The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Presents at Barclays 2017 Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Tom Wilson – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John Griek – Head-Investor Relations

Jay Gelb – Barclays

Jay Gelb

Hello everyone, I'm Jay Gelb from Barclays. We are very pleased to have with us today Tom Wilson, who is the Chairman and CEO of Allstate. Allstate is one of the largest insurers of vehicles and homes in the U.S., and it also has a life insurance, and retirement savings business. Tom will open it up with – will begin with some opening remarks and then I'll moderate a Q&A session. So with that, it's my pleasure to turn it over to Tom Wilson.

Tom Wilson

Thanks Jay. Well, good morning. Thank you for investing your time to learn more about Allstate. Joining me today is John Griek, who leads our Investor Relations. If you don't know him, he's very knowledgeable about our company. So before we begin, this says I'm going to be making some forward-looking statements and references to non-GAAP measures. I'm also going to use some examples of hypothetical catastrophe losses as a way to illustrate the components of our risk management programs. So this presentation and more specific information is, obviously, on our website.

The first thing, of course, on everybody's mind these days are hurricanes. So let's begin there. Our Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are significant catastrophes that made landfall in the United States’ category four storms. Our Hurricane Harvey made landfall in a less densely populated area near Corpus Christi and it dropped a tremendous amount of rain on Houston, which caused, of course, widespread flooding, which I'm sure you saw on TV.

Auto insurance covers flood losses under the comprehensive coverage option but flooding for homes is covered by federal government's National Flood Insurance Program. Irma is primarily impacting Florida, but it's really too early to determine the extent of this damage. What we do know is it's pretty much widely across the entire state.

What we do know is that this is – at moments like this is to an Allstate shines for our customers. We are prepared and we're out there early, we're in force, we're out there delivering the Good Hands promise. Of course, we're experienced at this. We've resolved over 2.6 million catastrophe claims over the last five years alone. And we've, currently, have deployed over 3,000 people on Hurricane Harvey and we've pre-positioned people in technology last week for Irma.

And our help goes well beyond just the insurance claims and it includes employees and agency owner volunteer work, fund raising efforts. We're doing some programs now on educating all consumers, not just our customers on how to navigate the rebuilding process, get the most out of their insurance and the government support and then, of course, we support nonprofits. We are also prepared financially with the comprehensive reinsurance program. This includes a nationwide program that's covering $3.9 billion of losses over a $500 million retention. It excludes New Jersey and Florida property, which have separate programs.

Florida property is written through a separate company Castle Key, which has reinsurance with a $20 million retention and $638 million of total limit. We also have reinsurance for auto losses in the Florida and several Southeast states, which is $200 million of coverage over a $300 million retention. That nationwide program I mentioned also includes property and auto, not all programs do that. These are complicated programs, they're explained fully on our website.

Now we repositioned our homeowners business, as many of you know, after incurring significant losses in 2004 and 2005 by raising prices, tightening underwriting standards, reducing number of homes that we actually insure and using much more reinsurance. The results are that this line has generated $5.6 billion in underwriting profit over the last five years despite $7.6 billion of catastrophe losses.

This slide shows two hypothetical examples of how Allstate's risk management program works if there was a hurricane that had $50 billion in total insured losses, that's not total losses, that's total insured losses. Each scenario is independent of each other, it includes a number of simplifying assumptions and it's based on Allstate's statewide market share as of year-end 2006.

And of course, as you know, hurricanes go different places in a state. The first example is a Florida-only event and the second example impacts the Carolinas. Example one assumes a Florida-only event whereas over which one half of the insured losses or a $25 billion is associated with personal lines insurance. Property losses are assumed to be pro rata to its 1.9% market share, which equates to $380 million of losses, of which $360 million would be recovered through reinsurance.

