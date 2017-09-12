Netflix's (NFLX) Management Presents at Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Communacopia Conference

September 12, 2017 11:20 AM ET

Executives

David Wells - CFO

Analysts

Heath Terry - Goldman Sachs

Heath Terry

We will go ahead and get started here. My name is Heath Terry. I cover the internet sector for Goldman Sachs, I want to thank you all for joining us and particularly thank David Wells, Chief Financial Officer of Netflix for taking the time to be with us. David, I know just from your release line up that this is an incredibly busy time for the company, so really appreciate the fact that you could take the time to be here.

David Wells

Thanks for having me.

Heath Terry

To may be set the stage obviously everyone in this room knows Netflix, most of them probably as customers but as investors how should we think about what Netflix is as a company and what you're trying to build.

David Wells

Well today we're the world's leading internet entertainment service and I think it took us about a decade to get to where we are, over 100 million global subscribers, so we’re super excited about the potential for what the next decade might hold for us. We've got about 5 billion to 6 billion content spend growing beyond that, Ted I think mentioned $7 billion number lately, that’s going to continue to grow if we're able to continue to grow our global subscriber base like we think we can.

So, I think over the next five to 10 years we're excited about the number of stories we can tell, the increasingly global nature of content as people appreciate high quality content around the world and we're seeing that increasingly so. So, content is becoming more global, people are becoming more connected through these stories that we tell, so we're going to have more and more content, we’re going to have more and global subscribers, we'll be able to connect interesting stories across the world to audiences across the world, add increasingly easier and sort of more accessible ways, so it's just a freedom of watching where you want on a format that you want, will continue. And I think what we're in now is we're seeing the momentum of that shift to internet entertainment, really pick up stream and that’s helping drive our growth and we think that’s going to continue for the foreseeable future.

Heath Terry

So, in the second quarter you added 5.2 million subscribers, its more than you ever added in the second quarter before and the same could be said for the first half of this year. What do you see that’s driving subscriber addition to that level?

David Wells

While I think it’s amalgamation combined effect of our content, we got real scale as being a producer now and also having a combination of license and produced content. So, the offering that we're giving to potential members and to current members is the strongest it's ever been and it continues to become stronger. And again, the sort of incremental cost of adding an additional global subscriber as long as we're able produce something that increasingly a large portion of the world wants to watch, continues to go down. So, we can pay more for a piece of content or we can put more on the screen if you will for a piece of content and increasingly benefit from that global network of subscribers.

So, we're super excited about the potential for what that might look like in say 5 years as Reed said, is $20 million an hour television possible certainly, if you have the numbers of people watching it, we certainly can support that level of quality in terms of TV. And still I think it's partly content and partly the shift, that secular shift to global internet entertainment that is becoming increasingly a foregone conclusion and sort of a given that’s helping drive the momentum for Netflix.

Heath Terry

And so, when you look at that kind of subscriber growth, how is that informing the way that you're thinking about the size of the addressable market for Netflix, how many potential subscribers there are in the U.S., how many potential subscribers there are globally?

David Wells

By the people we've been very consistent and talking about the ability to address the sort of number of pay TV households in the U.S., in the past we talked about 60 to 90 million being possible with varying degrees of skepticism along the way. I think that people give us a lot more credit and so we're pretty close to the bottom end of that range. But I think it speaks to the universal acceptance of internet entertainment. Again, back to face the fact that people have gone from thinking this might be something that I wanted do to hey, we see this as the future and this is something that we need to do for our household. That's becoming increasingly common decision across the world.

And so, for us, we start modestly in terms of some of the newer markets and in terms of our expectations of trying to go for those early adopters that have plenty of wealth and the ability to pay. But we have to convince them on the content quality. So, I would say the headline answer to your question, we're more and more confident that the world's billions of consumers of TV entertainment and film entertainment are possible audience members for us, but we start smaller.

Heath Terry

You've talked about Pay TV as sort of being the baseline that everybody used to use for sort of pay TV households. But increasingly, how are you seeing sort of wireless native kind of users on the Netflix platform, I think the question takes on maybe even a little more relevance with the deal that you've just announced with T-Mobile. But particularly in more emerging markets where pay TV never got that kind of penetration that did in the U.S.?

