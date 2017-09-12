Teva: Caution Is Warranted

In early August, I wrote an article recommending Mylan (MYL) instead of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) for those who would like to play the possible recovery in the generic drugs field. The price gap between the two was $12.32 (Mylan-Teva at $32.92-$20.60). Before yesterday's strong rebound, the price gap widened to $16.59 (Mylan-Teva at $32.10-$15.51 - prices as of the market close on September 8). At the time of writing, the price gap has narrowed back to $14.40 (Mylan-Teva at $33.59-$19.19) as the shares of Teva experienced a sharp rebound yesterday.

Teva closed 19% higher following the announcement of an industry veteran, Kare Schultz, as the incoming president and chief executive officer. The share price continued its march upwards today as the market cheered the sale of PARAGARD (an intrauterine copper contraceptive) to CooperSurgical for $1.1B in cash. The transaction was deemed to be highly favorable to Teva at a transaction value to sales ratio of 6.5x (given that PARAGARD generated an annual revenue of around $168 million), compared to the overall Teva at just above 1x (market cap to sales ratio).

TEVA data by YCharts

More About the CEO Appointment at Teva

Mr. Schultz has a near 30-year pharmaceutical and healthcare experience and he hails from H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY, HLUKF) where he is also the president and chief executive officer. In his present stint in H. Lundbeck, he gained knowledge of generic drugs and honed his corporate restructuring skills. Prior to his employment at Lundbeck, he served as the chief operating officer of Novo Nordisk. Here is Kåre Schultz, president and CEO of H. Lundbeck A/S, on the company's full-year 2015 results:

I am pleased with the progress of our restructuring programme and also with the sales momentum of our key products which gives me great confidence in the future of our company in general. For 2016, we expect a return to profitability and solid cash generation as well as a continued solid sales growth of our key products.

It is fashionable for Seeking Alpha contributors to call for a buy following the steep years-long low of Teva's share price. Many long-suffering shareholders would be delighted to see a positive piece amid the bearishness surrounding the company. However, it is hard to ignore the fact that short-covering is contributing to the share price rebound, which means some of the gains could be short-lived.

In addition, Mr. Schultz is not reporting for work at Teva until probably a month later or longer. Lundbeck's announcement stated that Mr. Schultz "will remain in his current position with Lundbeck until further notice." Thereafter, he would need some time to settle his relocation from Denmark to Israel where he would be operating from the company's Petah Tikva headquarters.

WSJ noted that the short tenure of the previous foreigner hired to run Teva. South African-born former CEO Jeremy Levin was hired from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) in 2012, but was ousted a year later purportedly due to a dispute with the board over cost-cutting strategy. Hence, whether the incoming CEO can adjust to the culture is unknown. It is also uncertain if Mr. Schultz can replicate his restructuring skills to the Israeli behemoth. While many optimists cited the implicit support from the Israeli government which would prevent an outright collapse of the firm, that wouldn't come without conditions. Mr. Schultz could face strong opposition to job cuts which would hamper his efforts to seek cost-savings.

Some observers might attribute the 13% fall in the share price of Lundbeck to the market's belief in the importance of Mr. Schultz to the company. There should be some truth in that thinking. Nevertheless, coincidentally, Lundbeck also announced the resignation of its chief commercial officer, Staffan Schuberg, at the same time. Mr. Schuberg also held the title of executive vice-president. Hence, the sharp decline at Lundbeck is actually due to the simultaneous departure of the two key staff who have been instrumental in the turning around of company fortune.

The Debt Albatross Won't Go Away Just Yet

The appointment of Mr. Schultz would not make Teva's $35 billion debt load disappear overnight. As a refresher, Teva took on a huge debt to fund its purchase of Allergan's (AGN) generics business last year. There is a sample play book in the form of Valeant (VRX) that Teva can follow. The management at Valeant is progressing well with its divestitures, but it takes time for the process. In the meantime, its share price continues to exhibit wild swings. The $1.1 billion proceeds from the sale of PARAGARD is undoubtedly a good start but it is only 3% of the total debt. Furthermore, Teva can't have its cake and eat it too. It is simply exchanging for cash the potential of PARAGARD with CooperSurgical. The principle will apply for Teva's future sale of businesses.

Teva is cheap if we just compare the current share price against its historical levels. However, in terms of the EV to EBITDA ratio (29.10x), its valuation is, in fact, on the high side historically (average around 14x in the past 10 years). Its EV/EBITDA is also 2.4 times higher than that of Mylan even though Mylan similarly substantially increased its debt obligations last year.

TEVA EV to EBITDA (ttm) data by YCharts

Whether your preference for the liquidity measure is the quick ratio or the defensive interval ratio, you will notice that Mylan has an edge over Teva. Over the decade, it is apparent that the defensive interval ratio at Teva is deteriorating. This does not mean that Teva will certainly face problems in meeting its short-term financial obligations, but it is surely getting more challenging compared to the past.

TEVA Quick Ratio (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Until something concrete, something tangible is delivered by the new CEO, the share price of Teva is expected to be volatile and subjected to wild swings driven by news flow. Investors already know what needs to be done. However, what exactly in their wish list can be fulfilled remains uncertain. The air of optimism from the snagging of a CEO widely acknowledged to be competent for the tough job has lifted the share price. How much longer it can float at this level is a big question mark. The ongoing divestment of assets would generate cash to help reduce the debt level but Teva would also miss out on the potential of those businesses sold. Those interested to invest or trade the counter will do well to take these into consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.