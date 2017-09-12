CME Group (CME) Presents at Barclays Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

CME Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jeremy Campbell

All right, we'll get started here. Good morning. I'm Jeremy Campbell, the Exchanges, Brokers and Asset Management Analyst here at Barclays. We fortunate enough today to have CME with us, including CEO, Terry Duffy; CFO, John Pietrowicz. So we'll be fireside chat format. We'll pause midway through for the audience response questions and any kind of questions you guys have here.

So with that, let's just get started. So look at our volume so far quarter-to-date obviously a little bit of a sequential decline due to some of the summer seasonality, but showing pretty strong growth year-over-year, just want to comment on that at all?

Terrence Duffy

Sure, thanks Jeremy and thanks for having us and good morning, everyone. Yes, we've been very pleased with our performance this quarter. Especially in the face of near of historic lows in volatility. We did see a little in a pickup in volatility in August and you saw our August volumes were growing double-digits across the Board. This strength continued on into September and so with about 2.5 weeks left in the quarter, four of our asset classes are up more than 20% and we're on track right now at about 10% overall volume growth. And what's interesting is the diversity in our asset classes, we've got 6 asset classes and three of the four that are up 30% are commodity-based asset classes and those tend to be our higher priced products. So really, really happy with where we're at in the quarter.

Jeremy Campbell

And then just bigger picture again, strong volumes up over a year-over-year basis. Making all-time highs but again in open interest, I feel like it's a recurring theme in your slide deck. But all this in the backdrop, you have some slides in the most recent deck over the backdrop of volatility really kind of declining in a lot of the asset classes that you're in. So can you help us think about the drivers of this strong kind of transactional growth given the backdrop here, whether it's deepening your engagement with kind of current client base, new product development, geographic expansion, et cetera?

Terrence Duffy

Yes, I think what we've been doing as a business is we've been focused on growing the business no matter what the volatility environment. Really so that we can maximize the opportunities as volatility returns. And when you take a look at both open interest, which is a really good sign relative to the overall health of the market, as in along with kind of our growth profile globally, we've been doing a really good job bringing in new customers and those customers are coming to us because we are able to provide them the capital efficiencies that our customers demand now in this regulatory environment.

Secondly, when you also take a look at our - the amount of recurring business we do. So what we do is we tracked the bottom 10 trading days and compared it to where it's been a couple of years ago, and it's really gone from about $8 million just two years ago to over $10 million this year so far. So what's that telling you? That's telling you that people are coming to our markets, even on slow days, our days are the amount of activity is higher. So people are coming to our markets day in and day out to manage their risk.

John Pietrowicz

If I could just add to that Jeremy, I think when you look at the geopolitical risk that are around the world, you see an uptick in our open interest and our trade but you're seeing a downtick in the volatility, which is a strange phenomenon that you don't normally see. I think that could be a continuing path because people just look at what's going on around the world, margins are thin at every single company that's doing business today and around the world and they just can't afford to have a major hiccup.

So I think when you look at the cost efficiencies that CME Group provides for its clients in order to do risk management, it's something that when you look at as a CFO or somebody else who's managing risk for your company, you just can't dismiss the value that we can bring to you at such a low cost. So I think you're going to continue to see that potential divergence where the volatility makes it a little bit lower but the trade and open interest can continue to rise.

Jeremy Campbell

And how should we think about kind of the upside potential should volatility kind of just either flatten out and not decline from here, or frankly even tick up a little bit?

Terrence Duffy

I'd be surprised the volatility declines from here in lieu of what I just said because of geopolitical events. And these are not just people upset with their own governments. We have people doing test missiles over other countries. There's a whole host of different issues, whether it's here in the United States or abroad. So I just don't see that being dismissed as kind of continue to downtick on the wall. It reminds me a little bit of interest rates, you get to real there's not much left to go below that and volatility is kind of in that same camp. So I think that because there's so much going on, whether it's terrorist activities or others that people or the volatility is probably the best in the downside probably over with.

John Pietrowicz

Yes, I mean if you take a look at volatility's ticked up a little bit, and you can see that in September, thus far we're up about 24%. If you look at August, our overall volumes were up about 16%, so a little volatility goes a long way.

Jeremy Campbell

And then just within that framework of work you've done to position the business in this kind of lower vol. environment, can you just talk a little bit about the new product development you guys have been doing over the past several years and maybe what's around the corner coming up?

