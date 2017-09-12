Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Deutsche Bank 2017 Global Technology Conference

September 12, 2017 2:10 PM ET

Executives

Bruce Kiddoo – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ross Seymore – Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the next presentation. We're lucky to have Maxim Integrated, CFO, Bruce Kiddoo, up on stage with me, Ross Seymore.

So Bruce, why don't we start off a little bit with the business model update that you guys just gave a week ago today, I believe? Talk about some of the updated metrics that you gave, and then I'll follow up with some questions on the whys and what fors.

Bruce Kiddoo

Sure, thanks Ross, and thanks for everybody here joining us today. So a couple of years ago, we announced the transformation of the company. And really, the goal was to be much more focused on the portfolios that we're investing in and where we are investing our R&D and to become much more profitable through structural changes. And when we sort of kind of looked at how we did, I think on the revenue side, we returned to growth. We did well. We grew 5% in our fiscal year just completed in June, although we didn't grow faster than the market, as we had hoped for.

On the profitability side, we met or exceeded all of our targets. We had said we were going to go from low 60s to mid-60s, gross margin last quarter, we were at 67%. We said we were going to go from sort of almost a mid-20s to the mid-30s operating margin. Last quarter, we were close to 36%. We said we were going to drive free cash flow margin from sort of below kind of in the 25% to 30% to 30% to 35%. We got into that range consistently.

And so we just felt it was time to update that model because, obviously, investors were asking us, What's next? And so in doing that, we said being good engineers and kind of looking at our results. On the revenue side, we should – what we set our new model at, at-market because we're highly confident we could do that. And we just felt, given our history, we hadn't outgrown.

And from a credibility point of view, I'd much rather put something out there that investors can count on and bake into their models. And when you think of the rest of the model, the profitability side, Maxim's the model works very well with at-market growth. On the profitability, we took gross margins from the mid-60s to the high 60s, 67% to 70%. Most of that is driven by structural changes.

It isn't determined or dependent on revenue growth to get there. And we did leave room in that gross margin for the opportunity to continue to grow the top line, right? We left room for kind of to be able to have a range of businesses that are at different margins and different growth rates.

We said we were going to continue to manage OpEx very sensibly, continue to invest in the growth areas, but at the same time, kind of reduce investment in those areas that weren't showing the adequate return, such that we would get operating margins at the 37% to 40% range.

We said free cash flow margin CapEx will remain low at 1% to 3% because of we exited the majority of our fabs. And so free cash flow margin should be 35% or higher. And we returned that to shareholders, kept our commitment to return 80% of free cash flow to shareholders, which we've consistently done over many years.

So we feel good about the model. With think we've been able to execute. We wanted to put out a new model that investors can measure us by. We think our ability to execute on our prior commitments should give confidence that we're able to execute on these commitments as well. And it's an exciting time to be at Maxim.

Ross Seymore

Great. Thanks for that overview. Why don't we start diving in a little bit into the first metric, pretty much the only metric that you lowered, and then we can get to the ones that you raised after that. So the revenue side of things, I agree that you want to be credible on that, and it's even more impressive that you can hit your margin targets without growing at 1.5 times the industry. But if we look a little bit in the rearview mirror, what was the headwind that you didn't foresee that caused the growth to be less than the 1.5 times?

Bruce Kiddoo

I think the primary issue was our consumer business, specifically Samsung. I think we knew, and we wanted to diversify our business there. I think Samsung came down faster than we thought. That was primarily due to dual sourcing. We talked about this back in the March quarter. So if you look at the June quarter right now, Automotive grew in the low teens. Industrial grew, I think, 11%, 12%. These are all year-over-year numbers. The Comm and Data Center was up in just in single digits, and it was Consumer that was down 10% year-over-year.

If you break that down, actually, smartphones were down probably 30% year-over-year. And all of the other businesses, whether it's in tablets, in gaming, in wearables, this whole proliferation of devices, were all up substantially to offset that. And so what's happened is while most people know kind of Samsung is behind us, it's less – it's no longer a 10% customer. It's still impacting the year-over-year calculation. so that until we lap basically in the March – or really the full impact will be the June quarter, until we lap that in June 2018, we'll still see this impact on a year-over-year basis.

