Prologis' (PLD) Management Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Barclays Global Financial Services Brokers Conference

September 12, 2017 4:15 p.m. ET

Executives

Tom Olinger - CFO

Analysts

Ross Smotrich - Barclays

Ross Smotrich

People in the last session, you know, I'm Ross Smotrich, I'm the REIT Analyst at Barclays. I have the pleasure to introduce -- are we okay to go? Yes. Okay. We're okay to go. I have the pleasure to introduce Tom Olinger, Chief Financial Officer of Prologis. He is responsible for a long list of things, including treasury, cash management, financial planning, reporting, accounting tax, IR, audit, a lot of things that the CFO does. He came from a background -- he joined the predecessor AMB in 2007 as the CFO after a background first in Public Accounting and then at Oracle, and notably in 2011 when AMB merged with or acquired Prologis, Tom served as the Chief Integration Officer, overseeing information technology implementation and best practices and so on. And when he closed he took back over the role as CFO. So we're thrilled to have Tom. He is going to -- I think, give some introductory comments. We're going to do that audience response from again because we're gathering the data, so that we can put out the research report, and then we will do some Q&A, okay?

So, Tom, please?

Tom Olinger

Thanks, Ross. Thanks for sticking it out for the last presentation of the day. The bar is not far away. So, not sure how well you know us, we are a U.S-based REIT out of San Francisco, we're the largest logistics property owner in the world, we have just under 700 million square feet, about $75 billion in properties, that's about $45 billion is our enterprise value, about $30 billion that's about third-party managed.

Our strategy is to own logistics properties in very highly populated, very affluent locations, and it's very simple we want to be there because that's where the consumption is, and particularly when you start to talk about what's evolving today around the supply chain, there is e-commerce which I'm sure we'll get into, but the bottom line with what's happening with the supply chain today is trying to catch up with the consumer, and the consumer wants products faster delivered to their doorstep, and they also want more variety. And both of those things have a heavy impact on the supply chain. And it means that the supply chain is trying to move closer to where we all live, because the only way to deliver products quickly to your doorstep is to have warehouses that are closer to where you live. And historically, the supply chain was such that the supply chain was all geared to get products to the store. We all served as the last mile, right, we go to the store, we buy what we want, we take home with us.

But now, the supply chain is trying to adapt to your doorstep. And as a result, the supply chain, the warehouses that used to fill the stores could be a truck day away or maybe two truck days away from that location to the stores, and then again, we would serve the last mile. Well, now, in order to get a product to you in two days or even next day, you got to position that inventory relatively close to the heavy population centers. And as a result, it's very difficult to bring new supply into those heavy population centers.

If you think about an average size warehouse that's even relatively small today, a 250,000 square feet, that warehouse probably sits on one to 12 acres of land. So, think about drawing a circle from where we are sitting today, how far we have to go to find the rectangle that's flat that you could put a 250,000 square foot warehouse. And just for reference, a retailer, and we looked at the top 50 retailers in the world who have at least $5 billion of online sales, if you want to conduct a $1 billion of online sales, you need roughly 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space, if you want to do $1 billion of brick and mortar sales, you need about 400,000 square feet. And we can get into why that is, but the bottom line is, you need a much more intensive warehouse to conduct e-commerce than you do for bricks and mortar. And it's very simple around.

In a bricks and mortar warehouse, you're sending a parcel out or a pallet out to a store or series of stores, right, think about inside a warehouse you're stacking pallets and boxes probably up to 32 feet high, and in e-commerce warehouse you have to store each package individually. So, if you think about the shirt you have on today, that shirt needs to be presented in the warehouse, your color, your style, your size in a way where a robot or a person can go grab it. So, as a result, how things are laid out of the warehouse is dramatically different for e-commerce and brick and mortar. You also have to have an area of that warehouse that can package, put that shirt in the box, get it out to your doorstep, it also has to have room for the return if you don't like that shirt, you send it back, it's got to come back. So, all these things that were happening in the store now happen in the warehouse. And as a result, every time we see a shift of sales and consumption shifting from brick and mortar over to e-commerce, that's a significant uplift in warehouse demand and that's really what we're seeing today.

Our view would be, I mean, we all have a round view on what the ultimate e-commerce penetration will be, but the bottom line is we are at roughly 8% to 10% today, and how far [ph] do you think that's going to go, it is going to have a massive impact on the supply chain, and that's really the main thing to understand, and it's all consumer-driven and we are very early on in the process of that maturation.