John Pietrowicz

Really, really pleased with our innovation and our creation of product extensions. The environment's changed substantially from just a few years ago. People are coming to us to help develop a solution for their problems. And what we've been able to do is work very closely with our customers to come up with products that they really find extremely useful. So we've launched things like the Ultra Bond because people wanted extended tenure or the Ultra 10-year because they wanted something to track to the 10-year mark more precisely.

We've launched weekly options so that people could take a point of view on a more recurring basis. And then also we've launched in FX, where we're seeing the beginning impacts of the uncleared margin rules. So we've created a monthly FX futures contract, which is being tested now by a large number of customers.

So the product development pipeline and success rates never been higher than it's been recently and it's because of the relationships that we've got and developed with our customers and quite frankly, with the banks, because we're able provide both our customers, both in the sell side and the buy side, the most efficient platform out there. So it's been pretty successful.

And we're continuing to develop products. We're working with our customers now on the migration of the Russell from the Intercontinental Exchange to our exchange. We're continuing to work with customers like I mentioned on the uncleared margin rules that are impacting the FX business. We're working with customers on a myriad of other issues that they are faced with. So it's really been pretty impressive, what we've able to do.

Jeremy Campbell

Just a quick aside, how is the Russell migration going so far?

John Pietrowicz

It's going very, very well. It's probably better than we expected. If you look at - we've got the contract in July, we're trading about 9,000 contracts a day in July. We did about 20,000 in August and we did over 400,000 contracts just the other day. 19% of the roll is now occurring on CME Group.

So we're getting a large migration off the Intercontinental Exchange onto our exchange. And really it goes back to what I was talking about before. It's getting that efficiency and that efficiency because you can provide offsets versus our other equity products. So - and that's one of the major changes to our business over the last few years as our customer's seeking that efficiency.

Jeremy Campbell

And then just kind of lastly here and extending your base in the business, you guys have made a pretty strong push to kind of focus on non-U.S. investors. Can you just remind us what portion of your volumes are coming from that base and maybe how things like MiFID or things like that may help you guys maybe potentially gain some extra share there?

John Pietrowicz

Sure, yes. This is one of the areas that we're extremely excited about and that's growing our business globally. If you look at the second quarter of 2016, we had about 24% of our volume was coming from outside the United States. We look at it just a year later. It's 25% of our volumes coming from outside the U.S, electronic trading volumes.

So that's a meaningful increase in the proportion of volume coming outside - coming from our non-U.S. investors. It's interesting too. It's really highlighting it in our energy business. If you look at our energy business, it's up over 70% to-date this quarter over last quarter. And it's bringing in all these international customers on the platform. So we've been really successful. And we think that's a really great opportunity going forward in terms of growth.

Terrence Duffy

On the MiFID II, regulatory issues I remember quite well going into the Dodd-Frank after the crisis testifying many times as it relates to Dodd-Frank. I was a big believer that we needed to have some new regulation only because the world wasn't kind of stand for a status quo, so you had to have some kind of regulation.

It was a bit of risk going first for the United States to have regulation before the rest of the world. But when you look in, I would say it's probably the best thing that ever happen to us because we have to get clarity for the marketplace for the rules erode. Otherwise traders will not participate in the marketplace or they will trade it at a lot less. So now that we have clarity in the U.S., and if anything, the rules are going to be a little bit more relaxed not from the legislator, but at the regulatory level, the writers of the rules will interpret them differently than the last administration. So that could help relax them.

But when you look at what's going on in Europe now with the MiFID II proposals, there's a tremendous amount of uncertainty like we had here. They actually had it also in Europe, but now they have the uncertainty of the laws of what it's going to mean for their participants. So the CME does not own any exchange in Europe any longer. As you know we've closed down those facilities, so we'll save those compliance costs on MiFID II. And we feel very confident that this is something that will benefit the United States and our marketplace from a global standpoint of increasing our market share from Europe and other parts of the world.

Jeremy Campbell

And then rates have always been a huge part of kind of your transactional story here. And it's an interesting topic lately, I think with the CME FedWatch tool suggesting less than a 40% odds of a December rate hike, which is a pretty big deviation from one of the sell-side economists in FedZone got thought here. Neither of which have proven really all that correct in the past couple of years. But can you talk about how CME is kind of positioned in that space and some of the changes that are going on there?

