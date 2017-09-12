KeyCorp's (KEY) Management Presents at Barclays Global Financial Service Conference (Transcript)

KeyCorp (Private:JET)

Barclays Global Financial Service Conference Call

September 12, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Beth Mooney - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Donald Kimble - Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jason Goldberg - Barclays PLC

Jason Goldberg

Staying on schedule. Very pleased to have KeyCorp up next. KeyCorp has been a long participant of this conference. And from the company, very pleased to have Beth Mooney, Chairman and CEO. We have Don Kimble, Chief Financial Officer and also Vern Patterson, who, like me, has been doing this since the mid-1990s. So he's kind of the longest-serving IR person among the top 20 banks. Interesting, at three, Wells Fargo, State Street and Goldman, all of them have new IR Head today. Vern and I are still going strong. Turn it over to Beth..

Beth Mooney

All right, thanks Jason. and Don Kimble is here with me our Chief Financial Officer will be available for the Q&A portion and the longest serving IR guy in the top 20 banks for Vern Patterson is on the front row. With that, I'm going to turn to Slide 2 which is our forward-looking disclosure and non-GAAP financial measures it covers our presentation as well as the Q&A portion that will follow over our remarks.

So go ahead and get started on Slide 3. And I would tell you that what I first like to impart that Key has gone through a significant transformation it's been led by new leadership and it is a much different company today. We have a clearly defined strategy, we have focus and accountability around execution and we are investing for growth and meeting our commitments.

As part of our efforts we have sharpened our business strategies to create a distinctive, balanced and relationship based business model by identify those areas where we can be the most impactful from a client business and industry perspective. And just over a year-ago we completed the largest acquisition in our Company's history which significantly strengthened our franchise and accelerated our progress in reaching our financial goals.

We have supported our growth by continuing to invest in people, product and capabilities all of which has helped us successfully manage through the different operating environment. And the result has been a step change in our financial performance with our fourth consecutive year a positive operating leverage and a return on tangible common equity of 13% in the second quarter of this year. We are truly a different company serving 3 million clients and growing.

I am now on Slide 4. Our geographic footprint has also been enhanced with a strong position both in our eastern and western markets. As you can see on the map we have top five share in the 24 MSAs across our franchise. In upstate New York with our First Niagara acquisition we now have leading market share along with a larger base of core retail deposits and we also added attractive new markets in Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

And our products and capabilities are also distinctive in the markets we serve. Many people talk about their broad offering, but what we have is in fact differentiated. I'll spend more time on that in the next few slides showing you what that looks like for both our consumer as well as our commercial clients.

I am now turning to Slide 5. For our targeted middle market clients no other bank can provide what we offer. We combine a broad suite of lending deposits and treasury management products with the highly mature and diverse capital markets capabilities it includes mortgage banking and net equity issuance, M&A advisory and syndication. And our capabilities are well established with deep expertise in targeted industry verticals. And we have been active building the depth and the breadth of our platform for over a decade and it is a true differentiator for Key.

Our recent investments have also enhanced what we provide our clients, including the addition of technology expertise with the acquisition of Pacific Crest, commercial payment solutions and our recent announcement of our acquisition of Cane Brothers which strengthened our existing healthcare platform.

As a testament to all of this you can see the strong growth trajectory of our C&I loans, which are up at a 15% compound annual growth rate coupled with strong growth in our investment banking and debt placement fees at the same time which have grown at a 19% compound annual growth basis to reach a record $575 million on a trailing 12 basis this past quarter.

Our broad product offering enables us to offer our clients both on and off balance sheet options in this diversity is a valuable differentiator through different operating and market environment.

Moving to Slide 6. You can – may see no greater example of the transformation than in our retail franchise. We have found better, more efficient ways to serve our clients, aligned with the changing preferences, and the many ways that our industry has continued to evolve. We continue to right size our physical presence, with our branch countdown 17% over the past five years excluding the impact of First Niagara. And at the same time, we have made significant investments in our digital offering, including a new digital platform and mobile banking capabilities.

