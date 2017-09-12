Shire (SHPG) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Call

September 12, 2017 03:30 PM ET

Executives

Jeffrey Poulton - CFO

Analysts

Vincent Meunier - Morgan Stanley

Vincent Meunier

Okay. So I suggest we get started. So good afternoon to everyone. My name is Vincent Meunier I am heading the European Pharma team at Morgan Stanley, based in London. And it's my great pressure today to introduce you, Jeff Poulton, who is the Chief Finance Officer of Shire.

And before we start, I want to highlight important disclosures and refer to our Morgan Stanley website and other research portal. Maybe before we start with the Q&A and please raise your hand if you have questions, Jeff maybe you can update us on operation, what's happening and maybe talk about future results.

Jeffrey Poulton

Yes, so we reported our Q2 results in early August, and I think it was a very good quarter for Shire. Top line growth was 7%. And when you deconstruct that by the legacy Shire and the legacy Baxalta business, Baxalta business grew 8% and Shire 7%. So good growth across both businesses. We also saw strong margins, so EBITDA at 43% for the quarter, which is about where we were for the first half of the year and that compares to margins in the second half of last year after the deal closed that we're around 39%.

So we're very quickly starting to see the benefit of the synergy extraction from combining the two businesses. And on that front we lapped the one year time line of the deal closure and we were ahead of schedule in terms of the synergies that we took out of the business in that first year. We have guided to at least $700 million in savings by year three and $300 million of that in the first year and we reported that we had achieved $400 million in synergies. And I think that's just really good operational execution.

I think that we were very quick to set the organizational structural and give people clarity on who had a long-term roll with the organization and who did not. And I also think that we drove a lot of efficiencies through our procurement organization as a result of combining the spend of the two organizations. We took advantage of doubling the spend. And that's proved very productive and effective for us.

From cash flow perspective, very strong quarter from a cash standpoint so at $1.2 billion in operating cash flow, which was more than double the prior year, and very good progress in paying down debt. Around $900 million paid down in debt in the quarter. Around $21 billion in debt now and our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter is 3.5 times EBITDA and we continue to be very focused on achieving the target that we've set out to be at three times or less by the end of the year.

I do expect strong cash generation in the second half and again continued focus on paying down debt.

From an EPS standpoint, 10% EPS growth, when you sort of add up the top line and the operating expense profile. So good quarter again both top and bottom line, we're ahead of consensus expectations for the quarter. We also had a very good quarter from a pipeline progression perspective. So it gets a lost a little bit but the top line pivotal study data for SHP643, which is the HAE asset that we got from Dyax came in during the quarter and very, very strong result. So we're very optimistic about the potential there. We're now very focused on getting that drug to filling and then ultimately to launch, first focus on the U.S. So very good news there.

The second piece of good news on the pipeline in the quarter was the approval of MYDAYIS which is our new entry into the AHD space in the U.S. This is a drug that will be focused on the adult segment primarily. It has 16 hours duration of effect post dose, which will be the longest acting ADHD medicine in the market today. And that's important, if you look at the adult segment where we are seen 20% of the patients in the U.S. are on combination therapy. So based on market research we think we'll - they will find the profile of this drug very attractive.

And then from a guidance perspective, we lowered the topline guidance for the year by $200 million, the midpoint of our top line guidance. And that was driven by Lialda generic which came earlier than we anticipated. So Zydus got approval and launched, I think it was at the end of July. We had not anticipated generic entry this year which is the reason that we took the top line guidance down. But we also improved the operating expense guidance, and took down our R&D and SG&A expectations for the year in terms of spend. And so bottom line EPS, we actually raised the lower end of our EPS guidance. So the midpoint of our guidance EPS range we actually upgraded on the call. And I think that represents good operational discipline in the phase of earlier than anticipated generically, all the headwind.

And so that was the quarter. Again I think we felt very good about the set of numbers and how the integration with Baxalta is progressing, in particular. Obviously that continues to get a lot of focus and again operationally I think we are really pleased with how that's going.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vincent Meunier

Very strong performance indeed in Q2, and you also announced the strategic review for the neuroscience?

