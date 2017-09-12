Oracle Stock: Q1 Earnings Preview

Oracle Corp. (NASDAQ:ORCL) is scheduled to report its fiscal 2018 first quarter earnings after the market close on September 14. Oracle share price is at a record high ahead of the earnings release. The stock has had a strong 2017, one of its best years in recent times, gaining nearly 36.51% in the year-to-date, handily outperforming the Nasdaq, which is up nearly 19.49% in the same timeframe. The big question going into the earnings announcement is: Will the upcoming earnings announcement help ORCL stock maintain its bull run? Is Oracle stock setting up for a post earnings rally?

Oracle Q1 2018 Estimates And Management Guidance

The Wall Street consensus expects Oracle to report earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $9.03 billion. The Wall Street consensus implies revenue growth of 4.8%, on a year-on-year basis and EPS growth of 10.9% over the year ago EPS print of 55 cents a share. The expected earnings growth is in-line with the 10% YoY growth in EPS the company had reported in the last quarter. The 4.8% top line growth estimate is one of the best growth figures for the company in the last few quarters.

Coming to guidance, in the Q4 earnings call, the management stated that non-GAAP EPS in constant currency terms will come in the range of $0.59 and $0.61. The company expects the total revenue to grow in the range of 4% to 6%. Apart from the top line and bottom line guidance, the company also stated that Q1 cloud revenues including SaaS, PaaS and IaaS are expected to see a growth of 48% to 52%.

Oracle Earnings History

Oracle has a mixed earnings history. As per the estimize database, the company delivered an earnings surprise in five out of the last eight reported quarters and met the estimates in one. However, the company's earnings growth has accelerated recently on cloud growth and it had delivered massive earnings surprises in the last two quarters.

source: Estimize

On the revenue front, the company has a poor record of beating consensus estimates. The company has beaten revenue consensus estimates only in three out of the last eight reported quarters with two coming in the last two quarters. Looking at the more recent earnings history, Oracle beat estimates in Q4 by a huge $482 million and also was better than the high end estimate by a big margin. This further highlights the recent momentum gained by the company on account of cloud growth.

source: estimize

Oracle Stock Price Post-Earnings Move

Of late, Oracle stock has a decent record of making big upward moves after the earnings release. Following the last four earnings announcement, the stock has an average one day gain of 2.38% in the next trading session following an earnings release.

Given the most recent encouraging post-earnings movement of ORCL stock, a beat in Q1 could lift Oracle stock even higher. The big question now is - will Oracle deliver an earnings beat on Thursday? Based on the recent strong earnings history and the fact that Oracle is seeing strong growth in its cloud segment, a beat looks likely. The ORCL Q1 2018 earning whisper number stands at $0.61, suggesting to meet the high end of the guidance. However, the company could be expected to do better than that, given management's commentary in the Q4 earnings call, which expects high growth in cloud revenues throughout FY ‘18 with cloud revenues notably surpassing new software license revenues.

A word of caution.

The stock currently trades at pretty steep valuations in comparison with its own historical valuations. The current earnings multiple of 23.86 is, in fact, the highest in the last five years. The current valuations bake in significant growth expectations, and any miss in Q1 could prove costly for investors. Even the sales multiple is at the high end of its own historical valuations. Further, the recent run up in the stock price has made the stock heavily overbought as per popular technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands. Hence, the upside on account of positive earnings could be limited. A big post earnings move also would hinge on the guidance for Q2 as management expects the cloud growth would drive operating margin expansion resulting in double-digit EPS growth throughout next year.