David Wells

We're early days in many of the markets that you might describe is s mobile first, say India, Philippines, Thailand, Southeast Asia so far. So, I'd say it's still pretty early for us, what we've observed in the developed markets is even despite the sort of increasing adoption of unlimited data and models like that where people have less anxiety about the use on a mobile network, people still preferred the large format the large video format. So that might change overtime as some of our children have a preference for smaller screen or at least indifferent to the size of the stream. But even kids as they age up they still are sort of observing that same human behavior to prefer a large format when they want to sit down. They may consume snackable content and other things in the smaller format but they really prefer the larger screen format especially when you're talking about co-viewing experiences where you sit down with more than one person. And so, I'd say in the earlier markets, we're investing in our mobile quality, we're investing in our open connect network especially with mobile suppliers in order to better that experience but it's pretty early. And we think forward it will become more important but right now it's about the large screen.

Heath Terry

You've referenced the content spend that you've gotten away that the Reed has sort of characterized that in the past. How do you as a CFO think about the right level of spending on content, where do you sort of target that for around for the company as the subscriber base grows?

David Wells

Well it's a bit of art and science, you never quite know where on that efficient frontier you are with sort of the diminishing marginal returns of that additional investment. I take heart in the fact that we know for sure that the content investments that we've made are an important aspect of the growth that we've seen. So, I don't think we have any regrets about the level of content investments we've made today. And if we're able to continue to grow into increasingly a global provider with that global addressable market than you should expect that to continue to make content investments that sort of follow that.

I think I balance the sort of -- you could decide to invest everything and more into content. So, we have some disciplined reserve for growing operating margin at this point and that to preserve some of the efficiency to preserve some of this sort of scarcity benefit of the content dollar in terms of making sure that it's going into the right categories for us, right level of green lighting in terms of number of projects and so forth.

I think for a while we were not budget constrained, we were project constrained. You know going forward in the future we might be at a point where we might start seeing more budget constraint and that has some benefits in terms of helping drive discipline on the content line.

You know I would say just to headline, if we're able to grow the top line we're going to be guided by steady growth of operating margin, we're going to reinvest what's left in the content.

Heath Terry

And so along those line, is there a way to quantify what's happening to the price of content in the market and I know investors that we talk to frequently look at Amazon and Google and Apple and now Facebook even spending money on content they will gush with all this demand isn’t the cost of content going up, on the other side we hear about the 455 scripted shows being launched this year and see a lot of supply out there. Where's that market balancing out?

David Wells

I'd say you have multiple factors going on, so it is true that with more buyers and with new entrants there's more buyers for the top headline content, but it's a bit like a pro sports athletes in terms of a high bidding for a small portion at the top and then you know what happens to the middle and sort of lower tier, you might have price stagnation or you might even have price reductions at the lower tier.

For the top content there's certainly more bidding and so you have to have confidence that you're going to be able to monetize that effectively, because it is costing you a lot, and so for us having a 100 million global subscribers and growing beyond, we do have confidence that we'll be able to monetize that effectively, we've got a platform that we can merchandise and make grow awareness off of that effectively and so we feel pretty good about it, that doesn't mean that we aren't disciplined on the price, we still have walked away from some things and I think we feel on balance pretty good about our decisions in the past.

Heath Terry

So, a lot of the pricing of content or selection of content media execs will frequently talk about the art of that. Given all of the data that Netflix has access to what's the science of it look like?

David Wells

Well the science might be in trying to balance how much is this piece of content going to be viewed based on a similar type piece of content, helps us to put some boundaries around production budget if it’s something that we're going to produce because we do look at relative efficiency across the platform so if we know something is at X in terms of efficiency, if we project that something might be viewed equal to x, if that show costs double x that's going to half the efficiency and so we are either going to say hey there are other things that we can do to produce that more cheaply or maybe that becomes a bubble decision in terms of something we might do in terms of the project.

And I would say at the macrolevel if there's more and more competition for headline content it just means we might produce one less show, you know we go after a licensed one less show because we're somewhat down by our content budget as down by our operating margin growth and so we're not going to say oh we really-really want this show therefore we're going to sacrifice operating margin to go get it. It just means that there's room for one last piece on the content line somewhere else.

Heath Terry

You touched on the pro athlete comparison side of things, when it comes to content or competition for content developers or content talent, people like Sean Duran's and Adam Sandler and some of the bigger deals that you guys have been announced, what's the appeal for somebody like that to come to Netflix as a platform, how much of it is economic versus creative?