Jeffrey Poulton

Yeah, so that was the other I think big news item on the call, is that we did announce that we are conducting a strategic review of the neuroscience business and that we anticipate making a decision on that by the end of the year. So maybe just a little bit a context first about why we made that announcement. This is something that - to do this assessment the right way requires us to involve a number of people internally as well as some external advisors. And given the materiality of the information and the decision that we're talking about we needed to let the market know that we are considering this to get all the right people involved so that we can have the right discussions with the Board.

In terms of why are we considering this, this isn't something that we have just started thinking about recently. This actually goes back several years. There have been ongoing dialogue internally with the Board at Shire, about the desire to stay in this business or not, longer term. So this is sort of a continuation of discussion that we have had for a period of time.

I think why now has this come to a head, and we have announced that we are doing the decision, I think it's number one strategically we think that the business is very different than the rare disease part of the business and following the Baxalta transaction, the rare disease part of the business is now roughly two-thirds of the revenues that we are generating and a significant majority of the programs in our pipeline are also rare disease products. And so we have really changed the company. And I think that puts us in a different position as it relates to parts of the business that don't fit that strategic description in one, and clearly for us that includes neuroscience.

I think the other reason to consider it now is Biovance [ph] in the U.S. which is a big part of the neuroscience business today, does have a patent that will expire in 2023 and so to the extent that we want to consider different strategic options that might create value associated with that business. I think the timing is such that the sooner you can assess that and make that decision as it relates to that 2023 timing, I think it gives you more potential options in terms of creating longer term value. So that's what we announced. And again we said that we would come back by the end of the year and share what our next steps are as it relates to that assessment.

Vincent Meunier

And potential decisions might include a sale, but also other options, maybe an IPO or carve out or something like that?

Jeffrey Poulton

I think all options are on the table. And we are considering all of those options. And that's what we said on the Q2 call. So again I think we need to let the assessment progress. And then once we make that decision we'll certainly come back to the market to talk about the decisions that we've made. And then provide support for why we think that's the best option in terms of value creation here.

Vincent Meunier

And once you are back from [indiscernible] just saw that decision has been announced, is that you've not really talked about the margin and the profitability of the unit. Can you comment on that?

Jeffrey Poulton

Yeah, I mean certainly if and when we make a decision I think that we will have a lot of detail about the business, the margins. We've gotten questions about how would you capitalize, if it's separate, how would you capitalize the different businesses. All of that type of detail obviously we're working through right now, and we would provide that detail. I would think just at sort of at a high level it is a business from a gross margin perspective that is one of the higher margin businesses we've got.

But on the flip side, the commercial investment that we've make behind that business in terms of the size of the sales force, it's much larger than what we have on the rare disease side. So there is some pluses and minuses from the margin perspective for that business relative to Shire as a whole, I would say.

Vincent Meunier

And so talking about that, we can move to capital allocation. So what will be the best use of the proceeds if any? And would you make a comment between the potential buyback, the potential acquisition and the dividend policy?

Jeffrey Poulton

Yeah so, I think this is probably one of the topics that we spent the most time talking with investors about over the - probably the last 12 months. And even most recently since the Q2 call. And I'll walk through what we've communicated on the call related to capital allocation. I think first and for most for '17 there is no change. And I think we've been abundantly clear that the priority for this year is to use free cash flow to pay down debt which I talked about the progress we've made in Q2 and I talked about the goal for the end of the year remains the same, which is to be at three times or less by the end of the year.

So what we communicated on the call beyond that was really about, as we turn the page into 2018 what's next as it relates to capital allocation. So we laid things out and let me just recap what we said. One is that we'll continue to invest in organic growth opportunities for the business.

Two, that we would continue to pay down debt. Now we did not provide an explicit target for '18 like we did in '17. We said that we would maintain our current dividend policy and then for surplus cash, which I do anticipate that we will have surplus cash next year. We talked about two options that we will consider for that cash.

One is business development but we were very clear about what that means for 2018. It means in licensing, small in licensing transactions or small bolt-on transactions but nothing significant from a scale perspective is in the cards, either from a balance sheet or a management bandwidth perspective. And I think it's really important that we said that because we have continued to get questions about that and that hopefully we've made that as clear as we possibly can.

And then the second element of the surplus cash is the possibility of buying back stock. And I think we've had good feedback good debate with our shareholders about that point relative to potentially continuing to delever. And I think that as we start doing our planning more for 2018 with the Board I'm absolutely certain that this is going to be something that's going to get a lot of discussion before we're prepared to give any more specificity on what that plan looks like for 2018 but that was the sort of the general outline that we provided for capital allocation next year.

