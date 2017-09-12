Integra LifeSciences Holdings' (IART) CEO Peter Arduini Presents at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)

Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Call

September 12, 2017 02:05 PM ET

Peter Arduini - President and CEO

Jonathan Demchick - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Jonathan Demchick

Well, thank you all so much for joining us this afternoon. My name is Jon Demchick and I work on the Medical Technology Team here at Morgan Stanley. I'm pleased to have with us Integra LifeSciences specifically from the company we have Peter Arduini, the company's President and CEO. So, before we get started just wanted to briefly mention disclosures, you can check those out at the Morgan Stanley website.

With that Pete, I believe the floor is yours to give some quick opening remarks about Integra.

Peter Arduini

Thanks, Jon and thanks for having us. Just a few opening comments for those that know us or don't know us a little bit on the company. This year, we are a diversifying medical technology company. This year we’ll be about $1.1 billion in revenue, growing on a reported basis 12% to 13% and organically about 6% to 7%, gross margin in the 70% range, and market cap a little bit over $4 billion. We run the company in two distinct divisions; one is Specialty Surgical Solutions, which is about 60% of the company.

The other division is Orthopedics and Tissue, which is about 40%. Specialty Surgical is heavily dominated by neurosurgery and I'll talk a little bit about a deal that we are close to closing on there. It's a great market worldwide and we think it's a great platform to build the company off of.

In Orthopedics and Tissue, two big customer segments, orthopedics in the extremities area particularly shoulder and ankle and then a large regenerative medicine business, which is growing at double-digits and in there we touch everything from plastic surgeons to a broader general reconstructive surgery market, but quite an interesting differentiated area.

Earlier this year, Jon you know we closed the deal with Derma Sciences, that was part of our Orthopedics and Tissue business and brings in the neighborhood of $70 million plus of revenue into the full, but more importantly really builds out our Tissue business in the outpatient wound care area and it enabled us to kind of double our footprint in that outpatient wound care space as well as fill out the product portfolio.

And then most recently we signed a deal with Johnson & Johnson and buy the Codman Neurosurgery assets, which is roughly about $290 million to $300 million on a full year basis. We announced yesterday and I'm sure Jon, I will talk more about that that we just completed the divestitures needed to clear FTC, which puts us on track to close the deal in early October and align with what we had thought and estimated so we're quite excited about that.

And just last comments really with as a company what we really aspire to be is a focus company, but a diversified company that has very strong positions in neurosurgery and plastic and reconstructive and leadership positions in Orthopedics and we see that as being a $2 billion company that has 30% EBITDA margins and that's really a lot of the direction and implementation that we put in place drive us to meet those goals.

So, I'll stop there Jon and whatever you want to go.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jonathan Demchick

No, it was perfect. Definitely going to jump into Codman in pretty good detail, but I wanted to actually start off on sadly the pretty big hurricanes that we've had over the past couple of weeks. I just wanted to make sure that we should be thinking about it in the right way and the amount of exposure you have in those markets and any sort of potential impact, it’s probably early in really calculating those especially for Irma. But as you think about both of those combined, how should investors be, I guess handicapping that?

Peter Arduini

Yes, I mean, my first comments are obviously thoughts prays well with everybody who lived through we count for all our employees both plant and sales teams but there is obviously many of our customers and other folks that are still struggling let alone dealing with their lives but I think I just heard 10 million plus folks without power.

From a Hurricane Harvey standpoint, we really assess the situation, I think it’s minimal effect overall from our standpoint, there might have been some delays, but those will be recovered within the quarter and clearly throughout the year. I think Irma it’s still a wait and see, we had a close call in Puerto Rico, all of us who are on the Island. We happen to be on the opposite side from San Juan, so it was minimal impact and we literally were up and running in about a day afterwards.

When it comes to Florida, obviously it’s a -- the land of higher percentage of baby boomers, a higher percentage of a lot of procedures that play out from a geriatric basis. So I think what we are in is take a close look and just keep an eye on things. The concerns for anybody and particularly ours as well as if you have a delay for a week of no power and a delay for a week of cleaning up afterwards that’s two weeks at the end of the quarter. So, there clearly could be some impact, but at this point in time, it’s probably too early to tell what that looks like.