So it's – the short answer, it's really been consumer. And I think we've outgrown the market on the Automotive side. I think Industrial, we've done well. If I look at some of our peers, even though we've grown in the low double digits, there are some who are doing better than that. I think in Data Center, we're doing very well. And then the infrastructure is less strategic for us. And so that area, we've probably kind of grown just in line with market.

Ross Seymore

So if we look in that Consumer segment, just to get that one out of the way first, about 25% of your sales said that Samsung is less than a 10% customer at this point. How much is cellphones? And what's your aspiration for that segment's growth rate going forward?

Bruce Kiddoo

Sure, So within Consumer, like you say, 25%, 26%, I think smartphones in the June quarter were 13% of total sales or about half of Consumer. Our goal is really to be broadly diversified within Consumer and to sell more standard parts, kind of catalog parts into that. To the extent we do that and we're just selling our standard audio amplifier or overvoltage protection or standard sensors into smartphones, that's okay. I think the issue is, is when you get concentration either with you're selling one high-dollar one high-dollar part into a specific smartphone or you're concentrated with one smartphone manufacturer.

So I do expect smartphones to come down over time, but I do think our real kind of overarching goal within consumer is just to be as broadly diversified as possible, such that you're always going to win or lose business in Consumer. I don't think that dynamic changes, but they're all a bunch of small bits. When you win or lose, none of them are going to have a significant impact on sort of your growth trajectory going forward.

Ross Seymore

And the last question on this side of things. If the handset side is roughly 13%, 14%, let's call it 15% of sales, just to get a round number, it sounds like Samsung is half, maybe two thirds of that total. Is there any concentration in the other side? Or is it relatively well diversified?

Bruce Kiddoo

So it is, very well diversified. If you think of the two large players, it's interesting. And they're both – neither is a 10% account for us, obviously. Samsung was more concentrated kind of in their flagship phones, and that's why that's been a bigger issue for us. The issue with the other large OEM, we actually have a good business there. It's very diversified. It's selling catalog parts across their entire product line, so which is actually kind of the model that you want to see.

Certainly, you want to be – have content with the key players within every market, the market leaders, but to do so in a very diversified way, such that you're not tied to any single product cycle or tied to any very specific socket.

Ross Seymore

So let’s shift outside of that one and talk a little bit about a couple more of the business metrics from the model update. So talk about the gross margin side of things. You raised the target by, I believe, three to five points, roughly speaking. Walk us through how much of that is execution and somewhat revenue-dependent in anyway. And how much of it is really just the math of time passing, whether it be because depreciation or your manufacturing strategy?

Bruce Kiddoo

we set our gross margin target at 67% to 70%. Last quarter we were at 67%. This quarter we guided to 66.5%. We had gotten a little benefit from an accounting change, a onetime benefit last quarter. But we're fundamentally at the low end of the range today. When we look at what those drivers are, the majority of them are structural and not necessarily tied to revenue growth. As you mentioned, just some of it's math, right? Depreciation is at 3% to 5% of revenue. It was $25 million last quarter. CapEx is 1% to 3% of revenue. So if you look at $600 million, right, that's $12 million.

So over time, that depreciation is going to come down to CapEx. Now it does happen over time, over multiple years, and some of that benefit goes into the operating expense line. So it doesn't all go to gross margin. But that one's just going to happen. It doesn't matter what happens with revenue.

The second driver there is this ability to kind of get the lowest wafer costs in our foundry network. How do we maximize utilization at our last remaining fab up in Oregon? How do we get the lowest cost by maybe moving out of our fab that's owned by TowerJazz and move that to our 300-millimeter partner in Taiwan and where we can get a lower wafer cost? So just that ability to kind of optimize the wafer costs through our foundry network. It helps if you have revenue growth, right? It gives you more – makes it easier to move wafers around, but you don't necessarily have to have that in order to achieve that benefit.

The move into kind of SMB or selling into the broad market, smaller accounts, it's always helpful to have some revenue growth as you grow that SMB business, which is obviously much higher profitability than, say, selling into a large OEM. So bottom line is I think we can get to the low end with no revenue growth. I think we can probably get to kind of the lower half with just no or just low revenue growth. I think we can probably get to the kind of the lower half with just no or just low revenue growth.