We continue to invest in talent and tools to provide clients with ease, value, and expertise. Accordingly, the mix of our talent has shifted from more sales to more sales and advice roles. We have also developed tools to strengthen the value we provide. This includes our proprietary financial wellness and planning tools which helps our clients understand their financial health and ways we can help them get where they want to be. As a result, not only have we seen strong growth in deposits for branch, but the quality of our new business is also improving. Engagement of our new checking accounts continues to rise, up 10% this year as we focus on deeper more engaged relationships.

Turning to Slide 7. Part of our transformation has also been a shift to more balanced and diversity in our revenue. Non-interest income has grown over the past five years and makes up a higher percentage of our revenue compared to our peers. And over time, while the total has grown, we have also been able to shift our mix towards more stable fee categories. What you now find at Key is a fairly even split of revenue from commercial and consumer clients and businesses that are all contributing positively and in a balanced way to our pre-provision net revenue.

Moving to Slide 8. I mentioned the step change that we have seen in our performance. The work we have done to improve and strengthen Keys core franchise along with the acquisition of First Niagara has significantly changed our efficiency and our return profile. Both cash efficiency and our return on tangible common equity surpassed Peer Median this year and have moved up to the top quartile of the peer group.

And I'm now on Slide nine. Going forward, there is a strong investment thesis for Key, while our performance has been strong, we do not believe that our valuation fully reflects the growth prospects and earning prospects of our Company. I believe that there are three unique characteristics to our story at this point. First, our balanced distinctive business model and value proposition for our clients. Second, our improved financial metrics and ability to continue to deliver positive operating leverage, improve our efficiency, and increase our returns. And third is our strong risk profile and disciplined approach to capital management. I've discussed our business model and value proposition, so the next several slides will focus on our growth drivers and levers for continued improved performance.

So moving now to Slide 10. Our disciplined and rigorous expense management and prioritization has created the capacity to invest in targeted areas to enable and accelerate future growth all while delivering positive operating leverage. Commercial payments is one area where we continue to invest. Last quarter, we announced the acquisition of the remaining ownership of our merchant services joint venture, which will provide not only a better client experience, but improved economics to Key.

We are also adding to our core treasury capabilities by leveraging strategic partnerships like those with AvidXchange and BillTrust for accounts payable and receivables automation for our middle market clients. As a result of our investments, we have seen significant growth in our treasury management and payments clients. They're up 16% from one-year ago and we continue to have significant opportunity ahead.

On the consumer side, we have invested in our financial wellness offerings. It is a core component of our retail strategy and financial wellness is a differentiator for us. Our recent acquisition of HelloWallet helped to round out our offering by bringing our proprietary financial wellness and planning tool in-house and why is all that important, it really strengthens our ability to acquire and deepen relationships with clients by providing them with valuable insights and meaningful dialog from which we can create actionable plans and help them achieve their financial goals.

We also have the ability to leverage the data and lead and analytics that we received as part of that planning tool for a full client view, which also gives us significant opportunity. Not only has client enrollment continued to grow, but we find that clients that are enrolled in our financial wellness platform bring nearly 50% more revenue to Key on an annual basis.

All of the investments we have made over the past several years have been supported by our continuous technology enhancements as well. We have maintained an ongoing level of investment by upgrading and replacing platforms, systems, client portals and capabilities across our franchise, all better enabling our teams to more effectively serve our clients.

Turning now to Slide 11, importantly, we continue to have levers to improve our efficiency and returns with opportunities in both revenue and the expense side, aside from executing on our relationship strategy and growing our business organically. The investments we have made in our people, products and capabilities will continue to mature and accelerate our revenue momentum.

And there is additional revenue opportunity from First Niagara, which we are in the early days of realizing and we have additional capacity to reduce costs in legacy Key franchise. Opportunities exist to simplify our end end-to-end processes, optimize our channels, reduce occupancy expense, and gain operational efficiencies from technology.

