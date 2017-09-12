WPP (WPPGY) Presents at Goldman Sachs 26th Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

WPP plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY)

Goldman Sachs 26th Communacopia Conference

September 12, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Sir Martin Sorrell - CEO

Analysts

Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs

Lisa Yang

It’s a great pleasure to have with me on stage Sir Martin Sorrell, the Chief Executive Officer of WPP. Thank you very much for being here.

Sir Martin Sorrell

Good morning.

Lisa Yang

So, Sir Martin, clearly, it’s been an eventful year for the ad agencies.

Sir Martin Sorrell

A torrid start to the year.

Lisa Yang

Exactly, a torrid start to the year. Hopefully, second half is going to be better. And I am just wondering, clearly we've seen a big industry slowdown, number of revenue warnings and increasing decoupling between agency organic growth and…

Sir Martin Sorrell

Is that what they've been telling you? Is that…

Lisa Yang

So, I'm just curious to have your view in terms of what do you think are the main drivers behind it, what factors or more structural as opposed to temporary?

Sir Martin Sorrell

Well, I think if we -- the honest answer is that if we knew the answer to that, we probably wouldn't be in the pickle that we’re in, I'm referring to as an industry. And as you try and analyze it, I mean you can go on forever to trying to analyze it that how much good it does you at the end of the day, but we have a go. We went back to 2009, 2008, conditions since 2009 or more particularly since 2010 because we saw a snap back after Lehman in 2009; there was V-shaped recovery in 2010. But the conditions really have been low-economic growth, low-inflation, very little pricing power, and focus on cost, amongst clients. That’s been tolerable, certainly up until, I would say the end of 2016. What we started to see, a little bit of softness about -- maybe about this time last year, maybe little bit later last year, but certainly in Q4 of last year. 2016 for us was a record year and as was ‘15, ‘14, ‘13 and ‘12, ‘11 with ‘10 being the recovery.

But something -- coming to the heart of your question, something seems to have happened in the, I would say the first couple of quarters of this year. So, you can move various hypotheses. I mean, one hypothesis is consultants, who we’re talking about Accenture, Deloitte Digital, I guess being -- Accenture probably being the most prominent. And this could be very interesting to see how a company like Accenture deals with it. For example, this week in Australia, there has been some controversy about an ad produced by one of the agencies they bought down there, which is intriguingly called The Monkeys, for the meat and lamb -- I think the Meat & Livestock Association, which has caused tremendous controversy down there. It’s offended every religious group in Australia. It’s going to be very interesting to see how the CEO of Accenture deals with an ad in Australia that has offended every religious group and it could be probably in every country in which Accenture operates. I mean welcome to a different world. And I think that just highlights, I think the issues some of the consulting companies are going to have, trying to deal with some of the intricacies of our industry. So that’s one hypothesis.

I happen not to believe that that is yet significant. I think you can build the case, so that consultants, it’s not just an Accenture or Deloitte or BCG or McKinsey or Bain, go into client and say you’re spending too much money generally, your costs are too high, we’ll see if we can do something about it, and that fans out from there. Whether they have any significant penetration as yet of digital business is another story. And I don’t think to date they have. Might they be able to? Who knows.

Of the consulting companies, most dangerous I would say is clearly Accenture. It has a market cap of $86 billion, $87 billion. So, it’s about four times bigger than our own size and significantly greater multiple for the others competing in our industry. But for partnerships, like a McKinsey, a Bain, a Deloitte, I think it’s much more difficult because their P&Ls, they basically distribute all the profit. Their balance sheets don’t have any really tangible net worth or net worth of any significance, because again there’s total distribution. So, that’s one hypothesis. I tend to be not dismissive of it totally, but tend to play that down with the sort of ZBB proviso that I mentioned about going on cost.