Our market share of auto insurance is of course much higher at 10.7%, as you can see from the middle column on that left example, which on a pro rata basis results in a little over $500 million of losses, which would trigger recovery of $200 million of reinsurance. The net of this hypothetical event in Florida would be a pretax loss of about $333 million and a loss after tax of $216 million.

The second example assumes the losses occur in the Carolinas but do not – and those don't, of course, access the Florida reinsurance programs but instead access the nationwide program, which has a loss retention of $500 million in 5% of losses above that level. This would trigger a recovery of nearly $1.7 billion.

The net loss is about $400 million after tax, given the higher retention level of this program. The point of these examples is that Allstate proactively manages our risk and return for our shareholders, making sure we control risk from catastrophes, but we make sure we take care of our customers at the same time. We, of course, disclose catastrophe losses every month if they're over $150 million.

So our August results will be announced on September 21, and September's will be on October 19. I'd point out that determining catastrophe losses, it's complicated. It takes a long time for it to really determine exactly what the remediation costs will we. So those loss estimates change significantly over this course of time.

Now let's move past the weather channel and discuss how Allstate's broad-based business model generates attractive returns. In total, we have $75 million in policies enforced; $81 billion in investments, which generated $37 billion of revenue in the last 12 months as of June; operating income over this period was $2.4 billion, which was a 13% return on common equity depending which income measure you want to use.

We manage our business for both near and long-term value creation and have multiple initiatives underway across various time horizons so that we can achieve our strategic priorities. So first, in the near term, we're focused on driving results and guided by our five operating priorities for 2017. The first three priorities, better serve our customers, achieve target economic returns on capital and grow the customer base, are intertwined.

Our biggest challenge over the last several years has been doing all three of these in the face of significant increase in the frequency of auto accidents. On a slightly longer time horizon, we have a set of initiatives focused on continually strengthening our businesses to create sustainable returns. So we're further improving the value to customers, to local Allstate agencies with our trusted advisor initiative in response to aggressive competition from the direct insurance companies like GEICO and Progressive.

And at the same time, we're expanding Esurance, which is our direct writer, to include underwritten homeowners' insurance and enhancing its customer experience by leveraging technology. We're building an integrated digital enterprise to substantially improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations, particularly in the claims resolution process, and I'll give you an example of that in a minute.

Enhancements in customer connectivity are also giving us the opportunity to be a leader in telematics. The DriveWise and DriveSense offerings improve the accuracy of auto insurance pricing, enable us to give customers, some customers lower prices, enhances the customer value proposition.

Additional shareholder value is also being created by building long-term growth platforms such as Allstate Benefits, Arity and SquareTrade. So let's touch on each of these horizons to set some context for our discussion for Jay. Auto insurance margins have been and are a key driver of Allstate's returns. On the left graph, you can see that Allstate, GEICO and Progressive have consistently outperformed the industry in auto insurance profitability with a combined profitability with a combined ratio below the industry average, which is shown by that dash line.

Allstate brand over the last 10 years has averaged nearly $900 million in underwriting income annually. When compared to our primary competitor in the local advice and branded customer segment, State Farm, this difference is over $20 billion over the last five years. Now I would point out, they are bigger than we are as well so it's – it shouldn't be exactly additive.

In early 2015, in reaction to a sudden and large increase in auto insurance loss costs, we instituted an auto insurance profitability program that included raising prices, lowering growth, reducing expenses and implementing process improvements, hence that makes it hard to achieve all three of those objectives in your operating priorities. As you can see from the graph on the upper right, auto insurance profitability is now back to the levels we achieved in 2014.

As a result, we're now instituting a comprehensive program in the Allstate Agency business to increase policy growth. In addition to our current results, we're focused on making our business stronger. Our trusted advisor strategy will improve the value delivered by Allstate Agencies, and our initial focus is on relationship initiation, so the process by which we start a relationship with customers.

In the last two years, we've provided $4.5 million in personalized insurance proposals, which increases our close rates versus control groups. Another key medium-term initiative is creating an Integrated Digital Enterprise, which means we use technology, data, analytics and, importantly, process redesign to improve our effectiveness and efficiency.