Slide 12 provides more detail on the opportunity that still exists from First Niagara on both the revenue and the expense side. Last quarter, we achieved our initial goal of $400 million in annualized cost savings. From here, we are working on an incremental $50 million, which will come as we convert remaining systems, reduce corporate and back-office space and realized savings from third-party contracts. In total, we will reach $450 million in cost savings by early 2018, which represented 46% of First Niagara’s expense base at acquisition.

On the revenue side, we may remain confident in reaching $300 million in revenue synergies over the next two to three years and as you will recall, the revenue synergies were not included in the deal economics when we announced the acquisition. The revenue opportunities fall in primarily four different areas. First would be in residential mortgage.

We at Key were in the process of building residential mortgage and First Niagara represented an accelerant to our ability to return to that business with full underwriting through servicing capability and we recently put in a new originations platform and are now ramping up our loan officer hiring efforts. We expect our originations to grow materially as we execute on delivering this important product to our customers across the franchise.

Second area of opportunity as in commercial payment, early on we identified that Key had a broader offering and was more effective at penetrating commercial clients in commercial payments and treasury management. We are excited about our early wins and can expect to continue to capture a larger share of our claimant payment activity and the associated deposits.

Third, an opportunity exists in our private bank. As we leverage Key’s more robust private bank platform, expanding into First Niagara’s under penetrated client base will help deep in those relationships and importantly also help us generate additional fee income and balance sheet opportunities.

And finally, we continue to have opportunity in our commercial bank and capital markets. We have seen success from early efforts to better penetrate their commercial clients and also in finding more effective capital market solutions for them. Through the second quarter, we have placed over $200 million of First Niagara’s commercial mortgages into the capital markets.

I'm now moving to Slide 13. Earlier in the presentation, I talked about the transformation of Key and this is certainly true and our approach to risk management. Our improved risk profile is supported by a number of changes to the Company. First, our relationship based strategy results in a deep relationship with our core customers. We have a strong focus on our balance sheet mix and our loan concentration.

We've improved our underwriting standards and we stick to targeted asset classes that are risk profile. Our discipline and rigor should position us well as we move through credit cycles and different economic environments and we expect to outperform during the next downturn. Over the past five years our asset quality measures have compared favorably with our peers including the two shown on this slide net charge-offs and non-performing assets.

Now turning to Slide 14. Additionally, capital management remains a critical part of our story. Our priorities of supporting organic growth, dividends and share repurchases have not changed and guide our disciplined approach to the way we think about and manage our capital.

From our discussions with our shareholders we know that dividends are important and since 2011 our common shared divided has grown at a compound annual rate of 25%. And as part of our 2017 capital plan, we included two dividend increases over the next year subject to Board approval.

Historically, we've increased our dividend in the second quarter of each year, but this CCAR plan cycle we wanted to take advantage of an opportunity to accelerate the payout to our shareholders. So with these increases once again subject to Board approval that are targeted for the fourth quarter and the second quarter of next year our quarterly dividend would grow by an additional 26% from its current level to $0.12 per share.

In addition to dividends we have repurchased approximately $2 billion in common shares over the past five years. In our capital plans we have an authorization in this cycle for up to another $800 million in common share repurchases and we continue to believe that our stock valuation creates an attractive opportunity for repurchase.

Turning now to Slide 15. Why Key, I will conclude my remarks where I started. The Key is a significantly different company today was a distinctive business model that is well positioned for growth and one that has made a step change in its operating performance. We continue to have a number of levers to support our growth through various economic and business environments, including the realization of the remaining expense savings and revenue synergies from our recent acquisition.

You can see on the right side of the slide we have made significant progress on our long-term targets including four years of positive operating leverage, the cash efficiency ratio of 59% and reaching our return on average tangible common equity of 13%. These measures now place us at or near our targets that we set at the beginning of this year and we believe there is still opportunities to improve our performance and we will be revisiting our long-term targets early next year as we lay out our expectations for 2018.

I will conclude my remarks with a comment that I've been very pleased with the momentum in our core businesses, the execution of the First Niagara acquisition and a significant improvement in our financial performance. And I remain very optimistic about our growth prospects and can ability to continue to raise the performance bar. The decisions we are making position us to continue to grow and create long-term value for our shareholders.