Second hypothesis is it’s Google and Facebook. We held our strategy session last week at Mountain View at Google. And again, I tend to be dismissive of it. Because if you look at our media book, which is $75 billion. Last year, the biggest investment that we made with our clients or on behalf of our clients was in Google at around $5 billion, let’s say $5 billion, little bit under; this year, it'll be 5.5, say tracking $6 billion out of the $75 billion. Second biggest last year was the Murdoch, Maxus [ph] of and Star and Sky News and Wall Street Journal, and third was Facebook. Facebook -- Murdoch, the group would have been around about 2.25 billion, and Facebook about 1.7 billion. This year, let's say Google 5.5 billion, something around that level; Facebook probably around 2.5 billion, maybe a little bit less, and the Murdoch Group sort of pretty similar around 2.25 billion. So, Google and Facebook, cutting to the quick, have become a significant -- we are the most significant customer on behalf of our clients and being significant destination. So, I tend to downplay that. Do I think, they’re frenemies? Yes. But, I do think they friendly frenemies than they were before. Maybe Google, because of the regulatory issues they faced in Europe, the first of which has been the Criteo and they’ve been fined and there are two other decisions to come down, probably maybe a little bit more sensitive and a little bit more responsive as a result. But, I would say generally, I would be dismissive of that. Which then brings you to sort of third hypothesis, which I think has much more substance to it, and that is that in an era of cheap capital, a zero cost -- or close to zero cost capital, there are pools of capital which fund ZBB approaches, zero-based budgeting approaches or private equity activist approaches that are putting tremendous pressure on particularly packaged goods companies. I mean, if I look at with the guidance that we gave last year was 3% organic growth; this year, -- we started this year because of our losses, AT&T and VW, at 2%.

And we've said at the end of the half year, we brought that back to anywhere between 0% and 1%. August was a little bit more encouraging, July -- but you saw the July numbers, and they were anything to write home about.

So, I do think, the second half of the year will be better than the first half of the year, but frankly that's not saying much. So, what is the reason why we saw -- we've seen a degradation from 3% organic growth, putting acquisitions to one side, which deliver another couple of percent from one way or another to our top line growth rate, putting currency to one side. Why are we seeing degradation? I think principally, it's due to this significant pressure, which is not just in packaged goods. When Kraft-Heinz makes an unsolicited bid, unsuccessfully for Unilever, that sends the signal just for the -- not for the packaged goods sectors but the other sectors too. If you look at the pharmaceuticals sector, although they're discredited models, Valeant and Endo are not dissimilar approaches, sort of zero-based budgeting and get rid of R&D spending, get reduced marketing spending, not dissimilar approaches affecting another part of the S&P 500.

And the final observation I make is this, at Sun Valley this year, there were some observations about if you look at the S&P 500, where do you see top line growth? You see it basically in tech, and you see it a little bit in HMOs, probably in about 8, 9, 10 HMOs pharmaceutical. Beyond tech and pharma, top-line growth is very hard to come by. And I think that's the central issue. So, as long as there's cheap capital, as long as there is this very significant pressure of a zero-based budgeting and an activist later, you’re going to see pressure.

Now, just one other observation. When we say this, and this is not new, because we said this at the half year, activist investors, and I won’t name them, but a couple have written to me and said, we are upset that you suggest that we have had a negative impact on marketing spend in the companies that we’ve invested in. Far from it, the opposite is the case. We are proponents of marketing spend. And in fact, if you look at the companies that we, the activists have invested in, these are companies that have spent more on marketing. I would acknowledge that may will be the case, it may will be case, these activists do really want to see the companies that they target, invest more in marketing, not less. The trouble is that the Pavlovian reaction of those targeted companies is to reduce costs. Their reaction is, we will increase our volumes to deal with the activists and we will increase our margins. And we can argue that you can’t do both. But, let’s say, what happens is tremendous pressure is exerted on the cost base. And I think that’s the hard of it. I’m not saying the consultancies are red herring; I’m not saying that Google and Facebook are red herring. But I am saying, I think that they are less, and because I tend to look at this, not through rose-tinted spectacles, but I tend to think that this is more cyclical for that reason than secular.

