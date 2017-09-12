Waters Corporation's (WAT) CEO Chris O'Connell Presents at 2017 Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

2017 Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

September 12, 2017 11:10 AM ET

Executives

Chris O’Connell - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Steve Beuchaw - Morgan Stanley

Steve Beuchaw

Well, again, good morning. It’s Steve Beuchaw from Morgan Stanley on the Life Science Food and Diagnostic Analyst here for the Firm. It’s my pleasure to have all of you here. Before I begin our discussion, I want to remind everyone that all the pertinent disclosures for this conversation are available at morganstanley.com/research disclosures I find them very helpful for insomnia. Chris thanks for being here. Before we get into the Q&A here with Chris, I want to give you an opportunity to introduce the conversation and then we’ll dive right in after that. Thank you.

Chris O’Connell

Sure, great. Well thank you Steve very much. It’s great here to be at the Morgan Stanley conference in New York, and pleasure to meet all of you. Quickly, a background, for those of you I don’t know. My name is Chris O’ Connell. I’m the CEO of Waters Corporation. Actually, last Friday, I celebrated by two year anniversary at the Company. So time has really flown by. I came to Waters after 21 years in the medical device industry with Medtronics, and I really have spent the last two years really trying to understand and drive Waters forward, and it’s been a terrific experience.

From the standpoint of the overall investment story, maybe I thought I would cover four or five key points just to kick-off the discussion, in terms of the way that I think about Waters, the franchise today and more importantly where we’re going. First-of-all, one thing that is important to know about Waters is that we have a very differentiated position in my estimation in what I believe are very structurally attractive markets. We compete in about $11 billion or $12 billion sector for the overall life science tools, marketplace which is about a $50 billion marketplace. And so really compete in about 20% of the overall set of markets.

Those particular markets we compete in are growing about a point faster than the overall tools segments. And so the selectivity has been an important hallmark of the Company. Our biggest business is the pharmaceutical end market, which is about 60% of our revenue. Our second biggest business is actually in material sciences through our key instruments technology set, as a well as the Waters’ branded at LCMS product. And then our third biggest sector is food safety, food testing, food quality.

All of these markets that are really at the top of our list in terms of priorities share some common characteristics in terms of rising standards for performance, rising standards for quality and transparency, and harmonizing regulatory standards around the world. And because of those factors, the fact that we’re able to deploy really a strong technology set across LCMS, thermal analysis, rheology and all of the associated software chemistries for LCMS and service creates a very strong and very selective portfolio.

The second point I just want to make about our overall corporate strategy is that our strategy is very much driven by organic innovation. There are four pillars to our corporate strategy. The first of which is the selective market participation that I just spoke of earlier. The second is really a focus on innovation leadership, and that’s really always been a priority of the Company to innovate at the technology level and to really be on the leading edge of performance in all the key technology categories we’re in. But the third pillar of our strategy is to go beyond the traditional component focus of the industry and really lead the revolution towards more complete set of offerings.

Historically, a lot of laboratory testing environments could be characterized by ala carte placements of instruments and associated services, but we really see a trend, particularly in more demanding flows towards more systemization and more applications focus, which leads to really the fourth element of our strategy which is really expanding applications. We feel we’re in a very special place with our leadership in chemistries and in informatics, and in services to really push hard on the applications focus of the overall offering, which is built upon the technology foundations.

By point of interest, only about 40% of our revenue is instruments themselves whereas 60% of the revenue is services, chemistries and informatics. The third point I want to make is just the opportunity for continuous operating improvement. Many people know Waters to be having to have leading margins. I think our margin structure of the Company, which is very strong, is more of a reflection of the choices the Company has made over time in terms of being selective in the highest value technology, the highest value markets, the highest value geographies, and is not a reflection of being optimized as a company.

So as I’ve unstacked the P&L since I’ve come into the company, it's clear to me that there is opportunity really in most every line item and we’ve initiated a program to try to earn those continuous opportunities to improve how we operate, improve our efficiency, improve our effectiveness and sustain operational improvement overtime.