With that, I will stop and Don and I will be happy to take your questions and as always I know that Jason has his poll of questions that he wants to ask the audience. So I thank you for your attention I look forward to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Goldberg

Thanks Beth. With that, why don’t we go through the first two standardized questions that we’ve been using on the stock and the same and the same two answers we’ve used. So Key is probably one of the more under owned stocks present so far which is actually potentially creates an interesting opportunity.

Beth Mooney

A room full of prospects.

Jason Goldberg

And the next question is another standardized one we've used just which factor would kind of have you the most influence in terms of your view increasing your exposure? Profitability metrics, while not that far by fee income and then expenses, so almost all the above. Why don’t we go for the third question and then I’ll open up to the audience. What would be the best uses of Key’s capital in the next three years? Dividend, buyback, organic growth, smaller enough bank acquisitions, branch run opportunities and larger scale at bank acquisitions?

So organic growth certainly number one in that surprise only in, it's interesting dividend buyback and similar non-bank acquisitions kind of evenly distributed and not many people picking larger bank scale acquisitions. I guess that's where we have obviously the First Niagara transaction is gone extremely well when you exceed your cost saving estimates getting over 40% expenses out, is obviously a big number, it sounds like your off to a good start of revenue synergies. I guess what are your thoughts on future bank acquisitions now that First Niagara is kind of fully integrated and perhaps take that skill set and maybe look to another market or more interesting markets.

Beth Mooney

I would say that I would be clear on this point and as I would look at the slide, we would agree with those priorities. Key has not been a strategic acquirer of banks. First Niagara as we said at the time was an exceptional and unique opportunity that we believe uniquely split Key and we believe we are the right owner of the assets, but as we move forward, our priorities are very clear.

Number one, I do not believe we are fully complete and realize the economic of the First Niagara acquisition for our shareholders and first and foremost it is our commitment to do that. And then as we look at our ability to grow from here, we have everything we need to support economic growth. We will continue to allocate capital and resources in order to do that and then as we look at how to enhance our platform, it will be people products and capabilities, e.g. Cane, HelloWallet, our merchant services in the second quarter that we would add to capabilities through people products, but we are not strategically prioritizing bank acquisition that is not our view of how to grow and return and improve the performance of our company.

Jason Goldberg

Very clear.

Beth Mooney

Thank you. And then to do so.

Jason Goldberg

Particularly after the last quarter earnings call it was probably the number one question I got that day. I may have some confusion, but I want to open up to the audience for some questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Could you please comment on your commercial real estate exposure on your book and asset quality and what you see in your regions?

Beth Mooney

Generally, commercial real estate is an area where post financial crisis, we have really brought down our outstanding and remixed our commercial real estate business to be commercial mortgage banking, commercial mortgage-backed servicing and we have about $17 billion in commercial real estate.

A very little of that is in construction and the bulk of it is to owners of real estate and investment grade reach, so again a significant repositioning of the quality, the purpose of the book and a much more diversified real estate income stream and revenue stream where we can really leverage capital markets and debt placements. We probably raised $8 billion a year in capital and the real estate market that we placed to Fannie, Freddie, private insurers and private placements.

Donald Kimble

The only thing I would add to that is essentially it’s a much different profile than what we had before. I would say if you look at the construction book, it’s a fraction where it was before and we are continuing in terms of market and the other thing is that we probably called the in too soon as far as certain multifamily housing markets and we pulled back and that’s six markets two years ago.

Since that time those markets have done well that we pulled back because we are concerned of things – too overheated, so its something that we watch very closely and make sure that we are conservative as far as our overall impact there?

Beth Mooney

Call early, not late.

Donald Kimble

Well, I got another ARS questions on the audience place some more. Where does Key at the most opportunity to prove its valuation? One – first synergies; two, continued consist organic growth and execution of financial target; three, more efforts to improve efficiency in returns; four, through capital return; and five, strategic capital deployment.

So continued consist organic growth, execution of financial targets, which I think, Beth, you were clear, on your first response, followed by realization of First Niagara cost savings and revenue synergies.

