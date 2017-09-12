Is It Time to Ditch BCE Stock?

At the current stock price, I can find much better places to put money to work right now.

I hate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) the company, but I love BCE the stock.



The other day I got dinged by a data overage fee. Apparently, I went a couple of megabytes over my limit. I slammed my fist against the desk so hard, colleagues across the office peeked their heads up to see what was wrong.



Will I switch providers? Probably not.



Sure, I could save a buck or two, but moving accounts isn’t worth the headache. All the other telecom companies are the same anyway. So I'll stay put, and keep paying fees to Bell.



Of course, my story is just one of many across the country. Are you hoping someone in the government will step in? I have a line about selling bridges in Brooklyn and so forth. So if you can't beat em’, you might as well join em’.



BCE owns a sprawling communications empire, including wireless, Internet, and old fashion wireline. In addition to cranking out oversized profits for decades, the telecom giant has also been a favorite of dividend investors for nearly a century. But is Bell a good place to put money to work today? Let’s take a deep dive into this dividend.



The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Bell’s business resembles a cash cow.



The landline business conked out years ago. The wireless segment is mostly saturated.



Oddly enough, this is a good thing. Younger firms must reinvest most of their profits back into the business to fund their expansion, which doesn’t leave a lot of room for dividends. Bell, in contrast, has finished most of its big spending, so cash can just be paid out to shareholders.

In other words, we can “milk” the business for ongoing income. Today, BCE pays a quarterly distribution of C$0.72 per share. That comes out to an annual yield of 4.9%.



This payout looks sustainable, too.



Right now, management pays out $0.86 for every dollar of earnings generated from the business. Normally, that figure would be a cause for worry, as it’s on the upper-end of what I consider safe. But given Bell exists in a recession-proof business with large barriers to entry, I’m not losing much sleep.



The Dividend - Can It Grow?

But while Bell’s dividend is almost a sure thing, dividend growth is a bit of a question mark.



The wireline voice segment remains in decline. The only bright spot here is the company’s recent purchase of Manitoba Telecom. This increased Bell’s position in Western Canada and management should be able to deliver some synergies from the acquisition.



BCE's media business has sagged, too. As more customers move to other digital platforms (cough… cough… Netflix), the company's traditional TV programming is hurting. After years of double-digit revenue growth, profits from this division are now only treading water.



The one bright spot? Wireless. We continue to see healthy subscriber additions each quarter. Ongoing smartphone adoption and higher data usage are positives, too.



Here too, though, investors have reason to worry. We continue to see increasing competition and aggressive promotional discounts from rivals. Furthermore, I expect average revenue per user gains will likely moderate in the years ahead, given the higher mix of postpaid customers.



You can see the impact of these problems in the reports from analysts. Over the next five years, the Street expects Bell to increase earnings per share at only a low-single digit clip. And given the company’s already high payout ratio, management won’t be able to boost the dividend growth rate much faster than profits.



The Dividend - What’s the Return?

At a current price of $47 per share, Bell pays a 4.9% current yield. Add our distribution growth forecast of 2% or 3%, and we still can’t get our projected annual return past 8%. That number is okay, but I can find much better places to put money to work right now.



Bottom line: Canadians might hate BCE the company, but they should love BCE the stock. Unfortunately, shares look a little rich right now. Add this company to your watch list and wait for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.