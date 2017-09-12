How Stock Buybacks And Equity Offers Predict Earnings

A negative corporate action like an equity offer, means that a company will potentially underperform following its earnings announcement.

If the corporate action is positive like a share buyback, then the stock has the potential to outperform following its earnings announcement.

It’s a fair assumption that managers will have a better insight into the financial state of the company they’re running than outside investors. A manager will act and make decisions that are based around what they perceive the outlook for that company to be.

It’s also assumed that when a company makes a corporate action such as a share buyback, a merger, a dividend or an equity issue, as soon as it's announced, the market factors that into the price to fully reflect the potential long term profitability of the decision.

Interestingly, a new paper suggests that the information contained in particular corporate actions are in fact not fully incorporated into the price of a stock after they are made known to the public.

The authors suggest that you can even predict the future earnings of a company, based on their prior corporate actions.

The study looks specifically at share buybacks and equity issues as they in particular give an insight into the way managers are thinking.

For the most part, a share buyback reflects a positive outlook for a company, while an equity issue is generally negative.

The authors use earnings announcements that immediately follow both of these corporate actions as a way to gauge just how much of the information has been priced in.

Theoretically, earnings announcements shouldn’t contain any new information about the profitability of the company if all prior information had been correctly incorporated. If earnings announcements have factored in all the relevant information, then buying a stock prior to an earnings announcement and selling it afterward, should theoretically show a net zero return in the long run.

Findings from 30,000 Corporate Actions

The study looked at 15,106 share buyback announcements between 1994 and 2015 and 19,466 equity offers that were not IPOs between 1970 and 2015.

As it turns out, buying (or shorting) stocks prior to earnings announcements that had recently announced a share buyback or equity offer, showed a positive return.

If you were to buy a stock that had recently announced a share buyback two days prior to an earnings announcement and sold it 30 days later you would earn a raw return of 3.31% according to the paper findings.

Similarly if you were to short a stock that had recently announced an equity offer two days prior to earnings and close it 30 days later, you would earn a 1.57% raw return.

The study showed that a portfolio of long buybacks and short equity issues would generate a raw return of 1.74% and a four-factor adjusted return of 4.47% - if you were to enter the trade two days prior to the earnings announcements and exit 30 days later.

Panel A plots returns around earnings for repurchasing firms that made their buyback announcement up to 2 days before earnings. Panel B plots the returns around earnings for issuing firms that priced an equity offering up to 2 days before earnings. Src: Amini, Shahram and Singal, Vijay, Predictability of Earnings Following Equity Issues and Buyback Announcements (June 9, 2017).

Key Insights

The paper points to the fact that share buybacks and equity issues are giving an insight into the potential profitability of the company in the short run.

Theoretically, if a company is going to perform strongly and have excess cash reserves, they would have the ability to buyback shares. Buying back shares is an effective way for companies to give back value to its shareholders - just like issuing a dividend.

It also signifies confidence in the business and may give off a positive signal about the market cycle.

Furthermore, if a company plans to buy back shares it would make sense to do so before a positive earnings announcement. If it delays the buyback until after the announcement the share price is likely to be higher and therefore the buyback operation would be more costly.

Similarly, a company that hasn’t met its profit targets and is in need of a further cash injection would be a candidate for a share issue to raise further capital to fund its operations.

Going into either a share issue or a buyback, the managers of the company would have a greater understanding about the financial state of the company and its profit potential than outsiders.

As a result investors can use these types of corporate actions to gain additional insights into how the managers are viewing the outlook for the company.

Wrapping Up

In summary, investors should look for corporate actions when they occur before important earnings announcements.

If the corporate action is positive like a share buyback, then the stock has the potential to outperform following its earnings announcement.

A negative corporate action like an equity offer, means that a company will potentially underperform following its earnings announcement.