I think to get to the upper half of the range, you need some revenue growth. And to get to the 70%, you either need a little bit above average revenue growth or everything kind of falls positive. I mean, there's a number of drivers that impact gross margin. You never assume they're all going to fall on the positive side for you. And so we've given ourselves some room to expect that not everything works perfectly every quarter

Ross Seymore

Last question on the business model side of things is the OpEx side. And you talked about the operating margin. You raised that target to 37% to 40%. Most of the benefit of the increase there seems to be coming from the gross margin side of things. If we back that down to the OpEx level, how do you think of OpEx to revenue? And if I think some of your bigger competitors have R&D as low as 10% of sales. Some others have it at about 18%. You guys, if memory serves, are a little bit closer to 20% or 21% of sales. How do you think about that percentage of sales for OpEx changing? And any leverage you might have on that line?

Bruce Kiddoo

Sure, I mean what we've said in the past is sort of 30% is a good number for that for operating expenses as a percent of revenue, probably 18% and 12% for R&D versus SG&A. Like you said, if you look at companies like ADI and Linear, they were in that 17% to 19% range, if I recall correctly. And so we think about 18% as kind of the right number. Now to get there at this point is really about top line revenue growth, right, to continue to drive that leverage there. You're right in that. When we kind of updated the model, pretty much the fall-through in operating margin was all from gross margin. That was, the main reason was if you're only growing at 3% to 5%, and you're going to increase OpEx at half the rate of revenue, there's not a big delta between growing OpEx at 2% and revenue at 4%.

So you're not going to see a lot of leverage. If we are able to do better than that 3% to 5%, then I think you'll see more leverage in the operating expense line. I think the key messages there on operating expense are one we will continue to be good managers and show tight controls. The other very important message is we will continue to invest in our growth areas, right?

We're going to continue to be very active from how we allocate our engineers. Analog engineers are the core value of Maxim. To be very, very clear, that's what drives value for an analog company and certainly for Maxim. How we allocate those engineers to different products and markets is probably the most important decision we make on a regular basis, and we're doing that very actively right now. And I think that will allow us to manage operating expenses, while continuing to invest in the growth markets to allow that top line to grow.

Ross Seymore

So don’t we switch gears off of the business model update and get into some of the end markets and some of the current trends? You mentioned earlier about the Industrial business. And if we adjust for some of the accounting differences, I think it was kind of low to mid-double-digit growth year-over-year for Maxim. Within that market, as a barometer for kind of overall health in the semi market, talk a little bit about the sustainability of that growth rate, and how you view Maxim's performance versus the peers in Industrial.

Bruce Kiddoo

Sure, So I think we've all thought of Industrial as sort of a GDP plus kind of business, right? Historically, it's kind of grown in the mid-to-high single digits. And I think that kind of that core industrial growth is still there. I do think there's a secular growth trend within factory automation, where really what's happening is, I think most people know from a factory and robotics, and that wave has been out there for a while. I think what's surprising is really the fact that factories haven't been connected all the way to the edge, which means from the ability to connect out to the robotics, such that, obviously, there's been some level of connection, but the ability to do diagnostics, the ability to reprogram a sensor or an actuator, right? That ability to send more information over existing wires is a capability that Maxim provides, and it's what's really driving a lot of our growth.

In addition, of course, as you push out to the edge, and you're getting more processing power out of the edge, you're going to need power management because you don't want to be generating heat. You want to efficiently convert power from whatever that factory is running at down to one volt or one watt. So from that point of view, that's really what's driving the industrial growth. I do think long term, that can get – allow us to grow. I mean, what we've said was kind of high single digits, like you said. Today, we're growing in the low double digits.

Absolutely, some of our peers are growing faster than that. Industrial is an interesting business. It's very broad-based, thousands of customers, lots of different individual segments. I've been at Maxim now for 10 years. And people used to always ask, Well, Linear is growing faster or slower. Why is that? It's almost impossible to know because the end markets that we address are never identical, and we're not seeing their numbers. So it's, I can't comment on why others are growing faster.

I think from a long-term sustainability, I think high single digits is a reasonable number. Maybe if factory automation continues to accelerate, you can get into low double digits. But those are probably – that's the sustainable range, in my opinion. If it does better, great. I think we'll all benefit from that. But I do think long term, we have to think about the high single digits, low double digits.