I don’t think anything long-term meeting if there are delays or way our business works that will pick up later, but we may have some delays to come through.

Jonathan Demchick

Very clear, Codman it was announced in February, certain the largest deal that Integra has done. With the news yesterday looks to be really on the verge of closing within the next month. So maybe we start there, divested a few products, none seem like major surprising to me. How did the divestitures go relative to your plan?

Peter Arduini

Yes, I mean, well first of all just on Codman I mean we really like this business a lot. It’s all that is about you can be the number six or seven player in the number one market, or you can be the number one players in a number five or number four market from growth. And I think from our standpoint to have a really solid market where we can be a leader that can innovate and bring new products out is exciting and I think Codman, Integra together do that.

With that to your point about some of the divestitures, we needed and we knew coming into this divest some products where there maybe some overlaps, before we even entered into the deal we obviously did a lot of diligence around this and I’d say we were within $5 million of where we thought this maybe ultimately play out I think we were pretty close to that, no major surprises overall.

The business that obviously is going to be divest to natives I think it’s a good book of business for them, they were actually a very good to work with and I think our ability to move quite quickly, which was probably one of the top critical parameters for us as a partner that can move pretty quickly to divest the assets.

And to your point what was of high value for us is to be able to close early within Q4. So we have some final things, we have to close with the FTC relative to the classic steps associated with the monitor and a D&O order all typical items, but if we can actually came through that we believe that early October is in mind for close.

Jonathan Demchick

And the divestitures announced yesterday those are that’s the extent of the divestitures you are going to…

Peter Arduini

Yes, so that is comprehensive and that includes also any international request or comments that have come up as well.

Jonathan Demchick

And think of the initial plan, I believe we were at approximately $300 million was what you expected to have for the year first close. Roughly there right now, it sounds like we got there in a slightly different way, we started I guess with $375 million of sales you back out about $45 million in Electra surgery, back out $30 million from countries that were in day one closers and that gets you down $300 million. Now we are kind of there and we are there I guess including these divestitures, can you help me kind of piece those things together?

Peter Arduini

Yes, I think the short answer is, so the $375 million is correct, I think Electra surgery has held up a little better than we first estimated. So, there is a little bit more there primarily because there is a disposable portion and a capital portion and a disposable portions holding up a little bit better. And I think our day two countries is -- it’s a smaller impact than we had initially based, so that would be the two main changes.

And then you subtract the $50 million out and you get down to something a little bit above $300 million. And then to the point about some disruption factors that we build in, because we are going to be integrating the two sales forces. That’s how you walk it through. But to your point a little bit different, but in the range of clearly one of the scenarios that we anticipated.

Jonathan Demchick

And then accretion, it sounds like it’s going to be exactly where you really thought it was at the initial part of the plan, which is $0.22 in 2018 at least sounds like there is not much of an expectation for accretion in I guess the fourth quarter of this year. Why don’t we really see anything in there?

Peter Arduini

Good question. So we feel quite confident in the $0.22 accretive for the first full year and we stated that for ‘18. In the fourth quarter when you think about the $60 million to $65 million there is probably $4.5 million of accretion in that number and that’s roughly about $0.045. But as you remember at the second quarter call we talked about all the resources we need to put in place to run the business day one and that’s significant amount of additional resources, which accounts for probably about $3 million of spend, those will carry through into Q4.

So you subtract the difference you probably have a penny or two of accretion that should come out of this, if we can get it closed in the beginning of October, which again is our goal.

Jonathan Demchick

A lot of positives with the deal and you mentioned handful of them from the entrails and then a little later on as we started talking about Codman, but there is probably a couple of parts where I guess could be potential concerns at least for some investors elevated debt levels at lower end market growth than some of the other markets that you are competing in. And then obviously this when you have a deal of this magnitude there is the potential for disruption. How are you thinking about these mitigating any sort of factors there?