Having said that, how long is cheap money going to last? We have Harvey, and I know these tragedies in Houston and Florida, and then that results of this is indices rise, the fed probably is going to keep interest rates down lower longer. And that obviously we has some implications for these pools of money and cheap capital. So I think now that at the end of the day is where is it. Now having said all that, what’s our response? Our response is, continues to be along four axes. The first one is what cal horizontality. It’s not a particularly good word or description, but what it means is integrating our company in a much more aggressive, seamless, efficient manner. On Monday, we spent 9 hours with one of our biggest clients going through how we could expose that client in a -- not in an external review, but internal review within WPP, how we could expose one of our major global clients, not just to one of the verticals that over the last 18 years that company has spent most of its time with, but with the whole WPP. It just, I mentioned that is an example, because that is emblematic. I just received an email from another major global company who said we are conducting an RFP at a holding company level, because we want to examine what resources can be made available to us on a multi-functional, multi-geographic basis and we have various parts of our organization that they’re going off in different directions and different tangents. And that’s not just in efficient from a cost point of view, but from a marketing point of view not a holistic approach.

So, integrating our offer is, if I could use the analogy, and this is a grand analogy to make at Goldman Sachs, if you like, or McKinsey of marketing, grand way of putting it, but essentially one firm is critically important. That’s number one. Number two, the fast growth markets. The next billion consumers are not going to come from the U.S., whatever political changes take place in the U.S. and whether America is first, second or last, they're not going to come from the U.S. and they're not going to come from Western Europe, whether the UK is part of western Europe or not. They're going to come from Asia, they're going to come from Latin America, they're going to come from Africa, Middle East and Central and Eastern Europe. So that continues. That’s a third of our business; it continues to be a high level of focus.

The third thing is digital. It's 40% of our business, which is very much in the target range that we identified three, four, five years ago. It doesn't stop at 40%, 41%, which it was in the first half of the year; it has to go beyond that, so probably to the extent where ultimately everything is permeated in one way or another by digital. But that's some way off, but getting closer. And the final area, the fourth area is data. We come under some criticism because of the growth, I’m sure it’s on your list of questions to come, the growth of data has not been as good as we would like to see it. That doesn't diminish its importance in terms of what I said in the first place in relation to horizontality.

Making data, the center or a significant part of the center of what we do is critically important, particularly when you have disintermediation in retail from the likes of Amazon or Alibaba or Tencent or JD.com or others where the battlefield will ultimately be about who controls the data. So, the response to whatever the reasons are is to why we're seeing this compression. And I underline, this is not a compression that existed certainly in our experience before 2017. Something seems to have shifted. And I think the shift is this lack of top-line growth. And I'm somewhat bemused from the stock market valuation and I'll finish, and I'll answer the question on this point.

If we look at the S&P 500, in the last three quarters, so the period of time where we've seen this compression, packaged goods companies have increased their EPS by about -- their top-line growth by about 2.4% in each of the three quarters, and they are valued at 22 times earnings last time I looked in the S&P 500. Tech companies over those three quarters gone up by 8%. And they're valued at 22 times earnings.

So, I do not quite understand what is going on from a stock market valuation. Why is it that the tech companies, which grow four times faster on the basis of last three quarters than the packaged goods companies, as far as the top line is concerned are valued on the same basis. I mean something -- there's some discontinuity there. And I would -- my hypothesis would be that cheap money is chasing packaged goods and driving up the valuations, and that's what we're seeing. And the reaction to that of course is to put their foot down on costs and to squeeze -- we think it's misplaced, I mean the final, final point. We think this is totally misplaced, that long-term this has significant implications, particularly for the packaged goods sector. And those last three quarters, if you look at revenue growth at 2.4%, it's mainly price, very little volume. And those of you know how packaged goods companies function know that the moment the volumes stutter and stagnate or even fall, which is the case with a number of packaged goods companies, the trouble starts. If you have fewer consumers, fewer customers, that's when the trouble starts. So, I come back to this, and it's fundamental obviously, it's our lifeblood, I come back to this thing that investing in innovation and brand is key, and that’s the heart of it.