Our virtual estimating platform, QuickFoto Claim, replaces drive-in facilities and adjustors driving around in cars with digital operating centers that settle claims based on customer-generated photographs. Claims are now settled in hours instead of days and at a lower cost. The auto insurance business is also being strengthened through the use of telematics, which improves the customer value proposition. Allstate's approach is to use a continuous connection with customers through either OBD port devices or using their mobile phones.

This gives us the ability to provide customers with a more accurate price and more than half of the time this means a lower price. In addition, we're actively developing a broad set of our offerings to improve the driving experience. We are early into telematics, having initiated DriveWise in 2012, and investing heavily in building capabilities and are connected with about one million customers today.

The same technology advances that enable us to use telematics to strengthen the auto insurance offering also provides us the chance to benefit from a restructuring of the personal transportation industry. And so there's a lot of discussion today about autonomous cars and the impact on insurance. But we'd like to say that autonomous cars are really just the tip of the iceberg, that the bigger part of that change is below the water because there – and there is a large economic opportunity for investors in the restructuring of the personal transportation industry.

Today, the personal transportation system is expensive and highly inefficient. In the U.S., the total hardware value, that's cars and trucks, is $4 trillion; direct cost, $2 trillion; and indirect cost of $1 trillion. Capacity utilization, even at peak hours, is only about a third. If this were manufacturing plants, there are the manufacturing plants of a company you invest in, you'd tell them to redesign it, shut it down and rebuild it with much higher capacity utilization and lower costs.

The challenge, of course, is this is an economically and geographically dispersed system, so a change is going to be a little harder. That said, the opportunity is huge. Improving the efficiency of the system by just 20% would raise household income in United States by 5% or $3,000 per year. Now that's going to necessitate industry shifts in car ownership, fleet size, number of parking lots, liability laws, safety regulations. It will go through that all that entire system of economic system will have to be changed.

And it is going to be gradual but there – the constituents that lean into this and change the business models in technology will be able to realize some of these gains that are delivered to customers. So we're working on how do we participate in that and leveraging our capabilities and customer relationships to participate in the opportunity. Now our strategy factors in these changes not only defensively, so a lot of times we get asked about what's the impact on auto insurance, but also offensively, given our existing relationship with consumers in cars.

In 2016, we created Arity, which provides hardware, software and analytics to create value from connected cars. For insurers, this is a ready-made telematics platform that can improve pricing sophistication and basic connected services for their auto insurance customers. Arity serves Allstate in Esurance brands and is pursuing opportunities with other insurance carriers as well. We believe that the network effect can create value for all companies while enabling each individual insurance company to enhance their own individual competitive position by leveraging their business model and their capabilities.

Arity is also building a suite of consumer offerings that will improve driving experiences. Connected car technology can also create value for governments and transportation-related businesses. And while this business is still in its infancy, based on our experience with one million connected customers, we believe it's a good risk-and-return proposition. So Allstate represents an attractive investment opportunity because we are proactive, we're disciplined and focused on creating economic value for our shareholders, both current, medium and long term.

That multi-horizon strategy of delivering near-term results, strengthening our businesses and creating long-term growth platforms is consistent with our balanced approach to capital management. We're financially strong, we provide a dividend yield of 1.6% and a repurchase over 20% of our shares outstanding in the last three years, which equates to about $6 billion. With this context, why don't we have a conversation?

Q - Jay Gelb

Thanks very much for that review, Tom, that's really helpful. We're also joined by John Griek, who is Head of Investor Relations. With regard to the hurricane events, is there any additional insight you can provide around Harvey? I mean, I know on the slides you mentioned, you discussed Florida and Southeast, but just want to see if there's anything else you want to talk around kind of regarding Harvey?