Peter Arduini

So look on the debt standpoint at closing we should be at or below 4.5 times, which we actually feel comfortable with and the cash that this business combined with our overall organization would generate will brought this down about half to one full turn per year. And so we feel quite good about that, so obviously getting this down below 3, 3.5 times within 18 to 24 month period is very doable. So I feel quite comfortable with that and stability of these marketplaces that we’re in.

That would be the first part. The second part on disruption, obviously anytime you do a deal there is opportunity for disruption, we spend a significant amount of planning time upfront to try to reduce that starting with transition service agreement that extend out to 30 months for a lot of the services and in case of manufacturing at one facility almost five years. We don’t plan to use all that time, but it’s important to have that to make sure that day one we’re being -- we are having the proper resources coming from Johnson & Johnson.

And your third question was John.

Jonathan Demchick

The third question was just the lower end market growth?

Peter Arduini

Yes, so look neurosurgery is one of those business that grows in the neighborhood of 2% to 4%, 2% to 3% pretty consistently heavily driven by a combination of head trauma type procedures what’s happening in cancers obviously brain tumors in that case and tied to an aging population. But in the areas well there hasn’t been near as much innovation I think across the board.

One of the things that we have been successful with at Integra over the last five years has really investing in R&D to bring incremental innovation that either makes the procedure more cost effective, makes it easier for the physician, makes the outcomes more effective. And so if you think about our growth, we have moved to 4% to 6% over the last few years above the market by that type of innovation.

And we think the assets that we’re going to be gaining from Codman J&J are very similar. A lot of good products that without a significant amount R&D we can add capabilities to it, to an area that is still quite profitable to most U.S. and global hospitals. And so when there is some of those motivations to actually find a new tool or new way that could help productivity, we see it coming.

So case in point our new CUSA Clarity is an update of an ablation devices it’s been around for 20 some years, we have really updated a lot of the productivity capabilities on it, ease of use all that. But one item is, we think in a procedure on a very fibrous tissue tumor where it might be a four hour procedure we might be able to take an hour out of the procedure and that’s extremely valuable time to the surgeon, to the OR time and those are the kind of things that we think in that portfolio, we’ll be able to invest in that.

In many cases J&J had bigger more relevant things to invest in and the neurosurgery assets didn’t get the money. And in Integra portfolio it will be a top investment priority.

Jonathan Demchick

And I think as I think back to when you guys announced the deal in February and all the time I guess lapsed since then. It’s really seem like there is one part of your view that’s changed a little bit, it’s that perhaps you are a little more confident on the top line and the ability to kind of grow Codman at that sort of faster rate. I am reading that messaging right, that as you gotten to know the asset better maybe the visibility and confidence has improved a bit there?

Peter Arduini

I mean, I'm not saying we think this is an 8% growth business and we are going to transform the marketplace, but to grow at a higher level than the market similar to what we have done. Yes, and I think the reason being is a couple fold one is the new products that we see coming out that can be ‘18, ‘19, ‘20, so that growth profile. If you think about day one in United States we’ll have an increased footprint of probably close to 40% and around the world our coverage will be almost double what our coverage was before.

And then in many countries such as Japan is a good example where two years ago we had zero employees, we have 11 now, we'll have close to 70 once we close with 60 of them being direct sales reps. And then -- and as appose to going through distributor structure going direct we will be able to capture all those revenue. So, when you look at all that and you look at some of the opportunities of the product portfolio, yes our conference is definitely going up that we can deliver very similar results of what we were able to do around portfolio.

Jonathan Demchick

And what I remembers for the deal, I would say the accretion overall looks a bit conservative and the reason I say that is, if I were to take your numbers, I would apply maybe a mid-20s EBITDA number to kind of get to the accretion you are pointing to I believe the business prior was running at sort of a 30% plus EBITDA margin number. Now I know there is going to be step cost, but in excess of 5 points seems I mean a bit lot to me, if we see upside in accretion targets, is that the more likely location?

