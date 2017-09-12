Copper Failed As It Approached Another Critical Resistance Level

While oil and gold are the two most liquidly traded commodities, many analysts across all asset classes tend to watch the price action in copper for clues about the health of the global economy. Copper, or Doctor Copper, as many market participants know, is a highly sensitive base or nonferrous metal that tends to trade higher or lower when the economic change for the better or worse. Copper trades most liquidly on the London Metals Exchange where the most trading activity takes place in three most forwards.

The LME is a market where consumers and producers tend to make and take delivery a lot more than on other futures markets around the world. When it comes to the copper futures contract that trades on the COMEX division of the CME, the monthly delivery mechanism and futures characteristics tends to lend the trading instrument to more speculative market activity in the red metal. While there is an active arbitrage market between the LME and COMEX copper markets, the latter tends to follow the more active and liquid London-based market that is where the price discovery for the world's leading producer and Chile and consumer in China tend to do most of their business.

Copper had been rallying dramatically since late July when it broke out to the upside above critical resistance at the February 2017 highs. The red metal rose to almost $3.18 per pound in early September in a strong rally that took place alongside the prices of many other nonferrous metals and industrial commodities.

A strong rally with other industrial commodities

Copper broke to the upside above technical resistance at the $2.8320 per pound level on nearby COMEX futures in late July and in late August it moved above the $3 per pound level for the first time since November 2014. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX copper futures highlights, the surge to multi-year highs came after the red metal fell to a bottom at the beginning of 2016. Since then, the nonferrous metal has been making higher lows and higher highs. While copper has been rallying, many other base metals have done the same. The prices of aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin are all higher than where they closed at the end of Q2 on June 30. Copper has rallied by around 14.9% since the end of June, but the price of nickel is up almost 28% over the same period. Meanwhile, we have seen price appreciation in almost all industrial metals, minerals, and commodities over recent months. Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that the price of crude oil has moved from lows of $42.05 on June 21 to over $48 per barrel on Sept. 12. Source: Barchart

The price of iron ore, the critical ingredient in steel production, has appreciated from $52.03 on June 13 to over $73.50 per ton on Sept. 12. Source: CQG

November lumber futures, a raw material that plays a key role in construction, has moved from $328.10 in late May to over $376 per 1,000 board feet as of Tuesday, Sept. 12. These are just a few of the industrial commodities that have been posting gains over recent months. Meanwhile, in a sign that demand continues to increase for industrial raw materials, freight rates have been moving to the upside as well. Source: BDIY Quote - Baltic Dry Index

The Baltic Dry Index has exploded from 820 on July 10 to the 1355 level, a rise of over 65% in just two months. The increase in the index that measures the cost of shipping dry bulk commodities around the world is a reflection of demand in the world's leading raw material consuming nation, China.

Two factors have contributed to the rise of raw materials that have vaulted the price of copper back over $3 per pound. The U.S. dollar has been steadily weakening since reaching the highest level since 2002 in early January of this year, and China's appetite for industrial commodities has been ferocious over recent months.

Chinese buying - will it end in October?

Over past decades, the massive growth rate of the Chinese economy combined with the world's highest population has made the Asian nation the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to raw material demand. In early 2016, a selloff in the Chinese domestic equities market caused by slower economic growth which fell from double-digits to under 7% took the prices of many raw materials to multi-year lows. However, last year President Xi unveiled a "new normal" for the Chinese economy whereby the nation would experience lower levels of growth than in previous years, but that growth would be stable. Over recent months, the pickup in raw materials prices has been a sign that the Chinese economy continues to grow at a moderate pace under the policy of a "new normal."

Moreover, two events could be contributing to the recent acceleration of the pace of Chinese demand for raw material staples. First, rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula is likely the reason for an increase in stockpiling of commodities in China. If war were to break out in the region, logistical routes could become difficult for vessels carrying commodities from ports around the world to China. At the same time, the potential for changing trade policies and tariffs under the Trump Administration in the United States could be causing China to stock up on its requirements for the years ahead. The second reason for more buying of commodities by the Chinese could be the upcoming Party Congress that will occur in October.

