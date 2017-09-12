New Insights Into Prospect Capital

As a whole, we believe we have uncovered critical trends that impact both bearish and bullish investment theses, and have identified several new areas we wish to dive deeper into following this column.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) has a vigorously managed portfolio of lending activities that necessitates constant adjustment, new deals, review of thousands of potential opportunities, and tough decision making. While investing is a personal decision, all things considered, for our risk tolerance, we believe a strong entry point into the name has always been when the stock yields over 11%. With the monthly distribution having been cut significantly to $0.06, our target entry point is now $6.50, where the name will yield 11% again. Between an 11-12% yield has always been our target with the name over the years. We believe the reward at these levels justifies the risk taken on with Prospect Capital's business model. Ultimately, the risk is whether the distribution will be covered. To ensure the dividend is able to be maintained, one key piece of evidence that has been missing from recent analyses is a deeper understanding of recent investment activity trends and implications going forward. We seek to fill some of that void in the present column.

The 'black box' of collateralized loan obligations

Simply put, the quality of the investments made determines the possible rate of return. One fundamental weakness and risk factor of Prospect Capital in our opinion is collateralized loan obligations or the CLO portfolio. One of the risks of the CLO portfolio stems from the fact that there are 1,000s of loans in it, and even when digging into recent press releases, SEC filings and presentations, which is all research we conducted for the present piece, the amount of work to quantify exactly what is being invested in and out of in this section of the portfolio would require months of work and is more suited for an academic thesis. That said, while the investments are summarized in massive tables across 10-Q filings, by the time you get a handle on what has been done the portfolio will have changed.

It may be helpful for our followers to talk briefly about CLOs in general, as you may not even know what they are, or how they can help inform us as to the direction the portfolio may be heading. At its most basic level, a CLO can be considered a single trading instrument, like a single security, but it is made up of a pool of debt. That is where the 'black box' analogy comes in. They are tough to understand and there is a lot that goes into them. For a little bit of terminology and to get a better understanding how these underlying loans may be packaged, please see here. Now that we know what they are, how do they offer returns? Well, there are various ways to trade and invest and these instruments. You could be on the packaging side. You can trade the entire CLO as a security. You can buy pieces of the CLO, or exposure to some of the underlying assets. As for Prospect Capital, it generally invests in CLOs that have 100-200 underlying loans, and with entire teams devoted to managing them. As for the returns generated from CLOs, the overall CLO market offers clues. In the last year, CLOs have become riskier, due to the threats of resets and refinancing. These refinances have hurt CLO volume so what we are seeing now is a reduced trend of new issuances and an uptick in renegotiating and repacking CLOs, which is in general hurting interest rate payments received. While interest payments have suffered during this trend, the overall pricing of CLOs as an instrument has risen, as outlined in this beautiful Seeking Alpha piece. As a result, those who are involved in new originations and trading CLOs may be seeing a bit of a benefit, while those repacking and renegotiating could be suffering.

The daunting task of really understanding what is in these CLOs and how they are being traded and managed by Prospect Capital's team is a risk considering a higher percentage of the total portfolio is now being dedicated to CLOs (figure 1). This is where ‘investing in management’ comes in. When you invest into a business that is constantly maneuvering its loan portfolio, you are investing in management. So, keep that in mind going forward. We do know that the CLO sub-section of the portfolio is diversified across many sectors but “does not have direct exposure to real estate, mortgages, debt or consumer based debt,” according to statements in recent proxies. The CLOs have historically comprised 10-15% of the portfolio, but are now rising. In fact, CLO exposure as a total of the portfolio rose a relative 8.2% year-over-year. While the overall exposure accounts for approximately one-fifth (18.5%) of the portfolio, volatility in this section of the portfolio continues to be a risk going forward.

Figure 1. Portfolio Mix Of Prospect Capital Over The Last Two Years

Source: SEC Filings

A changing mix

As the mix of credit is changing over the years, some of the recent weakness in the performance of Prospect Capital may be attributed to this changing mix. Investigating this information for preparing this column, we certainly acknowledge that one fundamental weakness emerged in this dynamic interest rate environment. Within the CLO business, the spread and yield compression was strong. But, in terms of what is happening with the portfolio, the performance really wasn’t touched upon until the Q&A section of the conference call. When asked about the CLO yields on the latest conference call, CEO John Barry stated:

“What we can do? We can reprise, reset, repack, refi the liabilities, which we have been doing. Because we own the majority positions in our CLOs, we are able to look at every single one and examine whether we should, refi, reset, repack, call and the like. I would say that we – I can say we have examined every single CLO in the book to see what is the best-optimizing strategy. In some cases it’s a reset, in some cases it’s a refi, in some case it’s a redemption or call. So it varies from CLO to CLO.”