Just to give you a sense where we're global, that's almost 700 million square feet, it's in 19 countries, we recently completed a study with Oxford Economics just to get an understand of the flow of goods that were going through our warehouse footprint. So, by their estimation, Oxford Economics' estimation, about 1.7% of global GDP runs through our warehouses. That's I think about $1.3 trillion. So, there is a wealth of activity that's going on in our warehouses, and I'll talk about what we are trying to do to capitalize on that information.

A couple other things, we're A minus A3 rated entity, our balance sheet is only getting stronger. And looking -- I guess from an earnings perspective for those of you who don't know, the last three years, our CAGR on core earnings was 16%, that's a three-year CAGR. Looking forward, in the next three years, we think we can do somewhere between 7.5% to 8.75% growth and stick at 3% dividend on top of that. So, we are looking at low double-digit growth with the goal of trying to exceed that level. So, there is a lot going on in the supply chain today that's driving our business, and I would be happy to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ross Smotrich

Tom Olinger

Yes, I think for any historical measures, you look at we are late in the cycle, right. I mean, this is late, but I would say for our business, you really need to look at the supply chain, and that should answer your question about wherever we are. So, you can listen to what we say, and I also encourage you to go out and look at really our customers and talk to our customers about what's going on with the supply chain, and clearly talking to the sea berries [ph] of the world certainly helps, because they are on the ground representing a lot of our customers.

But that consumer shift to wanting more products delivered to their doorstep and wanting more variety as having a profound impact on the supply chain, and having a very large impact on our business, we think we are in the very early stages of that process. Yes, a lot has happened with the build out of e-commerce, but a couple of things just to keep in mind, just about e-commerce; the first is, you need a separate supply chain to serve e-commerce versus brick and mortar. Now, that's not necessarily intuitive, but when you go back to, what I talked about in my opening remarks, that -- the way you have to set the warehouse up to send a package, you know, your shirt versus sending a whole pallet is a lot different, and it is very, very difficult to know those two. And you can -- retailers will talk about omni-channel, but omni-channel is really at the store level where you are trying to maintain a sale. So, whether it's you got [indiscernible] then have your shirt, you -- they wanted you to get that shirt, they go look at another store, they get it to you at their warehouse. That's omni-channel. But to do sustainable high volume, very efficient e-commerce, you have to do it out of a warehouse, which could play an automation, and you can carry the variety. I'll give you a couple of things just to think about on the variety front you know. If you go to Walmart Super Center, if you went to one of their stores, you would see roughly about a 150,000 products, if you go to walmart.com, you are going to see 2 million. So that the proliferation of SKUs that customer's expect and the variety they expect in a warehouse, that has a big impact on our business. One of the reasons why, you know, e-commerce warehouse is 3x larger than brick and mortar warehouse.

So, we think we are very early on in that process. I will use a baseball analogy just to sort of where we are in the game, we think we've kind of where -- you know, the first pitch or two of the second inning. We are really that -- really only that far along. So, I encourage you again talk to your broker. Look at the supply chain leaders. Look at the three PLs, FedEx, UPS, DHL, look where they are investing, look where they are putting facilities. You can obviously watch what Amazon is doing, watch what walmart.com is doing. And you will hear from them, I think you will hear from them validation that we are very early on in building this out. Supply chain just take a long time, they are very complex and they take a long time to build out, and I think you need to couple that with where you think e-commerce penetration is going to go. I think those two things together inform you a view on where we are in the cycle, and our view is putting those two together, we are very early on in the process.

Ross Smotrich

Okay. So maybe coming to the quick…

Tom Olinger

I'm sorry. Do you mind if I add one more thing just about some things, so really all that I talked about was the demand side, why we think demand is sustainable and why demand is quite frankly higher than what you would see in the normal. In prior cycles, demand for our product was very simple, consumption equals demand, right? People consume more, more stuff goes through our warehouse, our warehouse demand goes up, but today, you've got the kicker of e-commerce, and that e-commerce is that 3x multiplier. So every dollar consumption that's just for brick and mortar over to e-commerce cranks it up. And it's not just the e-commerce demand, because e-commerce -- it's only 10% of the overall consumption today, e-commerce happens to represent about 12% of our in-place leases, have a straight e-commerce use, about 20% of our new leasing is e-commerce, so it's certainly growing. But e-commerce is having -- the consumer is having a massive effect on the entire supply chain. And so, brick and mortar retailers are trying to carry more inventory, they are trying to position that inventory closer to where you all live to be more competitive. So it's not just the 10% of supply chain that's moving. The entire supply chain is moving.