Lisa Yang

Just to rebound on with your last point, I mean it does like many S&P companies have been about increasing their advertising spend in the second half. Given your comments about, like obviously it’s certainly more encouraging, would you say that, you’re starting to see that at this point, you investing…

Sir Martin Sorrell

To be honest with you, it’s early days. What people say and what people do can often be two different things. There is also this -- there was a Reuters piece and I wrote to the journalist about it twice, and she has not responded interestingly. But it’s very interesting, but she wrote a piece saying that European multinationals, packaged goods multinationals spend twice as much on advertising -- she said advertising for sales than U.S. It was a piece about 10 days ago. And I wrote her and said, I don’t know what data you’re getting, but every piece of data we get is not advertising data, it’s A&P data. The data that you get as an analyst, if you’re following packaged these companies in Europe, an institutional investor investing in these companies, is not advertising to sales ratios, it’s not what they say. What they give us is A&P, Advertising and Promotion.



Now, A&P can rise as a proportion of sales. And the reason its rising is not because they’re increasing advertising, but they’re increasing promotion, which is discounted. And it’s interesting that she hasn’t responded. I tried twice, I spoke to one of her colleagues, he said that he would try and stimulate her to response; she hasn’t. I think the reason is that she knows that the data is fraud and in fact, mentioning another firm, Deutsche Bank, and there is an analyst at Deutsche Bank for years wrote about the fact that we really don’t see what’s happening, because we don’t see a break between advertising and promotions.

So, to your answer -- to your question, we have to see. And when these companies say that they’re going to spend more, you have to be a little bit careful. I mean, without naming names, there was one packaged goods companies that seems volume increases that we know are getting volume increases not because of spending more on brand or an advertising, but because of heavier discounting. So, you have to look at the source before you come. [Ph] Now, I think it is true, these surveys by analysts of many packaged companies that they are going to spend more in the second half of the year. I mean, two of our biggest clients have both said publicly that they will be doing it. But there were clients who said they cut spending by $100 million or $120 million of digital and not seeing any impact. With all due respect to that, I’d have to say that you’re going to see the impact of either an increase in spend or reduction in spend in the immediate quarters. It’s something that has an effect because beyond the immediate quarter to subsequent quarters one way or the other.

Lisa Yang

Okay. I want to talk about your recent [ph] performance, which [multiple speakers]. What has been driving that and what contribution [multiple speakers]

Sir Martin Sorrell

London buses, they come in threes. They are never there or they come in threes. We had a bad period. I mean, we had two big hits, VW and AT&T, but for different reasons. VW was a company that we worked with for 18, 19 years, and that might have been the -- I don’t know, long-term marriage syndrome. I don’t know. The AT&T one was I think the failure to integrate our offer. So, for different reasons, but that lost 1% of the top. So, the difference in 3 to zero to 1, 1% that could be explained by that. Now, I think we've recovered our footing. I think it's because we're integrating more effectively.

Competition will always stay; it's a question of price. I've never heard any of our people say to me it was because we didn't do a good job, they've always said it's because somebody else discounted or it was -- we lost the business on the basis of price. Sometimes that maybe the case but I think mainly it's due to the qualitative side of the offer. But I think we've got our act together much better on integration.

On this question of horizontality, I don't think that any of the group's -- I mean, you see -- you have heard from IPG; I don’t know, which are the companies you're going to hear from here at the GS Conference. I don't think any of the direct competitors would disagree about the destination. The only disagreement in my view is the timing and the velocity of the change. If you want to make an omelet, you have to break some eggs. The question is how many eggs do you break? And without naming names, if we look at some of -- one or two of our competitors that have gone -- I think two, [ph] that have gone for integration, and let's call it violent integration, that have sat and said by diktat of the center that we're going to consolidate these businesses without due preparation or long enough execution, you store up problems for yourselves. It's not just about people problems.

