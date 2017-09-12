AMD: Lamborghinis, Dilution And Stock Options

Volumes have been written by AMD (AMD) bulls and bears recently. One of the more colorful articles paints a doom and gloom situation for AMD. Frankly, it's just not true. Right now we are in the eye of the storm. Come October we will exit the eye wall and enter back into the hype storm. In this article, we hope to clear up misconceptions and thereby determine if AMD is a "buy" or not and how we can play the hype.



Lamborghini CPUs



The article in question tries to paint Threadripper as a consumer-only CPU, when - in fact - it is consumer and professional - it is aimed at anyone who needs massive computing power and are unconstrained by price as a limiting factor. The author goes on to question its value via:



Consumers buying Threadripper are not concerned about value just as a person purchasing a Lamborghini would be concerned about price-to-value. No, Threadripper is aimed at performance. If we wanted extreme value, we would use the chart provided by the article and buy the weak FX-6300 which is not good for performance nor gaming. For the most part, Threadripper is a nice "glued" together CPU that will appeal to extremists - be it professionals (most likely) or gamers (least likely).





Invest In the Future





One must look to the future in order to see what might excite the masses and or bring in revenue to a company. AMD has several catalysts in the works that will generate the hype we require.



1. AMD is taking market share from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) via the excellent Ryzen CPU.

2. AMD EPYC server CPU is a wild card and might bring massive revenue to the company if it all pans out.

3. While I'm not personally excited by Vega from a performance in gaming or a margin standpoint, it does not mean others are not and, yes, Vega will improve over time. Granted, Nvidia (NVDA) Volta is in the pipeline (but that is outside the scope of this article).

4. Crypto currency - Recent undervolting experiments with Vega have yielded impressive results that crytpo miners will deem positive. This will boost Vega sales.



5. Profitability - Q3 is estimated to be profitable at .07 cents. AMD knows exactly how many units of Vega it shipped and whatever that number (be it very small or moderate) all are sold out. We doubt AMD would overestimate demand into its earnings projections for Vega. Thus, they should meet or exceed numbers. Given the negative gloom surrounding Vega, meeting earnings should generate many stories about how AMD is back and now profitable. This will obviously impact the stock price in a positive manner.



6. Raven Ridge - This Ryzen-based CPU will combine a graphics card into its die and the result is called an APU. True gamers are not going to leap at Raven Ridge, but others (such as myself) might because I need a cheap laptop to play movies and yet have the ability to do some light gaming. Intel offerings for the integrated side have historically been questionable.



7. Semi-custom chip refreshes for X-Box and Playstation will bring revenue to AMD for years. Lower margin sales have long tails.



8. The "mystery" semi-custom project. Ages ago, AMD said they had a project in the works worth $1.5 billion that is not gaming related. What is it? Who knows.. That's why it's called a "mystery."

Dilution Explained



Some authors would have you think that AMD is just printing up shares and tossing them into the wind via mindless dilution. It makes for easy writing to say such things, but does not present a full picture of the math behind it. Dilution sounds bad at first via "O man all my shares are worth less now!"



No, the share value is simply altered. More shares exist, but now since AMD sold shares at a favorable price, the company has additional money to carry out debt repayment (saving on interest expense) or R&D increases to fund new projects.

Authors like to talk about dilution. Realize - this is just sensationalism in most cases. Dilution does not occur in a void without some form of compensation. AMD stands to receive $448.5 million if all 75 million warrants are executed at $5.98 per share by the warrant-holder Mubadala. Let that sink in for a moment...448.5 million dollars. More details here.



How We Are Playing It via Options



People do not invest in AMD because they want a safe stock. AMD is not a safe stock. It is a roller coaster stock where we are betting on server CPU sales to fuel growth (along with various wild cards).



How to play the various up-and-down movements or "hype" (as I like to call it) is via stock options. Looking at this Sept 7, 2017, options chain, we see various instruments available.

Click to enlarge.

First off, you will hear a few people talk about losing potential money via covered calls. Each person has different risk tolerances and return expectations. Personally, I find it very profitable to sell covered calls against a portion of my account while also selling puts from time to time. This gives me great leeway to make money on up and down days while holding a core position.



Example - You own 20,000 shares in AMD at $12.65 and you sell covered calls against 5,000 shares for a $13 strike at .48 cents. Meanwhile you sell cash secure puts at a strike of $12 for .35 a contract. Well, what happens now? Let's look at three possible outcomes:



AMD Jumps Up



If AMD jumps past $13 before or by Oct 6th, then they can take 5,000 shares at $13 from you anytime they want. Your core position still gains in value. The puts you sold drop in value and with that you make money on them as well as the premium you collected for selling the covered calls. Remember you still have your core position to ride up any extreme movements.



AMD Drops



If AMD drops, the .48 cents of premium you received from the covered calls give you some cushion against loss. If AMD goes below $12, you will be forced to buy shares at $12 (no matter the price of the stock). Sure that is a little dangerous - but I'm comfortable buying AMD at $12.



AMD Trades Sideways



Let's say AMD stays at $12.60s till all of the contracts expire. Since AMD is over $12, you will not have to buy stock via the puts, nor will people take your 5,000 shares at $13 since the strike is under $13 (the agreed upon terms of the contract). Basically, your core position has been a real yawner, but you make some nice change on the sides (but you did incur risk to do this).

Conclusion



At $12 and some change, I'm cautiously buying AMD in small amounts spread over time. I think they will meet or exceed the numbers and with that I'm comfortable expanding my position. Vega 56/64 does not excite me as a gamer, though I do think that Vega 11 (in the works) could be interesting as a replacement to the aging Polaris line (a/k/a the RX 400 and RX 500 series). It will not be based off the monstrous die size of Vega, nor should it have all the heat issues (hopefully).

Given all the various catalysts in the works, it is not unreasonable to think we should see a return to AMD bouncing up this fall / winter to past prices on the high end given the various hype catalysts. With that, I've sold covered calls against a portion of my holdings to play sideways action while also selling puts to acquire stock at a discount or simply collect the premium if AMD goes up before the contracts expire.

Risk - AMD could always continue to slip and slide all over the place. That's OK. With the calls in place, we can profit on the slides down while we wait for the overall trend to reverse on hype and bring AMD up.



Note: Do not take the random advice of some guy. Do your own research. Trust but verify. This is not investment advice.



If you liked this article follow me.