Tom Wilson

Well, I was down in Houston on Labor Day, and visually, it's a much different – so I've been doing this for 23 years, so I've flown over lots of hurricane sites, and it's just a different kind of event from a hurricane. Typically, you'd fly over a hurricane event and you'd see a lot of blue tarps. FEMA gives blue tarps out to people, they put them on to their roof. And then we flew out to over Houston for, I don't know, an hour and 15 minutes, say three blue tarps. What that means is, there's very little structural damage. So hurricanes cause damage from wind, storm surge and rain.

Wind, of course, knocks stuff down, trees down, blows out windows, takes off roofs and shingles. A storm surge is just the water coming blasting in from the ocean, then there's rain. In this case, there's not really that much of the first two and it’s mostly just rain. And so the water comes up and the water goes down. So you don't really have that much structural damage, which means the losses, in total, should be less. As it relates to us, of course, we don't do property insurance, we are a write-your-own flood carrier, so we adjust those claims on behalf of the federal government.

So we're working with our customers to make sure they get taken care of. But the remediation should be relatively easy, which either is you throw out all the wet stuff, you cut the dry wall off it, three to four feet, rip out the insulation and bring in dehumidifiers. It gets the water out, you put a new drywall up, put a new floor down and then you're done. That's different than having to put a roof on with trusses and trees falling on, it's just much cheaper.

So the losses, I think, will be less, Jay, than a big windstorm would be. They are significant. And then, of course, we have auto losses that's, a number most people buy comprehensive insurance. What's always hard to tell is whether people got their cars out of the way. I think the difference between Hurricane Harvey and Irma will be that in Harvey, some people got their cars out of the way, they'd park them up on, they'd put them on their neighbor's lot. I met one customer who put it up on their neighbor's house because they were like, two feet higher, and I was like, yes, thank you for protecting your car.

And so, but a lot of people didn't get out of Houston. I think in Irma, with mandatory evacuation, what we should expect to see is fewer cars as a percentage of cars out there. It's too early to tell.

Jay Gelb

One of the controversies going back to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was not only the wind damage but also some storm surge.

Tom Wilson

Yeah.

Jay Gelb

with respect to Irma, given some of the footage?

Tom Wilson

Yeah it is hard to tell since I'm going down there. I probably won't go down, I was going to go down Thursday, but they're still kind of getting their act together. And we're good at getting our act together, just takes a couple of days. So we had somebody drive from Jacksonville down over to Naples yesterday. And of course we have people on the site. I think, too early to tell. There's a lot of flooding in certain cities. It does appear to be a lot of downed trees. What we've done is one of the things that companies will have to contend with is, those that are not prepared for this can't necessarily get adjustors.

And so we have our own adjustors, we have great relationships with vendors and long-standing relationships. So some of the carriers are paying extra now to get adjustors come and work, like I said. What we did was, we used for our homes, we did satellite photography of the houses over the last couple of weeks, so we have a recent before-pictures. We have our drone vendor is in the area today, taking pictures of houses so that if it's just shingle it's just shingle damage, we can adjust those claims over the with a computer. Just two pictures, put them right next to each other, adjustor can tell exactly what needs to be done.

So we're using technology to try to speed up the resolution process. And it's cheaper too, you don't got to pay someone to go climb on a roof.

Jay Gelb

Thanks for the disclosure on the reinsurance program. When I look at the Florida catastrophe reinsurance cover on the property side and then also the Florida and Southeast auto insurance cover, the question that came in my mind was, will that reinsurance protection be exhausted for Allstate from these – from that storm?

Tom Wilson

Well, first, it's hard to tell since we don't know what the losses are. Each is different. So the losses would have to be they would have to be bigger than we talked about here in terms of gross industry losses. Remember, we only have about 2% share, so whatever our number is, you could gross it up, times it by 50 before you'd get to go through it. So that would be a pretty large property event for us to blow through $600 million of reinsurance.