Terrence Duffy

I think when you look at our - well, first of all, on the FedWatch, nobody would've believed. They were just one of the biggest fade in history, because people have gotten destroyed trying to trade the Fed fund future anticipating a rate hike. And I think there's a little more to that story than people want to talk about because when you look at the signals that our government gave to us especially the Fed, instead of wanting to see certain economic factors happen before they would let rates move, well a lot of those economic factors happened years ago and the Fed still didn't move. And they come up with other excuses.

That confused the market dramatically, which in return caused a dislocation between the Fed funds futures and what the fundamentals of the Fed was actually going to do. But it's an amazing tool that we have. And the contract in of itself, our interest rate business, we're very blessed to have it. But I got to be honest with you, this Fed fund futures contract, which is doing amazing business, has been so wrong. I mean, the market has just not gone towards that.

And I think that's basically because of the policy of the Fed has not followed through what they originally said. So that goes back to what we were talking about earlier, I think the market likes clarity and the market doesn't like to be lied to you, for a lack of a better term.

Jeremy Campbell

Okay. And then just can you talk a little bit about the potential tailwinds should like the Fed really start unwinding the balance sheet here. And with Fed not really hedging their positions right now, what that might mean for your volumes?

Terrence Duffy

We believe that would be very good for us because of the people that will be taking on those positions that the Fed was taking on historically over the last several years, our people that who have to hedge and they just can't have these exposures on their balance sheet. So they will be people that will be hedging. We think that will add additional trade to the CME and they'll create probably additional volatility in the marketplace in and of itself because the participants who are holding it versus the central bank holding it and now you have individuals or institutions holding that.

Jeremy Campbell

Can you kind of quantify at all, how much that might mean from a volume perspective, just a really back of the envelope kind of estimate?

John Pietrowicz

It's hard to tell because it depends on how the unwind goes, right? So it could be very episodic. But just to give you an idea, when you take a look at our markets, our futures markets as a percentage of the overall cash markets, it's grown from call it around 60% just a couple of years ago to over 87% now. So that gives you an idea to the extent that there's more trading that occurs, we're capturing more than our fair share.

Jeremy Campbell

And then what's going on with LIBOR and Alternative Reference Rate, can you just talk a little bit about how that might impact your business on the transactional side?

John Pietrowicz

One of the things that everybody's been talking about is this Alternative Reference Rate or it's called the SOFR, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate that the U.S. government's going to be putting out. We are probably the ARRC of the Alternative Reference Rate Committee. And so we've been very close in terms of the construction of the product. When you take a look at how much this benchmarked to the LIBOR, call it anywhere from $160 trillion to $300 trillion depending on how what you read, substantial amount of assets are tied to it.

So we think it's going to be a very long process and what we think is going to be happening is that there will be basis trading between this new contract, the SOFR, which we're going to be launching as soon as it gets - soon after it gets published, and our current euro dollars. We think it'll be a long process. But where we think it's most important is that we are the natural home for this contract because we provide all of the capital efficiencies in and amongst the interest rate products.

So to the extent that our customers are seeking the most efficient use of capital which we have proven now that they are, they're going to want to trade it now on our exchange. So we think it's going to be a long process. We're tied in with our customers, we're working with customers. There's a webinar on October 4, if you want to hear about some of the thoughts around how we're going to be managing it. But that's going to be something that we're going to be close to all the way through the process.

Jeremy Campbell

And I think most folks here in the room probably aware of what's going on in the energy, oil space as far as the hedging and all that goes. But for that aren't, can you do a quick rundown on what's been going on between WTI, lights we crude and then the historical kind of rents that trades on nice platform?

John Pietrowicz

Sure, yes, we're really, really pleased with how the - our energy business is performing. We're on track in Q3 for a record in terms of volume, quarterly volume. So really pleased with how it's performing. This is a major structural changes that's occurred in the energy markets. We've got the share revolution, which is creating a tremendous amount of crude oil and natural gas being produced here in the United States.

And then also we've got the listing of the crude oil band which is tie our markets to the global markets. So that coupled with our sales efforts so we've been very focused on bringing in end-user customers, which you can see in our large open interest holders. It's gone from about 950 large open interest holders to 1250 between 2014 and today and we hit a high of 1,288 in May.