Vincent Meunier

And the way you articulate that suggests that indeed that will be only small deals in '18, but the way you present that suggests that potentially in '19 and afterwards you will be back on track.

Jeffrey Poulton

All I would say is that the scale M&A is just not in the cards right now for Shire. I mean I can't put a definitive line in the stand and say after this point maybe we would consider. But right now, it is just not something that we're considering.

I think the reality is we still have a lot to do on the Baxalta integration we're a year in to it. This is a multi-year integration effort. And to the extent that we want to get shareholders support, to deploy capital to M&A we have to get this done well. We still have work to do on that, to earn sort of the trust of our shareholders to do M&A again. And right now we're very focused on getting this done right. So there just is no - again no bandwidth, no desire to do any sort of scale M&A at Shire.

Vincent Meunier

Okay. And maybe we can get questions from the audience. Yes, the gentlemen over here.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And Lee Aldo [ph]. Can you just talk about your anticipation of the competitive landscape as you head into the end of this year and 2018 post Zydus?

Jeffrey Poulton

Yes, so what we've seen so far is I would say about what we expected from Zydus, in terms of the approach that they take into the market and the discounting that they have done. I think we've got a couple of different strategies to try and retain some business. One is sort of a branding strategy to try and retain business with certain managed care plans. And then we've recently launched an authorized generic deal which we think also will allow us to compete to try and retain some of that business.

I think in 2018, the real question I think that you are asking about is what do we anticipate in terms of additional generic manufacturers that might get into the market and it's difficult to predict that. There is still is ongoing IP litigation and there still is the biggest hurdle, I think that Zydus ultimately overcame was having a formulation that's approvable from an ANDA perspective with the FDA. And I think that's difficult to predict. I think that we have said that we would anticipate that there will likely be another generic in the market in 2018 but that's an educated guess at this point I would say.

Vincent Meunier

Other questions maybe, otherwise, maybe you can talk about Hemophilia?

Jeffrey Poulton

Sure.

Vincent Meunier

So the debate around the impact of ACE910 on your franchise has been quite important?

Jeffrey Poulton

Yes.

Vincent Meunier

What do you think now and do you think that the view of some investors that the threat was so far on [indiscernible] and now is going to an Innovate [ph] because of the trend of the clinical results of ACE910. So does that make sense for you? And how do you want to protect your franchise?

Jeffrey Poulton

I mean I think that is the question that we are getting as more now is what's the potential impact in the broader Factor 8 population. But let me just again sort of give you the full picture from our perspective where we are right now. So what we messaged on the Q2 call was about the impact on our inhibitor business, which is FEIBA from ACE910. They reported top line page three data at IFTH for ACE910 in the inhibitor population and the data looks generally pretty good.

And so based on that data, what we've said on the call was that we anticipated that about 50% of the FEIBA business would likely be eroded over time, over a five year period to ACE910. And I think that our view of the - our Hemophilia business was that the inhibitor business was always the part of our business that was the most at risk because of the efficacy and safety profile and the burden of treatment for the patients that have inhibitors today.

And so again we always expected this is where the most material impact was going to be. Now sort of argue for why we think we can retain 50% of that business, not all patients in the pivotal study for ACE910 in the inhibitor population, responded well to the therapy. So it's not going to work for everybody. And this continues to be a fairly, I would say complicated diverse patient population geographically.

So it's about two-thirds of that business is for Shire today is outside the U.S. with a third of it being in the U.S. And so I think that will impact the ultimate uptake and the ultimate timing of that uptake as well. So that's how we got comfortable with assuming 50% of that business goes away over a five year period. The broader - and again that's about $800 million in revenue today, it's about 20% of our hemophilia business, about 5% of Shire's overall businesses is the inhibitor business.

The broader part of the business which is the non-inhibitor part of the market is now the debate. So what do we think will happen there? We have said from the beginning that we think that this is the part of the market that's much more satisfied. So there is a higher bar from an efficacy and safety perspective. And we think, if you look at how innovation has evolved in this space overtime, it's not been a patient population that has been prone to significant swings in terms of how patients were treated. So we think it's a sticky population. Again very satisfied population today with Factor VIII replacement. And so don't think that this is a business that will erode as much as the inhibitor part of the market.