The Party Congress is an opportunity for President Xi to lay out his economic program for the nation for coming years and consolidate his power base within the country. While Chinese raw material buying is not likely to end after the Party Congress, it could slow. If the leader of the world's second richest and one of the fastest growing economies plans to outline a program of growth and infrastructure building, buying the commodities and stocking up before the announcement makes a great deal of sense from a trading perspective. The Chinese have always been among the smartest and most efficient traders in the world when it comes to sourcing their commodities requirements.

Long-term charts show rising price, open interest, and momentum

Copper broke above $3 per pound this summer and the trend for the red metal has been bullish. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the price trend in copper is still bullish, but it has risen to an overbought condition. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in COMEX copper futures has moved from fewer than 200,000 contracts last year at this time to over 320,000 contracts. Rising price alongside increasing open interest tends to be a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. At the same time, relative strength continues to rise. While the monthly chart is starting to look a bit toppy for the red metal, the uptrend on the quarterly pictorial remains less mature. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, the trend remains bullish after crossing to the upside back in July 2016 six months after the nonferrous metal hit bottom at $1.9355 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract.

LME stocks in copper have been falling since June. As of Monday, Sept. 11, there were a total of 208,425 metric tons of inventory in London Metal Exchange warehouses. The decline in stocks has supported the price of copper. Meanwhile, the rapid ascent of the copper price over recent weeks that took it to a high of $3.1745 per pound on September 5 may have caused the market to overheat on the upside, at least temporarily.

Copper may have just started to back and fill

After reaching its most recent high, the copper market has experienced its first significant pullback since May. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX copper futures highlights, the price has declined from the Sept. 5 peak to lows of $3.0190 on Sept. 12 and was trading at just over the $3.04 level on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Gravity and the laws of physics teach that what goes up must come down and in the world of copper; the current price correction could be healthy for the market. To keep the bullish trend intact, critical support is way down at the $2.8320 level on longer-term charts, the level from which copper broke out to the upside in late July. Copper has a history of consolidating for long periods before making a move above technical resistance or below support. Right now, the odds favor a period of rest and a trading range for the red metal. Copper may have just commenced a period where it will back and fill on the charts, and the price could remain in a trading range for the months ahead.

The prospects for the red metal

The critical area of support for copper stands at the $2.8320 per pound level. On the upside, the next level of technical resistance is at $3.2745, the July 2014 highs. Above there, just under $3.45 should prove an area of technical congestion for the red metal.

When it comes to the price of copper, and all industrial metals, minerals, and commodities, it will be China's appetite and the path of least resistance for the dollar that is likely to determine price direction in the weeks and months ahead. The bear market in copper ended in January 2016 at a price just below the $1.95 per pound level.

Aside from the dollar and Chinese economic growth, keep an eye on the changes in stockpiles on the London Metals Exchange that the exchange publishes each day. The red metal tends to move higher and lower inversely with changes in inventories. At the same time, monitor the price action in other metals that trade on the LME such as aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin as the nonferrous metals tend to move together over time. Copper is often the doctor that diagnoses the state of the global economic environment with particular emphasis on China. Most recently, as copper approached its next level of technical resistance at $3.2745 it ran out of gas and is now in correction mode.

We could be heading for a period of price consolidation below recent highs which will cause the prices of those companies involved in the production of the red metal like FCX, SCCO, BHP, OTCPK:GLNCY, and others to spend some time trading in ranges. I am a scale down buyer of copper above the $2.80 per pound level going into the final quarter of 2017. For those who do not trade in the COMEX futures market or on the LME who are looking for a pure play in copper outside of the world of producers, the [[JJC] ETN product does a good job at replicating the price action in the copper futures market.