Ross Seymore

So if we look at your business now, Industrial's roughly 30% of total sales. What percentage of that is the traditional core versus the factory automation side, if you just split it in a total percentage sales basis?

Bruce Kiddoo

Yes. So factory automation is about 40% of Industrial or about 12% of total company. So if you think about it from that point of view. And it is an area which has been growing very rapidly. And it's not lost on us that it has now kind of crossed over 10%. And when businesses cross over 10%, that's usually a key milestone for us. I remember when it was three, four years ago, at two investor days when we broke out Automotive for the first time when it crossed over 10%. Obviously, that was growing at 40%, and it's now 20% of the total company revenue.

But I do think there are some similarities between factory automation and Automotive, and that I think it's a content story. I think it is – we're just adding more content in the factories, which will allow the analog companies to do very well and, in some cases, outgrow the end markets that it's supporting. And so just like in Automotive, we all grow much faster than SAR. I do think in the semiconductor business for Industrial, I think we'll grow much faster than the classic GDP plus that Industrial has always been.

Ross Seymore

So two final questions on the Industrial side, and I'll start with the more optimistic one. Distributors play a big role in attacking that exceedingly diverse and broad-based market. Talk about a little bit about the – how distributors have – your use of distributors have changed over the last couple of years. And what is the strategy for your distribution partnerships going forward?

Bruce Kiddoo

Sure. It's interesting. I think whenever you don't do something as well as others, it's always an opportunity to improve. And I would say Maxim, historically, was under-indexed in distribution. I think when I joined the company, distribution was 23% of revenue. Today, it's 47% of revenue of our sales go through distribution. And if I look at our peer group, they're probably in the 50% to 60% of their business goes through distribution. So I think distribution is important.

In analog chips, we have thousands of products and literally tens of thousands of customers, and many of those are the small customers that are in the long-tail. No matter how large you are, we all figure out where to draw the line. And at some point, there's going to be a long tail of customers that your sales force can't call on, and you need distribution to address those customers.

And so our strategy has been, how do we make sure we're addressing that long-tail? I think in the past, we weren't as good at it. We're looking at really two things. One is to make sure our distribution partners are good at servicing those small customers. And there's catalog suppliers, who are very good at doing that versus maybe some of the larger franchise distribution partners. The other thing that we're doing is making sure we have very good online collateral for what we refer to is the unassisted design win.

We're fundamentally an engineer at some small company, just like all of us, right, when they're, first, researching something, trying to find a part that works for their system. They're going to go to the Internet. They're going to do research. It should be very easy for them to find our parts. We should have all the collateral, the application notes, the simulation models, so that they can determine if our part works, qualify in their system. And I think that's another key part that will help both people who come to our website to order or people who go to distribution to order.

I think the final thing from a distribution point of view is we are seeing through consolidation more favorable pricing. For what we pay, whether the amount we pay for demand creation or the amount we pay for fulfillment, I think all of those margins are becoming more favorable to the chip companies, as there's just more competition due to being – consolidation.

Ross Seymore

Great. And then the final question about Industrial, and this could even be a bridge over to the Automotive side of things. When we talk about your growth rate kind of being low to mid-double digits in Industrial, some of your peers are even up a little bit north of 25% year-over-year. When I hear those numbers after almost 20 years of doing this, I just think, okay. There's excess inventory somewhere. It just doesn't make sense that you're growing that fast. Talk a little bit about what you're seeing in the end market.

And if we're going to slow on average from, say, 20% between those two extremes down to the high single digits, that doesn't tend to be a smooth line for semis. So talk a little bit about what you're seeing in the supply chain, why you think it grows that fast. And what can you do to smooth that landing to that secular growth rate of high single digits, if anything?

Bruce Kiddoo

Yes. Well, certainly, I've been doing this for a while myself. I probably have more gray hair than you. And so we all understand cycles. And we're very aware of it, and we're always paying attention to it and looking for it. And any time a company is growing over 20% year-over-year in Industrial, that's a data point you want to pay attention to. And the challenging thing for a company like Maxim is we don't have the data. We can't understand what's really driving that, and whether it's a concern or not, right? You don't know that.

