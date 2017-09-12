Disney: Flipping Back To Bearish

Photo credit

Disney (DIS) has had a rough go of it for the past couple of months. A very strong rally that began last fall took the stock to $115 once again, and things were looking up. But concerns over future earnings growth has investors a bit squeamish again, and despite the fact that I was recently out with a bullish recommendation on the stock, the newly-announced details of the company’s streaming effort has me very concerned.

The stock broke down last week in a big way as it looked like shares were stabilizing in the $100 area. However, the presentation of the company’s plans with respect to its new streaming service spooked investors and in my view, rightfully so. At any rate, the good work the bulls had done over the past month or so to stabilize the stock was quickly eroded away, and we find Disney falling again, this time to $97.

The momentum indicators are suggesting at least a near term bottom could be close as they are getting near to oversold areas but aren’t there just yet. Support from prior lows could be in the works anywhere from here to $90, so it isn’t like Disney is in freefall. But at the same time, with the moving averages turning over due to recent weakness, there is certainly much work to be done if you’re a bull.

I said very recently that Disney was cheap again, and it is; the stock is going for just 15 times next year’s earnings. That’s a small price to pay for the world class entertainment company, but given the concerns over the company’s ability to pull its TV business out of the tank in the coming years, I’m no longer as sure as I was.

The Parks business continues to be outstanding, and it isn’t like Disney is going to start losing money or something. But on the margins, where it really counts, I’m concerned about its ability to monetize its content in the way that it has in the past. That’s the story with Disney; can it monetize its best-in-class content? It has in the past and will in the future, but I’m afraid it won’t be on the same scale, and that means EPS estimates are probably too high.

Specifically, the company’s streaming service is one that will not only take a very long time to build out – creating EPS uncertainty – but it will also potentially not be as strong of an earnings producer as the current model. Streaming services are extremely difficult to build out, and while I believe that if anyone can do it, Disney can due to the enormous draw of its content library, it still creates terrific levels of uncertainty going forward. After all, Disney will be forgoing literally billions of dollars in high-margin revenue by pulling its content off of existing platforms and putting it onto its own service, so the cards are stacked against it in my view. In other words, the battle is uphill before it even starts, and that's not a great place to be.

UBS reckons that Disney will need 32M subscribers at $9 per month just to break even on its new service, which would be equivalent to $3.5B in annual revenue. That makes sense given that we know Disney is volunteering the surrender of huge chunks of revenue in order to go to its own service. However, UBS also said that Disney may go with a price of just $5 a month in order to build out the customer base. That would require something like 58M subscribers to break even (in rough terms), not 32M, and that would make the success of this new service even more difficult to come by. And keep in mind that these are breakeven numbers, not some level of incremental profit. Expecting 58M subscribers to come online anytime soon seems extremely difficult to fathom right now. Keep in mind that households will have one account - not one for every person - so we are talking perhaps 200M people on the service to break even. That is asking a lot from any company, and I just think the uncertainty of it all makes this difficult to believe success will come soon.

I also fear that if Disney does go with the lower price that it will experience the same backlash that Netflix has in the past if it goes to raise prices in the future. Consumers are extremely price sensitive to these things, and if the price were to go up, I have to think there would be people that leave. Thus, the price at which Disney launches the service is paramount because I’m not sure raising the price would work. Perhaps Disney is different, but its predecessors in this area haven’t had a great deal of success in trying to increase margins.

I don’t normally flip on a stock like I have on Disney, but I’m really concerned about the economics of Disney’s efforts to stream its own content. The path to success is fraught with risks, and that means that I’m wary of how the effort will progress. The stock is cheap, but uncertainty has made it cheap, meaning that the odds of a revaluation higher anytime soon are very low. For that reason, I’m on the sidelines on Disney for the foreseeable future, as I think your investment dollars are better suited for use elsewhere.

