Humana (HUM) CEO Bruce Broussard Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference - Transcript

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

September 12, 2017 12:55 PM ET

Executives

Bruce Broussard – President and Chief Executive Officer

Amy Smith – Head-Investor Relations

Analysts

Zach Sopcak – Morgan Stanley

Zach Sopcak

Okay, alright we’re going to get started. Thank you everybody for coming. Zach Sopcak Healthcare Facilities and Managed Care analyst at Morgan Stanley. We have Bruce Broussard, CEO of Humana and Amy Smith, Head of Investor Relations.

To briefly to help set the stage for us you had a great second quarter, great first half of the year, how do things go from your perspective, what are highlights? And what are thinking about as you look forward through the second half of the year?

Bruce Broussard

Yes I’m – well thank for having us.

Zach Sopcak

Sure.

Bruce Broussard

I’m more glad to be here. Few things about the – we are seeing over performance in our retail section, which has got Medicare and Medicaid in that. We did exempt that exchanges in our performance in a separate line in a separate line in our disclosure.

What we’re seeing in the Medicare Advantage area is lower utilization. It’s a combination of a few things, specifically in the inpatient side we’re seeing a number of our trend-benders both in the managed care area and also our clinical programs show good results. And at the same time we’re seeing certain portion to be lower utilization just overall in the industry, we’re seeing some of that. I would say it’s lower than what our estimate is, but I would say the material changes are impacting the inpatient stay specifically with Humana At Home and some of our financial recovery.

We are seeing good results in our Group segment. Our Group segment continues to be a strong segment for us from a producing cash and allowing us to invest in a number of things that advance our Medicare Group. We’re seeing some good results both in prior period development, but also our focus in the smaller group area. We’ve reduced our size and scale in the large group area.

In Healthcare Service area, which is another large part of business, we’ve seen some lower utilization than expected, I would emphasize on expected. That has a affected our performance in that particular division. And then in addition we continue to work with the clinical model in our Humana At Home. And that clinical model is allowing us to reduce the number of visits but still having the same clinical outcome in our home-delivery area. And that also has reduced some of the volume in that area. But both of those items have shown up as positives in our Medicare Advantage segment. So although from a company perspective it’s a good thing and the division itself shows a little bit of underperformance.

Zach Sopcak

Got it. And maybe we’re getting a lot of questions on 2018 without trying any kind of guidance with you. High-level how do you think about exiting 2017 and going into 2018 where things are undermined from either headwind or tailwind perspective?

Bruce Broussard

Yes I think for us we are one of the areas that we really focused on is membership growth. And I think we’ve communicated to our investors that we expect meaningful growth in 2018. Stable benefits were an important part of how we positioned ourself this year. So as we think about our over performance in 2017, specifically in the margin area, we’ve reinvested some of that back into positioning for benefits. And so we did take some of that performance and allow us to keep stable benefits as the HIF [ph] to the industry few years come back.

We’ve also as we think about 2018 positioned to overcome some of that industry fee being incorporated into the cost structure through focusing on lowering our from an overhead point of view. So we have a lot of that for going on and improving the productivity and efficiency of our overhead side. So as we think about 2018, we’re really trying to position the organization to reestablish growth over the last few years both in focusing on improving our margin and then in addition the transaction itself has slowed our growth for the past few years. And we feel that this year will be a good year for us to regain that growth.

Zach Sopcak

And you mentioned that health insurers be so having limited that implementation once before in there anything that you learned previously that you’re taking into as you look ahead to potentially doing within 2018?

Bruce Broussard

Yes what we did do in the health insurance fee in 2017 as that was holiday we did not incorporate all of it in our pricing. We incorporated the pretax aspect of it, but the industry fee is not deductible, so there is a cost from a tax point of view of that we held that out and we actually report that as a separate line in our earnings release this year.

So when we think about 2018 the headwind for us is less than it would be if we did not keep that out. And so we continue to believe that we treated it quite well in 2017 and 2018 roll-forward is not as heavy from a benefit point – design point of view.

Zach Sopcak

Got it. Is there any probability in your mind that does not happened next year?

