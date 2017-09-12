AmerisourceBergen's (ABC) CEO Steven Collis Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

September 12 2017, 14:55 PM ET

Executives

Steven Collis - Chairman of the Board, CEO & President

Tim Guttman - CFO & EVP

Analysts

Rivka Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Rivka Goldwasser

So good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to this next session at our Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Ricky Goldwasser. I'm Morgan Stanley's health care services analyst. It is my pleasure to introduce the AmerisourceBergen management team. So Steve Collis, CEO; Tim Guttman, CFO. Steve and Tim, welcome to our conference. It's a pleasure to have you here.

Tim Guttman

Thank you, Ricky. It's great to be here. The mic's working. That's good news.

Steven Collis

I guess I should test - oh, mine's working. So, thanks for having us. It's great to be here post-Labor Day and get back to work with the investors.

Rivka Goldwasser

So Steve and Tim, this has been quite an eventful year for the drug distributors, interesting year for AmerisourceBergen. You've had kind of like a lot of new opportunities that you've kind of like captured in the marketplace. Can you just kick off the conversation just kind of like with a few opening remarks. Can you talk about the state of the industry?

Steven Collis

It's interesting. I'm happy to talk about that. And we had the one on ones today, and we appreciate you setting it up, Ricky. It's interesting always the difference between American and international investors. International investors always got such long-term questions. So I'm going to shoot for the middle-of-the-road and pitch to the average person here.

Just AmerisourceBergen, we're Fortune 11. That's a little bit deceptive because $150 billion or so on revenues, low margins. Large customers like Walgreens and Kaiser and Express Scripts. Work very closely with manufacturers. I've been CEO for 6 years. My background is really in the specialty business. I started with the former Bergen in 1994. In 2001, we merged and we had excellent people come on board, like Tim Guttman and John Chou, who's our Chief Business and General Counsel.

So we're very well positioned with the large customers, with the large manufacturers. We are predominantly a U.S.-based company, so we grow with the U.S. market. We've - Ricky's talked about an eventful year. One of the industry events, of course, is the generic deflation we've been experiencing with a very strong supply side for manufacturers and not as many launches.

We also have a very strong presence in oncology and other specialty areas, and we have made some very strong acquisitions in the last few years, including our global clinical trial logistics business; World Courier; MWR, which is a leading distributor in the U.S.; to animal health and to production animal facilities; and also most recently to PharMEDium, which is - PharMEDium, which is a sterile IV manufacturing compounding business, which we're very happy with. It has 4 large plants, distribution centers, pharmacies within the U.S. So that's a bit about AmerisourceBergen and happy to answer some questions.

Rivka Goldwasser

So Steven, when you think about the overall environment, on your last earnings call in August, right, you provided some initial thoughts about the framework for investors to think about 2018. And your guidance did underscore kind of like commitment to earnings growth. Can you talk about what's kind of that road map to EBIT growth in fiscal 2018?

Steven Collis

Yes, we start, first of all, beginning - primarily in the U.S. market, we do start with top line growth. And there's brand inflation, which is definitely decreasing generic deflation, and lack of generic price increases, which certainly helped our industry be very robust in the last few years in terms of earnings.

But we start with that, and then we start with the fact that we have very large customers. The large customers command premium pricing. So it's - I'd say, it's tough for us in this market to grow our gross profit as much as our sales, but we try keep that growth rate. Our objective is to keep it very close.

One of the ways we're trying to do that is to emphasize more profitably on brand products. You could say we've overemphasized generics in terms of driving profitability. Then you carry on operating leverage. We are very efficient. We've managed to increase in the 9 months we reported this year our operating expenses by 1%.

Now Tim's sitting to my left. I'm sure he's going to be kicking me to say, that's not necessarily replicable. It's been a very - year that we've had already grinded out on the expense side. But we continue to make the right investments to increase that scale, to increase that efficiency.