David Wells

Well Hollywood is always economic, so the check's got to be there, but I would say the appeal for us is mostly artist want their content to be seen and so our platform again over 100 million global subscribers there is a tremendous platform for your content to be seen and for your content to be seen efficiently and essentially at the same time globally. So, if people are increasingly more interconnected because of social media, the benefits of having the conversation be about a particular piece of content are quite large on a platform like Netflix. And so, I think the artists are starting to increasingly appreciate that.

Heath Terry

And so, when deals like that bring you more and more into competition with your partners and obviously Sean Duran are associated with ABC and Disney in general, how does that impact your relationship with partners like that? Should investor interpretive decisions, Disney's decision to pull some of their content from Netflix as related or…

David Wells

No, not at all, in fact, business is business, Disney, they continue to be a great partner and will be and vice versa I think for them for us. Was quite anticipated I think a little bit on both sides, may be a little bit of surprise of Sean, but I don’t think so. They know that people are increasingly competing for content, they know they have to contend with the fact that there is more and more people looking for those high quality production and I'd say it’s a short-term effect in that you've got more players chasing sort of the existing producers but then you also have the supply side effect of, there is nothing in particular constraining great producers out there and so you will have more and more people going into production, we find people like the Duffer Brothers that were relatively unknown before Stranger Things and that’s a good example of where you find production, it's not on anyone's radar screen.

Heath Terry

So how do you with that potential new competitor coming in a couple of years, how do you view the competitive landscape now, how does it change when Disney enters?

David Wells

I think broadly for us we feel like we compete for video or screen time on video entertainment and that could be broader than just TV and film, it could be games, it could be casual games, it could be whatever you’re doing on the device that you also view the Netflix apps. So, it’s a very broad and diverse competitive set. And so, we talk about sort of winning that moment of truth when someone sits down with little bit of free time and what are they chose to do and so that’s the broad competitive set.

I think narrowly people look at more head to head competition for us and we see lots of the current set of what would be described more as head to head whether its Amazon Prime or newer entrants, helping broaden the category honestly. We said this in the past, where we think that in the near-term it's not about market share it's about growth of internet entertainment and I think that true, I think there is going to be more and more, the more entrants there are on that side, the more momentum there is in terms of people feeling like that’s how they are going to source entertainment. So, you have a little bit of both going on right now, you have the traditional players and many of which we partner with, trying to preserve that ecosystem and stay relevant in terms of a technical platform and then you have newer entrants that are vying for the future there as well.

Heath Terry

That make sense. And as we look at the success that you've had in original content, how is your current thinking evolved and what the right mix is between original and licensed?

David Wells

Well, I think we've been pretty consistent and Ted Sarandos, our Chief Content Officer has been pretty consistent I'll think. We're after the best content. So, we're relatively agnostic in terms of the production malls. We like the benefits of owned production because we don't have to deal with presold international rights or other entanglements that might get in the way of an exclusive first window global rights which is essentially what we really like to have. We like a simultaneous global release, it helps the piracy, it helps with other aspects, it encourages that global conversation that I mentioned earlier. And so that’s what we're about. If we can do that and if we can produce content that sort of takes the profits here out then we can do that more efficiently where we like that as well. But if someone has a great idea and comes to us with a fully formed concept, with a full production entity and they're ready to go we'll be happy to license that as well.

Heath Terry

So, you and your team felt the need to publish a piece on how you think about content accounting and how you account for the content that you're creating and licensing. How does that plan to how you think about the value of your library? The pieces of content that are increasingly fully or mostly amortized that are still providing value to your subscribers?

David Wells

Well we published the piece number one because we we've recognize that our free cash flow is going up and increasingly it will go up. The more successful we are there is actually more pressure on negative free cash flow because while we invested in content which creates the cycle where we need more cash. So, we wanted people to understand the fundamentals underlying our amortization in our accounting, because you have to have confidence in that going forward. That was number one.

Number two, back to your specific question on library, our goal is to be accurate with a lot of uncertainty in that. And so, we sort of look at a piece of concept that we might have on the site for seven or 10 years and the meaningful portion of that amortization is done in four. And so, there is a little bit of leaning towards conservatism because of the uncertainties involved.