Bruce Broussard

Yes we don’t comment on political activities. So I want to state clear that.

Zach Sopcak

Okay, fair enough. So switching gears to Medicare Advantage, you’re about 31% penetration right now and then obviously a big opportunity for you. How do you think about the opportunity, just from a market growth stand point over the next several years?

Bruce Broussard

We obviously have demographic growth and will continue to see that. But we do believe there’s a great opportunity to continue to move more from Medicare fee-for-service to Medicare Advantage. And I think we’ve seen 1% or 2% improvement in that penetration over the last few years and we continue to see that that are more going forward. And the reason is being is really a few folds.

Firstly, value proposition for Medicare Advantage continues to demonstrate some strong value proposition both in what we can offer our members versus Medicare fee-for-service. And in addition, the integration between the clinical model and the risk model really shows up, and I think offers a much more convenient way is the health care delivery system.

The second aspect is we're seeing a demographic change. The demographic change meaning the agents today are more used to a managed product and that manage product allows a more natural entry into Medicare Advantage.

Then the third thing is that we think the administration along with the Congress is very supportive of MA. We believe that the political support is high. Unlike it was back in the early part of 2010 and the first few years of the implementation of ACA is that we see a very strong support that it's one of the few programs that pays on quality, pays on risk management so to speak and clinical outcomes. So to us, it's a combination of demographic changes that, value proposition improvement and the political environment that will continue a lot more penetration of Medicare Advantage.

Zach Sopcak

Got it. One interesting aspect of Medicare Advantage is that there are several of your peers and competitors who talk about growing above market in Medicare Advantage. I'm pretty sure everybody is going above market.

Bruce Broussard

Yes mathematically that doesn't work.

Zach Sopcak

That’s a little difficult to come to you. So from your perspective what do you think about in terms of market growth and your ability to grow above market?

Bruce Broussard

Yes we’ve said that meaningful growth this year and we've done a number of things to try to shore that up. We talked about stable benefits and we think in the industry stable benefits is a really important part of anything, any offering. We also believe our brand as an organization continues to stand as a leader in the marketplace. If you were to look at many of the research has done there, from a consumer satisfaction point of view, you see that Humana is one – either number one, number two, or number three in customer satisfaction, whether it's Siegel+Gale Simplicity Index, J.D. Powers Associates ranking of Part D plans or from a health benefit point of view with only UPMC or Kaiser being in front of us. So our brand really stands out and we say that is not only about the price, you don’t need to be to cheapest, you need to be in the range, but the brand, I think, is a large carrying point.

The third thing that we worked on especially with the confusion of the transaction in some of the markets that we were in for those 21 months and two AEP cycles is that we've really tried to work with our brokers and trying to clear and improve those relationships and that lack of clarity over the last few years as hard as both in the relationships with the brokers and in addition just in the market in general. As we work really hard this year to establish deeper relationships because they're an important part of the channel and we believe that making it simpler for them, giving them more consistency in the product, giving them a stronger brand and sales support is all part of the relationship. So we feel its good position. But as you said this is not going to be easy. We got to be on our toes, we got to execute hard, competition is going to be – be in the marketplace, but we're ready for it.

Zach Sopcak

Got it. Talk about stars ratings for a minute. If you go back to second quarter to those that we're not yet familiar. Just refresh a little bit on the announcement you made about your stars rating.

Bruce Broussard

Yes.

Zach Sopcak

And then how you think about those as we get into the next cycle of 19 stars.

Bruce Broussard

Yes. There’s a few things there, I think, that's important around as you look at the stars performance. First, just answer your first question as we position for 2018, we would – today about 74% of our members are in 4-star plans which meets where we were expecting to be. That leaves us a very small amount of headwind and as we enter 2018 but covered a lot of the headwinds prior to that. So I think we're in a good position there.

Long-term, the sustainability of stars is very important. I think the organization performs really well in the HEDIS area which is the clinical side. I think in the customer satisfaction area in the health outcomes we’re sort of mid-pack or sometimes a little higher, but sometimes a little lower there. And I think we have our opportunity there to improve. But when we think about longer term we continue to orient to how do we make it more sustainable. And there’s been a lot of investments in the organization around just improving stars and it’s a top priority for us.