And then the other benefit we have, of course, with a strong balance sheet and strong cash flow generation, our goal is to improve - produce 1.25 times net income in cash flow. We will redeploy that back in the business with productive M&A, and we've shown a propensity to buy leaders in the sector through higher-margin-type businesses.

We don't like to do fixer uppers. And we also take into account what manufacturers and customers will value. So those are the levers that we think about, and we haven't backed off. Our aspirational goal is to be a mid teen growth company, but definitely been tough to achieve that this year. Tim, anything to add?

Tim Guttman

Yes. And I would just add on the last earnings call, which was August 3, we made a commitment to grow earnings for '18. We just weren't ready to provide comprehensive guidance at that point. We - based on our fiscal '17, where we had a couple of sizable contract renewals that provided a headwind, we knew going into '18 that we were - we have those contract renewals behind us. We have our large customers taking care of, renewed. We know our customer base. We may not know the exact mix of brand or generic, but we have a good understanding of our customer base.

So we had a level - in our specialty business and trends, so we had a level of confidence that we could say that we would grow in '18. And when we got to year-end, we'd provide more specific, comprehensive guidance.

Rivka Goldwasser

And just to confirm, I know we've always been getting a lot of questions just in terms of growth, talking operating income growth and earnings growth.

Tim Guttman

Yes. I just - I think I just said a minute ago, earnings growth. So again, we're committed to earnings growth, which again, for us translates back to operating income growth.

Rivka Goldwasser

Sell-side pricing to independents has really been a big topic a year ago. How do you characterize current sell-side dynamics?

Steven Collis

Well, we have about 4 or 5 really very important buying group relationships. I think our relationships with them are more integrated, more cooperative, more thoughtful than ever. Generally, the buying groups don't switch that much. They tend to partner with a wholesaler. And the reason is that the third-party contract thing that we do, the branding, the Good Neighbor Pharmacy we have.

So it is a big deal for the customers to switch, and I think a lot of them take the wholesaler relationships very seriously. We had our trade show in July, and it's always amazing to me the resilience and the enthusiasm and optimism that the independent pharmacists have, the buying group relationships.

We - when Tim and I meet with buying group customers, we encourage them to thing about compliance, think about the overall pricing, the use of the services, Star ratings, RFP is already hot topic.

But when it comes down to the sell-side pricing, you always have to be competitive. And there is 20,000 generic products that we price, and it has to be a thoughtful approach. Because that is a very important driver of our profits, but if we try to charge too much, the customers will vote with their feet and order some basket of products away from us.

And we really, I think, manage that seesaw pretty well. And we want to keep some of the benefits we have from the WBAD sourcing and - but we always have that market check to reality.

And there's certainly a lot of customers that want to make sure the deal they're getting from their wholesaler is very good for them. And we respect that. I mean, we have to respect that and understand it. It's tough being in business, and we respect their need to get competitive pricing.

Rivka Goldwasser

Do you think that there's - having recent changes in the sell-side environment?

Steven Collis

No. No, I don't think so, and I think it's always been somewhat competitive. And big buying groups switching hands, although they don't it, it's something that would be very attractive for us to pick up an independent buying group from a competitor.

Certainly that happens when customers get grumpy. When customers feel like they've been taken advantage. So that's one of the catalyst. The other one is usually a merger. All three of us are going to service our customers very well, so it's unlikely that there'll a service issue. So it's usually one of those two catalysts that cause it. So I think being judicious about pricing and thoughtful about it in the long-term is the right way to go.

Our largest buying group customer was unusual. We signed them to a 9 year contract, and that's really enabled them to get very deeply integrated with ABC, with our ProGen formulary, with our Good Neighbor Pharmacy, with our third party network, Elevate. So that was very important to them and very important to us, and we spent a lot of time with their board, and it's overall a very good relationship.

Rivka Goldwasser

You mentioned earlier growing emphasis on branded. Rather in the past, you focused a lot of generics, and now you're looking at opportunities on the branded side. Can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing on the branded, one, on the branded inflation, but also into opportunities to expand the benefit from that line?

