Exxon Mobil's Much Needed Boost

Sentiment in the oil and gas sector has shifted rather violently in the past few months as the slow and steady players like Exxon Mobil (XOM) have been eschewed in favor of higher leverage participants that stand to gain more from a continued recovery in the space. That has led XOM to a place where it is suddenly less favored by investors after years of being the best pick of the group. But one thing that XOM didn’t have going for it in the past that it certainly does now is its global reach with respect to currency translation. Multinationals in general have struggled with the dollar in the past few years, but that is no more as the dollar continues to break down and with it, bringing some much-needed growth to XOM.

The chart below is a representation of the dollar index as shown by the UUP, and in short, it is ugly.

The very strong rally that occurred in response to the election last year quickly gave way as the calendar flipped to 2017 and hasn’t looked back since. There have been virtually no rallies to speak of in the past nine months, and the damage has been huge. The UUP is down better than $3, and for a currency like the dollar, that is enormous. The downtrend has been sharp and yet, protracted, and the results speak for themselves.

But why do we care about this? We care because XOM is a global company that gets much of its revenue from outside the US. That means that when it goes to convert that revenue into dollars, the value changes based upon the dollar’s price against whatever currencies it is being converted from. And, in XOM’s case, it turns out to be quite a lot of money each year.

Below, I’ve charted the change from forex that XOM has reported for the past five years as well as the first half of 2017; data is from Seeking Alpha.

We can see that a weaker dollar in 2012 helped drive forex to a highly positive result for XOM at better than $200M. That, however, quickly gave way to four years of enormous losses due to currency translation as we saw aggregate losses in that period of almost $1.3B. Obviously, a company like XOM can absorb $300M or $400M in annual losses for any reason as it is one of the largest companies in the world. However, what has happened thus far in 2017 could be the fuel XOM needs to get investors back on board with its growth story.

In the first six months of this year, XOM has managed to see just over $200M in currency translation gains against roughly double that amount in losses last year. And, given the fact that the dollar is breaking down and has lost support as represented by $24 on the UUP, it seems this number will only get better as the year progresses. In fact, I think that XOM could easily see closer to $500M in currency translation gains, given that the dollar is at its weakest levels of the year and is getting weaker. The leverage provided by the dollar should continue to grow and thus, the $200M or so XOM has seen in the first half of the year should be more than double that amount by the end of the year. The only thing that could derail this is a strong rally in the dollar, but given there is no catalyst in sight for that to happen right now and that major support was just broken, that seems a remote possibility to say the least.

So, why do we care? Well, given that XOM is rightfully seen as the safe, steady choice in the sector, a shot in the arm when it comes to growth could be very meaningful. After all, a $400M headwind last year could easily be a $500M tailwind this year, swinging XOM’s fortunes on the matter by almost a billion dollars. And, given that growth has been harder to come by for the energy giant, a weaker dollar could be just what it needs to see some incremental improvement on its growth estimates going forward.

The thing is that estimates have come way down in the past few months despite the fact that XOM has a newfound tailwind for revenue and earnings. I’m not trying to suggest that a weaker dollar is a savior for XOM that will cure all of its ills, but what I am saying is that it should make the path to recovery easier. And, that’s the thing with XOM; should the dollar continue to weaken – and I believe it will, as outlined above – XOM stands to gain meaningfully, and it doesn’t appear to me that is built into estimates. By extension, that will make meeting and exceeding revenue and EPS expectations easier and, thus, should help return buyers to the stock. XOM has been somewhat abandoned by growth-hungry investors in the O&G space, but a weaker dollar is a meaningful tailwind for XOM, and it should not be ignored. A couple of percentage points of revenue growth from a dollar-driven tailwind could be the difference XOM needs to beat expectations, and with it, perhaps buyers will gain start to look at the stock instead of its higher leverage competitors.