I mean, if you take three or four brands, I mean historically, we've always been very vertical as an industry in our brands, in our case it will be J. Walter Thompson, or Ogilvy & Mather, or Young & Rubicam, or Grey or whatever it tends to be, without going into the other functional areas. If you start to say that those people that you have to integrate your offer and you take -- let's take those four companies, you took one of those people, one of those leaders and stuck them on top of the four and said you're going to run the four brands, that creates irritation and friction, that's -- within the other three brands. And it's a dangerous thing too. There's conflict issues between clients, which is one of the primary reasons for the separation of the verticals. But what increasingly we're doing is two horizontal things, one is client integration. So, you have the verticals, you have the client integration, and the second integration is at the country level.

The era of regional management in my view is going. It is a necessary span cost, because the span of control, you have to have sort of regional interlocutors because that's the way you can control it. Well, with the growth of technology, with the rise of the BRICs -- Brazil, Russia, India and China should not be regional reports, they should be direct to the center. That upsets regional managers who have Brazil, Russia, India or China in their regions, but from a functional point of view and execution point of view, that's critical. So, you have the verticals, and you have those two horizontal layers of the client on a country level. That is the matrix, and what you're trying to do is get to a frictionless solution. You can't do it overnight. It takes time. What you can try and do overnight but -- and I think you've seen in our industry, if you examine it carefully, you've seen the downside of doing that. And there can be some pretty big hits, as a result of it. That's what we're trying to get.

Lisa Yang

I wanted to switch gears towards the digital media landscape, creating a lot of concerns from cons and pros and transparency, brand safety. I mean, I’m just wondering, where do you think we are in terms of the like premier digital media and do you share Marc Pritchard’s view that we’re kind of halfway…

Sir Martin Sorrell

I have to share that view because he’s our third largest client. So, I couldn’t say anything else. Could I? Look, I think it’s a question about what your response is. Let’s take a specific case, YouTube brand safety issues. And there are two issues, one is for the consumer brand safety and the other is political brand safety, political being your ad appearing against the juxtaposed to terrorist site or whatever it happens to be. I said a few minutes ago, Google is the biggest destination for our media spend for our clients. It is therefore by definition currently the most powerful media channel that you can find, search being the primary product. Boycotting that, not accessing it, I think is a mistake. Working with Google to improve the way that they manage the process is the way to go. So, one of our competitors in our UK for example boycotted YouTube in the UK without actually the headquarters in Paris, it was about [ph] that they have done it, which was a one level amusing that at one level not.

Lisa Yang

It didn’t really see then Google’s or Facebook’s growth?

Sir Martin Sorrell

You’ve got to work with Google and Facebook to get it right. Google was responsive; I think Facebook was also responsive, but if I’m being blunt, probably a little less so. They probably weren’t as much in the far in line as Google, which was a bit of a puzzle, because some of the stuff, you find them -- Facebook which is still there for long periods of time is questionable. And I think it was Facebook, they’ve now hired 3,000 people, I think human beings, not robots to look at content and monitor content. Because a lot of it was -- we’re not a media company or an engineering company or we’re a tech company, they’re not tech companies or engineering companies. Google and Facebook are media companies, they have responsibility for the editorial that flows through their pipes. And I think they’re slowly coming to the understanding that is the case. And there is another very serious issue here. I have no great track -- truck for Steve Bannon, but before Bannon for the White House, he did say, Google and Facebook are utilities and they -- and implied that utilities should be regulated. Now that somebody said to me yesterday that he was asked what would be the next, the first $2 trillion company on the assumption, the Apple or Google would be the first $1 trillion. And he said that’s an irrelevant question. And the reason you said that was no company in industry will get to $2 trillion, because to get to $2 trillion, you have to be a utility, which by definition mean you wouldn’t, because no sovereign state will allow a company to have such power.