So those are the people that are taking very large positions in the marketplace. These are the kind of the end-user customers. So what does that mean? Well, it means that we are capturing the people who have a need to hedge or are coming to our markets because they've got this exposure to the WTI, which is becoming much more relevant on global benchmark. We've also been focused on growing our energy business globally.

So we brought on a lot of international customers that I mentioned before, it's about 70% in Q3. So that's led through us capturing market share, we've gone from about 56% market share in the first half of this year up to 63% market share today. You see that also in our net gas. We've gone from about 75% market share over that same time period to about 80% today. So really pleased with how it's been performing. We've been capturing market share because of the structural changes that I mentioned and also because of the sales efforts we've undertook.

Jeremy Campbell

Within that context, have the disruption in the Gulf Coast from the hurricanes really done anything to that WTI versus the broad contract?

John Pietrowicz

Yes, it's - first of, our thoughts and prayers obviously go out to those who have gotten impacted by those terrible, terrible storms. But as Terry indicated, we're the place where people come to manage risk and obviously, these storms create risks. So we saw an increase of around 40% in crude oil this past month as people are trying to manage through those you know that devastation.

Terrence Duffy

On the price you saw more a dislocation from the pump to what's actually on the ground. So the ground price went down, the pump price went up. Knowing full well that there's plenty of crude oil to come but at the near-term, there's not much at the gas pumps. So you saw the above contract [indiscernible] potentially with excited TI and rent went down in price. So that's not surprising consider the refining capacity went down dramatically in the Gulf coast.

John Pietrowicz

We hit record monthly volumes in our gasoline and our heating oil contracts this past.

Jeremy Campbell

And then just finally, on the energy side, I think, correct me if I'm mistaken here, but I think WTI has historically been more of the realm traders of rent historically has been more in the realm of kind of your corporate hedgers. Have we seen a shift in that recently and is there more upside from there?

John Pietrowicz

Yes, definitely seen a shift there. That's a little bit dated because you take a look like I mentioned the number of end-users that are utilizing our products and the best can be seen in our large open interest holders, which has increased like I said between 950 to 1200. So it's up 30% from those end-users, large open interest holders.

So there's definitely been a concerted effort on our part to bring in the commercials. But also if you're a commercial customer, where's that risk happening and that's happening here with the WTI. So it's not surprising that our market share would increase the way it has because that's where the risk in terms of price and production is.

Jeremy Campbell

And just pivoting a little bit to a different part of the topline. You've that market data initiative that's been a little tough to get off the ground here so far this year. Can you just give us a quick update on kind of where we stand. And kind of what are some of the hurdles you guys you really need to overcome going forward to really gets up and running?

Terrence Duffy

Sure, the market data issue, I was telling some folks earlier, when you come up with a zero base what you're charging for market data, it's very difficult to let your clients know that you're going to charge them something other than zero. And then people will say, well your competitor charges $110 a screen, how come you can't get to that level.

I'm a big believer in focusing on the business on the end-user and bringing more people to our marketplace and that's exactly what we're doing. So I want to make the market data component of CME - just not even a conversation. I think that the revenue associated with market data is so undervalued today for CME because of what we have on historical derived in the data that we provide, the proprietary data that we have. So what I want to do is continue to build the business, have more people participate in our marketplace.

So the people that we're selling market data to would look at that as a zero cost and no matter what the price is for our market data. And that's how you can grow your market data business, not just all of a sudden through our - arbitrary price out there that you think people should pay, because your competitors are charging X for us, so you should charge same price.

I don't subscribe to that. I think that we're undervaluing our own market data business. And yes, there was a bit of a stumble because of the guidance, but it's not a bit of a stumble from - as far as the strategic valuation of this goes. We're also are making a very concentrated effort to make sure people are paying us.

We used to sub out this audit function for the market data. So we weren't quite sure, it was being adequately overseen. We're in-housing that now and we have more and more people work on our market data on the sales side of it. I mean I think the market data story for CME is going to be completely different in a couple of years than it is today. I don't know when ultimately with, but I always say its marathon, not a sprint. And our market data strategy is a strategy comprised of the whole organization. So that's what we're going to continue to see the revenue side of the market data.