I'll give you one more Walmart reference and then I promise I'll let you ask the question. But Walmart recently about six months ago announced that they were modifying their Supplier Delivery program, they had a program that basically said, you have a four-day window to deliver supplier, you have four days to deliver me the product, you miss that four-day window, we take 2% off your invoice. And I think you are allowed to deliver product earlier than the four days that would count as the four-day window.

Now, they are going to a two-day window, and you can't be early, you can't be late, and you don't do it in two-day window, it is a penalty. And Walmart is very clear why they are doing this. They want stuff that consumers want on their shelves when consumers wanted. So they are trying to tighten their supply chain. So what's the supplier going to do? You really I think have two major options; the first one is you are going to carry more inventory, right, safety stock, so you can hit that window. And the second thing you are going to do or could do is moving inventory closer to where Walmart wants, which happens to be a slower, which just happens to be where major consumption happens. So, just an example of the supply chain is if you hold the supply chain, that's changing, it's not just a piece that's going to be e-commerce. I'm sorry…

Unidentified Analyst

No, don't be sorry. I think there is no question that investor sentiment has turned positive in the last 12 to 18 months, both on the industrial sector and on your stock. There have been a couple of dips, and we talked about that in a second, but stocks had a pretty good run, actually, right, it's 65 yesterday. So cutting to it quick, what is the value proposition from here for somebody who might be new to the name? And I heard you about e-commerce, but I'm thinking a little bit more broadly in terms of competitive advantage and long-term sustainable growth?

Tom Olinger

Good question. So, I think one would be -- I think I'd start with relative valuation, so look at our multiple, whatever metric you screen, look at also I guess, our competitive set, look at also you can see other sectors. I think historically logistics, real estate valuations have traded at a discount to other sectors. So I think with our growth profile, I think that is changing, I think that should change. Number one, I think, relative valuation against our competitive set given our balance sheet, our customer network, I think where we really have competitive advantage you know, from a historical real estate perspective, it's the location of our properties, we can show you detailed maps on our Web site to your presentations, but we have dominant positions in the markets that matter most around the world, whether it's Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, New Jersey, in the U.S, whether it's London, whether it's in Germany, whether it's Tokyo, Osaka, we have dominant market positions, meaning the dominant assets in those markets to serve where the supply chain is going. So, I think from real estate perspective, that's an advantage. We have a customer network that's expensive that does matter, we are one of the few real estate sectors where you can have a global customer relationship, and that's certainly an advantage for us.

I think looking forward, and you've heard our Chairman talk about those, but historically I think you guys mostly probably don't come from a strict real estate background, but a lot of real estate investors will look at NAV as almost like the sealing of your stock or maybe whatever you premium is to sealing your stock and what we like to look at. So really with our business and our platform, we are -- NAV will be the floor, right, if we are just a collection of assets, but we ought to be at value over and above that. And I think the way we can add value is through our customer network which I talked about. The other thing is just think about the information that exists in our portfolio, right, that 1.7% of global GDP, that $1.3 trillion of activity that's happening in our warehouses. There is a lot of information there. We have a window into what's happening globally with the economy.

Number one, we want to data mine that information to help us for just make better decisions, more reform [ph] decisions, we are really look at how we price product, and we will get into that for a minute, how we price our product. The second would be how we can help our customers? And the third would be maybe out outside of our customer group ourselves maybe this information would be informative, you know, as a precursor to the economic trends and activity. So I think we can add a lot of value through our scale and our ability to analyze and provide data.

Ross Smotrich

So, a couple to things [indiscernible] or repeat the question for the -- yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Tom Olinger

That's right. Got it, okay…

Ross Smotrich

Just to repeat the question, about 70% of the portfolio is in North America, how does Asia and Europe look different in terms of the runway?

Tom Olinger

Yes, just precise. So, the U.S. actually represents about 73%; North America would kick on another 4% or 5%. So, we are roughly a little over 20%, call it not quite 25% outside the U.S, so how does Europe look different than the U.S? How does Asia look different than the U.S? I think if you want to think about it from a economic recovery standpoint, we think Europe's probably two to three years behind to U.S. Some structural differences between the U.S. and Europe and Asia, U.S. has the highest amount of warehouse square footage per her household in the world. And Europe is significantly behind that, probably had roughly half the amount of square footage for household that the U.S has, Europe and Asia probably has half of what Europe has. So, the supply chain outside the U.S. is significantly behind the U.S in and of itself. And that's where we see a very large opportunity to build that supply chain.