Beth Mooney

I would add Jason that a couple things on the organic growth model. Part of what I think is important is the core momentum of Key, pre-First Niagara was an institution that had crack the code on growth despite the macro environment and the interest rate environment. Going into First Niagara, we were growing revenue.

We had positive operating leverage and we had done significant expense and efficiency initiatives in order to create capacity to invest some of the platforms that are maturing now in our payments and other parts of the banks to make sure we're growing the revenue.

My belief is there is no recipe to be successful that doesn't include the ability to grow regardless of the environment. So please note that as we look at it, that is very much how we prioritize it and we had significant momentum going into the merger with First Niagara that we were successful and maintaining through the integration.

It did not cause us to lose focus for floors the trajectory of the Company. You add First Niagara. It is an additional level for growth. It is an additional level for valuation. And I can believe that the combined company has growth prospects as well as expense and efficiency opportunity that are very attractive relative to our peers and would say that improving our valuation is incredibly important. And as I look at us relative to our peer group for all those levers that momentum in our business. I do believe Key has significant upside in its valuation.

Donald Kimble

Question here.

Jason Goldberg

Just pushing an earlier question a little farther, within your C&I book, where do you see too much credit being allocated and also where do you see too little credit? Where the opportunities for you to kind of – in your footprint?

Beth Mooney

Within Key.

Jason Goldberg

Within Key, and just broadly in your footprint?

Beth Mooney

I would tell you that the areas that has migrated to what I call the non-bank lenders who will shadow is the leverage book, sponsored in leverage deals have kind of moved out and that is an area where I will think of the leading indicator to watch, how the macro environment cycle is going. That is not in area where Key has been investing. We have been very prudent to making sure that we stay disciplined in that regard.

I think our biggest opportunity and where we are lending most into is our core C&I for customer as well as via branded suite of the business banking market. We have a broad array of products and offerings that differentiate us and that has been the strong source of client acquisition, metrics that deep in the relationship and our ability to serve those clients. So as I look at it, that is the area where I would lean into most.

Real estate, we are at a point where – we have not lent into construction and we have been recycling capital. So we have capacity in real estate that we actually help fuel our commercial mortgage banking, the fee side of our business and we’re being very prudent on underwriting strategies across all asset classes at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, I echo Jason's comments about how long the acquisition has gone for you guys. It looks like - and simplistically, one could almost saying that the revenue – the expense synergies are what gives you significant earnings accretion in 2017? And then maybe potentially, the revenue synergies, what gives you continued accretion in the out years. Is that one way to look at it?

And then secondly, with respect to the revenue synergies, you’ve got to invest in order to get some of them, like, especially the slide about the mortgage originations, which wasn’t one of your key competencies before the deal. You will have to hire people. So in order to get those revenue synergies where you have an incremental uptick in your efficiency ratio for those new revenue gains or no?

Donald Kimble

Just to that point you are right as we look at 2018 we would see that an opportunity where we're starting to see that some of that incremental revenue growth come through and should be added on top of what our core business would be supported on an ongoing basis. But if you look at the $300 million in revenue synergies with the incremental cost to be about $100 million most of that would be fairly variable.

The structure cost Beth talk about for us building out the mortgage business, really was reflective of the most part in our second quarter results. And this going forward it really is going to fairly consistent as far as the build up and expense will translate to revenue is very quickly and there won't be any lag during their for. So we're expecting the 2018 will show a big step forward as far as delivering some of those revenue synergies.

Jason Goldberg

In the appendix you have added 2017 outlook slide, which I think is it's exactly the same slide you showed on the 2Q Earnings Call. I guess, may be teen on loan growth you had a bunch of kind of talk down expectations for loan growth from Q3. Q4 is kind of something from more constructive than others. Can you talk to in terms of kind of what you are seeing in your footprint I think about the back half of this year and then maybe how you trying think about it next as you begin to kind of together your 2019 plan?

Beth Mooney

As we look at our loan growth the end of second quarter we guided to we would be between $87 million and $88 million on average for loans for the company of this year. We are not amending that guidance and four Key we are a company where commercial loan growth is the biggest driver of our loan growth within our company. So as we look at the remainder of the year between the third and fourth quarter we feel confident in our ability to meet what we have indicated with the low end of that targets.

