DBV Technologies' (DBVT) Management on Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference - Transcript

So, pleased to have with me few members from DBV’s management team, David and Susanna. And I thought maybe just to give everybody a nice place to start. We’re obviously looking into your Phase III readout for Viaskin peanut, but maybe for people who haven’t focused on the story before maybe you could just give an overview of the Viaskin platform and what the underlying technology is before we start to discuss those specific products.

First of all thank you for hosting us today and thanks for coming to listen to the DBV story. It’s very exciting times for DBV. We are almost a month ahead of reporting Phase III data for our lead compound Viaskin peanut. This is the first study that’s called the EPIT, and we will be reporting before the end of the year a second Phase III study looking at the safety aspect of our product that's called REALISE, that’s for peanut.

We will be finding the product next year and hopefully launching in H1 2019 in the U.S., Viaskin Peanut. Our strategy is to be the leader in the food allergy and we are developing a product, so that we can launch a food allergy drug every two years. So the second product in our pipeline is the Viaskin Milk and the Phase II data is set to be reported in H1 next year.

We are also working on egg products for egg allergy and we intend to enter into clinic next year as well. We’re also trying to expand the indication for each of our products typically for peanut, the first indication would be peanut allergy for kids aged four to eleven, but we recently launched a trial for younger kids one, two and three year olds and would be looking to expand also in adolescents and adults.

Beyond that you're right, Matt, we have discovered a new way to address the immune system that uses the properties of the skin and we are looking at other potential indications for our platform be in and beyond food allergies. And these are research assets that we're trying to move to the pipeline in the coming years.

DBV is also growing on multiple fronts. We are currently building our commercial infrastructure in the U.S., so that we can launch the product in 2019. We’re also starting to build this infrastructure in Europe and we’re scaling up in each aspects of the organization, specifically in terms of manufacturing and CMC. We have developed a unique technology that enables us to spray on a patch any kind of protein and this technology that is unique is currently scaled up. We’re able to manufacture about 30 million patches per year per machine, so that we can supply the market for the first years of commercialization.

Okay, perfect. And so before we talk about EPIC and REALISE, maybe you could just remind people what is the mechanism of action here is and how this works in terms of putting the patch on the skin and the interaction with the skin could create some of the immunity?

Really, we have described and discovered that in the very superficial layer of the skin, you have some specific immune cells that are called the langerhans cells that are able to pick up an allergen and internalize it and bring it to lymph node and create an immune cascade that is tolerogenic, meaning that it creates a positive immune response. This is what we've shown in animal models and this is what we have described over the last six to seven years.

This is what – and by doing that everyday and repeating exposure of these cells that go to the lymph node without going to the bloodstream, you do create kind of desensitization immunotherapy, which is regulation of the immune system. In order to access this mechanism of action, we have created our own specific technology that enables us to deliver using a patch, a protein without anything happening to the protein. And the way it works is that we spray on the backing of our patch, a protein that binds to the backing just – thanks to the electrostatic process.

So we don’t use any glue or anything else that would modify the protein and send the wrong information. And when you apply the patch on the skin, its structure allows for perspiration to increase under the patch. Therefore, the perspiration goes to the – to the back – to the back-end of the patch, stabilizes the allergen that falls back into the skin and this is how we get to address these langerhans cells.

And the beauty of this mechanism of action is that we are leveraging the properties of the skin that we are really describing as being first doing that. And we have shown in animal models, again, that because the protein doesn't go through the bloodstream, we can have a good safety profile.

Perfect, so, maybe we could talk about studies for peanut, just remind people what's the difference between EPIT and REALISE and have you said about timing for the Phase III data?

Susanna, do you want to take this one?

Susanna Mesa

Sure, so, I think to start with the timeline, we recently announced that we expect the Phase III data, of course EPIT, to be reported in October of this year. In REALISE, what we haven’t given an exact time lime, I would say, a month or so after EPIT. So when we look at both trials separately, EPIT is really our efficacy and safety Phase III and it's a pivotal trial.

