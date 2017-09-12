ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Okay, welcome back, thanks for joining us and getting away from the Alco [ph] Presentation. So it's Robert Sanders here, the European Tech & Hardware analyst. I am delighted to welcome ASML Skip Miller, Director of Investor Relations to discuss the company's outlook. We'll take some questions at the end, but we'll just sort of do a format of a quantified side chat.

So Skip kickoff, maybe we can just talk about the end demand environment for your company by end market DRAM, NAND, foundry CPU and then maybe an initial view into 2018, I know it's early, but that would be great.

Skip Miller

All right, thanks Rob. Apologize by voice is trying to depart here, but I hope you'll stick with us here for 30 minutes. Yeah, and so on the end markets, first may be in the logic, when I talk logic, I mean with the MPU at foundry, we continue to see quite strong demand there driven by 10 nanometer and then start into 7 nanometer, which means be obviously a growth that we've communicated early has some also starting EUV systems this year. And we indicated the growth roughly 15% year-on-year growth in the logic segment.

On the memory front, as we enter the year we kind of continue to get bit stronger demand from this market segment primarily of DRAM environment, that's obviously driven by the move to the 1x nanometer technology and then you have a very end market strong end market all the server activity. So we see that this year growing around 50% year-on-year, so again quite a strong growth in both those segments.

The other being the - we call service in options or you could also think of as installed base management, so servers traditional service of the systems that are in the field options component are upgrading systems and their performance, but you're dealing with the installed base we call an installed base management. That segment continues to grow quite well, quite strong as customers continue to upgrade performance and obviously on the server side as the install base grows.

And we said basically gave some guidance of roughly 20% growth in that segment, so when you roll this together for the year, we see the year growing roughly 25% over 2016. And if you start to look into 2018 that the memory in the logic environment, obviously memory will continue to be strong based on the end market driver and they continue to push the 1x and below. That we see that will continue to have good demand going into 2018 logical transition from the 10 nanometer to the 7 nanometer node and so those two node are being the primary drivers that those two technology market segments. We've basically said, we see it - see2018 a reasonable demand going into the end of the year. We haven't painted the whole year obviously it's too early to do so, but starting in the year it still looks quite positive.

Robert Sanders

Great. And just on the deep - to going deeper on the installed base management business it's been quite lumpy of late quite harm to forecast, can you just talk about the impact of capacity tightness on the upgrade portion of that business, it seems like that may be an issue going forward given that that fed managers may be reluctant to bring down till upgrade them during such a period of very strong demand.

Skip Miller

Yeah, so Rob, when we look at the as I mentioned the installed base management component, this year we basically have provide some guidance at 20% growth. And if you look at the year so far, we've already seen a significant roughly $700 million-ish a quarter and we - if you look at the second half of the year, if you do the math, it says it's somewhere around close to $600 million, so it's show some reduction half on half, so you ask the question.

There's two things, one on the server side obviously that will continue to be growing as the install base grows up on the options, they have to take systems down to do those upgrades in the current business environment or you have a very strong end demand and you basically printing money, they don't want to take systems down to do the upgrades.

But obviously as we get out into this year and into next, we still expect to continue to be that growth continuing obviously on the upgrade business with quite significant upgrades that we have forecasted out going forward.

Therefore we'll continue to see that the server side options business grow going forward, but it will always have somewhat variable component that depends on where they are in terms of demand environment, when they'll take the systems down do the upgrades and that's why you see some of this variation in some years you'll see it higher in the front of the first of the back or could be the other way around a lot of that depends on when they are able to take these systems down.

Robert Sanders

Great. So switching to the side of the business and maybe we can just talk about some of the outstanding areas that still need to be sort of work through obviously we - you guys have come through a lot of the challenges whether it's on the source on throughput et cetera, but I think availability is still an area or some concern for the customers, I'm just wondering you know given when the availability around 80% around give or take what the pass to get that to 90% and how can customers you know move forward, how can they managed set of tools that is doing 80% if there - are they mitigating things they can do to handle a machine that is obviously at a sub optimal availability level?