When we look at all of our kind of the traditional metrics that you would look at, you look at channel inventory, our target is 55 to 60. We're at 61, and we're at the high end of that range. It did come down from, I think, 66 to prior quarter. So we actually brought that down. So while it's at the high end, I don't think it's an area or a range of concern right now. When we look at lead times, our lead times are very consistent, both what we're able to deliver. It's always been right around six weeks. We're able to deliver to customers.

And then the other one you think about. And so there's no issues on the supply chain side. And then what are customers ordering if they maybe they have shortages on whatever parts of the bomb? Many times, they just extend out. They take their MRP and just extent out the entire lead times that they're ordering parts at. We haven't seen an extension of our customer order lead times. It's traditionally kind of around this 10, 11 weeks, and has been very consistent since coming out of the recession, I mean, for social for a very long time.

So we're not seeing the normal indicators of that. That said, we never really know two customers out, right, the small customers, who are buying from disti, how much inventory do they have? We just don't have visibility into that. So we're always going to be cautious about it. I think the key thing is we have to constantly look at managing inventory. I think the industry has gotten much better about that, but those are the type of things we have to manage cycle times.

We have to make sure we're managing inventory levels and just be aware of any signs. To date, we're not seeing those. And maybe because we haven't, I guess, the other side of kind of only growing Industrial at low teens is by – they're not as hard to fall, I guess, if you're looking for that, the flip side of that argument. So the one data point that does – I would love to understand more is around some folks who are seeing very – like you say, 20% plus year-over-year growth.

Ross Seymore

Right. Yes. Me, too. So we'll try to ask him over the next two days. Why don't we switch over to the Automotive side of things? That's been a business that's been great for Maxim, very fast growing. It's slowed a little bit of late. So why we don't we get the potential negative side out of the way first, then we can talk about the more fun stuff. Why has that slowed? And is SAR an issue?

Bruce Kiddoo

Yes. So it is interesting. We were significantly outgrowing the market and now we're kind of growing in the low teens is in line with market. But that movement from high teens to low teens did happen faster than probably I expected. I think in the end, it's very difficult to link this directly to kind of the macro data points, whether we're talking about SAR or geopolitical events. We sell to Tier 1s, who sell to OEMs, who sell globally.

So it's very difficult for us to say, what is the U.S. SAR or China subsidies? What impact does that have on our direct business? That said, what our Tier 1s are telling us was this is coining what the demand level is. And so we've just kind of set our – set expectations equal to the demand signals we're getting from our customers. We think that's the appropriate thing to do. That clearly is in the low teens today. I think that's primarily driven by infotainment, which is about two-thirds of our Automotive business. And Automotives 20% of revenue is due to infotainment.

And it does make some sense that infotainment, the kind of the content growth within infotainment and for Maxim and I think for many chip companies, the story has been content versus units. The content growth would slow from the 20%-plus range into the low teens for infotainment, as that's a market that's been growing very rapidly for many years as we'll get into, I think, the next growth phase of kind of above average growth is going to be in the ADAS and electric vehicle markets.

Ross Seymore

And so given that ADAS is a little further off, but I want to get into that, why don't we do BMS first, the battery management side of things. I know that was a little bit of – it was a good tailwind in China, then a little bit of a headwind. It seems like it's actually turned on again with some China demand. Talk a little bit about what you do there in the competitive landscape, where you can differentiate versus, I believe, Linear is kind of the first mover in that space.

Bruce Kiddoo

Sure. So if you think of an electric vehicle, and it has a whole series of lithium ion cells, we do cell balancing, such that the charge and discharge is even across those cells, right? Because that's what – in order to optimize the range of the car is you want even discharging across those sales. It's what we do. It's what Linear does. We believe, from a sort of that communication between those cells, right, we have some differentiated technology there.

Generally speaking, there's the two providers, us and Linear, who both have good products out there. I think they had kind of early kind of first-mover advantage. We've done very well of late. We actually have, let me get the numbers, these aren't precise, but just to say we're in design wins in 25 different platforms at 12 different OEMs. The issue is more, what does the ramp look like as EVs ramp.

And so that's the question that’s hard for us to predict. You're exactly right within China. Because of subsidies, there was a strong ramp of EVs. When the subsidies were canceled at the beginning of the year, not surprisingly, sales of EVs went down. There was an inventory correction in the June quarter. There's new subsidies that have been put in place. They're different. It's still kind of too early to determine how much that will drive EV sales in the back half of the year. It seems like that's an opportunity.

