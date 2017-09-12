AT&T's Price Drop Puts The Stock Deep Into The Buy Zone

AT&T (T) continues to slide and is down 16% so far year-to-date. In my opinion, this puts the stock deep into the 'buy zone'. My rationale is based on the following factors:

AT&T appears to be in advanced stages of the Time Warner (TWX) acquisition, which is particularly compelling. The Time Warner deal will allow AT&T to seamlessly produce and distribute content across multiple media platforms. It's a deal that makes sense given the consolidation of the communication and entertainment industries. I also believe it gives AT&T a strong advantage over their nearest competitor, Verizon (VZ). AT&T currently trades cheap based on two discounted cash flow models. This is true both if the Time Warner deal is approved or if it's rejected. AT&T trades at significant discounts relative to 5-year averages in regards to PEG, forward P/E, and trailing P/E. With a current annual yield of 5.45%, AT&T has one of the highest dividend yields on the S&P 500, which it should be able to maintain going forward based on free cash flow coverage.

AT&T Trades At a Discount Both With and Without the Time Warner Acquisition (13 - 23% upside projected)

First, I'll use a two-stage discounted free cash flow model to value AT&T assuming the effects of the Time Warner acquisition.

Risk-free rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity risk premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School professor.

Beta - I used 1.0 for beta, which is higher than AT&T's actual beta listed by both Reuters and Google Finance. This is a conservative measure, since this model is highly sensitive to beta.

Required rate of return - Calculated by multiplying the equity risk premium by beta and then adding the risk-free rate.

Year 1 cash flow assumes AT&T's average free cash flow over the last 5 years. This is $3 billion less than AT&T's 2017 free cash flow guidance, so this is conservative. Year 2 cash flow assumes $4.2 billion in additional free cash flow from the Time Warner acquisition. Years 3-5 assume $1 billion in cost synergies. After this period, free cash flow is assumed to grow at 2%.

I assume that 1.097 billion shares are added with the transaction,given it's partially financed with stock.

Now, I'll use a simple single-stage model that assumes the Time Warner acquisition falls apart. Given that this transaction is in deep stages of being approved, I now consider this scenario pretty unlikely. Keep in mind that for both models, I was very conservative in regards to beta, long-term growth rate, and free cash flow assumptions, so there could be additional upside.

AT&T Trades Below Historical Valuation Multiples

AT&T also trades at a discount in terms of its historical multiples (statistics provided by Reuters):

Forward PEG of 1.8, which is a 19% discount to its 5-year average of 2.2.

Trailing P/E of 16.8, which is a 28% discount to its 5-year average of 23.2.

Forward P/E of 12, which is a 11% discount to its 5-year average. This is also a 34% discount to the S&P 500's forward P/E of 18.1.

AT&T's Huge Dividend Yield is Safe

My favorite thing about AT&T is its massive quarterly dividend, which started way back in 1984. Quite simply, any investor would have a hard time finding a larger and more consistent dividend stock. With a yield that's currently 5.45%, AT&T is one of the best blue-chip stocks for an income oriented investor and it appears to be sustainable for the future. This is because its current dividend is supported by free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures).

With that being said, there has been an uptick in the payout ratio for the first two quarters this year. Free cash flow production has only been $7.4 billion halfway through the year, which is behind plan (AT&T's guidance for 2017 was $18 billion). This is just something to keep an eye on. I'm not too concerned for two reasons. First, AT&T reiterated their original 2017 guidance in their latest earnings release. Also, when I look at their cash flow statement, it looks like there's been some negative working capital movements that should level off over time. Second, AT&T expects to close the Time Warner acquisition later this year, which is expected to improve the dividend payout ratio in future years.

Conclusion

AT&T is the cornerstone of many dividend investors' portfolios, and now is a great time to buy based on the recent price decline. Blue-chip stocks like AT&T don't often go on sale. I believe the market continues to penalize the company for recent sales performance and the possibility the Time Warner deal doesn't occur. However, my discounted free cash flow analysis shows there's little risk if the Time Warner acquisition fails to make it through regulatory approval because AT&T is attractively valued under both scenarios. I also like the low forward P/E and PEG ratios for a company that is a reliable performer and resilient to recessions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.