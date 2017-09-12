Reports Of National ICE Bans Keep Coming And So Do The Endless Misinterpretations And Misconceptions

As if there was not enough euphoria over the whole EV thing, with Tesla (TSLA) now the largest US automaker by market cap, and an endless parade of opinions declaring imminent peak oil demand and a resulting end of the oil era, we recently had countries such as France and Britain declaring that they intend to ban the sale of ICE cars by 2040. There was no surprise there, given that the culture of unilateral self-sacrifice for the greater global good is a powerful driver of European policies. But then there was talk of India looking at doing the same perhaps even sooner, by 2030. Now China is also hinting at a program meant to remove the use of fossil fuels from the transport industry at some point in future, with the date yet to be determined. These are all countries that boast top ten positions in terms of the size of their economies, so it is by no means an insignificant piece of news. There are other more or less significant countries which already voted such initiatives, and I expect that many more will follow in coming months and years. With this trend taking shape and growing in momentum, people can be forgiven for being swept along into adopting certain well-popularized concepts and views of the world, especially when it comes to our energy future. The current perception in regards to why this is happening is that it has mainly to do with climate change and other environmental considerations. In regards to what is about to happen, the perception is that there is likely to be a peak in oil demand, followed by decline and eventually the almost complete cessation of its production, perhaps by the middle of the century, with most transport needs being electrified. This sounds great for the likes of Tesla, while pronouncing the death of the oil industry this century. As is often the case, things are not always what they seem. There is a far less glamorous narrative, which is not as bright, and should have people worried about future economic prospects. But it is the more likely narrative to be correct, therefore investors need to pay attention in my view, because the worst thing that an investor can do is make misinformed decisions.

Climate change & environmental concerns not at heart of recent initiatives.

If this were mainly a European initiative, the whole unilateral self sacrifice for the greater global good would be believable. But with countries like India & China getting in on it, it is clearly something else that triggered this, which is more likely to be the result of major national interests having been identified to be well-served through the promotion of this direction, than it would be out of a sense of unilateral sacrifice in the name of the betterment of the whole of humanity. I certainly do not expect a country like India, with an average nominal GDP/capita of only $1,700 to all the sudden put the obviously more important goal of urgently improving the country's economic position, for the good of the country and its largely impoverished people bellow some idealistic goal that benefits the whole planet.

One of the potential arguments that could be made is that these countries made their calculations and concluded that adopting EV technology more aggressively is likely to produce an economic benefit. I believe that this is indeed the case, although not for the reasons that most of the mainstream have been invoking in the past few years and have been doing very aggressively in the last few months. There have been some recent reports suggesting that EV's may become cost-competitive with ICE's as soon as 2025 or perhaps even earlier.



Bloomberg expects battery costs to decline by about 2/3 from the current level and, based on the assumption that the cost of the battery makes up 1/3 of the total cost of an average EV, it assumes that with that cost decline, EV's will be able to compete with ICE's on price/quality within just a few years.

If we take a closer look at that claim however, we can easily come to realize the claim, which gave rise to much speculation lately, is distorted to say the least. For instance, Tesla's model 3 is likely to become the best selling EV model globally as soon as next year, therefore it can serve as a reference point in regards to what it is likely to take in terms of quality and affordability to make an EV model a success story. The base price of a model 3 is $35,000, with a driving range of over 200 miles per full charge. When options are included, it is expected that the average model 3 will sell for about $40,000 or more. The cost of the model 3 battery, based on Tesla claims is going to be about $6,900, which is less than 20% of the cost of the EV, even when calculated against the base price. Furthermore, there are some estimates that suggest the model 3 is a money loser, with every unit sold at the base price losing about $2,800. In other words, the cost of producing a base model 3 and getting it to the customer will average about $38,000. Going back to the claim that EV's will soon become price-competitive compared with ICE's, the ten best-selling ICE's in the same sedan category as the model 3 all sell for about $23,000 or less.