The fourth point I just want to touch on briefly is capital allocation. The Company takes great pride in being a disciplined capital allocator. For those of you who follow the Company, we have a very well established share repurchase program that’s been in place for the better part of ’15 years. We expect to continue that program; obviously, from a tax reform standpoint that’s a big topic hanging out there. We’re certainly prepared to continue to look at their capital allocation strategies in either scenario, tax reform or no tax reform. But we tend to be pretty simple and pretty focused on the way we look at it now.

As part of that M&A has not historically been an important strategy for the company, and I very much share that view; as I mentioned earlier, much more oriented around organic innovation as our primary growth lever. Certainly, we would always assess M&A as a tactic work to make complete sense strategically and financially, but it’s not something we look to necessarily as a growth lever and in any scenario would be extremely disciplined and rigorous about it.

I guess the fifth point I just want to make really briefly before I turn it over to Q&A, Steve, is just really around the culture and the people on the organization side. Next year, Waters is going to celebrate 60 years as a company, and it’s been really fascinating for me to dig into the company and really understand where we started, how we’ve developed and where we are today. And what I see as a company that has very strong values and a very strong performance oriented culture.

There has been a lot of consistency in the company overtime. The company has remained very focused and very consistent in terms of its strategies, overtime. And that’s really built in framework and a foundation of employees that are very committed long 10 years, and very focused on what we’re trying to achieve for the benefit of our customers.

And so I’ve been paying a lot of attention to that side of the equation since I’ve come in and it’s been a real pleasure to see that, but also something that I believe is a performance driver of the company. That said, we continue to evolve the organization. In our last earnings call, we announced the further evolution of our R&D function at the company in terms of the consolidation of an overall Waters product organization to really take advantage of the untapped synergies between the different technology components, as I described earlier, as we try to lead the charge towards our vision of transformational engineering and the coming together of previously more distinct technology components into more solution offerings for our customers.

So, anyway a lot going on in the company right now. Those are the high points in terms of the overall story. But with that, I open up it for questions that you or anybody in the audience has.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steve Beuchaw

No one is allowed to ask Chris to repeat that. So let’s touch on what few of the things you raised a little bit more deeply. One is the levers that you want to pull to grow margins. You guys have been growing margins. It sounds like that you’ve got some new ideas. Now that you have some time in the company about how you might drive margins; one, do you think margin expansion can accelerate; and two, what the operational steps that you need to take?

Chris O’Connell

So with industry leading margins and very attractive overall profitability, it’s a fine balance. And one thing I would try to say consistently is that we’re going to try to strike a balance as we operate between growth investment in the business and profitability. And we think we can do that in a way that preserves and enhances the most important investment we make, which is our innovation. And in fact as you’ve seen, we’ve actually gradually increased our spending in R&D over the last couple of years. In the first half of this year, we grew our R&D spending in the upper single digits, which is faster than -- a little bit faster than the revenue growth. And that’s something that I’m proud of and would like to do as long as two conditions are met; number one is, we cover it and the rest of the P&L with operating efficiencies; and number two, we’re convinced there’s a very high return on that investment.

So there is probably more change going on in the company right now around that whole R&D process, around product strategy, around really driving more discipline into our R&D efforts and more portfolio management to ensure we get those high rates of return on our organic investment. But stepping back more broadly and looking at the profitability, I wouldn’t say that there is any single lever that we can pull to give us a point of margin improvement. There is a lot of singles out there to hit overtime, if you will, to use a baseball euphemism.

But basically, we’ve designed a program, a project internally, to look at the entire considerations around metrics and the balance scorecard and initiatives to drive, both improved balance sheet utilization, as well as increased efficiencies starting in the G&A functions and getting some modest leverage out of our selling marketing and service, even though that’s really also an area for investment as we expand our customer service capability.

Steve Beuchaw

Now, your business, for the most part, is direct.

Chris O’Connell

Correct.

Steve Beuchaw

Can you talk about how being direct gives you an advantage from a margin perspective? And how, going increasingly electronic could be a driver of cost savings?

Chris O’Connell

So we’re direct in most markets that we serve. And in areas where we’re not direct, we actually look to go direct. I mean, one just quick example and that score is Malaysia. In the last year and half, we’ve converted Malaysia from a distributorship to a direct operation and that will happen naturally in countries of that scale when they reach a certain size, and when we have either an event to an opportunity to take a team that is deeply embedded in those customers and make them direct. And obviously going direct gives us the chance to accrue all of that margin.