And the – then the nationwide program, we have a reinstatement on if we want. And so we can – and we can buy that by layer. It's – that program is very complicated, very robust, it's working the way we thought it would work. And I feel comfortable we have plenty of protection. And, yes, I'm not worried about running out of reinsurance.

Jay Gelb

Okay, I appreciate that. The range of industry insured losses we're seeing out there seem to be extremely wide for both storms Harvey and Irma. Have you given any thought to how large the industry losses – insured losses might be for both storms?

Tom Wilson

Mostly we're working on our own. What I can tell you from our standpoint, we don't have a number yet. Claim counts have started to go down in Harvey. They kind of peaked at the end of the month, 29th, 28th – 28th, 29th, 30th. And they've started to come down since then, down to not small but it's relatively fewer claims. So we're getting a good handle on the number of claims. Then the next question is about how much and how many are actually a claim? So we're figuring that out.

And the industry in Harvey, I think, the harder one to figure out is what is covered by commercial policies? So I think that's going to be a lot harder to figure out. I'm not sure how you – each company is different. What inventory they have on the floor, what they don't have on the floor. I mean, what they did at the particular moment to remediate any losses. So I think that one is going to be harder to tell. On Irma, it's, of course, way early. But I think there'll be more wind in storm surge in Irma than Harvey.

Jay Gelb

Okay, all right. Before we move on from this, is there anything else you'd like to add or?

Tom Wilson

No, I think that's pretty well covered.

Jay Gelb

Okay. Moving on to the core business. Allstate is among the largest auto insurers in the U.S. The Allstate brand auto business has shown a sharp recovery in profitability, but policies enforced are still declining. Can you talk about the prospects for further margin improvement in the auto business as well as a potential recovery in top line growth?

Tom Wilson

Yes, sure. So let me, maybe, talk about auto insurance first and I'll do it by brand and then we'll talk about growth. So auto insurance, in total, we had this dramatic increase in frequency in severity that was 2015-2016, as I talked about. We did everything we know how to do and we're pretty good at making money in auto insurance, and it's a very strong muscle for company. So we did that over there. The Allstate brand is clearly in the right zone. Esurance and Encompass still has some room to go. So I think they're making good progress but I think their combined ratio should be lower than it is today.

Allstate, their combined ratio is – I like where it's at. Could it be higher and we'd still create shareholder value if it was higher? Of course, it's way above what our cost to capital is. So then you'd say, you'd like to grow that. So growth really becomes a series of – it's sort of three factors: one is, what you choose to do; second, how well you execute; and three, what the competitive situation is. And so I would say, in the Allstate channel, we're now choosing to grow, so we have a very comprehensive program.

The way in which we will drive that growth and execute it is, first, the easiest way to grow is by retaining more customers, so by not raising prices by 6% or 7% a year, we chase less people off, they shop less, so that should – you should see our retention come up, Jay, and so that should help with growth. Then there's new business, and so you're starting to see our new business level starts to tick up.

And then, there's expanding our distribution, that takes a little longer because we have to get our existing agencies to spend more money on marketing, they have to hire higher more licensed sales professionals. We got to hire more agency owners, we've got to recruit them and they got to buyout and rent offices. And so that takes a bit longer to grow. So I think you should – what you saw in the first quarter is, we were down 2.9%, I think, John?

John Griek

First quarter.

Tom Wilson

Yes, and second quarter was 2.6%. You should – this is not – I don't think smaller decline is growth. So I need to be clear about that. We need to grow that business. We should grow that business. We can make more money for our shareholders growing that business, but it's going to take a while for that to turn because you got to get through the retention, it takes of couple of cycles with the renewal of your customers, it takes a while to expand your new business. So – but it should go up and start to go up from there.

Esurance is easier to grow, faster because it's direct. This is our direct, yes, right. It's easier to grow faster. It's a little behind in it's getting its profitability improved. So our choosing is we're choosing to start to grow it, but a little more selectively than there. And Encompass is really – we're not – we're choosing – we're about ready to go to the auto business but we're not executing as well there. That's just – it's a $600 million premium business. It should be bigger. We should execute better. We need better comparative raters, we need better agency relationships.