So, these are the standard oils, if you like of the 21st century. And where Marc is right, I think is that we have to work very closely with them to deal with this issue. And it’s not just consumer and political brand safety, it’s fraud. It’s the intricacies of the system. The stuff that doesn’t reach the consumer or gets siphoned off, it’s the fake news stuff, which from a political point of view has gained tremendous political significance. So, I think you work with them.

Now, is there a third force? Well, I think the third force is Amazon. I think Amazon is becoming a very serious threat to Google on search. 55% of product searches in the United States emanate from Amazon. Amazon now has a voice activated device. Every one of the Fearsome Five has a voice activated device. What that means for brands is very serious. If you go to Alexa and say, the two favorite examples everybody uses are batteries and baby wipes, 30% of the U.S. market is Amazon batteries and Amazon baby wipes. And Alexa doesn't tell you -- if you say what's the cheapest battery, or what's the cheapest baby wipe, it's on the Amazon. You go to the site, you'll find Duracell or you'll find Kleenex or whatever it has to be. But on Alexa, it's not the case.

I was in China a few weeks ago, amazingly JD.com had a wonderfully named voice-activated device called DingDong which has been in existence for two years, but it got no traction. Alibaba have just launched literally this month Genie, which is their voice-activated device. Tencent have the same. The battle down there for the brands, I mean that makes us much more relevant in my view. And brands become more important. Why does Unilever buy Dollar Shave Club? Because they're worried about controlling the data, they're worried about a channel of engagement and the channel of distribution, they've to find alternatives. So, Amazon on search, and then not forgetting Amazon on advertising, and maybe a small business at the moment around $2.5 billion, against $40 billion for Facebook and $90 billion for Google, but it's coming, big time.

Lisa Yang

How is that going to [indiscernible]

Sir Martin Sorrell

Well, it's a big opportunity for us, because -- and you got now -- the battlefield is starting to fall. You have Google now linking with Walmart to see what they can do to deal with Amazon on Whole Foods. So, everybody is trying to marshal their forces; it has big implications for data. And we were a minority investor in InfoScout, which got taken out by Vista Partners. But why was InfoScout of such interest, because Nielsen's by data doesn't measure Costco, doesn't measure Amazon, and January and February this year, packaged goods category according to Nielson were 3.5% down in January and February, and amongst Hispanics down 9%. And what was the reason, it wasn't because of everybody was sort of Clinton voters that were upset by the Trump result, it was because they weren't measuring significant new channels of distribution. So, I think there's a lot of very interesting stuff going on in data and in marketing as a result of Amazon. The other third forces could be Snap. We doubled our spend with Snap this year from 100 million to 200 million, but it is tiny in relation to Google and Facebook.

Lisa Yang

Just a quick question on your programmatic platform. I mean, it looks like recent concerns on transparency, about pricing et cetera is going to affect maybe principal programmatic buying. Have you really seen that and is that meaningful, given how small that…

Sir Martin Sorrell

Programmatic in the context of the 75 billion of media buying is small. If you say, it's 1 billion or 2 billion, it's -- digital media buying is significant, but if the overall -- now, do I think that the focus on ”transparency”, which I must have misplaced. I mean, if you’re worried about transparency and P&G in China raised the question about transparency in China. I would say, tick. And in fact, when the ANA raised the question about rebates, which don’t exists in the U.S. market anyways, but when they raised the question about transparency, our response was, there is not a transparency issue here in the U.S., because on programmatic, we did it on an opt-in basis. So, if you were a client, we came to you and said, we’re going to buy inventory as principal. We will then sell it on to you layered with technology and data. But you have to go through an opt-in process to accept it. So, in fact we ripped up our contract and we have a new contract. Some of our competitors did not do this; they did this on an opt-out basis. So if you work up to the fact that there were buying inventory -- they sold on to you as principal, you found that way rather than go through process. But when that came up, we said, go to Japan and have a look there. Because Dentsu and Hakuhodo are prime time TV, I think they still control something like 65% to 70% of the market. And our clients still don’t know the price of which they buy TV spots. So, there is no transparency.