Even in a country like China, we’re far more direct than certainly my experience in the medical device industry was, and that has benefits in terms of how we can directly serve our customers, but also gain the economics to that. In terms of the electronic commerce, it’s a good question. Obviously, there is a very broad range of activity that we do in terms of very hands on labor intensive selling processes around very sophisticated technology, but also some purchasing desire our customers have for simplicity on supplies, and things like that.

We do have a basic electronic capability through our own Web site. In fact, we’re in the middle of a project to enhance our e-commerce capability to give our customers that flexibility. But in a company like Waters, where we have a more limited product line, it’s more geared towards high value; obviously, instruments service and high value chemistries, that’s not really a major factor for us at this point in time in terms of third-party electronic people.

Steve Beuchaw

Got it. A piggy back to the 2Q call, there are couple of points where you talked about expectations for improving growth. And I’d like to just drill in on those. The point that most people generally focus on first with Waters is as a category. You guys have had things back to ‘14, ‘15, ‘16, really, really growth. So naturally, there are some tough comps here and there. Pharma in 2Q, I think about 4%. And you made a point very clear point with the comps on the top when you talked about why pharma accelerates from here. Can you just walk us through that? Why you have so much confident?

Chris O’Connell

I think when we talk about the pharma business, as you know, there is so much complexity and increasing complexities to the market geographically, customer type and otherwise. There is a lot of different puts and takes every quarter. And you have to look at things like comparisons as well. Our long-term track record in pharma has been pretty consistent, to deliver sixi-sh plus percent growth overtime in that market segment. And we think that the fundamental underlying dynamics in both the developed markets and the emerging markets overtime support that. It’s not always in a perfectly straight line, and there is certainly years and we had some of those years recently of accelerated growth.

I think that just reflects the underlying attractiveness of the market where there is more diversification, where there is a big push in innovation towards larger more complex molecular structures that require more characterization and the discovery development and QA process, where there is rising regulatory standards, where there is increasing demand for patients access to medicines, all the way from the innovator drugs to the generic.

And we think that those factors are very much in play regardless of what happens any particular quarter or particular year. When we set out into a new year, like we did in the beginning of this year, we’ve pegged pharma growth at that kind of historical average. And obviously, seek to improve upon it. We gave guidance at the end of last quarter that we expect overall for the year that we’re in that zip code. And we continue to believe in this market. So I think everything, whether we talked about at the end of the quarter, is still very much the way we’re thinking about the business.

Steve Beuchaw

How’s your share position compare in Biologics versus small molecule?

Chris O’Connell

That’s a good question. We did, as you know Steve, we did an exhaustive bottoms-up strategy review last year when I came into the company two years ago. And we tried to get to a fact base. And it turns out that our market share is actually a little bit higher in large molecule workflows than it even is in small molecule. That was the surprise to us. There was probably a more anecdotal belief that our traditional HPLC business was the share leader in the company. And while we are very good market share in the small mall area.

The Company actually made some very wise bets about a decade a ago, particularly around the development of EPLC technology, which is a more discerning separations technology for the type of molecules that are really at the heart of the biotech question. And so now we’re going to look to build upon on that with the mass spec as a tool that can migrate out of the discovery lab into more routine operational workflows in late stage development in QA/QC.

Steve Beuchaw

We’re just at the halfway point here with Chris. I’ll open up to the audience for any questions. If you do have one though, let us get to you with a microphone. If you do not have any questions, then you need to drink more coffee.

So if I think about investor focus and investor questions around Waters, you’ve already alluded to it a bit, the emerging market and the importance of emerging markets growth in China, India, generic, spec some of these categories have been remarkable growth drivers for you over the last few years. I think at one point China and India combined were more than 15% of sales, growing well into the teens; tremendous amount of growth. How do you think about the runway for growth in those areas?

Chris O’Connellb

It’s a big focus of mine. And I really enjoy those markets. I spend a fair amount of my time going over there personally. And that was true in my old world too and as I’ve been in and out of China for 20 years regularly. Just update on the facts, which is estimating is Asia in total is now running about 40% of Waters’ revenue with China above 15 itself, and India 7% to 8%, another 7% to 8% out of Japan, add it all up. And we are very oriented towards Asia, as a company.