Skip Miller

Yeah, so maybe first on the EUV system itself, and in terms of performance, one over the past course in years, we've demonstrated the imaging and overlay capability has been there for quite some time, and the focus over the past few years has been around the productivity side of it, so how many wafers per hour the system can produce. The actual specification of the EUV system is 125 wafers an hour, and we have demonstrated that performance capability actually in our system envelop token and that will be rolled out this year in 2017, so that's a significant factor in the sense that now it says that we are - the system is meeting all the performance specs that it was sold to and therefore we can focus all of our energy and efforts on the availability side, which is how many hours in a day it can run.

As Rob mentioned we've shown north of 80% availability and we want to be somewhere north of 90% of availability in the time it's and volume production with our customers, which is in the call 2018, 2019 timeframe, so we still have some runway in which to get there to focus obviously that we've been working on and we've been communicating is around the what we call the droplet generator and the ten mitigation, which is in the actual source and how we manage that will translate to the - obviously increased availability.

It's not so, it's not only important to drive the average number from 80% to 90% and 90% plus, but it's also focusing on the variability.

In other words we cannot have a system run 95% at day one, two and three and then go down for two days of 0%. So we have both those factors, which is nothing new from any time we introduce new technology you go through this morning curve, and something that we have proven overtime that we can do I'm confident we can execute on this same industrialization roadmap on EUV.

We do have a clear list of operators so we work through with our customers again around this to mitigation and drop the generator that allows us to get through again this interim period here as we work through and get towards the 90% going forward. So yeah it'll be a bit bumpy if you will between now and over the course next year and a half as we work to the availability, but again we'll show the up in the right trend and show reduction over time based on our current plan.

Robert Sanders

Great, and then just moving to the infrastructure side, there's still some potential banana scans you could call them which are somewhat out of ASML's control some of them are whether it's on the resist still some that still seems to be a bit on certainty whether to go with metal or chemical resist the mask side whether it's actinic mask inspection is potentially something that people want or a lack of aims that seems to be some issues around mask, still and if the pellicle, which is you guys are helping to develop.

So how would you rank those kind of infrastructure questions it's kind of you know potential banana scans ahead of us, obviously I don't think that are going to stop EUV from getting to mask production, but maybe they could inhibit the amount of EUV adoption?

Skip Miller

Yeah, so that the primary items as Rob highlighted in terms of the system or infrastructure around that resists, around the mask and both to defect performance being how clean and then the ability to inspect, and then lastly the pellicle which is the item that protects from any particles landing on the actual radical surface.

And if I go through each of those being starting with the pellicle that's in our control and in something that was to say a year - back in early 2016 we had hundreds of defects on the pellicle that were being produced at that time. And as we exit the 2016 we're producing defect free pellicles and so now it's all about industrialization again ramping that to supply the volume to our customers that required. And again there is hard engineering here, it's a lot of industrialization do so, but nothing that we see is show stoppers in terms of being able to provide the volume and the quality that our customers need.

The other items bit out of our control that being the mask inspections you have to take a lot of this information from our - what our customers communicate. On the mask inspection or the defects of the mask you see that they're now producing you know the type of mass defects they need to produce quality images without field issues and on the inspection of the masks, we have developed a removal pellicle to allow our customers to use an e-beam inspection of the radical, and they can also use the e-beam to inspect the way for itself to verify nothing has planned.

So we have a solution to manage their risk there, again you can argue long term whether they'll be a need for actinic or not I think with TBD, but at least for the 7 nanometer node I think it's fair to say that we'll be using an e-beam inspection scheme.

Finally on the resistors continued presentation that these different technical events, where it shows improvements and the - what they call quality image quality they call line and draft as well as the dose that mean how much light you need to provide to produce these images, which can impact the productivity or throughput, and that continue to be progress in that arena that we hear from our customers is heading in the trends that are not blocking the adoption of EUV, in fact in the conference SPI in February one of our customers presented on that and showed a significant change on their stoplight chart to give some indication of that readiness.

So again I think quite positive does it say if there's no issue to solve those issues that you need to continue to address, but nothing that has led to believe there is - that translating to some reduction in layer count or slowing of the adoption of EUV.