Generally, I would say, almost all the markets we do deal outside the U.S, the land constraints and the entitlements although difficult in the U.S. are even more difficult outside U.S. I mean, there's just much more scarcity. Europe -- as you know, Asia is much more heavily population concentration, and as a result that makes land scarce even more. And in certain locations, London in particular, and Tokyo in particular would be leading the world in e-commerce penetration. So, I think big picture, we think outside the U.S, provides a very significant opportunity for two real reasons; number one, is the supply chain is much less mature, and second would be generally more land scarcity.

Ross Smotrich

Great, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry; a little bit on the same point, I mean, in the U.S. effectively you have a lot of land, so that's explain a lot of U.S. statistics. But as you were saying before, you need to have these warehouses close to the -- to the place where the people are, because you are moving the supply chain close and closer to their doors. So, can you talk a little bit about the expansion possibility that you just have -- that you still have in the states? And if there is any constraint in the growth because of land and where I guess warehouse has to be located?

Tom Olinger

Yes, so just a general comment. We've been operating for 30 plus years, and we've been dealing with constraints in our markets the entire time. So, how we overcome that, we do have a global Land Bank, it's the -- our Land Bank might look like it's concentrated in the U.S. more heavily because of acreage, but when you really look at value, we have sizable positions in parts of Europe and Japan as well. That Land Bank today can support with land under option about $9 billion of development. And it's the vast majority of that land in markets and the high growth, high consumption markets where we want to be. So, we do have a good runway of growth here at Land Bank.

To the second thing, we do as we have a very deep skill set internally on Brownfield development. We have teams that do nothing, but think about those things and work through those things, whether it's the entitlement, environmental, all of those things that you have to deal with. So, if you look at our portfolio in Japan, the vast majority of that portfolio around Tokyo and Osaka is built on some sort of Brownfield, whether it was an [indiscernible] or something else, a lot of the product that we have in the U.S. would fall in that category, particularly around New York and New Jersey. So, it's challenging, no doubt to do it, but I think we have good avenues to get in there and find opportunities. And the good news is we have $700 million -- almost $700 million square feet of real estate and [indiscernible] positions in the current markets we have.

The other thing we're looking at is for our in-fill assets, is to go vertical. Today we are only doing multi-storey development in Japan. We've been -- that is really the norm, we've been doing that for almost 20 years in Japan, and we do it in China, it's happening in Brazil. But today it's starting to happen in the U.S. We bought a two-storey warehouse here in the Bronx, probably nine months ago, two-storey warehouse that some of you might see on your commutes. And we are on the process of building a multi-storey warehouse in just south of downtown Seattle about three miles south of the heart of Seattle.

And there is really two thresholds to make multi-storey development, the first is the land cost has to be such that you can just buy one vertical and it's basically when the land costs gets closer to about half the value of the industrial building, you need to go vertical. And the other more important issue is that the supply chain is ready for that facility. So think about these facilities as a large airport parking garage, where you have fire alarms on both ends, and generally in those facilities you can't take a 52 foot trailer or semi-truck of those ramps that would be really not feasible. So, the supply chain, the type of user for that building are going to be trucks and the vans that show up on your doorstep everyday delivering a package, that's the type of vehicle that uses those facilities. We think those facilities will be an extremely high demand, because it's able to take an in-fill site and put a modern product on it.

So that's probably the next big avenue that we see for delivering supply, multi-storey, we're in the process as I said building one right now in Seattle, and we're getting one entitled in San Francisco. So, you're going to see it soon in New York, New Jersey as well probably L.A., London you'll see it, it's already in Japan and China. So it is the way forward I think for significant in-fill development.

Unidentified Analyst

How do you look at China in the context of your global portfolio?

Tom Olinger

China is a very important place for us to be. It obviously has significant economic importance, given its size and the growing middle-class there. However, we are careful how we structure China. So, China today is about only 1% of our NOI, because we have a significant presence in China, about a billion and half of assets, but we do that through a joint venture where we own 15% [indiscernible] and we have a sovereign wealth fund, who is in there for 85%. There is two real concerns we have with how we structure in China. The first is capital restriction, capital restriction, so if you want to move money around in your onshore in China, it's very, very difficult. So, we structure through Singapore, and we get cash flows out in and out of Singapore through a variety of ways. So, that's very effective for us. And the second is it's a very difficult currency to hedge. So, when you think about if you're going to invest significant amount of money, you have to structure around the FX implications, because we are making major investment there. So that's another reason why we wanted to do on 50% partnership, where we can get good economics through fees and other things, and be able to manage FX and capital flow restrictions. So, it's important economy but those restrictions on capital flows and FX will limit our equity exposure to that share market.