We’ve had very strong franchises on the ground in those big markets for a long time. And I think the runway is only beginning in the long-term. If you look at the 10 year chart of India or China, you see excellent CAGRs, not always on the straight line. Of course, there are definitely fits and starts, but really good underlying fundamentals.

China, in particular, is interesting because it's actually a much more broad based market for us than the rest of the world. If pharma is 60% of our worldwide revenue, it’s 50 or even a little bit less than 50 in China. China has a bigger food business, a bigger material sciences business, and even a pretty active clinical diagnostics business. And even within pharma, you have the innovator companies for China, you have generic and you have a big traditional Chinese medicine segments.

So it’s a more diversified market. But really if you look at all the programmatic activity that the government is driving in China from the 13 five year plan to the Made in China 2020 Revolution and then the One Road One Belt, and ultimately the Healthy China 2030, some of these big government initiatives, they’re all driving a level of rigor around analytical techniques across a variety of sectors that provides, it's going to provide ongoing opportunity for us.

And so, we try to do our best to understand those trends, to position ourselves in the market as a technology provider, to really what’s a rising standard of living or rising access to medications for patients and increasing focus around safety and quality of food supply and the materials people use in industrial applications and consumer applications. So we’re going to continue to focus on China as a major priority and it's clearly the number two country in the world for us with India being number three.

Steve Beuchaw

So if we look at what’s going on in the U.S. generics market, I think there are some folks that are concerned about what that might mean for the supply chain. It doesn’t sound like you’re worried.

Chris O’Connellb

I’m fascinated about the generic market. And obviously there is some of the bigger companies that are getting headlines. But really there is a pretty rich ladder of different type of generic companies, and there is a lot of investment going into the space right now. And I would go all the way to the end market and say, the demand for – in generic medications in the U.S. is robust. That’s being filled by a lot of Indian companies, a lot of multinational companies operating out of emerging markets, particularly India but also American companies. I was just down in New Jersey two weeks ago, pounding the pavement like I do on a monthly basis with our customers, and visiting to very prominent generic companies that I haven’t even heard of before and to really understand how they are investing for more categories drugs, building biosimilars to get in front of that wave. And this is a market that’s still very attractive to them. It’s attracting the investment of Indian group. It’s attracting the investment of the Chinese. And ultimately, as long as that demand is there for those type of medications in this country, you’re going to see a lot of that activity.

Steve Beuchaw

What is it about the U.S. as a market, this is not pharma comment or pharma question about the U.S. in totality. It's changed over the last year or two. I can’t recall if it's 1Q or 2Q call, there was a comment about the U.S. being somewhat more challenging market than other parts of the world. Why is that?

Chris O’Connellb

We pointed to when we talked about the pharma piece and just the market in general. The U.S. definitely was a little sluggish in the first half of the year overall as a geography. And clearly, there is an environment right now in the U.S. where there is a lot of uncertainty from the standpoint of companies investing here. Now, it’s a little bit of balanced equation, because certainly a lot of multinational companies in the U.S. who have investments in the U.S. property, plant and equipment are also doing things in other parts of the world and we benefit from some of that demand.

But whether it’s uncertainty around healthcare reform, whether it’s uncertainty around tax reform, whether it’s uncertainty around drug pricing in the pharmaceutical sector, the industrial sector is actually been a little better for us in the U.S. this year than the pharma sector. But there has been some pause, I would say see, and we see that and obviously political uncertainty is really the overall on brawl out there. We think that is temporary. We think that sorts itself out overtime. And we’re more focused on the underlying demand in the market and trying to make sure we serve that and cultivate that regardless of the timing of capital purchases.

Steve Beuchaw

As we get closer to the one year anniversary of the election, is that a helpful point?

Chris O’Connellb

I hope so. I mean, I hope that the government proves that it can move forward on some of these important initiatives. I mean, certainly, Healthcare Reform is important for this country, tax reform is important for this country from a competitiveness of the economy standpoint in my view. And so, I mean I am probably like any other CEO that would like to see more clarity around that to the extent we get into an even bigger holding pattern pending next year election that could raise maybe continuing concerns. I don’t know. I can’t predict the future. But I try to remain optimistic and just focused on what we can control and continue to try to understand the mentality of our customers in terms of their investment appetite.

