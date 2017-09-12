Duke Energy Just Keeps Getting Better

The nuclear power industry is struggling to stay relevant in the midst of booming renewable energy and inclination towards more economical natural gas-fired power plants. The bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric Corp. has pushed the future of nuclear power into deeper uncertainties. Southern Company (SO) is continuing the construction of its over-budget and behind-schedule Vogtle project, but all the other players in the nuclear renaissance game are canceling their respective projects to avoid the potential risks. A few weeks ago, both Santee Cooper and SCANA Corp. (SCG) announced to end the half-finished expansion of V.C. Summer nuclear power project after extensive delays and overspending.



Approximately 99 licensed nuclear power plants are operating in the U.S., which account for 19.7% of total electricity generation. The nuclear power plants are failing to compete against more economically generated electricity from the wind, solar, and natural gas-fired facilities. Nuclear power is a significant source of emission-free energy, but the aging fleet is posing an increased safety risk. In the meanwhile, multiple factors like generic backfits, increasing repair & maintenance costs, and expensive inspections are driving up the overall operational cost structure. These factors have forced five reactors into permanent closure since 2013, while more than half a dozen will retire by 2025.



Duke Energy (DUK), one of the leading players in the nuclear power industry, also scrapped the plan to build two nuclear projects. This decision reflects the management’s commitment to low-risk regulated investments that can help it achieve long-term earnings growth target and return growing cash to shareholders. The exit from risky nuclear power projects will allow Duke Energy to divert resources to more appealing investment options like natural gas distribution assets, infrastructure and grid modernization, and renewable energy.



The stagnant electricity demand growth due to greater energy efficiencies across the board is curbing the need for new power plants. In the meanwhile, most of the electric utilities are replacing their aging fleet of coal and nuclear with renewables and natural gas-fired energy. Duke Energy currently generates more than one-third of total output from the nuclear fleet, but its contribution will shrink to 28% by 2026. Duke Energy needs only 2,220 MW of new generation capacity by 2018, 1,640 MW of which will come from the combined cycle natural gas-fired power plant. The natural gas is the most cost-effective replacement option for Duke Energy, and that’s why its generation contribution will increase to 35% by the end of 2026. The cost and performance characteristics comparison in the following table shows that the advanced combined cycle and PV solar have lower total overnight and O&M costs.



Source: EIA



Duke Energy will invest just 22% of total planned CapEx in new electric generation projects over the next five years, which makes sense as the annual electricity use growth rate on three-year rolling average basis is likely to remain below 1% over the next one and a half decade. In comparison, the potential $17 investment in new electric distribution and transmission infrastructure will positively impact operating margin by curtailing O&M cost structure. Nonetheless, the overall 5-year capital investment plan of $37 billion will significantly boost the rate base, which will ultimately trickle down to bottom-line.



The risk profile of Duke Energy has apparently improved due to its decision not to pursue the Lee and Levy nuclear power projects considering technical issues with the AP1000 nuclear reactor. The Levy nuclear project cancellation impairment charge of worth $135 million will slightly drag third quarter 2017 earnings, but the approval for proposed changes will drive 1% to 3% annual growth in Duke Energy Florida revenues associated with the settlement. On the other hand, Duke Energy has spent more than half a million dollar in planning and pre-construction for the Lee nuclear project. The company intends to recover $636 million from customers over the next twelve years, but it could face some backlash, particularly in South Carolina if it decides to split the cost between both territories.



Duke Energy has limited exposure to the renewable energy market, with only 4% of total generation coming from hydro, wind, and solar facilities. However, the generation mix will change considerably in the coming years. According to a revised settlement filed with the Florida Public Service Commission, Duke Energy will invest $6 billion in new solar facilities and smart grid technologies over the next four years. Duke Energy currently operates a few solar facilities in Florida, but the installation of 700 MW of new solar power projects will help expand its renewables portfolio and take advantage of investment tax credits and other exemptions. The company will execute the plan early 2018 with a 75-megawatt solar power plant in Hamilton County.



The legislators have passed the Competitive Energy Solutions Act for North Carolina, and reforms in the key regulations will spur sustainable renewable energy growth in the state. Most importantly, the establishment of competitive bidding process will allow Duke Energy to procure new solar capacities at much lower rates. Besides much-needed PURPA reforms, the timely recovery of rate base will positively impact cash flows position.



Duke Energy’s cash generation has been increasing steadily, with a 6.7% compounded annual growth in operating cash flow since 2012. The company’s cash flows position will continue to improve in the coming years, primarily due to a combination of modest revenue growth and increase in profit margins. The grid modernization and improvements in transmission and distribution infrastructure will positively impact profit margins, whereas the expected increase in regulated electric and natural gas rate base will drive sustainable revenue growth. The following timeline shows the recovery of investments through frequent rate case activity.



Source: Duke Energy Presentation



Duke Energy has filed a request with the North Carolina Utilities Commission seeking an average rate case increase of 13.6% for its electric customers. The demand for a double-digit growth rate looks quite significant, but the fact of the matter is that Duke Energy’s electric rates are well-below the national average. For instance, the average rate for North Carolina residential customers is 11.07 cents per kWh, whereas the national average is 13.22 cents per kWh for June 2017. Similarly, the average per kWh rate for all sectors in North Carolina is 16.5% lower than the national average, which means the chances are bright that Duke Energy will get the approval. As a result, the incremental retail revenues from North Carolina customers will boost cash flows stream in 2018 and beyond.



Duke Energy has also filed a request with the Kentucky Public Service Commission to seek its first base rate hike in 11 years. The approval will generate $49 million in incremental revenues from 140,000 electricity customers in Kentucky. Duke Energy will continue to unfold rate cases in the future. If approved, those rate hikes will bridge the gap between allowed ROE and earned ROE.



Source: EIA

The electric utilities & infrastructure business generates the larger portion of the company's bottom-line, but earnings from natural gas distribution and renewables will reflect faster growth rates in the coming years. Duke Energy estimates that its portfolio of commercial renewables will generate 8% to 12% compounded annual growth in earnings between 2017 and 2021. The commercial renewable energy earnings growth could accelerate with the addition of 700 MW new capacities in Florida and 2,260 MW in North Carolina. In addition to that, the expansion of midstream natural gas pipelines and storage facilities will also support sustainable bottom-line growth. Thus, Duke Energy will continue to get better for dividends.

The improved earnings visibility due to the expansion of regulated rate base, significant investments in midstream natural gas pipelines and storage facilities, and unfolding of multiple rate cases will accelerate cash flows growth in the coming years. As the management intends to maintain the payout ratio in a range of 70% - 75% over the next five years, the expected mid-single earnings growth will drive long-term shareholder value.



Duke Energy is a heavily leveraged company with Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.50x. The expected increase in debt burden to fund the long-term capital investment plan will keep the leverage ratio high. However, the expected growth in operating cash flows and a comfortable level of FFO per share payout ratio of 35% will allow Duke Energy to sustain mid-single digit dividend growth over the longer run. Duke Energy still offers a top-notch dividend yield of 4.1% despite a significant price rally, which is considerably higher than the peer group average of 3.4%.



Data Source: 4-Traders

Duke Energy has gained 13.8% value so far this, which quite in line with the overall utility sector performance. The price rally has pushed the valuations higher. The market is currently valuing utility stocks at a forward price to earnings multiple of 18.4x, whereas Duke Energy is hovering at 18.1x. On the other hand, Duke Energy is trading an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.8x, slightly higher than the peer group average of 11x. Duke Energy looks fairly priced at these levels as the market is valuing the stock in line with the sector valuation. Thus, I would suggest buying at some weakness.