Steven Collis

Yes. Well, when we had our earnings results, we talked about that the January inflation was not as high as it's been in the years past, but sort of what we'd expected. July's been, I'd say, a little bit subdued, not quite what we expected. I think it's definitely - the political reality today is that it's very hard to have a 12% to 13% inflation rate.

To have such a large industry within the economy growing at that rate, it's probably politically not feasible and really, would put everything we do at risk. And a lot of that inflation was coming from older therapies, where there was a new entrant. and the older therapy established would really look at their pricing.

And I just don't think that, that's sustainable. There's also much more social media. There's a lot of patient activism. There's much more consumer health. Consumers are having a deeper share of the wallet that they have to pay for. Even companies [ph] perhaps have increased their out-of-pocket contributions.

So there's more awareness, and I think that the sort of inflation rates we're seeing in the high single digits is about really as high as we could expect. But I think that is the new normal. As a CEO, that's what I would plan for to see. And potentially, it could come 1% or 2% lower.

You know what's really interesting is some of these new therapies, Ricky. We like the innovative side. We like really solving - helping solve patients' problems. We're big on reimbursement. We're big on access. And when you think about the new health therapy products being priced at $0.5 million for a course of treatment, it's pretty interesting what's going to happen with that. And who's going to pay for that, and what will the sort of billing programs be and the societal benefits and that episodic payer have to pay for it.

So we're thinking about a lot of these things. They're interesting to us. That's, I think, AmerisourceBergen, obviously, we thought about a lot in terms of supply function. What often encourage people to think about is in terms of financing function that we do, the financial intermediary that we offer the manufacturers and the - how we provide credit to very good credit risk customers. But there's still something that we think about.

And I think about the taking [ph] title of those products and what does that mean when you have a product that's being delivered in an institution that's so expensive and often un-reimbursed, and that institution is maybe not going to get paid back for that. So that's something that we really have to think about and help solve those needs.

Rivka Goldwasser

So when you think about - so this really kind of like shift gear the conversation to the specialty side. When you evaluate your specialty portfolio, what are the incremental opportunities that you see?

Steven Collis

Well, I think it's - we have a really good service portfolio. If you look at, say, take our Lash business, which is patient access, reimbursement, patient assistance programs, and we've got a really strong effort to digitize and make that service available online, really create some efficiency.

But the complexity, the number of plans, all the Medicaid plans that have come out in the last few years, the need for adherence programs, all of those are going to really be enhanced with a new digital platform that we're creating. So we're very excited about that.

So I think we'll find new ways and more efficient ways to solve problems on prior authorization, these very expensive therapies, we have to be involved in that. That's something that we think about.

New services to practices, Oncologists are looking more to - and more chances. If you're running on a 3% or 4% gross profit, how do you help run your business? Hospital pharmacies, what's the most efficient way for them to order products, procure products, contract type.

So we want to keep on increasing that role. Specialty is very, very important those hospital pharmacies, that's a big driver for profits on the outpatient side. But you may not have some of the benefits that they've been having with programs, and some of those may not been fair.

So we think about our own. We think thoughtfully about it and enhancing it. New therapies that come out, our Besse Medical a couple of years ago really had a great growth because of Remicade and then from the ophthalmology products.

So some of these new therapies, and particularly if they're physician administered, they're a great boon for AmerisourceBergen. Tim, anything?

Tim Guttman

No, I mean specialty, you just covered it, Steve, I mean, typically our sweet spot. What differentiates us is our specialty business where they primarily focused on drugs that are going to a physician's office. And they're injector-infused, so that market's really good trends.

We have great customers. The margins tend to be a little bit better, and it's certainly an area where we've seen terrific growth the last couple of years, and we expect that to continue.

Rivka Goldwasser

So some in the marketplace have been building assets wrapped around provider as a way to influence physicians, capture incremental economics from the manufacturers. Is this a strategy that you're thinking about pursuing as well?