Steve Beuchaw

Let’s put a more positive lens on it. The tax reform has actually come up 3 times already in this conversion, and we don’t know the outcome of tax reform. But we know that is still a big priority in Washington. So let's just say hypothetically, you do get tax reform. And as a part of the resolution tax reform, maybe U.S. rates come down some amount, probably not dramatically, right. And you hopefully get access to some of your ex-U.S. trapped cash…

Chris O’Connellb

Yes.

Steve Beuchaw

What do you do?

Chris O’Connellb

Well, that’s the big question for us. From a territorial tax standpoint, we’re probably a little less sensitive to U.S. corporate tax rates than maybe other people because only 30% of our revenue is in the U.S., from a Waters standpoint truly. However, from a repatriation standpoint, that’s really the big event for us. We have over $3 billion of cash outside of the United States in terms of trapped cash. We would have, among the very the most significant swing shot effects in terms of overall financial capacity in the event of either a one time or a permanent repatriation holiday.

And so that has implications, and we’re studying all angles of that. We’re working very closely with our good governance processes at our Board level and our finance committee to really look at what we would do under both scenarios. So nothing happens in tax reform and we have status quo and are gradually slightly inflating balance sheet versus tax reform where we get that immediate gain in flexibility to look at all the different ways that we can invest in the business; number one, in growth; number two, return capital to shareholders.

Steve Beuchaw

We’re in home stretched here in our conversation with Chris. I’ll open it up one last time for any questions. So let’s talk about TA, just a little bit. I couldn’t agree more. Growth is good. Industrial economy has been good. It’s a little difficult to tease apart the drivers of growth in TA, because you’ve had a cyclical recovery at the same time, you’ve had product launches. How do you piece it together?

Chris O’Connellb

Yes. I mean both, those are good. The TA Instruments is about 12% of the revenue of Waters Corporation, the core product lines are thermal analysis, rheology and microcalorimetry, primarily oriented towards a pretty broad range of material science applications in both industrial materials, as well as consumer materials. And the discovery series are due for an analyzers as a complete systems, it's a tiered product offering and we’re most away through the launch of that. Although, it's continuing to roll out and like any launch in life science tools, this has been a big learning for me as I team into this industry.

The event that it's not necessarily the launch date, the event plays out over a period of years in terms of the adoption of the technology whether it's changing out old technology or establishing new installs. And I think we’re on the front end of a great period for TA. Certainly, they’re benefitting from healthier end markets. But I think most of the difference in terms of the performance in TA right now is the competitiveness of the product portfolio.

Steve Beuchaw

So maybe we’ll try to touch on a couple of forward looking concepts in the few minutes we have left. One would QDA. I was at ASMS, which I always manage to be in unusual location. And with commentary there around QDA and how excited that Waters is that the company about taking that concept in the new applications, how do you do that?

Chris O’Connellb

So the concept of QDA, QDA is a single quarter pull mass spectrometer that is really designed to be a more simple off the shelf broad application mass detector. And really the dream is to really attach mass detection and all the granularity the mass protection gives you to routine work flows with a chromatographic front-end. And so QDA was a little bit of an experiment really to throw a very simple easy-to-use push button mass spectrometer into the market, and see where it went. One of the places it went that’s most interesting to us is into QA/QC and in biotech, and really doing much more effective job in terms of speed and resolution in the peptide mapping process, for example.

But that’s really the first of what will ultimately be a series of products and the one we talked a little bit about our Investor Day was the bio talk program, which is a QDA like, in other words, a simple more compact time of flight in this time instrument, not a quadrupole detector, but a time of flight instrument that can be utilized in a more robust way and more routine workflows. And the idea of bringing a mass, a time of flight mass spectrometer out of the research lab into more mainstream development and ultimately in the QA/QC is a really interesting new field. But in the big picture, mass spectrometry is incredibly sophisticated art and science that overtime will democratize and become a more useful tool for more people. And we think we’re well positioned to lead that charge.

Steve Beuchaw

We’re just about the end of our time here with Chris. So I’ll say thank you and thank you all of you for being here.

Chris O’Connellb

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.