Movies are amortized more faster than series, again for that uncertainty and the sort of pull forward effect of having people rewatch a movie and so forth. So, I would say there are maybe value in a long-term in terms of having a growing library of content that has closer to zero book value but that's to be determined. There is counter arguments out there that's say we're training people and people are increasingly sort of short term attention stand way in it to only the new content, that's not borne out in sort of viewing behavior we see. There might be a plume of interest in the sort of first release as a first piece of content is out there. But as we all know most of us have busy lives and we don't actually get to every piece of content when it's first released. We're still watching season 2 of Narcos or we're still watching Stranger Things, because we just heard about it from someone else. And so, we do see that borne out as well in terms of viewing overtime.

Heath Terry

And so how does that, taking all of that in, how does that impact the way you think about the long-term margins in the business sort of where profitability can get to for Netflix?

David Wells

Well I see part of it is back to your question about the value of producing our own content. We like the long-term ownership aspects of that because it creates option and flexibility long-term. Even if we had a long-term license period that may end after seven years, after 10 years or so forth. So, if we own a piece of content we've got it for life and we can decide what to do with it.

And then in terms of long term margin aspects, I would say it's beneficial if we're able to produce content that is viewed for many years to come. You know a growing library and an ever-increasing library is going to be helpful to the long-term value of Netflix.

Heath Terry

Got you, and so you touched a little bit on the free cash flow part of things, when you say that you expect free cash flow to be negative for many years, how should investors align that with the growing reported profitability in your business on a segment basis?

David Wells

So, you have to have confidence in the durability of the content back to the set of questions you just asked me. So, in general people continue to watch things more than in the first few years. There might be more viewing upfront and that's reflected in the fact that we have accelerated amortization. You also have to have confidence that the content is actually working to produce growth which I think it is and we've demonstrated that and that's one of the drivers for why we continue to invest more in the content.

And so, we don't see that slowing down in certainly in the near or medium term, that content is these titles that we're producing are increasingly viewed globally. So, there was a question say three or four years ago whether if we were to produce something in an English language, wasn't going to be viewed materially outside the US and even vice-versa, there's sort of a famous rule that Americans don't read subtitles or don’t sort of engage in content that’s not English language, that actually isn't bearing out. I think what's happening is the world is becoming more interconnected, it's becoming more global, there is migration and immigration that’s blending that, there's people that have two languages in their household, more increasingly, there's more appreciation for content that's coming from somewhere else, it's more novel, and it also might be good and interesting. So, I think all of these factors are contributing to where content is increasingly more global and you have producers that are doing overt things like starring a particular nationality in the cast, but you also have more subtle things written in the narratives when it might be more interesting for people, introducing them to new cultures and new sort of story lines that might be common in say Malaysia, but it’s not common in the US yet.

Heath Terry

And so as, back to that question of sort of free cash flow, how should investors think about the inflection point where that number starts to no longer see sort of the negative pressure that you were talking about before where does that free cash flow number start to look a little bit more like your reported profitability?

David Wells

It's going to be many years to come down the road and the more successful we are, the more that gets pushed out a little bit because the two forces driving that negative free cash flow, number one is when we produce our own content the cash is more front loaded than say licensing it.

Today we could improve the cash flow number by licensing a piece of content for a production team that goes in just doing financing but their cost of capital is actually higher, so we think in the long run there's better long-term value for Netflix in what we're doing. We actually can take out some of the profit and producing something on our own, again that's better economics for us and then we control more of the rights back to my earlier comments. So, there's sort of three facets to being better for us to produce something ourselves. But the more we produce, the more negative cash and then the second aspect that's driving that is the faster we grow in terms of numbers and revenue, the more we're going to put back into content in which case that's also going to drive that number up.

Now we're not talking about step changes, it's not going to double from what it is today. From my visibility, today will be many years to come and the forces that will start sort of unwinding on the other side are going to be many years to come as well in terms of the acceleration of content spend will start to moderate that will help the move in terms of profile mix to produce content. That shift will start slowing down, that will moderate as well. So, you won't have these big drivers on the negative free cash flow.

Heath Terry

And so how should investors think about your capital needs during that period? Are you comfortable in the high yield market? Is there a path to investment grade for Netflix?

David Wells

We're comfortable, I mean we would love to sort of get to investment grade but we're not going to sacrifice the long-term value of the business to get there. And so, if our ratings agencies to CNIG rating they are going to need to see backward looking EBITDA and traditional financial ratios and we're indicating to you that’s not going to happen in the near-term, we've indicated to them as well. We’re in the pursuit, you can monitor the growth of our topline, you can monitor the growth of our operating profit and margin and then you can look at the durability of the content, those three things.

