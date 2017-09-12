Cocoa Consolidation Will Eventually Support Gains

In June 2016, the price of cocoa futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange was over $3200 per ton. As of Tuesday, September 12, the price of nearby December cocoa futures settled at $1951. After trading to a low of $1769 on the nearby futures contract in June, cocoa has been trading in a range from just below $1800 to 2090. With $1930 as the midpoint of the trading range, cocoa is close to the middle as a period of consolidation is something the primary ingredient in chocolate desperately needs these days.

Most commodities spent the years following 2011 and 2012 falling to lower lows while making lower highs. However, when it comes to the cocoa market, the agricultural commodity that goes in equatorial climates climbed steadily from $1898 in December 2011 to a high of $3422 in December 2015. Other raw material prices found bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016, but cocoa found its top. Cocoa prices fell below critical support at the February 2015 lows at $2669 in October 2016, and the price kept on falling. Since reaching lows at below $1800 per ton in May, June, and July of this year, the soft commodity has had a tough time with the $2000 level as increasing supplies have weighed heavily on the price.

Supplies weighed on price

When it comes to the price of most agricultural commodities, it is the weather and growing conditions in major production areas that dictate the path of least resistance for prices each year. The most influential factor for cocoa over the past year has been bountiful supplies from the world's leading producers in the West African countries of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. These two nations account for over 60% of the world's cocoa output each year, and bumper crops and relative political stability have caused the price of the key ingredient in chocolate confectionery products to drop by over 40% since June 2016.

Technological advances in farming in the equatorial countries in West Africa and outside investment have lowered the cost of production and increased yields which have caused a surplus that has weighed on the price of cocoa beans.

Demand tepid outside of Asia

Meanwhile, on the demand side of the fundamental equation for cocoa beans, the International Cocoa Organization (OTCPK:ICCO) told markets at the beginning of September that there are reasons to be optimistic about future demand for the soft commodity. The ICCO said that "world grindings of cocoa beans, as an indicator of demand, are projected to fare better this current season," and "Major chocolate manufacturers have generally reported improved sales volumes and the low international cocoa beans price is anticipated to encourage cocoa processing activities." The ICCO went on to report that key support and growth for the commodity will continue to come from growth in Asia and Oceania. Asia has been a growing addressable market for chocolate confectionery products over recent years, and grinding data has been trending higher. However, demand has been tepid outside of Asia with only small to moderate growth in Europe and the Americas.

Cocoa had a rough ride lower over the past year, and since April it has entered a trading range with the low end being the recent lows and lowest price in more than a decade.

Range trading

In the world of commodities, particularly agricultural raw materials, prices tend to rise to levels where demand declines, production increases and inventories build. At peak prices, these factors tend to lead the price to the downside where production slows, demand begins to pick up, and stocks start to decline. However, in perishable commodities like cocoa, stockpiles can only sit around in warehouses for so long before they begin to deteriorate or rot. When it comes to those stocks that remain close to or at production sites in areas like West Africa, a surplus of the commodity in years where crops are at bumper levels can often rot in the hot African sun. Now that the price of cocoa has declined to the bottom end of its trading range for the past decade, the chances are increasing that classic economic theory will eventually cause the price to rise, but it may take a while before the fundamentals shift. The current period of price consolidation is likely a healthy sign for the commodity that has been under bearish siege for more than one year. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of cocoa beans that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange has been trading in a range from lows of $1769 to just under $2100 since the middle of April. If cocoa can remain inside its current band, it is likely that it will begin to build cause for a higher price as the demand side of the fundamental equation continues to favor more chocolate lovers around the world in the months and years to come.

An expanding addressable market

As with all agricultural markets, the addressable market for food continues to grow as world population increases. Source: Population Clock

As the world population clock highlights, there are over 7.42 billion people on our planet as of Sept. 12, 2017. Moreover, the population of China now stands at just under 1.38 billion and the Asian nation is the fastest growing consumer of chocolate confectionery products in the world. Chinese demand for all foodstuffs, including those containing cocoa, will continue to provide support for the price of the soft commodity. The bottom line when it comes to demand is that more people each day require more chocolate and China and the rest of Asia is a new and burgeoning market as more people are becoming chocoholics each day on that side of the world.

Fickle production and logistics

More and more of the world's cocoa beans are flowing from West Africa to China each day. Even though many companies in the chocolate business have invested in the Ivory Coast, Ghana, and other cocoa producing nations, they continue to suffer from periodic bouts of political instability. Large percentages of the population in these nations depend on the cocoa business for their livelihoods. There is always a chance each year that weather, crop disease, or changes in government or political violence can impact production, and the logistical routes from farms to ports that the beans must travel to make their way around the world. The fickle nature of Mother Nature and emerging political systems can always turn a surplus into a shortage in a market like cocoa. Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the monthly price chart for ICE cocoa futures shows that we could be close to a bottom for the price of the agricultural commodity. The slow stochastic is a momentum indicator, and it has fallen into an oversold condition on the monthly pictorial. With cocoa trading in a range and the bottom end down at the lowest price in a decade, it would not take much to cause a rebound, from a supply and demand perspective. If demand from Asia continues to grow at lower prices, it is likely we will see a rebound in prices in the months ahead. Moreover, if a weather event impacts production or a political event slows output or clogs logistical routes, it could be off to the races quickly for the cocoa market. Cocoa has been in a bear market for more than a year, but the current price consolidation around the lows could be the best reason to put this soft commodity on your radar for the months ahead. The current period of price consolidation is likely to support a recovery in the future. For those not daring and adventurous enough to stick a toe in the shark infested waters of the futures or futures options market that trade on ICE, NIB is an ETN product that does a reasonable job at replicating price action in the cocoa futures market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.