Now that's being said without seeing the data yet. They haven't - I don't think there is any data in the non-inhibitor population yet that they have shared with the market and we do anticipate that they will share data in the first study in non-inhibitor patients body end of the year and I think much like we did with inhibitor group, once we get that data we can study the results a little bit. I think that we will be able to provide a more thoughtful view of what we think the competitive impact will be.

I mean from a commercial standpoint we continue to do all the things that you are expect us to be doing from a commercial execution perspective, preparing for potential competition down the road. And again I think that we are doing all the right things, both in the U.S. and outside the U.S. to be in a position to defend that business as and when we get new competition.

Vincent Meunier

And you have also your own project which is to some extent making ACE910 or…

Jeffrey Poulton

We do. We in licensed a program earlier this year. It's an early stage program. So it's preclinical, so it's got a ways to go. But it's something that potentially would allow us to perhaps improve on the profile of ACE910 so we're going to continue to invest in innovation in a normal pipeline. We also have a couple of gene therapy programs that we're continuing to progress and so again long-term we want to continue to be a in a leadership position in this space. So investing an additional R&D program is important for us.

Vincent Meunier

And does that means also that you would invest more in gene therapy?

Jeffrey Poulton

I mean we have two gene therapy programs today. We just filed an IND on the Factor VIII program expected to move into the clinic before the end of the year. And then the Factor IX program, that's a program actually that was in Phase 2 when we acquired Baxalta. But based on some of the data that we saw in Phase 2 where we saw sort of inconsistent expression levels across the patients all by some really impressive data. Our feeling was that we needed to go back and make some tweaks to the product and go back preclinical to make sure we get that right and start over with the new formulation which we are bringing forward.

So we will continue to invest in gene therapy, I think as a leader in rare diseases and specifically a leader in the Hemophilia space, this is the place that we need to invest. We are a little bit behind, but I think our view is that gene therapy still has a ways to go both from a clinical perspective and certainly from a commercial model perspective and so I think there is still time certainly for Shire to be a player with gene therapy and hemophilia.

Vincent Meunier

The addition of the [indiscernible] in your portfolio, that IVIG product, right, that's strong growth, is it sustainable?

Jeffrey Poulton

I think I am glad you asked the question, because I think this is a part of the Baxalta deal that gets overshadowed by all the questions about hemophilia and it's actually a business that's performing very well, better than we anticipated. At the time that we closed the deal we talked about this business growing 6% to 8% going forward and it's been much stronger than that over the last 12 months. We reported 18% growth in Q2. It's 15% growth for the first half of this year and again on a trailing 12 months basis it's now grown 12%.

So it's going to be double-digit this year. So we are seeing very strong growth in the immunology space and some of our competitors are also reporting very strong results as well, but specifically for us where we are doing well, I think in the U.S., we're doing well, in the IVIG space, in the hospitals. We are having some contracting wins that has helped drive growth.

And we have also had good success in with our two subcu not only in the U.S., ex-U.S. as well but HYQVIA and CUVITRU continue to do very well and have driven a lot of the growth that we have reported in the first half of the year. Outside the U.S., the part of the immunology has been particularly strong, is the biotherapeutics business particularly Albumin in China has had a very strong six months.

I think the other thing that is a benefit to us is Shire already had a presence in immunology through HAE, and we are starting to put the HAE business together with the immunology business that we acquired from Baxalta, and we're seeing some synergistic benefit of bringing those businesses together. So we see that as a really important business for Shire going forward.

Vincent Meunier

So it means that Cinryze, Firazyr and then 643 could be under the same roof?

Jeffrey Poulton

I think that's the way we're starting to think about the businesses is they would all fit under the immunology business. I mean right now from a reporting perspective, we're still talking about HAE as a part of genetic diseases, but practically speaking internally you're calling on a lot of the same customers. And we think that there is real benefit to starting to bring those two businesses together. And when you combine those businesses, it would be Shire's largest business and also it's fastest growing business. So it's a real priority for Shire.

Vincent Meunier

And maybe talking about angioedema 643 how would you want to position the drug and what's your view on your competitor CSL which is also moving, and time wise?