Peter Arduini

Yes, I think the fact is, let me backup, so I think all your hunches are fair, it's a 30%, 31% EBITDA business as part of Johnson & Johnson we’re in the mid-20s. Will this pull us up closure to 30%? Yes, that's one of the key strategy tenants of the deal to enable that towards the strategy that we've laid out. But to your point, we aren't really gaining a lot of the standup infrastructure; customer service now will have to be extended. I have to put forward supply chain depots around the world to supports these things.

So those are all incremental cost, some of those are what eating up the fourth quarter accretion from those revenues. And we’re basing this on estimates that we think are pretty tight, but we need to see the real data. So, two cases, some estimates at Johnson & Johnson we’ll probably about to do more effectively or less expensive because of our size. Some costs are going to be higher though because of their purchasing level.

And we think we have that right, but we need to get it close, we need to get six months under our belt and kind of see how that plays out. But our confidence on the $0.22 at least say that we believe if we execute well, we should do better than that. And I think again we need some time to see how this plays out, but obviously increased sales and then a more effective implementation overall of the structure could lead to some improved margins down the road.

Jonathan Demchick

Questions for Pete. So prior to the Codman deal the main focus for Integra really look to be on wound care, there was the Omnigraft launch, the TEI acquisition, the Derma Sciences acquisition, which you referenced earlier, what inning are we in and building out really the broad wound care capabilities. And do you know feel that with those three assets together that you have a broad enough portfolio to go with toe-to-toe with the other main wound care providers?

Peter Arduini

Yes, I mean if you want to use the baseball analogy in that we just got in the game roughly a year ago. And so it's still rather early from that standpoint. But what has actually moved along and we're starting to see good results from it is having a broad enough portfolio, an amniotic product, a broader bovine dermis [ph] product that has very high share strength, an engineered bovine collagen product, MEDIHONEY and offloading boot other products, that adds a lot of value. On top of being able to move our sales force to just under 100 reps.

I think we just implemented that organization at the end of July. August was our first month in the field, which is typically a slow month to begin with and we're starting to see really some good growth and good leads coming down there. So, I wouldn't say that there is a takeaway of focus, if you speak to our Orthopedics and Tissue business, that's like number one and number two and they are all over it, the great part of that how we run the company as they are separated out from worrying about Codman or any of that business.

And so that's a big deal for them and I think as we go into Q4 we plan on that being an accelerator, we mentioned I think on the call that we had plan to be growing 20%, $40 million to $60 million on a pro-forma basis and we believe we’ll outperform on that. We believe we're well on track to outperform that number. And I think it’s one of those marketplaces that overtime makes a lot of sense for Integra. We are a very big player in the inpatient world and this is a different market, but it’s very similar products and leverages all of our technologies in the outpatient market.

Jonathan Demchick

So it sounds like the wound care products at least initially weren’t necessarily meeting all the expectations or at least not as fast as you probably initially hoped, now with the three assets together you fill up the scale, or you have made through any sort of value analysis committees that you have needed to, we now have I think it’s 80, 90 reps in place.

Peter Arduini

Yes.

Jonathan Demchick

And looking at just broadly benchmarking against competitors, a lot of times people can get expect a rep product to be roughly $1 million per rep, is that a fair target down the line, and I know that you’re not going to be there yet, as you sort of ramp, is that what we should be expecting?

Peter Arduini

Yes, I think $1 million per rep is a reasonable number and actually as you build more scale that could be even a little bit higher than that ultimately. So obviously if you have multiple products and a broader portfolio and less accounts you can actually handle more transactions than if you have more geography in single product. But I think that’s a reasonable number and one that we’ll be shooting for as an overall growth target.

I mean relative to our start, with one product to start or two and clearly you have a different profile when you have a broader spectrum of products to offer. Relative to Omnigraft is our first product out there. We still feel quite good about its long-term potential. I think relative to the reimbursement in the marketplace and it’s out there it clearly slowed what some of our early initial thoughts were from the team.