And that one will take – so I would say the Allstate brand will drive most of the growth; Esurance should have a higher percentage growth over the next couple of years; and Encompass, I'm more interested in fixing the foundation on, like, 10% growth on that $60 million of premium, it's important but it's not going to drive the overall company. And then, there's a competitive position. So you saw the losses from State Farm and auto insurance. State Farm is a good company, they're a sophisticated company. I would like to believe they're not going to continue to run that kind of underwriting loss. That should give us the opportunity to grow.

The one of the things that sometimes people – even inside the industry, they think growth is all about them and sometimes the growth is all about everybody else because it's not a high growth business and it's not a high customer engagement piece. So the fact that we shrunk over the last couple of years has made it easier for other people to grow. I'm not taking anything away from them, they grew, they got the business, I'd like to have it. The challenge is now is they – if they have to do what we did, I think there's an opportunity for us to grow faster.

Jay Gelb

Good to hear. Allstate's homeowners' insurance businesses generate attractive margins both including and excluding catastrophe losses of the third quarter is probably not that case, including cap, but would you expect that trend to continue on an underlying basis?

Tom Wilson

Yes, we really like the business running an underlying combined ratio in around 60%, which is – excludes catastrophes. It's just so very good, if the math is right. It's worked well for us, as I talked about. We've made a bunch of money over the last five years. We took that business from being a sometimes profit generator and sometimes big loss generator to being always making some money. Sometimes a lot of money, sometimes less, but always good. And it gives us a good return on economic capital.

We actually just lowered our economic capital requirements for that business. So I think it could and should grow faster and does the returns for us. The challenge for us there is we always will – we're always – we're risk-and-return focused, so about 40% of the people live in harm's way along the coasts and we're not crazy about growing along the coast, so – which has worked well for us, as you could see from our examples. I mean, our share in Florida is 2%, and the reason our share is 2% is because we've made our share 2%. But when you make your share 2%, you sell less auto insurance. We're good with that. We don't believe in subsidizing from line to line, but I think there's less potential growth in the homeowner business than the auto business.

Jay Gelb

Okay. Before we go to the audience response system, can you update us on your capital management philosophy? Share buybacks, the dividends?

Tom Wilson

Yes, so the – maybe the headline since other people have made announcements there, we're not actively thinking about what we'll do with our share repurchase program as a result of the catastrophes, so let me just say that we're good. And part of that is because we…

Jay Gelb

That means the buyback state of dividends…

Tom Wilson

Yes, our $2 billion buyback program, we have no reason to be talking about changing it. But I think it gets really to what your overall enterprise risk and return management is. So we obviously have substantially reduced our risk for catastrophes, as you saw. We've also substantially delevered the balance sheet by taking – getting the Allstate financial down from $75 billion to about half that in terms of assets. So just assets to equity. We also have a low debt-to-equity ratio and we – so we feel good about the risk in the investment portfolio.

We have lower interest rate risk than we used to have. We have a little more equity risk but we're – we'd – we're comfortable with that. And then our – you tie that together with our capital management program, the risk philosophy on that is, we kind of do our share buyback knowing we could buy it back even if something bad happened in that year. So we have $2.1 billion of cash at the holding company, we could buy shares back with that if we needed to. We could certainly handle more leverage in balance sheet, we just don't think we need it.

And we're getting good returns anyway so I don't see any reason why we would sell them. But it's because it all ties together, right? Like, if we didn't have a good – a lot of reinsurance cover, we have $3.9 billion over $500 million of Florida covered. If we didn't have the investment portfolio, we would – these things might interact differently. But because of the way we do it, I'm comfortable that what we have. And we tend to do our share buyback about a year and a rear.