While the ability to micro manage the CLO portfolio is a strength, it is also a burden as this requires a heavy time investment on behalf of management. In addition, with the volatility in interest rates, this is a daunting task. In prior analysis, we highlighted the risk of interest rate fluctuations. Those are coming to fruition this year, and we believe that with rates continuing to rise near-term, the CLO portion of the portfolio will remain pressured for the next few quarters as these strategies mentioned by the CEO continue to be implemented. While we do not know what exactly is being done on each and every item, it is quite evident that it is an ongoing concern for management, however, this newfound attention is having a positive impact. Grier Eliasek, who we have had the pleasure of speaking to on a number of occasions on behalf of Seeking Alpha, did note that as a whole the CLO portfolio has recently exceeded expectations, and may be turning the corner:

“[It]has exceeded our underwriting expectations, demonstrating the benefits of pursuing majority stakes, working with world-class management teams, providing strong collateral underwriting through the primary issuance and focusing on an attractive risk adjusted opportunities. As of June 2017, our structured credit portfolio experienced a trailing 12-month default rate of 75 basis points, a decline of 30 basis points from the prior quarter and 79 basis points less than the broadly syndicated market default rate of 154 basis points. This 79 basis point outperformance was up from 44 basis point outperformance in the March 2017 quarter. In the June 2017 quarter, this structured credit portfolio generated an annualized cash yield of 18.8%, up 0.9% from the prior quarter and a GAAP yield of 13.6% stable with the prior quarter.”

Higher allocations to CLOs are both bullish and bearish

Now, this evidence is both bearish and bullish. On the bearish side, we see that that adjusting to the moving interest rate environment is an ongoing process. However, this has been underway for some time. It is not an entirely new phenomenon, although the more heavy focus on this part of the portfolio seems to be emerging in importance. The bears still have ammunition here as the company will fight to keep its business. What do we mean? It seems to us there are some negotiations happening based on the CEO’s comments. Put it this way. If you could get a better interest rate elsewhere, saving thousands (or in this case possibly millions) over the course of a loan, wouldn’t you pursue it? And if you were the lender, wouldn’t you want to keep that client, even if it meant offering a lower interest rate, rather than giving away the business and accepting a total prepayment?

This notion is a prevalent risk going forward for Prospect Capital, and as such Prospect Capital has been, according to the quotes above, exploring options to keep its business, at the risk of yield compression. Keep the items we discussed on the general CLO market trends above in mind too for context. On the bullish side, Mr. Eliasek noted ongoing improvements in this side of the portfolio for two consecutive quarters. While two-quarters may or may not be the start of a trend, we dug into the material to determine the investing activities of the company. Our take? While the improvement is encouraging in the last two-quarters, performance is still down relative to several years ago. Going forward, this risk appears to be somewhat baked into the discounted valuation on the name. Recall that book value at the start of fiscal 2018 was at $9.62. With shares at $6.82, there is a $2.50, or 27% discount-to-NAV.

Fewer originations means less income

While clarity into the exact movements in the CLO business will remain an issue going forward short of spending the better part of an academic semester with the material, we are able to assess some of the more clear first and second-lien secured investments this year. We are not going to list every first and second lien loan here in the last few months. We have in fact conducted similar analyses in the past. What we want to do is take it a step further and give you insight into that activity. After digging into additional press releases and SEC filings, one major trend stands out. The company has been consistently reducing originations. In fact, compared to just last quarter, originations were down in half. Figure 2 has the details of new loan originations over the last year. As you can see, investment portfolio activity has tailed off immensely in the last three-quarters. What is interesting, is that for the fiscal year total originations were actually higher ($1.49 billion) than fiscal 2017 ($0.98 billion). While this is a step up as a whole from fiscal 2016, when the company got defensive with the first wave of interest rate hikes coming, there are key takeaways going forward.

Figure 2. Prospect Capital New Loan Origination Totals in Fiscal 2017.