Steven Collis

Well, I think we have been pursuing it. And I think we always do, anything that makes us more relevant, more sticky with our customers, more integrated with them. And you look at Elevate with Good Neighbor Pharmacy, you look at - looking at the Merck and [indiscernible] of the world as customers and bring honest customers getting into the animal health business. I think they appreciate the thoughtfulness and the strategy behind it.

PharMEDium's a great example. We felt like we were underrepresented with the health systems compared to some of our peers. We felt like with Affordable Care Act and the growth of Accountable Care and value-based care that the health systems were really going to benefit, that there was a shift going on from community.

So we really invested behind that, so we also feel like safety and technology is going to be a big driver for that business, and then we could help out on the regulatory side of that business and the long-term investment thesis. So PharMEDium's another good example of that.

So I think we've been more thoughtful of that. Lash is such a great example of investments we're making there. World Courier are helping manufacturers with global access, helping them find the right patients, helping them move their products into those very difficult areas where they're conducting their clinical trials, helping them keep the product safe, temperature controlled. Not to be understated all the different things we're doing, orphan drugs.

So I think we have focused on the customer needs and the technology to meet those needs, and we'll carry on doing it. Helping our pharmacy customers enter the digital age, that would be another theme that we want to really help with. So I think we are being judicious and thoughtful about that.

Definitely when it comes to capital deployment, the 3 of us have slightly different strategies. Particularly, one is more on the manufacturer side. We really don't want to be in that manufacturing. But we've never been big in the medical business, so it's definitely a bit of a differentiated strategy.

Rivka Goldwasser

Stop here and see if we have any questions. There's one in the back.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thanks very much. You mentioned your international investors tend to take a longer term perspective, so let me put my international hat on for a second. I believe Walgreens has a roughly 1/4 stake in your company.

If we're to look out 5 or 10 years from now, does that go to some different number? Does 1/4 make sense over the long term? Where do you see that relationship going?

Rivka Goldwasser

Stake, Walgreen stake in - investment in…

Steven Collis

Sorry, I thought you said - okay, I totally misunderstood you. I beg your pardon. So Walgreen's stake, look, we're very open to doing anything that creates value with Walgreens. We totally test ourselves. And I can tell you, Mr. Pessina and Ornella Barra and Alex continually test us to think about ourselves as one company and how we can be more efficient together.

So one example would be the overall logistics function is a value that we can add. We've done a good job, I think, on the sourcing. There's not that many easy synergies left between us. So I think anything we have to do now is much more difficult to obtain and requires greater cooperation, thinking outside the box.

And that's really what we're in the process of doing. I think the relationship's pretty good at the moment, and they're about - they'll be about close to 1/3 of our sales in the next year. And we think about working together with them and other key customers on areas like specialty, on orphan drugs, patient access, network benefits. So I think the relationship's in a good place, and we certainly feel proud of the way we changed for the market.

One of the great benefits with AmerisourceBergen and Walgreens has been the number of SKUs and units that we carry. The fact that we do generics with them is really a differentiator to basic supply chain function, but it really caused us to double the number of lines that we're carrying out, were distributing on an average.

And that has helped our overall robustness of our business, the availability of inventory throughout our 26 distributions centers, the supply chain route. So we're very proud of the relationship that we've created. Anything you think to add?

Tim Guttman

No, I think we've been in the relationship since March of '13. It's been better than what we have ever expected. It's a $40 billion plus, what we've disclosed in our 10-K, customer, growing - fast grower, where a lot of the equity provides alignment in terms of how we think about other opportunities to create value for both parties. So it's - they're a terrific partner. All of our customers are terrific partners, but it's been a win-win relationship.

Rivka Goldwasser

Let's talk a bit about the other segment. You touched upon them before. It's kind of a differentiation in your strategy compared to some of your peers. And the segment has been growing very nicely with very nice margin expansions. Can you talk a little bit about the recent trends with MWI and with the consultant and World Courier?