Jeffrey Poulton

Yeah. So we're - I mentioned in my introductory comments, we got a very good data in the quarter for the pivotal study. And from an efficacy perspective, outstanding results both in every other week administration as well as the once a month of arm of the study. And again very good efficacy from a convenience perspective, a true subcu injection, low volume, 1 to 2 ml, so really convenient for patients.

And we think that this is going to be a transformative therapy in the space. We really think that what this is going to do is it's going to significantly expand prophylaxis usage in the HAE space. Cinryze has been a very good product for Shire and prior to Shire, Viropharma. But from a convenience perspective, a twice a week IV therapy is a pretty high burden of treatment for patients. So what we've seen is generally speaking the really, the sickest patients in terms of the number of Ataxia patients having gone on Cinryze. But there have been a number of severe and moderate patients that have chosen to go on acute therapies, including Firazyr. And we think given the profile of 643 it will cannibalize the existing prophylaxis patients that we've got. It will also cannibalize we think the number of patients that are on acute therapies today, including Firazyr as well as competitive products.

And I don't think cannibalization is a bad word for Shire at all as it relates to this business. I think given the competitive dynamics in the prophylaxis space we are sure like to have those products on 643 than a competitor from a long-term perspective. I also think that the margins for this product given that it's an antibody relative to Cinryze, which is a plasma direct product are going to be better. So the financials are going to be better.

And then Firazyr has got a IP patient that will expire in 2019 and likely that we'll see some generic competition there. So to the extent that patients that are on Firazyr today find this an attractive profile. That's a real positive for us too in terms of duration on our Shire therapy standpoint. So we're very excited about this. The big focus now is on timeline to complete the filing and when we announced the top line results we talked about the filing in the U.S. would happen either in Q4 this year or Q1 next year. The big variable there is how much of the safety data and the extension study has to be collected and completed and included in the file before it goes to the FDA.

We are doing everything we can to accelerate that and trying and get that filing in before the end of the year. We've got priority review and so we're confident that by the second half of next year if all goes well with the FDA, we'll have an approved product and we'll be commercializing that in the HAE space in the U.S. second half of next year.

Vincent Meunier

So launch mid-'18?

Jeffrey Poulton

That's the goal, right now that is the goal.

Vincent Meunier

Yeah. Maybe talking about the manufacturing network, and the review of the manufacturing network. So you repeated during the year that you will make an update by the end of the year?

Jeffrey Poulton

We will.

Vincent Meunier

What should we expect?

Jeffrey Poulton

So we expect to provide the market with an update that on the Q3 earnings call. So we're just wrapping up that study today, and just a reminder for people what that entails, that this is really the manufacturing or tech ops [ph] assessment of the network that we have post Baxalta and we're assessing that network compared to demand that we expect to have in the market for the products that we manufacture and we're assessing whether or not there is changes that we could make to that network that would improve the efficiency of the network. So we will provide a read out of that on the Q3 call.

I'm optimistic that there are going to be some opportunities for some decisions that would drive incremental savings. And those savings are not included in the synergy estimates that we have given to-date. That was excluding any physicians who would make their. But these are likely not decisions that will drive immediate savings. These are likely given those sort of the nature of the piece these are things that will take a bit longer to materialize and deliver savings, but we'll be in a position to provide specifics on all of that on the Q3 call. And that's the plan.

Vincent Meunier

Okay, I see time is running. Jeff you will be leaving the company. What will be the message you like to send to the next CFO of Shire.

Jeffrey Poulton

I mean I think the company is in good shape. I mean we talked about the operations, right and I think the business is performing very well. So I think the business is in good shape. Internally we have got a very strong finance team, and so I think the person that succeeds me is going to be in a good position in terms of the level of support that they have. And so I think I am leaving the position in a very good state for the next person to come on board and hopefully have a lot of success moving forward. That's exactly what I would expect.

Vincent Meunier

Okay and any advice for the person who will succeed you?

Jeffrey Poulton

I don't, no, I don't think I need to give advice, I think that based on the candidates that are interviewing for the role, there is a going to be a highly qualified candidate, that's not going to need my advice to be successful in that position. So again I think Shire is going to be in very good hands going forward.

Vincent Meunier

And a smooth transition.

Jeffrey Poulton

Smooth transition, that's correct.

Vincent Meunier

Okay, we wish you all the best.

Jeffrey Poulton

Thank you.

Vincent Meunier

Thank you very much.