But I do want to make a few points, finer points about stars, because investors really focus on the percentage of members that are in stars which is an important measurement. But I would also emphasize there's a few other things to think about. One is the distribution of your stars. The more you have that 4.5 star plans your members, the more bonus dollars you get. And therefore the dollars itself flow. So you could be in an average of four, but if you have more than 4.5 you actually will do better there. So that's something to think about as you think about the stars side. Second, aspect is on the lower end if you have more in the 3.5 you get more participation in the rebate. So if you look at just the average you might say 74% there, but it's also where they distribute.

The second thing I want to also emphasize is that there's a connectivity between stars outcomes and some of our trend-bender work. And I’ll give an example. If you were to study the J.D. Power’s information that we rank behind Kaiser and UPMC and customer satisfaction. If you were to go look into the provider side specifically around network, you would see that we probably rank in the lower part of that. And what that’s really outlining is, is that that’s a trend-bender for us, managing networks and being efficient. So as you narrow your networks, for example, that sometimes hurts your cap scores. But in reality it also helps drive much more effective and efficient healthcare system.

So there is this tug and pull within Stars that you have to think about that is just about the performance of Stars, that’s there’s some interrelationships between your activities of how you manage your business and the effectiveness of that management. Sometimes that's contra to the Stars outcome. And so I would emphasize the percentages are important, distribution is important, but the interrelationship of how you manage your business is really important too.

Zach Sopcak

I will take a pause to see if there is any questions from the audience? There’s one in back.

Bruce Broussard

Brave so.

Zach Sopcak

I mean Next Door said MA margins are about high-single digits now for them. Could you give us any yours? And I know that MA has – most of them have been Part D in the medical side. Can you give any sense of the margins between the two sides of those?

Bruce Broussard

So I think I understand your – that your first question, membership growth is that…

Zach Sopcak

Margins.

Bruce Broussard

Margins okay. We have communicated on an fully allocated basis for Medicare Advantage margin. And I really want to emphasize fully allocated just because we allocate all our corporate cost to that and there’s some differences between company to company on that allocation. Our target is to be between 4.5% to 5% target margins. And we really have priced that over the years. Now sometimes we’ll be over this years, sometimes we will be less, but that’s where we our target margin in that. We don’t breakout PDP margins.

Zach Sopcak

We don’t, no.

Bruce Broussard

In that. Sorry really can’t give you any indication there.

Zach Sopcak

Any other question?

Zach Sopcak

May be before we target – it’s hard to see with these bright lights. Maybe before we exit Medicare Advantage, what do you think about looking at these long-term penetration of Medicare Advantage is that percent of Medicare aggregated to 50% penetration of MA?

Bruce Broussard

Let me let me say it this way. I know that we have not disclosed that in many different ways we've just given sensitivities between the high 30s to low 50s. I know our – some of our colleagues in the industry have given as high as 50%. I would say in general that the penetration we continue to see increasing. And I think that's just a growth level and I think the value proposition continues to show and demonstrate it. And I think there's growth as a result of not only demographic growth, but also penetration in the marketplace.

Zach Sopcak

Got it. May be to switch gears to about your services which you had mentioned earlier. You talked a little bit about the performance there. Maybe you could give a little bit more color on how you think about that performance going forward? And it sounds like a lot of it was utilization driven, is lower utilization in your services business better for your Medical business?

Bruce Broussard

I know it's confusing.

Zach Sopcak

Yes.

Bruce Broussard

For many when we look at that so we apologize. But I do want to say first just in the Healthcare Service division as a whole it is an integral part of our clinical engagement with our members. So when we think about the PBM, it’s not only the value that PBM provides and fulfilment, and scripts and the management of the retail side, it is really about medical adherence. And the longer we can keep people more and the higher the medical adherence, the better they are clinically which shows up on the medical side.

So in the same way on the home side the more effective our clinical model can be, then more effective we can help individuals own. And our Healthcare Service side isn't being built to go and build service that is third-party. We might do some third-party work, but that really is about how are we continuing to advance the health and the cost of our existing memberships. So that's important.