Third quarter is one that is typically seasonally like choice I look at some of the commentary coming out from this particular conference recognizes that coming off August as usually a very slow month. Our pipeline as we went into the quarter and as we look out through the end of the year. We feel confident in our ability to meet our guidance on loans.

And what we see within customers is not just our ability to growth with whatever is the demand is a market we have coupled again levers we have been investing in senior bankers in our corporate bank for several years that are generator of loan growth. Can you did see the second quarter some preference for debt capital markets over bank balance sheet that we continued to have both levers see in our investment banking and debt placement fees but as we look through the end of the year we feel good that we will get enough on balance sheet originations to meet that goal.

But within our Middle Market lending which is in our community bank we have the addition of the First Niagara clients and bankers. So if you look at our second quarter something that I don’t know the got enough you time was the fact that our middle market C&I was 4% linked quarter in the second quarter which equates to a 16% annualize growth in C&I.

Some piece of that reflected to see productivity of the acquired First Niagara market bankers in the overlap and new markets and some piece of it is investment we have been making in RMs in our middle market. So when I look at the drivers of our commercial loan. I see sufficient pipelines, people and market opportunities for us to grow to be that guidance.

With that I will tell you that we are spend a lot of talk about on commercial clients and I will tell you that their cautious. I think this need to understand is there going to be any fiscal stimulus particularly in the form of tax very top of mind and that IC incremental demand where businesses are doing well and there doing that much they need to do for their business are still looking at M&A and I would call the coil spring theory of incremental expansion and investment still kept down pending further clarity on the fiscal environment.

And for us in 2017 consumer will not be a driver of that growth between now and the end of the year as we look into 2018 and ramping up of mortgage capabilities will pay a different role on our balance sheet as we go into 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Key is always had a very wide footprint you know lot of times there is not great market share and any and many of those footprint. So I am just wondering X acquisitions, what is Key due to become more dominate player and some of those markets are appear happy being four, five or whatever the current shares?

Beth Mooney

As we look at our footprint I think of it is a balance portfolio I like the mix of or in the community bank our eastern and western markets in middle mid western markets. We have different density and different market share in the mid west in the northeast, but there are more stable and lower slower growing market and look to the west where we tend to have typically four or five in the market how above we have better demographics, higher growth markets and again retail deposit share is one indicator of what we are able to Gartner in a market.

And when I look at those mix of business is some of highest performing markets in our community banks are currently in our western markets within our commercial middle market referrals into our corporate bank for capital markets activity, private banking growth.

So it is mix of businesses where I don’t think retail deposit share held the whole story of the level on which our models and unlock growth and create a balanced and diverse portfolio for Key. So was I look at it and I look at the competitive intensity where we do business, our model differentiate, resonate and we have strong growth in different ways across all those markets.

Jason Goldberg

Additional questions.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand your not going to do large bank acquisitions, but as you look at some of these other smaller ancillary businesses. Can you talk about how we look at valuation there and return on investment is obviously the market wasn’t very happy and at least initially with First Niagara. So maybe what you’ve taken away from that and how we would look at that versus the valuation of your own stock and the ability to do additional buybacks.

Donald Kimble

Sure. As far as the acquisitions will accounted smaller in scale. We tend to look at a minimum threshold of high-teens type of IRR and also return on investments. Many of those transactions are done on a cash basis is supposed to stock and so it doesn’t have a same impact from dilution perspective and I would say that our objective is a fee how that can add to our revenue capabilities, revenue generation capability look at, at Cane Brothers for example there are very strong healthcare investment banking boutique, but don’t have the balance sheet capabilities to offer for their existing clients and we felt that was a good combination of the two organization and a very good and strong cultural fit and so we see a lot of opportunities beyond just the initial IRR assumption for returns.

End of Q&A

Jason Goldberg

Time for one last question. Going once. Going twice. So if not please joining me thanking back on for the time today.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.