But I can see a lot of interest, and you can see the changing scenarios where either a public payers or a private payers that a product such as it that can close the wound in one application is going to be a winner overtime.

But now we have a portfolio where I can sell an Omnigraft if you want it, I have an amniotic product that’s extremely competitive, I have got a different type of product PriMatrix, I have got other sorted areas and in a given institution you going to have many different doctors that have different priorities or opinions we can meet the needs of all of those and we couldn’t do that a year ago, we couldn’t do that six months ago. And so that’s really what’s the different with our wound care portfolio.

Jonathan Demchick

Understood. Wanted to pivot over to 2Q performance a bit. Was not a great quarter for you all, but largely due to a relatively isolated part in Dural Repair. So when I look at the miss in the quarter I’d say Dural Repair was really the largest part of it and is this an issue you expect to continue or get worse or potentially get better?

Peter Arduini

Look, I think for a Dural Repair franchise, it’s a very strong business for us overall, it’s a business that is in the neighborhood of about $180 million and that’s Dural onlay as well as Sealant it’s about 50-50, so the Sealant business is about $90 million and in that business there is a cranial application and there is a spine application. So they are each about $45 million and where is the issue resides is primarily in the cranial. So an area of under $50 million.

We have a competitor that’s strong independent smaller company competitor, they have a strategy that they are executing, I don’t think they are going to change their strategy in the near-term. We have some other things going on with them, and so we are planning to fight it out head-to-head and we’re not expecting for big changes in our fundamental plans.

I would say as we begin the next year we are going to have significant more people on the street, we just introduced more clinical data that is quite compelling. But the broader picture for this whole Dural Repair area is skip that competitor even if another competitor came into the market still half of all of the Dural closures there is no advance closure technique used. There is not a fibrin sealant there is not a polyethylene glycol sealant. So there is a significant amount of expansion that’s still out there and that’s really what we are focused on is how do you expand that market overall and there is plenty of room for multi competitors out there.

But when you look at our ability to clinically differentiate, sell, timing the OR, I think we’re going to be unmatched in the space and we will be fine.

Jonathan Demchick

As you have seen obviously if the competitors really fighting on price, which is the real avenue that they are kind of taking. As they have done that and you’ve I guess tried to push back with clinical data, have you seen some of your customers come back to you. How was that sort of -- how has that played out?

Peter Arduini

No I think it’s like most things. I think with the right type of clinical data and trialing there is some customers. In most cases these aren’t cases where someone makes a complete decision to switch typically like in most areas where there is one player comes in probably two products on the shelf and while trialing there is more use of that product. And then they may switch to the other. I would say in the case of this competitor they’re only indicated for one application, so if the institution wants to use it in spine and cranial they need to actually carry Dura Sealant as well.

So we're on the shelf in many cases haven’t lost the account what we might have lost is certain products during that time period or if we held on to that business we might have actually taken some price efforts to actually hold on to the business. But I would say nothing out of the ordinary than what you would see in the lot of other direct one-on-one competitive areas and want to be prepared to do what we need to do to be successful.

Jonathan Demchick

In the midst of the weaker Dural Repair business, I think one thing that at least I think I have overlooked in 2Q is that a lot of the other parts of the business were actually performing quite well. When you think about 2Q what were you happiest about into the performance of the balance of the business?

Peter Arduini

There is a quite a few things, I think on the orthopedic side, our shoulder and ankle franchises did extremely well. I mean shoulder was up double-digits, ankle was up 50% and this was driven by our internally designed cadence ankle as well as the Salto. And many of you know that there is reimbursement that hits in October 1 that makes it a profitable procedure in the inpatient worlds it’s about an $8,000 increase big move from that standpoint.

And so that's a good indication of the growth that we're seeing in Q2 should continue to accelerate. I think all of our inpatient tissue repair business continues to drive good double-digit growth. We've put some efforts on our private label franchise to help fill out our plant and we've actually seen some very good growth within private label.