We're looking at the delta of treated patients versus placebo to establish the treatment response. In REALISE, it's a little bit different and that’s just based on safety. So the type of datasets that we're going to get for both trials are a little bit different and I would say EPIT is really we will get the efficacy aspect and so it will be probably not necessarily more important, but it is going to be ultimately what shows of the efficacy of the product.

Okay, perfect. And then just remind us you added REALISE later on. What in – what was the regulatory feedback and might you add REALISE? And what the package you need for filing? How’s that finding in terms of patient numbers or database size?

Susanna Mesa

For – in terms of the number of patients that we need for the…

Yes, I guess, you added REALISE for a reason.

Susanna Mesa

Yes.

Clearly, there were some regulatory feedbacks associated with that. So what was that feedback and what is the package you have to deliver based up on that feedback?

Susanna Mesa

Yeah, I think, the FDA feedback is definitely an aspect of it and I’ll go through that. But there is also other objectives that we have with REALISE, and it was something that we were thinking about for the last several months before we actually started REALISE. And so, when I think about that trial, there is really three main objectives that we have with REALISE. One of them is obviously to satisfy the BLA requirement that the FDA has expressed to us, which is about 600 patients for the Phase III – for the Phase III database for the product, and we achieved that with REALISE. So that was definitely the number one objective of the trail.

There were also two very important objectives that were not necessarily FDA required, and there were more, I would say medically focused for us. One of them was actually to establish that we did not need a food challenge in order to initiate treatment. And so, we wanted to use REALISE as a trial to establish that clinically. It's something that's important for patients, it’s important for payers, and we wanted to be able to have that very solidified before we launch the product.

So with REALISE, we're able to successfully show that food challenge is not needed for initiation of treatment. And then the second component from a medical perspective is the fact that, we also want to understand the evolution of quality of life in patients. It is something that we didn't want include in our pivotal trial in part because quality of life can be a little bit tricky. And so we wanted to keep the piece very clean in terms of how we look at the data, but with REALISE we can actually explore how caretakers and patients quality of life of all over times.

And we can use that to understand how treatment feeds into the daily life of the patients, which we believe will be pretty definitive and how successful a product is commercially in this field. So, those three components were definitely the reasons we decided to launch this trial and not just the FDA requirement, but it all kind of ties in together.

And I think it’s really one of the benefits of the breakthrough designation we have for our product. It's been to constantly elaborate all of the designs and just have regular interactions with the FDA, so that we could together design the trials and how they would interact with each other and play into the signing of our product.

Okay, perfect, helpful. Maybe we could just kick through a couple of questions related to the efficacy component of EPITs and some of the concerns that I hear from people and maybe just get your responses to them. So, I think, the first thing that I hear a lot from a concern standpoint is you changed the primary endpoint from Phase II to Phase III. What was the driver for changing that endpoint? And why do you feel confident that you picked the right endpoint for Phase III?

David Schilansky

I think we wanted to achieve two things. First is to have a medically relevant endpoint obviously that that is really easy to understand and relates to a clear benefit to all patients. And that is, that – we've shown that recently with the team in Nebraska, showing that if you manage to bring our patients, that are very sensitive to less sensitive zone, which is beyond the 300 milligrams eliciting dose reaction thresholds. You do very significantly de-risk their ability to have [indiscernible] excellent exposure.

And the second is that with the design of our Phase II endpoints, we were slightly surprised by the rate of placebo that we wanted to have control for our Phase III to avoid any surprise on that end. And by slightly adjusting our end – our endpoint in the definition of a responder, which is looking at a population in kind of too ways of very sensitive bringing them to above 300 and slightly less sensitive bringing them to 1,000 milligrams eliciting dose, bearing in mind that one peanut is about 250 milligrams. We do achieve both of these objectives, which is once again the limit – trying to limit placebo rate and have no surprise and then having a very medically relevant endpoint.