We have a really strong belief in the integration between our Healthcare Services and the risk side. And we believe that integration is an important part of being able to see the holistic view. And so when we think about the PBM being down this quarter for the first six months from expectation, that's not a bad thing because it's – that is showing up on the over performance of the retail side. So the overall company is actually better off in that.

Zach Sopcak

Yes.

Bruce Broussard

Same way with home health, is our home health, as the clinical model is more effective with less nursing time, that's much more – that's better for the overall business. And I think as investors think about organizations when you have one silo i.e. maximizing volume, you really are held victim to that maximization of volume. When you have the medical benefit, the pharmacy benefit in the risk management side of it, you are able to participate in the holistic view and you're able to manage what's best for the member and for the system. And therefore your ability to affect both the outcomes but in addition to affect the cost efficiency is much more effective.

Zach Sopcak

Got it. And maybe more around your PBM, could you just talk about Part D maybe more broadly your opportunity there – opportunity to grow?

Bruce Broussard

Obviously we’ve grown organically in that market for long-time and today from an individual point of view as one of industry leaders there and our relationship not only with Walmart, which allows us to have a relationship that is deep and solid with them that offers a low plan. We also have relationships with other partners that are in preferred networks that have a retail broad and we still believe that’s the right strategy to have. Certain plan that is maybe more exclusive in that particular segment, but still have a broad and preferred network there. We continue to see Part D as being a growth engine for the industry as a whole. It grows by demographics as opposed to just growing by penetration since there is almost 100% penetration.

Zach Sopcak

Got it. Maybe just talk about capital allocation for a few minutes. How do you think about your priorities in terms of capital allocation?

Bruce Broussard

Yeah, I think – well, we will continue to be very judicious in giving dollars back to our shareholders through dividends and stock buyback. And after the transaction was announced, we came back with a larger stock buyback and as a result of being restricted for 21 months. And we will continue to do that at a pretty regular pace. When we think about deployment of capital, it is really building the healthcare services capabilities. We believe that there is really a great opportunity for this integration between the insurance and risks side and the clinical capabilities of the organization.

And long-term we believe sustainability and competitive advantage is wrapped around how do you manage the clinical aspects of the business both in and outside the healthcare system, is really where the value is going to be obtained. We – because of our patient population being chronic oriented and seniors having multiple chronics, we believe there are few areas that are really important in that area: one is around primary care, the second is around home, the third is around behavioral and the fourth is around pharmacy. And those are the four areas that we continue to look at in how we build capabilities and capacity to do.

Pharmacy has really built out. Behavioral is an important, but we feel we have a lot of outsourcing opportunities to do that. So the two areas that we are focused on in deploying capital is continuing to build our primary care side and our home side. And both of those areas are both locally and small transactions and certain opportunities maybe a large transaction here or there, but those are the areas you’ll probably see capital being more deployed than in the past.

Zach Sopcak

Got it. And in terms of you mentioned primary care and, I guess, potentially acquiring more providers. How broad is that opportunity for Humana? And I guess how deep do you want to get in terms of that business?

Bruce Broussard

I know some organizations are more active in buying physician groups and providers in general. We are probably more – we're more focused specifically in the primary care area. So we wouldn't go out and buy surgery centers or anything like that. And the main reason being is because our patient population is much more chronic oriented and primary care is an important engagement model for chronic members. Episodic treatment is more oriented in commercial treatment from a surgery center point of view and that's where costs are in and alternatives for hospitals. And so, our patient population is really depending on where we hunt in the provider area side, that's important.

In the primary care area, we don't believe we can own every physician that is being serviced by our member, I mean, it’s not capital efficient to do that. So, we really have a multiple range of ways that we look at building in primary care first is building tools and resources specifically technology to help them coordinate care more effectively. So we continue to build that. Second area is to continue to offer services that are contractual in nature as opposed to own to do that. So it’s more of a path to risk kind of relationship.

Third is to build the capabilities through joint ventures. And so we haven’t owned interests in a number of groups that allow us to bring that capacity to market. And then the last is to leverage the platforms that we have in the markets and continue to indentifying those markets going forward and so that would be unknowns. So you'll see us deploy in an own to joint venture technology and in contractual way to build our primary care area.