But the other thing is we're actually seeing our BMS sales are up in the September quarter. And that's all non-China, right? So we are in a number of sort of kind of name-brand EVs that are sold globally. And a lot of those come from, I feel like, Korea battery makers. And so that business is doing well for us. But it's still – to kind of level, it's about 10% of Automotive, about 2% of total company. So while there is some lumpiness there, it's still not a huge business for us. It's more about that's the – kind of the next – that and ADAS, sort of like the future growth stories for us.

Ross Seymore

And forgive me, I forgot to mention at the beginning of this, if you do have a question, feel free to raise your hand, but we have to get a mic over to you. While they're thinking up their questions, let's talk about the ADAS side. What do guys play in ADAS? And how is Maxim differentiated? Because it seems like every company I cover says they're an ADAS play, but I think you guys actually are. So can you explain to us how?

Bruce Kiddoo

Sure. We do two things. One, not surprisingly, we do power management. Half our total Maxim is power management. So it's not surprising that with an ADAS, we do that. And the other one is kind of moving data throughout a car. On the power management side, if you think of ADAS, it's about sensors and processing the data from those sensors. So you have a lot more processors in a car. You have much more powerful processors in a car. We partner, say, with NVIDIA.

All of those processors need power management. You need to take it from 12-volts or whatever, the kind of the voltage the car is running at, and take it down, step it down to 1-volt or 1.2. When you do that, you have to do it in an efficient way. Because if you do it inefficiently, you generate heat. And you don't want to generate heat in a head-end unit. Kind of the thermal issues right now on a car, because of all this processing that's going on, has become a very big issue.

And so having very efficient power management is critical. It is interesting that everybody talks about Automotive. We've been doing it since 2005. And so there's a lot of issues, in addition to just having the best part. Your quality level has to be basically less than one ppm. They really want 500 ppb, parts per billion, defects. So we're at about 0.7, 0.8, right now. So we've done very well. So that's power management. The other side is this communication within a car. We have what's called serial link technology.

And if you think of a sensor, whether that's a camera, whether that's lidar, it's radar, you have to take that data, send it to a processor, say, an NVIDIA processor. And then you have to take it from that head-end unit, that processor, up to a display. That serial link technology, we have a leadership position in. We're doing very, very well on that. Initially, that was part of the infotainment growth, as you just kind of went from the head-end unit to the display.

Now you're just like 10x if you think about how many different sensors are in a car. So how many additional links that you need. So this can grow exponentially for us from a serial link point of view. And it's one where we've gotten various significant design wins. These are out like model year 20, model year 21. So that's why we know it's going to be very strong growth for us out in the future. Just what does that ramp look like in between years is always the question.

Ross Seymore

And do you think that – I know it's really hard to know, but if you slow it from high teens to low teens, is the headwind or the slowing of infotainment likely to get worse before those upside drivers take off? Or do you think that it can be a blend, where that low teens is a sustainable rate up until it may even accelerate, when those new drivers in ADAS and BMS take off?

Bruce Kiddoo

So certainly, as evidenced by what we did with our long-term revenue goals, we always want to put targets out there that were highly – we're confident that we can achieve. And so we've looked at that as well as we can and we believe kind of the low teens is sustainable. We do think the EV, I mean, we're already seeing that ramp, kind of the – what the slope of that ramp looks like is always a question. I think, ADAS, you're going to start to see, again, sort of the beginning of that ramp.

So I think we're confident. It's interesting. If you think of Automotive business, and, yes, those are off of a low base, but we were growing at 30%, 40% a year for several years. And that's because we caught infotainment right at the right time, and it was a very steep ramp. There's no doubt in my mind that the ADAS and the EV are going to have similar ramps that are going to be providing outsized growth. The key is, as you said, is now in a larger business and what happens with infotainment. So even if infotainment slows a little bit, I absolutely think the ADAS and EV will provide that kind of low teens growth rate for us.

Ross Seymore

Great. Well, we're officially out of time. Bruce, thanks very much for your time and participation.

Bruce Kiddoo

Right, thank you everybody.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.