9% Dividend Increase And Minimal Flood Damage For One Of The Most Undervalued REITs

SPG is one of the best buys right now in the REIT industry.

Flood damage done to SPG is minuscule compared to their FFO and NOI numbers.

Earlier this week I wrote an article on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) and how it was affected by the flood. There was only one location hit for SKT and it was 50% owned. The other 50% of the property is owned by Simon Property Group (SPG). For those unaware of the news story, here's information on the Houston and Texas flooding. While SKT only had one location hit by the flood, SPG looks to have several. However, I still have a buy rating on both companies.

SPG

Simon Property Group has several properties in Texas. The properties in Texas account for about 10% of SKT's portfolio.

That is enough to be a major concern. So I ran through the locations of every property in their portfolio and filtered out those in the path of the storm. I know a bit of geography, but not enough to recognize the suburbs around various towns, so there was quite a bit of Google map checking. Here are the properties that should be impacted:

The Galleria - Houston - 50.4% owned by SPG

Houston Premium Outlets - Cypress (Northwest side of Houston) - 100% owned by SPG

Tanger Outlets - Houston - 50% owned by SPG (yes, SPG is SKT's partner on this)

Katy Mills - Katy (Westside suburbs of Houston) - 62.5% owned by SPG

Here is a map of Houston:

I put squares around the areas for Katy and Cypress. I added a black arrow for "The Galleria" and a black/blue star for the Tanger Outlets.

Outlook

The decline in price more than offsets the expected damage to the malls. Given that a substantial portion of damages should be insured (I can't say this as a fact, only an opinion), most of the damage should be temporary impacts. No change to my outlooks, SPG is still undervalued and in my buy range.

SPG has a few more stores impacted compared to SKT. However, SKT has 43 outlet centers. SPG, on the other hand, has a much larger portfolio.

SPG has 234 malls comprising 191 million square feet. Four locations were hit and SPG only has full ownership of one: Houston Premium Outlets. Let's see the total max amount affected in the flood:

Location Total Square Feet Percentage Ownership Total Square Feet Owned The Galleria 1,927,540.00 50.40% 971,480.16 Houston Premium Outlets 541,932.00 100.00% 541,932.00 Tanger Outlets 353,705.00 50.00% 176,852.50 Katy Mills 1,790,092.00 62.50% 1,118,807.50 Total 2,809,072.16

This accounts for 1.4707% of the total square feet of property in SPG's portfolio. 191,000,000 was the total amount of square feet being used in the equation. SPG's total U.S. square footage is 182,486,103. Discounting international properties, the damage still only comes out to 1.539%.

Is this a setback? Yes, but the question is how much of a setback and how hard will it hit SPG's performance. I believe it's so minimal that my rating hasn't budged.

Dividends and FFO

SPG has numerous metrics in their favor. Some of which include being able to easily sustain their dividend. The FFO covers the dividend and capital expenditures. The FFO payout ratio during the last presentation was 65%. The payout ratio has been rising year over year, 53% in 2013 to 65% in 2017 TTM. The majority of capital expenditures are being used to improve locations, not maintain them. The funds available for distribution is excellent for dividend sustainability.

I believe SPG is straight forward compared to other mall REITs. For instance, I love how they give us the metric for stock based compensation in their calculations. SPG gives plenty of information so analysts can come to their own conclusion. Projected FFO covers the new dividend rate by 155% after accounting for a loss of $0.36 per share on extinguishment of debt.

Here's a recent article on SPG's NOI and WACC. I still believe SPG is an exceptionally strong company and undervalued. The bearish tone towards retail doesn't add up to how SPG has been performing recently.

The red box isn't good news. The Galleria may have suffered some serious damage from the flood in Texas. Slightly less bad news, SPG only owns 50.4% of the property. It is bad news for the location, but minimal for SPG's portfolio.

NOI growth has been strong shown in the blue box. The green box shows how fast the dividend is growing year after year. Being straight forward opens them up to more criticism, but I believe they are undervalued. It's currently a great time to buy some Simon Property Group.

Disclaimer: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site - 234/235 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before Oct. 1st, 2017, to lock in at $360/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy SKT and SPG.