Travelers: The Advantage Of Buybacks

In what shouldn't surprise the market, Travelers (TRV) announced a suspension of the stock buyback plan due to catastrophe losses from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. My investment thesis has long been bullish on the insurance provider due to the size and flexibility of stock buybacks.

The stock initially took a big hit from the feared losses due to the hurricanes. Is the suspension of the stock buyback plan a reason to dump Travelers not far from the highs around $122?

Hurricane Impacts

The insurance giant announced an impact from Hurricane Harvey in the range of $245 million to $490 million after-tax. During Q2, the company reported core net income of $543 million so the hit from the hurricane that slammed Houston will likely wipe out the majority of the income during Q3.

Those quarterly results were already impacted by catastrophe losses so maybe the best view is the annual expectations. Analysts in general forecast Travelers earning $9.65 per share in 2018. With 275 million shares outstanding, the insurance company is on pace to earn nearly $2.7 billion next year.

From this perspective, even an additional similar hit from Hurricane Irma would only impact the short-term results and have a limited hit on the long-term financials of the insurance company.

Stock Buybacks

Travelers has a market cap of $34 billion so even the amount repurchased already in Q3 has an impact on the stock. The company already purchased 2.6 million shares for $328 million during the quarter before suspending the buyback.

Remember that the insurance giant already has a roughly 2.4% dividend yield so most investors see the stock buyback as a bonus. The Q3 stock buyback amount alone reduces the share count by nearly 1% and Travelers already spent $761 million on share buybacks during the 1H of the year.

The suspension of the buyback highlights the advantages of the concept. Travelers wouldn't pay double the current dividend because the market doesn't allow for dividend cuts. The company though has the ability to ramp up and down buybacks based on financial performance and specifically catastrophe losses that are generally one-time events.

Most investors would argue that the combination makes the company more attractive. The capital return plan has generally been one of the largest in the market. The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield with the stock buyback yield now reaches 7.5%. The yield is down from ones that topped 12% a few years back, but most investors are happy with far smaller yields considering the alternatives in the current market.

TRV data by YCharts

Going back over the last 10 years, Travelers has had plenty of quarters where stock buybacks were limited. The stock impact was not meaningful and typically signaled a buying opportunity as the insurance giant eventually ramped up buybacks in the following quarters and the stock followed.

TRV data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is the impact from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma may only eat up earnings from one quarter. The suspension of the stock buyback shows the advantages of a capital return plan that offers flexibility via stock buybacks to not place the company into a liquidity crunch while not impacting the stock from a devastating dividend cut.

Travelers remains a core holding for these reasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.