So if you just look over time, the program is about what we could have we generated last year and we kind of keep a year or so. If we don't earn anything this year, which I'm not thinking that's the issue because how – we have so much insurance, than we would still be able to do what we want to do from a capital standpoint.

Jay Gelb

Great, all right. So buyback stayed in place. Let's go to the audience response system. Okay, so first question is, if you don't currently own shares of Allstate or happen to be underweight, what would cause you to change your mind? And that – we can start the countdown. Always feel we should have music going along. Five seconds to key in. And the audience response: nearly half saying a lower valuations. Well, you can't – that's…

Tom Wilson

I'm not in favor of that one, how about that? I – we do sometimes get the question of, jeez, you've had this great run this year, you've had this great run over the last five years, where does the additional value come from? First, I'd – you can look at that kind of valuation and couple as you can look at how much it's going up and decide, oh, well, the train left and I missed the train and now I want to get on it. You could also just look at evaluation and say, where's the valuation of our company relative to peers and other people in the industry? How much cash do we generated? What's been our track record or performance over the last 20 years? And I would say, on that basis, it looks cheap.

Jay Gelb

That’s helpful. Next question. What is your confidence level in the – in Allstate's ability to achieve a higher return on equity above 12% over the next several years? Of course, we're not taking into account the most recent catastrophe losses. So level of confidence? And year-to-date, ROE has been…

Tom Wilson

Last four months, 13% and change, depending on what measure do you want to grade on.

Jay Gelb

All right. So a third saying high confidence, a little over 40% saying medium confidence. So what's your perspective, Tom?

Tom Wilson

Well, I get paid to make sure that I think we have high, very high confidence. You can never tell what – when you're doing your projections, of course, nobody ever thinks things were going to go wrong. So in 2015, I didn't think frequency was going to go up as much as it did, nor did I think severity was going to go up as much as it did in insurance. So I think it depends what period of time you look at. What I can say is, like, we know how to run our business we're good at it, we're precise at it. So when auto insurance margins got out of whack, we fixed it.

And we have a preference for return versus growth. We do not believe in subsidizing losses. Some of our competitors have different approaches to that and I'm not saying it's right or wrong, I'm just telling you what you get if you invest in us. And so we are highly focused on delivering returns for shareholders in terms of ROE.

Jay Gelb

From a directional standpoint, though, you're not saying that ROE should be headed lower over any…

Tom Wilson

No, I think one of the things that the – some investors are not factoring in is higher interest rates. So we've shortened the duration in our investment portfolio, particularly Property-Liability portfolio intentionally. We give up triple digits millions in operating income as a result of that, on purpose. So interest rates move 100, 200 basis points, we reposition our portfolio, that money goes right through the bottom line. That is, if you're looking for, like, what else could be on the – first, I think we can deliver and I think we'll build our business out well, but if you're looking for some external event that would help, I think the market is undervaluing the potential upside from higher interest rates.

Jay Gelb

And that certainly benefits from – these realized gains would add to book value for sure, even if you're not in…

Tom Wilson

So what we've done is, we actually took some of those realized gains off the table, put them in to have – because we didn't think it was a good risk and return trade out. So one of the things you should know about us is, we try to run the company for economics. So when we were look at risk and return, it's about three years ago, interest rates were low, we liked all the gains we had in the portfolio and we said rates are more likely to go up than go down. But we didn't want to try to call rates because, like, I don't really know anybody over time who has made money calling rates.

What you can do is say, from a risk/return standpoint, it wasn't a great risk and return. So we decided to harvest those gains, sold those bonds, shortened up duration, gave up over $100 million of investment income annually because we thought it was the right thing to do. Some people are hooked on operating EPS, that was not our way. We decided not to do that. And so we still have high – we still got a bunch of gains in that portfolio, so we would lose some of those gains if interest rates spiked up. On the other hand, we would make so much more income, I believe, it will be more than offset.