Robert Sanders

Great. And so looking forward now in terms of industrializing the EUV manufacturing, I think you've talked about 20 tools in 2018 and 30 to 35 tools in 2019, can you just talk through some of the supply chain challenges, I think there was few more bullish estimates out there in 2019 hoping for 40, 45, but you cited some of these supply chain challenges if we could just get more flesh on the bones a bit in terms of what's - what are the key variables here.

Skip Miller

Yeah, so I maybe simplify the long lead time item as the optics, that's always been the case once you talk the UPV or emersion or EUV the lead times have stretched with the EUV system, so you have to do longer term planning with our customers, we have very deep in routine discussions with our customers to align on their demands going forward to ensure we have the systems, when they need to systems in the quantity they need with introduction of EUV and some of these extended long lead times in this optics arena, it's more important that we have a longer vision on that to ensure that the systems are available.

And looking out like Rob says, currently the 2018, our look is 20 to 24 currently we're saying 20 new systems and four upgrades and in 2019 we're saying the demand supply converging around 30 to 35 systems. As we go to 2020 the question becomes is it going to be 40 plus or is that number going to land and those are discussions that need to happen over the coming quarters with our customers to ensure that we secure the supply chain to meet their demand in the 2020 timeframe.

Robert Sanders

Great. So coming to the main area of kind of debate, I guess now when you start given that EUVs has made it through this kind of development timeframe is around layer adoption, and I think you've said in the past logic six to 10 layers on you slide deck and your quarterly results, you could even talk about the 14 and then DRAM one to two. Maybe you can just talk about within the six to 10 you know how it breaks down between these metal and other just given that I guess where I'm kind of sitting as a hold rating on the stock is kind of that it would be more for the vias, but I've been to sort of get a bit more flesh on what how you get your six to 10 number?

Skip Miller

Yeah, okay so our 2020 model, we basically created a high low scenario for EUV adoption, assuming a moderate market environment. And in there we provided in our Investor Day material, we provided a range of layers and so highlight the logic side, we set a range of six to 10 and the DRAM we set one to two. So again I think it's based on the progress in EUV and the demonstrated order flow of EUV we're still quite optimistic that on that EUV range same how you move to the higher side of that range.

And then the question becomes what - where are those layers and there was some confusion say prior quarters about that it's only for vias or cuts, and so on last quarter's presentation material we provided in an overview, where it showed opportunity layers and then in there we highlighted a number of layers that could be EUV targets likely add up to the 10 layers, and we showed that the majority of those layers are in the backend, meaning it's in the backend of the process flow, which consists of both contact and vias as well as metal layers. So yes you can produce a metal layer via using a cut technology or a single to the pattern technology, but the point is by saying only it was a bit misleading, so we want to highlight that the majority of these EUV layers are in the backend and they are yes either vias or they are metal, which metal could be done with either cuts or a 2D pattern and so I showed that the ten layers again as intended as a representative layer flow not anything overly too specific for obviously confidential reasons.

Robert Sanders

Okay, any questions from the audience at this stage, I'll continue. So yeah just to wrap up on that it sounds like - I guess the metals area, if I'm at the low end with my vias and contacts assumption it sounds like the metals that's perhaps where we're sort of base. So moving to the metrology business, which is mainly driven by the company HMI that you bought in June last year, you've talked about a €1 billion revenue target for that business in 2020 does look like it's going to be spread over a number of businesses, so it's going to be difficult for us to track.

But can you talk about the key milestones and what's going to get you from that from I guess a roughly 200 to 300 level today up to that one €1 billion number, which is not that far away, yeah, I am - what are the milestones and what gives you the confidence to get up to such a high number?

Skip Miller

So Roger referencing is - when we announce the acquisition of HMI last year, leading edge e-beam technology into our holistic litho solution suite allows it to not only take that metrology data, but we have computational knowledge models that take that valuable metrology data and feed it back into our scanners to do control, so it's a process control loop who are ultimately after not just selling metrology to us.

