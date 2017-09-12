CYS Investments: Take The 7.82% Yield From This Preferred Share

CYS-A is selling at a premium, but the embedded dividend more than makes up for it.

CYS-B has some call protection on the table, but it doesn’t make up for the lower yield.

CYS Investments (CYS) has a couple choices for investors. CYS-A is currently a fairly strong investment. CYS-B is decent for investors as a hold option. However, CYS-B is $0.12 away from my sell range. CYS-A and CYS-B are solid preferred share options. They are backed by a portfolio of agency RMBS and CYS should declare a nice book value gain for the quarter based on how things are going so far.

Here are the current prices:

The range from buy to sell is better for CYS-B because of the added call protection. However, even though CYS-B is cheaper, it has a materially lower stripped yield. CYS-A is only $0.24 away from being in the buy range. It'd also have to have a price jump of $0.51 for me to consider it a sell. For any investors with CYS-A in their portfolio, it's a good hold option.

As it stands, CYS-B is only $.11 cheaper than CYS-A. Investors can argue that there is call risk because the shares trade above call value, but the embedded dividend is materially more than the premium to call value.

Meanwhile, CYS-A offers a 7.82% yield compared to CYS-B at a 7.60% yield. Without a doubt, CYS-A is the better choice. Since the stripped price is under $25, even if the investor bought in and heard a call announcement the next day, their yield to call would be higher than the stripped yield.

The market capitalization over preferred share ratio is only 4.84. Normally, this would be a slight concern. However, CYS invests their entire portfolio into agency securities. This puts them at far less risk compared to other portfolios in the sector such as New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT). From the second quarter CYS supplemental:

Call protection

Another important note is the worst-cash-to-call in combination with the next call dates. CYS-A basically has no call protection. Investors in CYS-A only have the 30-day notice companies will usually give before a call. The worst-cash-to-call for CYS-A is $0.27 while selling at a premium of $0.18. This is attributed to the embedded dividend.

CYS-B has a worst-cash-to-call of $1.40. CYS-B has significantly more call protection than CYS-A ending on 4/30/2018. However, this is still only 7 months of call protection. There are some preferred shares, Annaly Capital's (NLY) NLY-F, for example, which have half a decade of call protection. CYS-B still carries a nice dividend for any investor who currently owns shares. However, if I owned shares of CYS-B I would want to exchange them for CYS-A immediately based on these prices . For the investor looking to add a new position, CYS-B is very mediocre compared to CYS-A.

Conclusion

As of now, CYS-A is the clear winner over CYS-B. CYS-B has an advantage with more call protection, but carried a lower stripped yield. CYS-A carried a 7.82% stripped yield and a positive worst-cash-to-call. For investors seeking a yield around 8%, this is a good option. CYS also has an underlying portfolio which carries less risk comparable to other mortgage REITs. The biggest risk to CYS-A is call protection being up. However, even if CYS calls CYS-A as soon as possible, investors will still come out with a net gain.

Stripped yield

Here's additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Disclaimer: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