And then, interestingly, what happened two months later was Dentsu had that problem with Toyota, it was actually more on the digital side, but lack of transparency. This week, P&G raised the issue, which I think is well raised, very well raised about transparency in the Chinese market. Because we know that Chinese media buyers, brokers have operated let’s say in a less than transparent, to put it mildly environment. So I think, there are transparency issues, but I don’t think it applies so much certainly to the U.S. market in terms of rebate. And on programmatic, if you work on an opt-in basis, in fact one of the things we’re finding is that clients, because they know that we can buy programmatic effectively 30% cheaper or more effectively and efficiently are coming around to the view that they should embrace it, even if there is the opt-in process and even in they’re not aware of what our buy price is although they’re aware what their buy price is.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lisa Yang

Let me actually pause and see if there are any questions from the audience. Just raise your hand. Yes, over there.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Just one question on the sustainability of ZBB and impact it might have on consumer goods sales numbers. I think what you’ve been saying and what you’ve seen that is quite unsustainable for these marketing companies to cut advertising budget, at least, I’m not talking A&P here, for too long. Now, the big question is, with the promotion impact on the one hand and the digital alternatives on the other hand, which are much more efficient, do you think there is a risk that it could lower their advertising spending for longer in traditional media?

Sir Martin Sorrell

Well, if you have a significant amount of pressure from an external force; and there are questions being raised, let’s say about the effectiveness of network television or tradition, and you’re faced with the cost of the network television ad, even if you’re putting down the costs. It is seductive to say okay, instead of spending, I don’t know 1 million or whatever it happens to be on the TV ad, then I spend a 100,000 on some form of digital activation. The truth is it's not an either/or, it's a both because these are all channels of sort of distribution or engagement that you should be using together. It maybe to optimize it you shift spending from one to the other, we're agnostic about it at the end of the day. I mean, this has been a question not just at this Communacopia, but you go back 10, 15, 20 years, we were forecast of being put out of business by going digital, if you look at the margins that we achieved on the digital side of the business. It might be more labor intensive but it's still strong margins, as good, maybe sometimes even better than what we saw in the traditional side. But, I’d have to say that in the short term it is seductive.

If you look at the fact those companies and again without naming names, you know, you see a reduction in volumes and you see the impact that that has on market value. I can think of at least -- again without naming, so at least two specific examples, where volumes have fallen off, market value has fallen off as a result and that's a result of cutting spend. There may be waste in the short term, maybe a number of clients use too many agencies, that gives us an opportunity to consolidate, and we're seeing -- with impact of these companies, we're seeing that, I think Unilever has said they used 2,400 agencies. Now that might be a slightly misleading statistic because a number of those might be within our group. So, we might be -- I don’t know, 15 or 20 of it. But, I can think of another client who uses 700 agencies in China. So, there are too many agencies; it is too fragmented, it should be consolidated. There's waste.

There're also markets where they've very high market shares, which they've had very high market shares for years where they overspend. They don't need to spend as much money in order to maintain their market position and the market share. So, there's waste, there's duplication, there's reinventing the wheel, which you can -- the problem is -- and I blame you a lot for it as well. You’re remunerated, most of you on the short-term. So, you put pressure on these companies in order to produce these results, and that's what -- that's it. So, you get what you ask for, but look at the packaged goods volumes. We just -- as I said, we had our strategic review last week in Mountain View, and we had a series of slides, again without naming names of major companies and we looked at their revenue growth and we looked at the price component and we looked at the volume component, and it is shattering. The volumes are flat or volume growth is nonexistent. And the price -- in the low inflation environment, where are they getting the price gains, they're getting price gains in Asia or in Latin America, mainly in Latin America, mainly Argentina, and it's quite remarkable. We don’t actually zero it up.