Unidentified Analyst

And the competitive dynamic there would be the dominant player?

Tom Olinger

GLP.

Unidentified Analyst

GLP. So, it's not the locals that are dominating…

Tom Olinger

They are certainly ramping up I would say for sure, but GLP would have the dominant position today.

Ross Smotrich

Other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, sir. [Indiscernible].

Ross Smotrich

So, the question was, when you think about the shift to e-commerce, how much is -- the opportunity is pricing power versus I guess development opportunities, internal growth versus organic growth?

Tom Olinger

Yes, I think the vast majority [indiscernible] is going to be organic, because of that 700 million square feet and the pricing power that we have. Today we believe that our portfolio is about 13% under-rented. So, market rents are 13% higher than what our rents are today. We have on average, call it, four to five year lease. So we are going to roll that through over the next four years. That's approximately 200. If we could wave a magic wand and mark our portfolios to today's market rents, that would be approximately $250 million of EBITDA that would drop to the bottom line.

If you look at our deck, we've got analysis that says we are 30% on a rent today. If market rents grow by 5% a year over the next three years, we are going to roll to market the next three years, and you get all the way out to 2020, and we are still effectively 12% under-rented. So, I think one of the misconceptions or misunderstandings I should say and I kind of get back to the original question from Ross, well, where are we in the cycle? How long does it go? Is that embedded mark-to-market to your question is going to drive a significant amount of organic growth going forward. We see the mark-to-market driving roughly 5%-5.5% same store growth for the next three years, and then I think after that, it's going to continue for a while. So, there is significant amount of longevity to this, where we are today.

And then, I think to the second part of your question, that's not to say that e-commerce is not going to have a significant impact. I think that's a longer term view, again that you should have a view on what penetration is, and I think the key there is the real limitation on supply, because the land [indiscernible] is the big differentiator. That's really what's different today about prior cycles, and my bad thing meter, my bullshit meter goes off when I hear somebody say it's the different this time, well, it's not different this time because there is different facts, there is different facts today, and those different facts are what the consumer wants, faster, more variety, pushes the supply chain all to where we live. That is what it's different. And as a result, residual of that is new supply cannot relax, but can historically could because customers want product that's very close to where we all live. And that is just natural -- there is a natural barrier to supply that we never had before.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Okay. How are rents trying to go into your key markets year-to-date and what do you expect for the remainder of the year?

Tom Olinger

So, rents are trending I would say materially higher than what we had thought going into this year in the U.S. in particular, we thought we were going to see roughly 4% market rent growth. What we've seen in the first half of the year was about 5%, just in the first half, and if you think about the major markets that we are working on Seattle, San Francisco, or Los Angeles County, New York, New Jersey, we saw 7% market rent growth in the first six months of this year. We think we could exceed 10% market rent growth in those markets.

And one thing to keep in context about what our pricing power is to think about the supply chain cost and what rent makes up of the supply chain. So, when you look at the supply chain, these are rough numbers, but about 40% of the supply chain costs are transportation, about 20% to 30% of the supply chain costs are inventory holding costs, and another 20% is labor. Real estate rent actually represents about 5% or less of the supply chain cost. So, when you think about if you are one of our customers and you are -- number one thing you want to do is accelerate delivery to the consumer to their customers, right, by moving that inventory closer to where we all live, your easiest dial is -- and the lowest cost dial is your real estate cost.

So, we think we have more pricing power now than we've ever had before, and we are starting to see that. We will have to see how far we can take it, but we think what we -- what our real estate can add value to the supply chain is much greater than 5% of those supply chain costs. So, our ability to -- we think to increase rents long-term will be much more significant than we have seen in the past.

Ross Smotrich

Right, thank you, and that kind of talks to the length of the cycle going forward. I think we are about out of time. Any last questions? If not, Tom, thank you very much for being here.

Tom Olinger

I'm pleased to be here, I appreciate it.

Ross Smotrich

And thank you all for your interest, and I believe Tom has a few more minutes if there are any additional questions.