Jeremy Campbell

Got it, and then is that unit fleet staffed right now? I imagine its tough right because you've got investors saying, due to your point like ICE is charging over $100 for it. Your clients are probably saying, hey, you said - can you used to get this for free?

John Pietrowicz

Right.

Jeremy Campbell

So at what point can, we really kind of see a turn in these conversations where they get - they realize that they're getting at a relative discount than others and you guys actually might show a little bit more of an inflection in your in your growth profile?

Terrence Duffy

I think as - like as I said earlier, as long as we continue to build the other side of the trade, which is the non-member of the market maker side of the tray, which is the end user client, brings in more and more of those people into the marketplace. We will get more market makers wanting to participate you get new markers into the market new market makers into the marketplace that will pay whatever they need to pay for screens because you're bringing them something to the table you're not just bringing them an increase in price.

You're actually bringing value added and you have to have a value add if you're going to increase your prices on anything. Because like I said, we're coming up a base of zero. We've built a marketplace up from zero electronics to 100% electronic for the most part with the exception of a few options. And that was a strategy that we undertook, but now we got a little aggressive on the market data revenue, let's do it in a way that makes sense for the client down in the long run and the shareholders obviously.

Jeremy Campbell

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Terry. Just - since Dodd-Frank went into effect, it's been a bit of a tailwind for your business. And as you look at the current environment and what could change, is it good, neutral? Could it roll back some of those benefits you saw over the last couple of years? Thanks.

Terrence Duffy

Thank you. I think that the Dodd-Frank, obviously out there Chairman Hensarling's has a bill on the Choice Act to eliminate Dodd-Frank pretty much in its entirety. I don't see that as a reality, I don't think there's a political will to eliminate regulation, whether you like it or not, that had something to do with one of the worst crises in financial history. So whether the regulation addresses of what happened in 2008 or not, it's still the regulation that we today. So I don't see that going away, but what I do see is that the rule writers who have a tremendous amount of authority outside of Congress to interpret what Congress originally voted on, to write rules in the spirit of that law, which is exactly what they did in 2010.

But some would say that it was skewed to the very conservative side. And I do believe that, under this administration you could see some rule writing amendments both at the SEC and the CFTC and potentially other parts that could loosen up some of these rules the way they were interpreted. So hedge exemptions, anticipatory hedge needs, things like that, that are a pretty big factor for us as far as our energy business and our agriculture business.

As far as the Volcker act, I think the Volcker is going to go away. I'm a big believer and I think it was poorly written. When you say that banks can no longer proprietary trade except for one product and they have to only proprietary trade in the cash market, which is the U.S. Treasury market and not in the derivatives. Actually that was a benefit for us, but I'm surprised it happened. Banks should be allowed to proprietary trade in all products, as far as I'm concerned, within reason.

So I do think that the Volkcer act will probably get looked at and changed, everything else will be done. I believe in this administration because they have so many things on their plate right now, they won't have the political will to bring it back to Congress or vote to eliminate under the Choice Act under Chairman Hensarling's proposal. So that's what I see happening and I think any of those scenarios paints well for CME, and there's no downside for us. But I don't think we are going to see a total revamp of Dodd-Frank.

Jeremy Campbell

Any more questions from the audience.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Great. Guys, from a capital's front perspective, your regular quarterly payout plus your yearend variable dividend is a bit kind of unique. So those not familiar with CME, can you just give a quick maybe 30 second backdrop of what your capital return policy and maybe some of the feedback you guys have gotten from investors over the past few years with this methodology versus buybacks M&A et cetera?

Terrence Duffy

I'll take the feedback part out of the policy. But the feedback has been really good. How long has this been in effect?

John Pietrowicz

2012.

Terrence Duffy

Yes. So last four years it has done very well for CME. We've paid back a lot of money to shareholders. People are constantly looking for yield in different places and growth. And it's not too often you can find a stock that's growing. Because if you look at our volumes, you can call that the growth part of the company and if you look at our capital return, it's a well-paying dividend stock.