And that gives us the opportunity to adjust market by market, physician by physician. So if it's a hospital based physicians group, we can bring more of our technology into play. If it’s a market that is less hospital concentrated, we can bring our groups in there or we can partner with a group. And so the ability to have multiple different models allows us to coordinate on based on the model – based on the market itself.

Zach Sopcak

Got it. Having just been through a large strategic M&A process, what's your appetite for something like that?

Bruce Broussard

Well, we've always said that we'll do whatever in the best interest of our shareholders and I think we've demonstrated that through our process we went through in 2015. So that's important. And I think the merits of any large transaction for us or anyone in the industry is really around a few things. I think first, it has to make strategic sense. And the Aetna transaction for us and for Aetna made a lot of sense in the world and whether it was culturally to the assets we brought to the table and the assets that Aetna brought to the table and they’d made a lot of sense there. I think the second part of it is it has to be – to get down with a high probability.

And I think the justice and the judge is rendering of opinion gives some clarity around what can be done or not we done and I know there's a lot of speculation, what does the new administration mean, but we would rely more on the judge's opinion today unless there is something in the environment that changed that proves it that opinion was could be modified, but I think the viable competitor and being able to sell membership that to a viable competitor gives a lot of definition of what can be done.

And so for us to enter into any transaction, it has to be strategic. Obviously, it has to be value enhancing over the long-term for our shareholders and it has to be probable to get done and that probability is highly dependent on how you would overcome some of the membership overlap.

Zach Sopcak

Got it. Let’s see if there's any question? Maybe you could talk a little bit about the shift towards the consumer and healthcare. And you mentioned the new demographics are becoming more able to shop. When you think about the Humana brand that’s a very strong, what you have do to get it more out there to consumers.

Bruce Broussard

Well, for Humana to continue its evolution, we have to make it easier for people to engage in their health. The healthcare system overall makes it really difficult. And the managed care industry has been put in place to be sort of that middle person to keep an efficient healthcare health system in a fee for service environment. And the more we can integrate the clinical areas with the risk area whether we own it or we are partnering with the stronger the engagement will be because you reduce those friction points.

I think the second part of the reducing friction points is to really use technology today whether its data analytics to digital, to remote monitoring, to telemedicine to whatever it may be to improve the access points to the point when they need it because we treat everyone as an average. We don't bring contextualization into the consumer experience. And the more we can use technology to bring that contextualization whether it’s the type of service they need or the environment they’re in.

There is a great example. We've taken our members and then divided them into personas. Then we have a persona that as an individual that's a control seeker and that individual is more oriented to. They don't trust people. They want to do it on their own and so on and that that's their different that they’re engaged with and somebody that’s overwhelmed. Somebody that’s overwhelmed could be somebody that is behind on their bills and doesn't want to – doesn't have transportation and you call them and ask them for and I examine for because they have diabetes and that's the last thing on their list.

And being able to understand the contextualization how you engage with them and then what channels you use to engage with them is an important part of that and we are very excited about the future of healthcare to be able to bring not only improved the access points, but really a thoughtful view around the experience for the individual. And for us as an organization, we believe that's as important as the pricing of the product.

Zach Sopcak

Got it. And in our last minute maybe if you could just talk about the remaining two quarters in the year, how you're thinking about it and things you should be looking for as investors?

Bruce Broussard

Yeah I think for us this time of year is an important time of year as we enter into the annual enrollment period and people are electing who they choose for us. So starting October 1st, we’ll see our comparison of our plans to others and then we begin the sales processes starting October 15th and the 45 days that goes into the sales process. So that's an important process there. The second thing is it's just from an investor milestone knowing based on your previous conversation that the stars for 2019 will be released and so I know that will be an interesting milestone for people to see and from that and then obviously we’ll give an update in our third quarter earnings both on the progression for this year and just as we see the rest of the year. So those are the three major milestones that I think the investor should orient to.

Zach Sopcak

Got it, thank you. Thank you everybody.

Amy Smith

Thank you.

Bruce Broussard

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