And then secondly, maybe you could directly address, I think there is a concern that I believe and you will correct me, but in Phase II, right, you looked at patients that have a 10x response versus setting the 300 mg threshold. And I think some people have this concern that 10x responders represented the majority of the responding patients. And so therefore that should make us concerned about your ability to demonstrate efficacy and safety and maybe you could just address that concern.

David Schilansky

I mean that’s not the case. So, you know, we have shown in the post-hoc analysis that when you look at our Phase II data, rebased for the Phase III criteria, do you do lower the placebo rate to about 6% and you do have an active arm of about 46% and this is a mix of both responders.

Okay, perfect.

Susanna Mesa

And I can actually add to that that we have looked at the datasets independently, and there is no significant difference between the patients that respond at the lower baseline and at the higher baseline in the Phase III. So our expectations for success in both of those two stratus are equal.

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you. And then I guess the third question I guess is more of a commercial question than a clinical question. But there is a concern around or maybe just a question around you don’t necessarily know of your responder presumably because not everybody in a commercial setting is going to get a food challenge. So how is that going to be labeled by the FDA or how they’re going to handle that potential complication?

David Schilansky

Susanna, do you want to take this one?

Susanna Mesa

Yeah, sure. So, I think, two things. So, it would be that question can be every easily applied to any of the products that are under CBER, right. So, if you get vaccine for x or even if perhaps you go expose yourself to a certain virus to show that that the vaccine is protecting. I think that's a question in itself that it doesn't necessarily have to be put into that framework. And I think what we see commercially is that, the two key considerations when we look at what patients are literally wanting is number one is safety.

They want a treatment that’s extremely safe and they want a treatment that fits into their life. And so, Viaskin offers some of that. And when we look at what we want to do as a company, which is to provide patients with a drug that hopefully treats the allergy over time, physicians and patients understand that with any immunotherapy it's a long-term duration treatment. And that if at any point in time they want to know an exact amount they can do it through challenge and that will be up to the physician and the patient. But we don't see that's need from the patient today.

Now I do think that it is important to emphasize that as a company in this field, we're trying in everything that we do to be very responsible in what we're going to be promising patients. And it is a key goal of the company to make sure that we don't misrepresent what we're giving this patients. And us going out to patients and telling them, you’re protected to X or protected to Y is simply responsible. These patients should not be testing at home with specific amount. They should continue to avoid peanuts, they should continue to carry EpiPen. And the drug should be seen as a treatment that evolves over time progressively, but it shouldn't be seen as an opportunity to define where you want to test that home with the amount of peanut that you're protected to.

So our focus is and continues to be in looking at the response rate can be able to react at dose which is kind of what you're hinting out, it's really a secondary and illustrative endpoint that allows us to see the evolution over time, but ultimately, the promise should be focused on the treatment of the allergy itself and not so much in where do we get you at what time because that's going to create a more hazard for the patients that may think that there are protected to an X amount at any given time.

And most importantly, what we know from this allergy is that there are specific physical components that can change that response, if you exercise, if you have a viral infection, if you have an elevated body temperature in any given time, your response at that timing will be different than when you did a clinical food challenge.

So I think we have to really think about what the promise is and that's what we'd focus at DBV. And we illustrate that with our primary endpoint, which is focused on the response rates. And like I said, just on the FDA perspective, it hasn't been brought up and mostly because, again, if you look at the products that CBER has approved, I don't think they're asking anybody to go expose themselves to virus infection that they're being vaccinated.

So it's taking everything with a grain of salt, I think, but most importantly, to the fact that, we don't see that as a concern for the patients and the parents, which is well illustrated and how quickly we've enrolled all of our trials.