So this is something that I have not had a shareholder coming to me in the last four or five years saying I think you should change your capital structure. They like the payout that they're getting. And we've increased our quarterly as you know, over the last couple years and that's at $0.66 a quarter now. And I'm looking at close to a 5% yield on an annual basis. And you've got to admit it, the stock was trading on 52-week highs. It's really worked out for the benefit of the shareholders and our business is growing for all the right reasons. So I'll let John…

John Pietrowicz

Yes. I mean just really quickly. We implemented a very unique capital return policy. And it consists basically of two parts, one is our regular quarterly dividend which has been increasing nicely year-over-year, and then we got our annual variable dividend. So at the end of the year, we take a look at how much cash we have on hand versus a targeted cash level that we set. Right now we've got a minimum of about $700 million. And then we'll sweep the difference between those two to our shareholders at year end.

So it's been a very - it's turning to get very positive. I think what's important is we've been very consistent in this application. And I think from our perspective, we'll be looking at the level of $700 million relative to how much you want to keep on hand. We have some items that we've been able to relieve some capital that we've had on our balance sheet related to our facilities in Europe. So that potentially could free up some additional cash.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. How much capital do you guys have invested in the European operations?

John Pietrowicz

We've been - we're holding about $150 million against those efforts that will be contemplated at the end of year. At the end of the year, we'll work with our Board to determine what the level should be and that would adjust the $700 million if we were to adjust it.

Unidentified Analyst

And then finally, how do you think about M&A within the context of your current capital return kind of policy right now? Is it subtracted from your kind of year end sweep or other levers you can pull to try to really kind of pursue M&A should - it really come across your table?

John Pietrowicz

I mean I think what we - our M&A position really hasn't changed. I mean we are always looking for opportunities for growth whether it's an internal investment or not organically, but the beauty of what we said is we sit from a position of strength and also we've got tremendous access to the capital markets. So really it's going to be situation dependent, but similar to when we looked at acquiring the GFI asset, we were able to use - we're able to use equity for that, stock and when we looked at buying the Dow Jones industrial or the Dow Jones Indices business, we're able to use debt. So it's really lot of access to the capital markets and it's something that we'll consider at the time should we pull the trigger on it, but it does create - we do value the annual variable dividend is something that we will look to maintain if possible.

Unidentified Analyst

I mean just on the expense side, you guys are guiding for the back half of year. There was a little bit higher than what you experienced in the front half. Can you just quickly remind us what going into that in moving pieces and what might hit?

John Pietrowicz

We have done I think across the board a great job in terms of managing our expenses over the last several years. We're very focused on managing our expense level and spending every dollars efficiently as we can while continuing to invest in the business. And if you look at our track record, it's really been fantastic. I think our expense discipline is now in grained into everybody at CME Group. So everybody takes spending the shareholders' money very seriously and making sure that every dollar that get spent to the maximum benefit of the company.

Kind of on a go-forward basis, we're looking at excluding license fees low single-digits in terms of expenses growth, like you mentioned, we have about 1% growth target this year x license fees. And then with the European operations shutting down as will there be kind of a pickup on the expense side? How meaningful is that relative to some of your other expenses?

John Pietrowicz

To the extent there was any, we have planned some expenses reduction this year already been baked into our guidance. And so - but it's mainly 2018 experience. So that will be taken into consideration as we contemplate next year's expenses.

Jeremy Campbell

So we're done, are there any questions from the audience? All right. I guess a couple more. I guess with the new FASB hedge accounting rules, how do you expect that will impact your business moving forward.

John Pietrowicz

It's very rarely that accounting rules actually top of mind, but the current hedge accounting rules as you guys may or may not know it's very onerous and prescriptive and the new accounting rules our objectives are to reduce complexity and to allow more risk management strategies to achieve hedge accounting. And basically with that means is that - it's basically allows lot more flexibility for our customers.

Because we have standardized contracts sometimes was very difficult to match exactly that the exposure to our contract this allows more flexibility with allows our contracts to be considered more when they comes to achieving that hedge accounting because you don't want volatility to run through your earnings.

Also offers more items can achieve hedge accounting like commodities. So if you're large multinational you want to hedge copper you've got that opportunity now to qualify for that hedge accounting. This is going to take some time to work through. Whenever you're dealing with corporate treasures and corporate accounting staffs it takes time for that work through but it's defiantly another tailwind for our business in our products.

Jeremy Campbell

Right, well, thank you guys. Thank you very much for being here. Everybody join me and thanking them for coming.

Terrence Duffy

Thank you.

John Pietrowicz

Thank you.