Steven Collis

Yes, and we recently put these business underneath the leadership of Jim Cleary, and Bob Mauch heads up our pharmaceutical distribution. And Peyton is reporting into him as head of our physician and specialty businesses. So we've quite a very seasoned management team.

Jim is really, obviously, very experienced in the animal health side, but he's really giving the benefit of his executive tenure and his thought leadership on these patient businesses and World Courier and RCH [ph], our logistics business. So those businesses are growing very well. If there are any acquisition opportunities we have, it's often in those areas.

We've also put international there, our [indiscernible] business in Canada is doing very well to lead a specialty business. We have the integrated services model, the joint venture we have in Brazil, which is a small part of ABC, but we hope that it'll continue to grow.

So those businesses are all strong performers. They have higher margins. In many cases, they're billing the manufacturer. In the case of Lash, World Courier, ICS, they're all manufacture services, manufacture client businesses.

We've looked at growing. Does it make sense to add other areas into the portfolio? And we've looked at that, and I think we'll continue to be very, very thoughtful about that, but patient access, value consulting.

One of the great businesses we have in there that we never talked about much is Xcenda. That does the value-based consulting. What should products be priced at? What are the comparative effectiveness of your new product that you're launching into the market? We think that's really a business that adds a lot of value to the overall portfolio of AmerisourceBergen.

So within these companies, we have so many - we have some 14 or 15 different P&Ls, and they're all very interesting. And they all have their own strong management, and very passionate engaged management. If people asked me, what is the secret of AmerisourceBergen that you don't talk about? I'd say it's our people. They really do love the business.

They think about it very entrepreneurially. And the challenge that I have is often getting them to work together the most productive way for the whole enterprise, because they tend to be so passionate about the particular thing that they're doing.

But it's a great challenge to have and we enjoy it. But those other businesses are - they've had a fantastic year. The animal health has really been a strong differentiator for us. It's one where we look at the most M&A opportunities. We haven't quite found the right large one, but we do small tuck-ins like occasionally, really on the technology and practice management side.

Some of the businesses there, they are e-commerce business. They're corporate accounts. We have one customer who's looking for a thousand new vets to hire. There's so much organic growth going on.

So - and it doesn't have these reimbursement headwinds that some of the other business have. So it's such a great business. We've learned a lot. Tim particularly likes the technology in the animal health business. Maybe you want to talk about that.

Tim Guttman

Well, I mean technology is interesting. We're investing in technology in all 3 businesses. All 3 businesses, so within that other segment, we have MWI. Steve mentioned consulting. We have World Courier. All are respective industries, leaders in terms of share, high margin.

We got this European thing going, longer-term growth. So they're all really flagship companies. We're investing in the companies. And they all help manufacturers commercialize their product and have higher uptake.

So they're all terrific businesses. We expect them to continue. We're investing. Those IT projects are all tracking on time, on budget. And I would say, there's a - as we think about the benefits of those businesses, we - they all realize, in terms of timing of the benefit, there'll be some opportunities for cost savings or for synergies as those investments get implemented in the next 12 to 18 months.

Rivka Goldwasser

When you think about the investment, just kind of like thinking about investments and just the overall infrastructure and timing of it, how should we think about that growth in spending, in building kind of like your DCs just within the context of operating spend in 2017?

I think that's an area where we get a lot of questions. You talk about growth, but can you like texturalize it what type of spending and what type of growth and how is it going to be really staggered throughout the year? Because I think you actually went through this a few years back where you kind of like opened a new DC. And if I recall, that transition actually went quite smoothly and fairly quickly.

Tim Guttman

Yes, I'll start, and Steve can jump in. I talked a little bit about it just on that last question when I talked about technology and IT investment. We're doing a number of investments where internal capital spend, new distributions centers that will open up and hit the P&L in terms of cost in our fiscal '18, some of these new IT investments.