David Schilansky

And I think also when you look at our product and when you look at a product in peanut allergy you need to look at it as a body of evidence. It needs to be – talking about the silent disease, so you want a product that is as safe as possible. It’s an immunotherapy, so you want a product that where adherence is as high as possible, clearly. You want a product that fits really well in the life of patients, but also in the life of physicians. And when you look at our product, we think it achieved all of this. And the physician really today is at the center of obviously, the allergies are the center of the diagnostic of peanut allergy.

And through skin prick tests, IgG and Ig4 levels, medical history and our product is exactly – fits exactly in that continuity, in that continuum. The physician – the allergist, will be monitoring the progress of the patients. And today, the food challenge is used to rule out food allergy. And we think food challenge should be used as such. And therefore, will probably serve as an extra tool of measurement in the array of what the physician has to perform the right diagnostic.

Okay. Helpful, thank you. So maybe you can just help us think about timeline to your, assuming the trials are successful, what sort of the filing time lines, what's the theoretical commercialization time line?

David Schilansky

We’ll be discussing the Phase III data in October. We then need to work on the finalization of the – of all the modules that we're going to file with the FDA in 2018. And the idea is to launch the product in H1 2019 in the U.S. first and rolling out in other countries in Europe and potentially in Australia later on.

Okay, perfect. And so how do you think about commercialization? How do you think about, clearly you're doing this your own, so how do you think about the resourcing that you're going need to do? And presumably, you're starting to plan for that right now?

David Schilansky

So we started working on commercialization and hiring a team that was a 1.5 years ago already. We currently have about 40 people in the U.S. We have all the heads of – the key functions that you need to launch a product. And we have our first MSLs also that we then bought it we recently. We think we need a team of about a 100 – 80 to 100 reps, plus the key staff to launch this product in the U.S. So we're gradually building the team. And obviously next year is going to be very critical because we're approaching launch.

So that's – we've stage gated some investments hopefully on the back of the data, but once we get the official data, we'll be going full speed on the commercial preparation.

And can you talk a little bit about how this product is going to be? How you envision the product being utilized in terms of – and maybe this is a good time also to talk about OIT and potential competition there, but how often these patients will need to go to the physician? How much sort of physician work will be part of sales process versus some of the potential competitors? And how you think that might get differentiate you?

David Schilansky

I think I alluded to that a few minutes ago. We do think our product fits extremely well in the life of patients and in the physicians’ practice. Today, the allergist will be the one that will be prescribing the product. And they are an extremely busy community handling multiple allergies, respiratory, but also obviously, some food allergy, and they have very little spare time. And we think that we need a product that fits in their practice and that allows them to treat a high-volume of patients. And our product, Viaskin, allows for pretty simple visit where you will have what they know want to do, which is diagnosing peanut allergy through blood levels and skin prick test notably. And on that basis, you can get a prescription. You can have prescription of Viaskin for let's say three months.

And then you come back every three months to your physician to monitor the progress of the therapy. That we think is extremely – is very compelling for the allergist.

Okay, perfect. Helpful. And then any thoughts you’re willing to share on pricing? Or how you're thinking about how this – I guess, pricing in the name, we can talk about reimbursement as well but…

David Schilansky

Okay. I think we've always communicated the fact that we expected the product to be reimbursed in the U.S. and in Europe. And we – all of our preliminary studies have indicated that the pricing range for – that is acceptable to payers, patients is about $5,000 to $10,000 per year per patient. And this is, again, how we view the world today. Obviously, this is – would be monitoring that up to the launch of the drug.

Okay. Perfect. And then just, I guess, from a reimbursement standpoint, how much work needs to be done there? What's available right now? The new channels have to opened for therapy like this, obviously, there are some allergy treatments. How they are reimbursing? Any particular peculiarity that you're going to have to address for the treatment like this?

Susanna Mesa

So as David mentioned, we did hire team in the U.S. that's mostly working with our payers. And I think overall, we're not lucky, but we're in a field that in itself brings a lot of our awareness. There's definitely an unmet medical need that mothers, and the parents, and the caretakers of these patients are very vocal. And that in itself has made the payers aware of the fact that there’s something that is missing from that treatment – from treatment of those patients.