And via that acquisition, basically said that we will take our holistic litho revenue up an additional billion so that took our targeted 2020 revenue from €10 billion to €11 billion. Now if you drill down into the holistic litho revenue it comes through both hardware, the sale of YieldStar metrology systems as well as e-beam and it comes through the former software, which can be either on the system as a press control loop or can be sold an upgrade in our service and options business, so that's the point we're always making that it's lands in multiple buckets.

But if you look at the e-beam side of it, the discussion we're having why the acquisition and what we're going to do with it, today we're using it and we'll start with a - what we call pattern fidelity metrology, it's also being sold under voltage contrast today, especially like in the 3D NAND applications, so we can't see all the way down into a contact this is where usual to contrast to verify so that's currently a business that's majority of the company today.

But if you're going forward we're utilizing, we call pattern fidelity metrology, which takes the knowledge that we have the actual pattern, we call it computational lithography and we tell the system where to go inspect, so the challenge with e-beam is the speed. So if you can call it provide smart or guided metrology, you can tell that system where to go inspect and utilize the precious time if you will of the e-beam to go find the actual pattern issues and then take that information via our computational models, and actually control the many knobs we have on the scanner to produce and improve the yield of that particular layer of pattern that we are printing. So that's step one.

Step two is, further improving the throughput of the e-beam system, and to do that we need to do we call multi-beam, so you need to bring more beams to drive up the productivity of the e-beam to allow to expand and what you can sample. ASML obviously has some unique if you will stage technology and expertise in that area, so that in conjunction with HMI's e-beam technology knowledge and our computational knowledge we think provides a unique ability to provide multi-beam system in the 2019 timeframe. And those are the key drivers that being pattern for the early metrology and then follow on to that being the multi-beam which expand the application space.

Robert Sanders

And I guess the idea behind this is to reach into different parts of the flow here, you're trying to get into post hedge data and to try and get that data to inform the lithography machine whereas before you hadn't really reached into that post hedge world, is that so?

Skip Miller

So today, I mean our initial like with deal star we start off and lithos and what we control it in litho e-beam the same story. What can you control in the litho loop, but if there are things outside of litho that you can utilize information from my post hedge, and or work with you know some of our peers in terms of providing a complete solution to our customers to provide a weather be in the form of yield, that will actually you can utilize the hedge information or the measurement post hedge to do something in the scanner to improve the actual patterning performance, and obviously that has valued our customers something we work, so obviously expanding me on litho as an area that provides an opportunity there yes.

Robert Sanders

Great. Any questions just second. Okay go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Obviously related to - with HMI, but there's been a few other acquisitions in the recent years and obviously [indiscernible] et cetera. Is there anything else that you need to buy maybe become some of the issues more vertical integration that kind of thing and more broadly if not is there any of the kind of additive M&A lights to a bit like HMI?

Skip Miller

Yeah, so we don't have anything, I mean the most recent acquisitions completed with SIMA like you said again 2012, 2013 timeframe and then the most recent would be on the HMI last year, so completed the recently cost size that wasn't so much from an EUV near term, but from an EUV second generation, which we call high and they which starts in a post 2020 timeframe.

So we don't have anything from a M&A perspective that's required to meet our 2020 model going forward in terms of M&A, obviously we have a strategy group to continue to look for opportunities out there that make sense, where you take a one plus one is greater than two, but we don't have anything identified as required to achieve we've set up our 2020 targets.

Robert Sanders

So switching to China, which is a topic that frustrates me a little, because I think it's over exaggerated by lots of semi-cap analysts, but I think it's refreshing that ASML haven't really over hyped this story given there's a lot of challenges whether is IP or infrastructure or talent, but I think there's been some confusion around what the level of development is, so maybe you can just clarify what you've seen so far from the domestic players, and how many customers roughly you know what kind of quantum that we're talking about and what their level of development around EUV as well, how would be interesting?

Skip Miller

Yeah, so we try to provide some balance in our view of China. Obviously from a revenue growth perspective there's a great opportunity there, and we are you know we have around 600 employees, I think 400 systems installed across the 11 different cities in China. So we are obviously have been there for quite some time and have been there for 25 years or so. And so when the opportunity presents itself or something in China, we will be there and obviously play a role in that and therefore it's a great future growth for us and you get we actually throughout some tama of around three billion from domestic China customers between now and 2020 for their initial phase, again there was roughly it's a combination of both memory and logic customers.

