Cisco's Services And Software Business Isn't Quite There Yet

We’ve written several bearish articles on Cisco (CSCO) before, mainly about gross margin pressure due to the commoditization of its core hardware business. However, we think that with expectations reset we may be seeing the first glimpses of light at the end of the tunnel.

Our cautious outlook on Cisco was ultimately proven correct with Cisco dropping its long-term revenue growth projection last quarter to 1%-3% and dropping its EPS growth estimates to “mid single digits.” The company specifically cited in its 10-K a challenging and competitive environment that affected the performance of its core hardware business (bolded body text ours).

Fiscal 2017 Compared with Fiscal 2016—Financial Performance In fiscal 2017 we delivered solid profitability and strong operating cash flows. We remain focused on accelerating innovation across our portfolio, and we believe that we have made continued progress on our strategic priorities. We continue to operate in a challenging and highly competitive environment, which has impacted, in particular, our NGN Routing and Switching areas. We saw weakness in the service provider customer market and we expect ongoing uncertainty in that area. In addition, we continued to see weakness in emerging countries in the aggregate. We experienced solid revenue growth in Security and Wireless, and we continued to make progress in the transition of our business model to increased software and subscriptions which is part of our strategy. While the overall environment remains uncertain, we continue to aggressively invest in priority areas to drive profitable growth over the long term.

For reference switching and NGN routing are by far Cisco’s two largest hardware categories accounting for approximately 61% of hardware sales.

Services Segment Still Not Ready to Replace Products

The key for Cisco will be how rapidly and to what degree it is able to make the transition from a commodity hardware business to a software- and-services business. For four of the past five years Cisco was able to rely on productivity improvements to offset pricing pressures in its hardware business. However, it appears Cisco may be reaching the limits of just how much they can squeeze productivity to maintain margins. The table below shows the change in gross margins for Cisco’s products segment for each fiscal year.

You can see by the line we called “3P GM adjustment,” which stands for Pricing, Product Mix and Productivity, how much each of those factors has affected gross margins. In fiscal 2017, 2016 and 2014 Cisco was actually able to improve gross margins because productivity gains outweighed pricing pressures. In 2017 productivity gains slowed to just 1.4% while product pricing pressure remained above -2%. Given the language in Cisco’s 10-K (referenced in the first section) it’s clear the company expects this trend to continue.

They key then is how fast services segment revenue and profit can replace lost products revenue and profit. The table below shows the revenue and gross profit for the products segment and services segment of Cisco’s business.

We can see that services revenue and gross profit growth hasn’t been strong enough to offset the weakness in the products (hardware) segment. Yes, it’s replaced lost revenue and gross margin but not enough to return the company to strong growth.

Light at the End of the Tunnel

We are starting to see some faint glimmers of hope. In its most recent earnings presentation Cisco disclosed that software and subscriptions now make up over half of its revenue growth.

However, we don’t think there is any urgency for investors to be in a hurry to jump back into Cisco stock. As we’ve seen with other companies that have been able to transition into subscription-based software models the transition period is rocky and if the transition is a success there is plenty of room for a stock to run. Just look at the stock charts of Adobe Systems (ADBE) or Autodesk (ADSK) to see what a successful subscription based model can do to a company’s financial success and stock price. We would expect Cisco’s transition to be much longer and much more difficult given that it is being held back by a legacy hardware business. Oracle (ORCL), which we own, offers a much better comparison point. It took several difficult years for Oracle to show that the switch was beginning to pay off and there were plenty of attractive entry points along the way for investors. We think the situation with Cisco is similar and that it’s OK to wait until the transition to software and services shows more signs of success before jumping into the stock.