And then our TEI assets that initially once we purchased there was a little bit of sluggishness versus our expectations really started to kick up. SurgiMend and Abdomen Wall doing well, but in particularly the PriMatrix products large and smaller sizes which is inpatient and outpatient had a strong quarter. And so all those products I just named too we believe will continue to grow and pick up growth really in Q3 and Q4.

Jonathan Demchick

So a lot of momentum and you kind of hit there, but following the guidance reset in 2Q, you are now expecting 6% to 7% for the year. You did about 5.5% in the first half, which really implies about 2 points of acceleration again you had in the back half. What's your visibility there, and what are the big drivers that get us there?

Peter Arduini

Yes, so to your point I mean in Q4 we probably need an 8.5% growth in somewhere in around 6% or just below that for Q3 to kind of get there. The bigger ones are a lot of the same things, I think we're not really counting on Dural Repair to have any uptick. So we've kind of discounted that back, but the CUSA Clarity, which has been just launched in July is a big deal. This is our largest capital item, it's really the largest new product launch that we've had in many years. It's going off extremely well performing well, this is the product that I referenced that reduces procedure times for tumor resections.

And we have a big funnel right now, I think the largest opportunity funnel we've had really in this whole franchise. And so Q3 to Q4 this will be an important product for us in specialty surgical. On the orthopedic and tissue side it's a lot of the four name product, shoulder, ankle, SurgiMend, PriMatrix all of the wound care products inpatient and outpatient we see moving quite well.

And then if you think about it I just doubled my sales force in outpatient wound in August so 40 to 80 and I have added about 40 inpatient reps to self-tissue repair as well. All those guys will be in full stride in the fourth quarter. So when you look at those items. Those are the main things that are going to drive the faster growth in the fourth quarter.

Jonathan Demchick

CUSA Clarity that's obviously one of the best and it could be one of the largest pieces to really the acceleration. As I run the math it really looks like it can drive potentially 1 to 2 points of acceleration for the company as a whole. Is that a fair way to be thinking about that product?

Peter Arduini

That might be a little strong. I think if you think about CUSA Clarity and the CUSA franchise being around $100 million a little better than that and about 40% of it being capital 60% of it being disposals. The effect that it can have is over a multi-year period. So interesting thing about this is that we think that this is a three to five year replacement cycle and opportunity to convert competitive install base. So it does have a big movement, I mean, the sales were roughly about $200,000 for one of the unit. The set utilization is different than -- and captive different than our previous product. So, we think it will be a mover, but I think it’s a little bit less than the number you laid out.

Jonathan Demchick

Understood. And on the bottom-line guidance, particularly I think what’s implied in the 4Q, looks a little aggressive to me and can you walk us through why we are expecting more limited earnings growth in the 3Q and then a pretty large uptick in the 4Q?

Peter Arduini

Yes, so the Q3 to Q4 or Q2 to Q3, we mentioned on the call is we have about $3 million worth of really FTEs or people that we have hired fundamentally at this point that have to be forward deployed in place to standup the Codman acquisition. And they will parlay than forward into Q4.

Those costs pretty much get offset with the accretion that comes in from the Codman deal. And then the growth that we are talking about in Clarity all those other products should drop through to the bottom-line. And so that’s how we think about the increase. So you have the Codman piece offsets in many cases the cost of those heads they are not being offset by Codman in Q3 and in Q4 than it’s the pure drop through all of that incremental growth.

Jonathan Demchick

Okay. So this sounds like some of those added costs that are really depressing earnings into 3Q, potentially really associated with the Codman deal that’s I guess…

Peter Arduini

For sure, yes, again for day one we have to have certain capabilities in place. So again like I’ll just take Japan as an example, we have to really have the right finance people, HR people, order to cash constructs, customer service components of that and then we have to have some still some additional folks that help manage to the TSAs that aren’t temporary one time folks. So those are costs we get now get them on boarded and they will be ready and obviously there is no revenue associated with them until we close.

Jonathan Demchick

Understood, with that I think we are out of time. Pete, thank you so much for being here. Thank you all for joining.

Peter Arduini

Thanks Jon, thanks everyone.