So as we look at the chart, we can easily conclude that the Tesla model 3 would not be price-competitive with the top ten sedan models ranked by sales volume, even if the battery would come for free when manufacturing this EV. The base model 3, as is today still costs about $31,000 to manufacture, even when we exclude the cost of the battery, which is still about 35% more expensive than the average top ten sedan model price. It is therefore clear in my view that the Bloomberg assumptions are off the mark.

Going back to why a country like India may want to phase out the cheaper technology, if it unrealistic to expect the new technology to become cheaper and therefore more competitive in the foreseeable future, there must still be however a logical economic explanation. We know that a country like India would not want to greatly slow down the economic progress it is making, in the name of the greater global good, because given its economic situation and the state of its overall population, it simply cannot afford to. Therefore it must still see this as a good strategic move in terms of its future economic development.

In this regard, there can be only one other explanation, namely that India, as well as China and a number of other countries see the future of oil as being very uncertain, but not in terms of demand but supply. As such, they envision that adopting higher cost technologies such as EV's will still end up cheaper in the long term when factoring in the potential for an economy to suffer in case of impending oil price volatility.

I know this is a hard concept to accept at this point in time, given that it comes within the context of the oil price crash that started in 2014, which we are having a hard time recovering from. Furthermore, we have an almost unanimous consensus in regards to oil prices staying low for as far as the eye can see. We should remember however that we also had a more or less similar consensus back in the late 1990's in regards to oil prices remaining low for what was then as far as the eye could see. Within a decade, we went from oil mainly trading in the range of $10-$20/barrel, to the 2008 spike all the way up to almost $150/barrel, despite the predominant narrative we had then of insurmountable oversupply of the oil markets. We should also keep in mind the fact that even as we speak of an oil price crash in the past few years, the average price in the 2015-2017 period so far is still about double that of the average we saw in the 1990's even when adjusting for inflation.

I recently wrote an article making the case for the contrarian view on the future of the global oil supply/demand situation. I do not intend to go any further in describing & discussing my point of view in this regard, because it would deviate too much from the subject, given that it is a whole other complex subject. I do however recommend that people take a look at that article, because it really helps put into perspective what is likely to be the real motivation behind countries like India & China opting for the adoption of more expensive technologies, even as current evidence suggests that it would make no economic sense, unless the current fuel source of the ICE is in danger of no longer being globally reliable or abundant enough to be relied on for the longer term.

Investment implications.

While I am not buying the current narrative that is presented to us, with what is in my view a rather obvious concerted effort to imprint this narrative into the collective psyche, I did recently buy some Albemarle (ALB) stock in order to position myself for the long-term trend of increased world-wide EV sales. But while I do believe in the long-term value of such an investment, I also think that within the context of a seemingly organized effort to convince everyone that the days of growing oil demand are numbered and we will soon have hundreds of billions of barrels of the stuff stuck in the ground as no one will want it, there is a great deal of opportunity to make a contrarian call. I in fact made this call in late 2015, early 2016 as the price of oil was nearing a bottom, which is when I bought Shell (RDS.A), Chevron (CVX) and Suncor (SU) stock. I recently also bought some Sanchez Energy (SN) stock in an uncharacteristic move to speculate in the shorter term, rather than play the longer-term fundamentals, as a way to position more aggressively for a second leg up in oil prices, which I believe is likely to come towards the end of this year.

I believe that we will see many more oil price spikes in coming years decades,similar to what we saw in the run-up of the 2008 financial crisis, therefore it is a potential investment opportunity that investors would be foolish to ignore in favor of a very aggressively pushed narrative. I believe that one must invest for the right reasons and with the correct picture in mind, even if the correct picture might lead to making some of the same decisions in the shorter term, as is my case with deciding to buy Albemarle. For the longer term it helps with deciding on how to position, for how long, and perhaps when to sell. Within the context of a world that is undergoing fundamental economic, social and geopolitical transformation, the need for an investor to be aware of what is really going on can prove to be priceless.

