ownership of shares of SunTrust are underweight, which of these factors would cause you to change your mind? Rates, more branch reduction, more focus on expenses and/or investment banking fee income, more acquisitions, better profitability or valuation?

Interesting. So more certainty around expenses or more aggressive efficiency plans, Aleem, if you want to talk to that at all, you guys have been, I think certainly improving your efficiency ratio pretty steadily, and actually been quite relatively more active in terms of branch consolidations. Any thought on maybe accelerating some of those initiatives?

Aleem Gillani

Well, I think, we’ve been pretty clear about that target in every year, as well as in 2019. And as I said over the last five years, we’ve actually taken 1,000 basis points out of that ratio, and we’re now at a point where the 2019 goal is within shouting distance. Looking from here to there, I expect we’re going to be able to achieve that, we’re going to get there.

We’ve got multiple initiatives currently underway to ensure that we get there. And by the way, those initiatives are both on the revenue and expense side. So we’ve got revenue growth initiatives currently underway, as well as several types of expense initiatives.

Just to give you some more clarity on the expense side, so you get a sense of things that are underway, we’re looking in several areas around the company to tick them off quickly. Obviously, employee comp is one area you would expect us to continue to focus on and make sure that we are managing well for you. Space planning, we’ve taken several hundred thousand square feet out of our footprint over just the last few quarters, and we’ve got several hundred thousand square feet coming out in just the next few quarters.

Third-party management, supplier cost, you would expect us to be looking at that. We’ve got several initiatives underway there to make sure we manage as well. Process reengineering and automation, making sure that we continue to make it easier for our clients to do business with us, making sure we continue to make it easier for our teammates to execute on client business.

I mentioned where we were and in robotics in addition to the robots that are in place now. I will tell you that we have another 125 currently in the pipeline. So there are lots of different kinds of initiatives underway both on revenue and expense. We’ve laid out a target for you and we fully intend to achieve that.

Jason Goldberg

Just by way of reference, we had a similar question last year. And the second most response and the third was higher rates, which was zero, just gone around, you’ve never done that. This question, in the front row, I will repeat it simply if I may? The question was when 9 point to the credit cycle, what are you watching to see when will it return?

Aleem Gillani

Thank you. Well, one of those indicators actually is higher rates. As rates move up naturally, it will start to put some people or companies under stress. So higher rates is a little bit of a double-edged sword. It’s clearly going to benefit us, given the fact that we are asset sensitive and we will benefit from higher rates. But that’s an indicator that we’re watching from – we’re watching for.

Some of the other indicators that we’re looking at actually look like they maybe giving false positives in a couple of instances. We’ve been certainly watching the auto market. We’ve been watching the CRE markets and looking for areas of overbuilding or overheating there. And that has caused us in a couple of instances to be more cautious in certain areas. And again, perversely from the double-edged sword perspective, the effect of both Harvey and Irma may help in all those markets.

Jason Goldberg

Jim, then Bill?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I have a few questions. One, on Slide 9, you showed what LightStream is doing. It showed that the unsecured yields are lower than the auto secured yields. So that doesn’t make any sense to me. What is unsecured auto? I don’t know what that means either. So that’s one question in two parts.

The second question, do you have a LightStream counterpart on the corporate banking side like in on deck capital or something like that that you guys have invested in or home grown?

And then thirdly, if you could give an update on investment banking revenues for Q3, I know that it always largely depends on September, but how are they tracking, I appreciate the color that you expect them to be up year-over-year for the full year, but how is the Q3 tracking? Thank you very much.

Aleem Gillani

All right. So let’s take a look at your second question first. I think we have invested in a corporate banking provision in LightStream. But no, we haven’t, it’s really hard to do something like that in an area like, for example, small business, where the – which are really relying on is the proprietor of that business.

So it becomes almost personal banking. But what we are doing is, we’re looking at how we can expand the LightStream platform into new types of vertical, the new types of products. And that might be one area where it makes sense for us to do that.

On LightStream specifically, unsecured auto is where the clients define the reason for the loan as an auto loan. But when we look at the income capability, the repayment capability and the credit of that client, we don’t require that auto to be designated as security. So that’s what unsecured auto is.

Now on that slide just take a look at if you’re questioning sort of why we do that, just take a look at the average FICO for that client. These are super, super prime clients. And so when you look at that type of client, what they’re interested in is convenience and speed. And they want an easy quick, pleasant experience when they borrow. They actually don’t really want to talk to a person. They want to avoid talking to a person.

So LightStream as a platform is tailor-made for that type of client that super prime and looking for convenience and speed. And when you get that type of repayment capabilities, we’re happy to do more of that kind of business. Does that respond to what you’re looking for?

And then your third question on investment banking, yes, look, full-year, absolutely. I expect this year to be yet another record year for investment banking. And as for the quarter, it really does depend on September. Lot of clients go on vacation in July and August. I’m not unhappy with what I saw July and August, but September will tell the tale.

Unidentified Analyst

Related to the question about credit quality upfront. So your NCL ratios, NPL ratios, CCAR ratios are all, I think the best you showed on the screen in the industry. It just sort of begs the question, are you taking enough credit risk right?

And secondly, are you happy with the CRE construction mix, the 7% of total loans, it seems fairly low compared to a lot of banks?

And sorry, a third question, how dependent on interest rates? How much of the 200 to 300 basis points of efficiency ratio improvement is dependent on rates moving higher?

Aleem Gillani

So CRE 7%, we clearly got capacity there. We clearly got capacity. We’re underpenetrated relative to the rest of the industry. We’re kind of in a nice position right now, where there are some industry players who may be capped out, that can’t do anymore, we’ve got capacity. So recently out actually going through the footprint with the Head of our CRE business, Kathy Farrell, met some clients, met some prospects and I’m optimistic that we’re going to be able to do more there.

On the credit risk side, we’ve got a lot of excess capital and capital exists to underpin risk. So to the extent that we can, we’ve got capacity to either repatriate capital or use it in a more efficient way. And one way to use capital more efficiently will be by finding higher PPNR opportunities against that capital. So that’s absolutely in our list of initiatives that we’re looking at now.

I’m sorry, what was your third question? So when we set these targets, we were looking over the period of time that we set these for five Fed hikes, we’ve had two already. So between now and the next 24 months, call it, end of August 2019, we’re expecting three more in that timeframe, which is kind of about where the forward curve set us right.

Jason Goldberg

Great. With that, please join me in thanking for your time today. today.