I would say, to think about it, basically, we'll have that - we'll have some of those investments hit the P&L and without maybe having full realization of the benefits. And we wanted to make sure that when we talked to our investors at June quarter end, and we talked about OpEx for '18, that they consider that.

I mean, we've had a terrific year in fiscal '17. Our OpEx is up over 9 - in 9 months, we're up about 1%. As we gave the headwinds and tailwinds for '18, we just want to make sure people understood that in terms of growth for OpEx for '18, we'd be higher. And to make sure that the investors consider that, that we're going to have that mismatch of realization of benefits versus the operating expense.

And then as we cycle through '18 into '19, we'll see more of the benefits coming in to P&L and have a - have that growth back down to kind of what I would call maybe a normalized level, if that's helpful.

Rivka Goldwasser

It is. And I think that if we think about the DC and the improvement in technology, I mean, is the overall goal is to lower operating expense in 2019 as you introduce more efficiencies into your system?

Tim Guttman

Let me maybe add one. Again, it's an important topic. I want to make sure we clarify. When we gave initial guidance for our '17 way back in the beginning of the year, we talked about OpEx being up 6% or 7%, because of the investments in IT and new DCs.

We delayed some of those openings. We implemented some programs at ABC. We've done very well across the businesses managing OpEx. And that translated to about 1% year-to-date.

Again, as we just wanted to make sure as people thought about the cadence and how our expenses would grow, we'd be up higher in '18. And then '19, once we cycled in, the systems got implemented, we realize the benefits from those new technology benefits, that we'd see the benefits into our P&L with a lower OpEx growth in '19.

Rivka Goldwasser

Okay. Last question we have time for is around capital deployment. So can we talk about capital deployment priorities, buyback versus M&A? And again, when we think about M&A, what areas in particular are you interested in?

And it sounds like animal health is one of them. But should we think about investments into that other segment bucket or in the core drug distribution?

Steven Collis

Well, the core drug distribution, there's just fewer targets. The - our markets are consolidated. International, we have the partnership, as the gentleman at the back pointed out, with WBA and they have a big European. But I don't know if that's so attractive to us.

Asia's, it's - I think I was trying to explain to this friend of mine that we're seeing a lot of business in Asia. And he was saying, why don't you come in. You need to have those local relationships for you to have those - that local. We often are infrastructure, in a way, company, and we're so tied into the relationships we have.

So I think you need that local partnership. So if we could find, really, quality companies that either had a strong manufacturer services or a strong provider offering or ideally both, could - I think that gives you more shots at goal, that could be very interesting to us.

The economies that are growing fast, the healthcare economies, they're for merging. They've proven to be very difficult to get into, a lot of the African countries. Brazil's been very difficult, as you know, for a lot of investors.

So we really do like adding to complex, sophisticated U.S. markets. I think that's where we feel like we have the most return. We'd definitely do some international. We like to do some things with WBA in partnership.

Maybe there's a good distribution retail that we could do together. That would always be a possibility. But I think the U.S. right now is in such a confluence that it definitely remains our priority and our focus.

We've done very well in Canada. That market may be more relevant. In Canada we do patient work, we do specialty distribution, we do infusion services. And we work with institutions to manage their patients in an outpatient way.

And I think that model's looked to be a lot more interesting for rest of the world than actually what we do here in the U.S., where you have complicated fraud and abuse rules, you can't do infusions, that sort of thing, with manufacturer support. So it's a complicated world, but we have the right knowledge, expertise, reach to manage through it. So...

Rivka Goldwasser

And when we think about buybacks?

Steven Collis

Buybacks, yes, we'll certainly do them. I think they become very attractive if our stock gets lower. We do enough to dilute share exercises, so I'll set that. But our board is actually very encouraging to do more M&A.

We get long-term vitality from M&A if it's done well. And I think we've got a good track record. So we're much more motivated to do M&A than share buybacks.

Rivka Goldwasser

Well, Steve, Tim, thank you very much. Much appreciate you being here.

Tim Guttman

Yes, our pleasure.

Steven Collis

Thanks.