So from that perspective, the conversations have been very positive. I think the pricing that David mentioned in that range really allows us to fit well into what their expectations are, or at least the feedback that they are giving us today. And I think from their perspective, they understand immunotherapy. They have been used to immunotherapy. They understand that it is a long-term treatment. So from that perspective, I think, we have in place all of the right to have something that's very user friendly to the payers.

I think the two added components that I think are very key in our conversations with them what are very unique to Viaskin is the fact that from the A) management side of things is not something they have to be concerned about making the patient sick or was possibly sending the patient to the hospital or having an issue with another type of the fee [ph]. So from that perspective, they are very receptive to the safety profile that we've shown thus far.

Most importantly though, when I think one of the areas in which they have been very positive in terms of looking at Viaskin Peanut is the fact that we've been able to show over time and even from a long-term duration standpoint, the fact that adherents and compliance are very high with our product. They vocalized the fact that they want to pay for a product that patients stick to, that patients do, that patients are doing it as prescribed, so that they're actually getting better and that they are actually getting protected.

So from that perspective, I think we're providing with them with the package that's attractive from a lot of different angle. And in addition to being in this field in food allergies that sensitive vocal, we're well positioned to get most likely in a Tier 2, Tier 3 placement with the pricing range that we have in mind today.

Okay, perfect. Helpful. And then, David, you talked about manufacturing. Just a remind us, obviously, you talked about throughput of a machine. Where are you in terms of scale out right now? How many patients could you supply therapy? And how much forecast to be done there as you think about being able to launch the product?

David Schilansky

I think we have invented or we have developed this unique technology that is highly scalable, highly versatile. Our machine, which we call the GEN4.0, based on the electro spray technology is today able to, again, manufacture a 30 million patches per year bearing in mind that one patient normally has to use 350 patches. And we are – we will be developing a second machine maybe only because of risk management purposes. And our teams are working on. We have our own team of engineers that are working on manufacturing the tool for our drug. And it is scaled up today. And we're doing all the work in terms of CMC qualification and being inspection-ready with the FDA, bearing in mind that this is the first in the pharma industry. I mean, such a technology that's been combination of many different things and is really cutting edge, it's highly efficient technology, but we're doing the work in terms of CMC currently.

Okay, perfect. Then I guess, maybe in the last few minutes here we can just talk a little bit about what's next after peanut. I think you mentioned milk and egg and some of the other items in the beginning. Just to remind us what's going on with those? What the timelines are? When we might see some data from some of these other programs?

David Schilansky

The second product of DBV is the cows’ milk protein allergy drug. It's currently ending its Phase II, and we tend to report a data next year. Using the same product, there is a study that's been performed by the Children Hospital of Philadelphia looking in the pilot study it's a small study, it's a mechanism of action study. It's a really kind of proof-of-concept study, looking at the use of Viaskin Milk in the treatment of EoE, eosinophilic esophagitis. And that we’ll be reporting also in H1 next year. This is really for our second product.

And once again, our strategy is to launch a food allergy drug about every three years. And if we achieve this time line with Viaskin Milk and we will, we will jump track to launch a product every three years.

The third product of the company is in hen's egg allergy. And for this compound, we intend to move into clinic next year.

Susanna Mesa

I would add that, we are lucky to have our scientific team under the leadership of Dr. Hugh Sampson, one of the leading immunologist in the world. And think now that we've discovered one of the most potent pathways to activate the immune system, we're really committed to continuing to understand what that means and really take the science and this technology to other areas, both in food allergy as well as other immune and inflammatory diseases and really levers that we've created at DBV.

Well, perfect. I think that's a good place to stop. David, Susanna, thanks very for being here.

Thank you Matt.

Thank you Matt. Thank you everyone.

Thank you everyone.