Jay Gelb

That's a great trade off. Next question. Which should Allstate pursue more of? Now we can start the clock. Acquisitions, divestitures, option three being share buyback and dividend increases or none of the above?

Tom Wilson

I'm not sure if, like, none of the above is like go home or, like, what? Maybe they have some other ideas.

Jay Gelb

Okay, the audience is…

Tom Wilson

I'm guessing none of the above.

Jay Gelb

Nearly half saying, share buybacks and dividend increases, around a quarter saying acquisitions and 13% saying divestitures.

Tom Wilson

Yes, let me, maybe, talk about the smaller one, divestitures, just to tell you where our head is. Oftentimes, we get the question about Allstate Financial. And if you look at our strategy in Allstate Financial over the last, I guess, decade, really, John, than we've basically downsized it in a whole bunch of ways. We sold the VA business, we got out of fixed annuity business. We've just been whittling it down. So there's really a couple of businesses there, there's Allstate Benefits, which gives good high teens returns, 9% compound annual growth rate over 17 years at top line. So we like that business. And it's generated – it's in the voluntary benefit business.

Allstate Life insurance, which works well with our Allstate Agencies and we get a sort of low teens return on that business. The other business that we still have to sort out is what to do with the $12 billion block of payout in annuities. So these are structured settlements, people getting paid over 10, 20, 30 years. We have chosen, back to our philosophy again, to put the investments behind that block into equities. Because much like a pension fund, you want to be invested in equities. It's actually lower risk and returns to be invested in equities versus bonds in that portfolio. That causes a bunch more capital, I know a bunch is a technical term, but a lot more capital.

And so the returns are crap and we have to figure out, which we constantly work on, how can we do that? Some people have said, why don't you just sell it, like, people like a theme and other people want to buy it. Our challenge is that with that $12 billion of policies, those are written on Allstate Life insurance company, so it'd be like me getting John $12 billion of cash and I still owing Jay the $12 billion and say, John, hope you do a good job.

So there's investment manager risk there, not really credit risk but it's investment manager risk. If we could find a way to mitigate that, we would try to do that, that would make Allstate Financial look like it is, which is really Allstate Benefits, as you got great returns, and Allstate Life, which has got decent returns and fits well with our customer base.

Jay Gelb

Excellent. So do we have one more audience response question? All right, final one. Which statement – this is more of a longer-term question, which statement do you agree with on the potential for long-term effect from autonomous, essentially driverless vehicles, on auto insurers? We can start the countdown. Would it be favorable, unfavorable, immaterial or too soon to tell? It's the impact of autonomous vehicles on auto insurers. Almost half saying, too soon to tell. Not too much of surprise, I guess. And then, even we split, essentially, between people saying it's either favorable or unfavorable long term for autonomous…

Tom Wilson

Yes, I would say, in part, that depends how you define yourself. So if you define yourself as an auto insurer and you're going to do business the way business is done today, I would say, it's most likely going to be negative. But if you define yourself as somebody who knows how to protect people from various ways and you can sell them lots of different stuff, than it has lots of potential and opportunity. Some of that is Arity, but also in the auto insurance business, out – we have a product today we're testing in two states called Milewise. Milewise is enabling you to buy insurance by the mile if you want.

You can often buy it for six months, you can buy it for 100 miles if you want to. That technology could be very useful in providing insurance to people when they share cars. Because when you share cars, we're probably going to split the liability coverage from the asset coverage.

Today, it goes together and – but you have to have insurance when you drive a car because just if I'm going to let you use my car, I'm probably not going to let you use my liability insurance. I'm happy to take of my hardware, but – so I think there is – it's about – I think, there's more opportunity for people who are willing to use your capabilities and take the risk to make a difference.

Jay Gelb

Excellent. Well, please join me in thanking Tom Wilson and John Griek from Allstate. We have a breakout session in the Madison Suite, and next up is a theme.

Tom Wilson

Great job. Thank you so much.