So there is growth there what it will look like obviously in the end, it could be obviously substantially more than that. So it's good for not only us, but all the semi-cap suppliers. Now put some balance into what that looks like and I draw a hockey stick, I want this looks like is to it Rob is highlighting is that we've communicated in past quarters that there is challenges obviously for new entrants in space and it takes a number of things to occur to be successful, one being money that doesn't seem to be a major challenge right now in China, two being IP, meaning, how you actually go secure the device technology to produce specifically in this case memory.

And third is expertise, meaning, how you bring the people and the knowledge in to ramp and deliver yield improvements and factory that's required. And so it's on these latter two that we think if you apply reality to it will take some time. Yes, each of the domestic customers that have identified publicly plans, they have secured IP, how effective that IP and how yield and how that will help plan the market will have to wait and see. And then the second part they're also doing a lot to acquire the talent into these different locations within China, but it will take time to integrate all this together, so that's why we highlighted that we can expect pilot starting in 2018 with the number of systems, we have communicated some orders, we took orders last quarter from one of these Chinese customers, but we do expect to ramp will be not it will take some time to develop, but it will have a great opportunity long term, and something that maybe now fully realize in our 2020 numbers.

Robert Sanders

And two just follow up that I mean no EUV ordered yet from the domestic China guys right?

Skip Miller

We currently have not communicated anything with respect to China in EUV obviously there's an opportunities there and discussions going on.

Robert Sanders

And the $3 billion opportunity in 2020 is that pure lithography or how do you - how do you kind of look that?

Skip Miller

Litho, and what we're saying is not the full build out of that fab, is basically a subset of subset of the path was saying if you want to call it phase one or whatever we didn't really define it specifically, but the total publicly communicated fab it's taking a percentage of that so the full build out obviously could be double that or more I don't know what the final number will be.

Robert Sanders

Great. Any other questions? Well I'll switch to just talking a bit about High NA. So when you look at High NA obviously this current scanner is going to work, but it's going to quickly be relatively obsolete, if we move into 2020 in the sense that it's not going to scale down to the really, really final minute dimensions that you need for 3 nanometer et cetera, so you've started the work on the High NA scanner, but you know the funding of that development program might be a little bit different from the previous customer co investment program, so how do you see the time line on High NA EUV, do you expect customers to off a prepayments in order to accelerate that or how you thinking about High NA today?

Skip Miller

So High NA which as I mentioned little bit ago, we made an investment and size, so that take it secure High NA system over the next five years, I think somewhere early 2020s will be our initial shipment of High NA systems. And as we were on that we had a good equity stake position so I think some return on that investment 24.9% of size. That High NA we call it Gen 2 system provides resolution capability down a 10 nanometer and below.

From a no timing perspective it would be target something for like the 3 nanometer node in that timeframe. And the value of the High NA provides, is that as you go from seven to five to three, if you do not have the High NA you'll start end up into a multi-patter scenario with our current EUV systems, so it provides the cost effective solution for customers to address the smaller features of 3 nanometer node and therefore a eliminate the need for multi pattern EUV going forward.

Our current 0.33 NA systems that we're shipping today will still continue to be on a number of layers going forward, is just as you move to the nodes for the route in the 2022 timeframe, you'll just see a mix of High NA 0.5 and 0.33 NA EUV systems on that growing layer base.

Robert Sanders

Got it and it's a bit too early to do you think to talk about a customer co-investment program again or you would prefer not to do that repeat that sort of setup if you did.

Skip Miller

Sorry, I didn't finish that. Yeah on the current timeline, we just mentioned early 2022 two timeframe. We do not need to co investment to see that timeline. Obviously there's requested pull end that then we need to have some discussion with our customers on how that's funding.

Robert Sanders

Okay, well that's it for in terms of question from my side, any last questions from the audience? Now it's your chance. Okay, well I think we'll protect to skips the voice and wrap it up there. Thank you very much.

Skip Miller

Thank you.

