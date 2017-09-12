YouTube's Real Contribution To Alphabet's Future Growth

YouTube has always been a grey area when it comes to its contribution to Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) overall health. What are the key metrics that investors need to know about in regards to YouTube? What are the new developments and trends that are important in terms of revenue growth support for the foreseeable future? More importantly, what is the long-term potential for a platform that is on the cutting edge of Internet content that is growing by leaps and bounds: namely, user-generated videos?

The number of social platforms that hold more than a billion users is just four: Facebook (FB), YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. As you can see, two of them on the list are messaging platforms, which leaves Facebook and YouTube as the two standout platforms at the top of our interconnected world. Both platforms are completely different from each other, one being a social network and the other a public video platform. Both have their own place in social media, but the key common factor between the two is that there is no direct challenger of size and scale to compete with either of them.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told analysts during the second quarter 2017 earnings call that YouTube had 1.5 million monthly viewers spending an average of 60 minutes per day. By social media standards, spending an hour on average every day is a lot. As we all know, watching videos is much easier than reading, and the internet savvy generation is already hooked up to the video-net. The growth of smartphones, a.k.a smaller screens, is a huge factor that is only going to fuel the growth of online video consumption over the long term as screen resolutions start hitting HD, 4K and beyond.

Why YouTube Will Continue to Grow

Source: Deloitte

According to Cisco, over 75% of Global Mobile Traffic will be video content. The shift to mobile has already dragged video consumption to the top. As Internet penetration grows in the developing parts of the world, smartphones will form the bulk of device sales, pushing video consumption to further heights. As the number one public video platform, YouTube stands to benefit the most from the shift to mobile/video all around the world.

Cisco predicts that Internet video traffic will grow at a CAGR of 31% during the 2016-2021 period. As the world’s number one video platform, YouTube should be able to match the industry’s growth rate, or even do better during this period.

Source: Cisco

Can Competition Topple YouTube?

YouTube’s biggest strength is also its biggest weakness. As a public online video platform, YouTube relies on videos uploaded by its users, which can then be consumed by others. YouTube monetizes this traffic with several types of ads, keeping 45% of the revenue and passing on the rest to the creators of the content.

Someone has to create/produce these videos, and YouTube has been aggressively courting YouTube Content Creators for a very long time. And, due to the size and scale of YouTube, the amount of revenue YouTube creators receive will, naturally, be much higher than other providers can offer.

If a new content creator starts producing videos, the natural choice would be a platform that has a massive viewership and an active user base. Any competitor will have a difficult time of convincing their content creators that they should focus on their own platform over YouTube. Even if they offer to pay more, the math doesn’t work and it’s simply not sustainable.

To a certain extent, Facebook will be the only platform that has some leverage to compete with YouTube. But even for the social giant, it will be very difficult to match the sheer volume of content that needs to be offered to make it more attractive than YouTube.

As with other competitors, Facebook is free to offer a larger share of revenue to content creators, but it will eat into its margins and continue to do so until it no longer makes business sense.

At best, Facebook can only become an alternative to YouTube, and to make Facebook snap its ties with YouTube will be very difficult as long as YouTube keeps growing its user base. Besides, a lot of the video content currently shared on Facebook already lives inside YouTube. As far back as 2012, it was found that Facebook users were watching 500 years worth of videos that were shared from YouTube. That’s about 4.4 million hours a day, which is a sizable portion of Facebook’s total of 110+ million hours of video watched per day.

Moreover, YouTube this year hit a major milestone of a billion hours of video watched per day, while Facebook hit its first 100 million video hours watched per day only last year.

So that’s a nearly insurmountable obstacle that YouTube has put in the path of any potential competitor, including Facebook.

What About Revenue and Growth?

YouTube uses a 55%-45% revenue sharing model with content creators. YouTube starts off taking 45 cents on every dollar earned; and then there is the cost of running the platform, promotions and other expenses that will eat further into the money before it filters down to the bottom line. No one really knows how much money YouTube makes, or whether YouTube has been profitable at all, although there was a report in the Wall Street Journal earlier this year that YouTube made $4 billion in 2014 and broke even.

But profitability is not YouTube’s burden to carry, as far as Alphabet is concerned. Its core digital advertising channels are already making that happen in a big way. The real question is one of top line growth.

With Facebook bending over backwards to build its video profile, YouTube will keep spending money to keep content creators happy and keep pushing towards expanding its user base. It’s very likely that the company would rather spend as much money as possible to keep the growth numbers flowing and worry about profitability later on. And I don’t see anything wrong with being aggressive when the market is ripe for solid growth over the next ten years.

On the revenue growth front, Business Insider also noted that YouTube had over $4 billion in revenue in 2014 when the platform had around one billion viewers. With user base increasing by 50% by the end of second quarter, YouTube’s revenue should have easily climbed to more than $6 billion. And with 30% annual growth forecasted for online videos over the next four years, YouTube should be well on its way to crossing $10 billion in annual revenue. In reality, it could even be a lot more, considering the fact that ad revenues tend to go higher with size and lack of competition, something which we are already witnessing in Facebook’s own revenue growth story.

After Search and Android, YouTube is slowly coming of age and is well-positioned to carry Alphabet’s ad revenue growth burden well into the next decade. With solid support coming from this quarter, overall ad revenue growth looks extremely safe over the long term. Even if Alphabet has to take a hit on margins while its Traffic Acquisition Costs or TACs keep rising, there’s really nothing to stop topline expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.