This is not long-term sustainable, particularly when you've got -- you’re starting to have to deal with the disintermediation in retail, which puts more pressure on. As a very interesting tactical thing, if you're a packaged goods company, you have an activist on board, and you say you want to increase your volumes, do you go to Amazon and increase your volumes or is that running into another cul de sac four to five years down the right. So, some really, intellectually interesting choices to be made, but they’re very difficult. So, I’m not -- we passionately believe innovation is key and branding of innovation is key, because that’s our lifeblood. And we think that that’s not being ignored but being suppressed.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]?

Sir Martin Sorrell

Well, I think that’s really interesting question, because you could say okay, well, look packaged goods is 30% of your business, now why the hell haven’t you gone down the tech routes or the pharma routes? And the answer is, we have -- Google is our ninth largest client. There are some other tech clients which prefer not to be identified, which have become very prominent on our client lists, and pharma is the same. On your specific question about small and medium size, it’s interesting because, if you think about Google for a minute. If Google is 90 billion of ad revenue and we are 6, 5.5, 6, that is a smaller share than say the 2.25 is of News Corp and Fox. Why is that? And as to your question is that what Google and Facebook have done is expanded the primary source of advertising amongst the small and medium -- the long-term, which are not traditionally -- so they might have taken classified advertisers and converted them into search or social or they may have taken people who didn’t advertise even in classified and made them into search and social.

So, the Google, Facebook ecosystem is slightly different. I don’t think we -- forget about WPP, I don’t think IPG or Omnicom or anybody else for that matter has penetrated the small and medium size, that’s one thing.

Where there is a massive opportunity and you see it particularly in China is rise in local class. I mean, one of the questions that people ask is, why has outperformance for example or generally performance of the multinational is being weak, agency is being weak in China? And the answer in my view having spent another two weeks there seeing Chinese and multinational companies. And it’s a complete bifurcation, all the multinationals say that they -- you have to be very flexible in China and you can’t operate on a global basis in a market like China. The local companies are becoming very aggressive, they understand marketing in a much more sophisticated way now than they ever did before.

So, if I look at just a technology, Huawei, Lenovo, although perhaps some challenges, Hire, OnePlus, companies like that, obviously Alibaba and Tencent and Baidu, BAT are clearly. But there are some really strong local companies that are becoming more and more powerful. And you look at food, you look at for example Mengniu or Yili, I mean you look in the food category, you see local companies starting to build market positions and they're much more flexible and they're much more responsive to consumer needs. So, I think starting to see that. But I think the fundamental answer is that we as an industry are not penetrated that small and medium sized long tail that the others have?

Unidentified Analyst

[Inaudible] Is the propensity for them to come on different than what we saw 10 years ago…

Sir Martin Sorrell

No, I think, so interest to say, just broadening the answer a bit. So, if you said to me one of the things, the really interesting things that we've seen in the last year, so since Communacopia last year, and I would say three things that we’ve seen that are really interesting. The first is the combination of media and data. So, clients becoming really consumed about return on investment. So, how do you optimize in effective way using data. That's number one. Number two is the growth of the production platforms, in our own case Hogarth that you have digital asset management globally so instead of having people reinventing the wheel in a 100 markets, you put onto a digital asset management platform, you're marketing materials, and every business and anywhere in the world can pull down the materials, they can make the alternations subject to guidelines. So that's the second thing.

And the third thing is to your point is the number of times that our digital businesses. So we saw a Wunderman, OgilvyOne, a VML and AKQA, a Mirum starts off as digital fest and then becomes the traditional agency record. And I can think about three or four specific cases where we started off as digital, permeated digital and then went to take the agency record. So that's happening. So, it’s inverted. And the digital agency is becoming -- the best example in our own organization is VML, which we consolidated last week with Rockfish and that's a very good example of a company with a new balance with an Electrolux, with Wendy’s whatever were they, they went in as a digital agency and emerged, not just with the digital, but with the online too. So, it's sort of the other way round. So, the digital agency almost becomes the agency -- not almost, becomes the agency of record.

Lisa Yang

Great, I think we're running out of time. So, thank you very much, Sir Martin.

Sir Martin Sorrell

Okay, thank you. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.