Source: SEC Filings

It is unclear whether the company is going to step up originations, or whether it will reduce them in fiscal 2018. Of course, several quarters of data is not sufficient to make a definitive determination. However, we note the following. First, the company has significantly reduced new investment over the last five years (figure 3). While fiscal 2017 was higher than fiscal 2016 levels, which suggested a return to more aggressive investments being made, we believe that the fiscal 2017 trend suggests a more defensive portfolio for fiscal 2018 as well, at least in terms of origination income. This brings us to our second point.

Figure 3. Prospect Capital’s Total Originations Over The Last Five Years.

Source: Prospect Capital 10-K Filings, Summer 2013-Summer 2017

Trending to recurring income

The company has significantly shifted its income sources away from one-time, origination based income, to recurring income (figure 4). While this allows for more predictable income (i.e. from known loan repayments), the lack of new investment caps the recurring income, and at worse, exposes the company to higher risks associated with prepayments. Without deploying new capital, prepayment impacts become intensified as it cuts into the recurring income portion of the portfolio. You should note that in the most recent quarter, 96.3% of the portfolio’s investment income was generated from recurring interest income. This is down significantly to just two years ago when recurring income made up 80% or so of total investment income.

Figure 4. Percentage Of Prospect Capital’s Income From Recurring Sources Over the Last Five Quarters.

Source: Prospect Capital recent quarterly reports

But wait! There's more, as CLO's are making up more of the originations

What is further interesting to note is that the percentage of new originations is also shifting. And guess what? After a decline in activity, they are once again shifting toward CLOs (figure 5) and we see this trend continuing going forward. We strongly believe this is the case because of the control that management has over the CLO portfolio. The ability to repack, renegotiate and to rework deals. So, while this is a point that has been bearish, it is in our opinion, very bullish. In addition, the CLO portfolio, while suffering from some yield compression (along with the entire portfolio) over the last two years as rates have risen, has been outperforming expectations. Therefore, we expect the trend we have uncovered in figure 5 to continue.

Figure 5. Percentage of Prospect Capital’s Originations That Were CLOs in Fiscal 2017.

Source: Prospect Capital 2017 quarterly reports

The link between originations and income identified, but is it all bad news?

Make no mistake, there is a direct correlation between these portfolio moves and the trends we have seen with reduced income. The most recent quarter which was surprisingly weak exemplifies this sentiment. In large part due to the reduction in new originations, net investment income came in at $69 million or $0.19 per share in fiscal Q4, which was far below expectations and also fell 26% year-over-year. This drop in income was correlated with origination activity. Originations in fiscal Q4 2016 were around $294 million and were approximately $223 million in fiscal Q4 2017. Interestingly, this is a 24% reduction year-over-year. Thus, while recurring income has grown to represent over 95% of quarterly investment income, origination activity is critical for income. With reduced originations, we have seen pressure on investment income.

Finally, we want to acknowledge that reductions in investment originations are not entirely negative. Are there benefits to reducing the activity? Yes. First, there is less risk exposure overall. This leads to less potential volatility in earnings. Second, the reduction in new lending helps protect the company’s credit rating. While a detailed analysis of the credit rating and subsequent risks is beyond the scope of this article (but is a planned subsequent analysis), but one key observation is that the debt-to-equity ratio has declined, which rating’s agencies look upon favorably. In fact, from Q3 2017 to the start of Fiscal 2018, the debt-to-equity ratio has fallen from 75.6% to 70.5%. A further advantage of reducing lending allows for the company to have more so-called ‘dry powder’ for when investment conditions improve and favorable investment opportunities arise. While we may not have seen the bottom in originations, and the timing of deals will be at management’s discretion, we believe what we have uncovered is bullish going forward now that a massive discount is baked into the stock, the dividend has been cut, and we see a bit of the changing strategy. Therefore, should you see value in this thesis, be sure to investigate the origination activity at the next release. While there is nothing we can do about murkiness surrounding the CLO investments which historically we have ‘complained’ about, these new insights we have provided strongly suggest that management will continue moving toward a higher weighting of the portfolio to CLO opportunities as they have been quietly outperforming expectations.

We want to hear from you. What do you think? Should we have simply listed first and second lien activity? Would you like to see that activity listed with a separate analysis? Are you looking forward to our plan to offer new insights into the debt situation and credit risks? Do you have insights into the CLO business beyond this new analysis? Let the community know below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSEC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.