Heath Terry

I think one other things debt investors look like or ask us, our teams about pretty frequently, conceptionally how do you think about managing the debt to capital ratio within potential fluctuations in the equity value? How do you manage that at least one side of the equation subject to how the market values it?

David Wells

Today we traditionally talk about a sort of debt to enterprise value or debt to market cap ratio being comfortable because the equity question is quite large today. I think that’s still true. And so, we’re about sort of slow and steady growth both on the content side but on the capital for that content side, we will raise it as we need it and I don’t anticipate there being a change in that for the foreseeable future. If we got to a point where that ratio became close then we'd have to think about something differently but even today if you cut the market cap at half, you're still in a range where we think we’re still optimizing cost to capital.

Heath Terry

Got you, in the past Netflix has used sort of different strategies around pricing, what have you learned through those the last few of these processes and how are you thinking about pricing as a lever now?

David Wells

For us it's about slow and steady growth, as we add more value to the service, we think people attribute that and understand that and are frankly much more amenable to sort of slow and steady price. And so, I would say for us, steady issue goes, we're going to add more and more value as we go and so I think that’s basically the headline there.

Heath Terry

You referenced before the growing internationality or global nature of your content, what are you seeing in the demand for content, it's amazing for anybody who watches one of your own content shows if you stick around for the end of the credit, just watching the credits in all the different languages for all the different voice over and everything that’s been done for it, give you a sense as to how broadly this is, we noticed it watching those over weekend, just how many different languages were there. How much leverage are you seeing in that kind of content as you go overseas and then bring it back and how is it changing your view of the 80-20 rule that you've talked about in the past?

David Wells

We're seeing a large amount of leverage I mean I think in general, people like high production quality first, rather than this is produced in my native language first. I think for many targets they had to contend with the best content being produced by westerners, that's changing a little bit overtime, you're seeing more global centers of production and certainly field production. And so increasingly the American market may be serves by content produced outside the U.S. again that's a long-term trend. And I think for us, we see tremendous engagement with our large global originals. So, we're going to continue to do that.

It is true that we try to make them global, back to the sort of very over things like casting an Indian cast member or casting a Korean cast member or a Brazilian cast member to the more subtle things about just trying to thing about storylines and plots that resonate across the globe and what that might look like.

And then we have the ability to localize them if it's a large market, it makes sense to put that in sort of subtitle and dubbing, in smaller markets it becomes harder. There is the prospect long-term of machine language translation, again for small markets but we are ways away from that. And sort of we weather through the early experiments to get made fun of kind of thing, but there might be some real prospect long-term for the smaller markets.

Question-and-Answer Session

Heath Terry

So, I know we've got a lot of people on the room, there are microphones around. If you have a question, please raise your hand we've got one here upfront and I'll try to get to those the mike, if we can just get the mike up to the front row, please?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah great. Yeah thanks. Just going back to Heath's earlier question about transition to free cash flow, when did that inflection point happen? I think what hurt a lot of investors in the market will be quite a struggle is what's the proof point that that can happen. So, when you moderate the content spend and its flat, do you still grow subscribers in the U.S? Do subscribers decline because of competition? What's the proof point that you can actually get through inflection point?

David Wells

What I think that there is generally strong belief that there is diminishing marginal returns to content spend. And certainly, at some point, that has to become true whether you believe that there is a growing body, a library of content that's already been paid for, or whether you feel like there is so much content on the site you're starting to cannibalize your own content and there is sort of no point to adding more.

I think theoretically both are true. I'd say for the earlier near-term proof point, it's the growth in our operating profit where we get to a point where we can organically fund our content investments. And so, if that -- our intent were 7% operating margins today with a profit that's fell out of that and our intent is to grow that steadily overtime and so we have a strong belief to be able to put that out there and to be able to grow, we intended to make our goals in the past and so I would say that is that's fundamentally what's going to provide that comfort long-term.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

David Wells

So, the question I think everybody heard the tail end of it, if you just segment it off the domestic business without the free cash flow positive based I believe is what you're asking. It's certainly will be -- we don't look at the business that way, but it's going to be much closer to if not that. I mean the reason I say we don't look at it is increasingly we're producing shows for the globe and the notion of a US margin versus an international margin is a bit of an artificial construct, if your product is really a global product.

Today we're closer to it because we have grown up and lived in a traditional media ecosystem where the rights are sold separately. That will change slowly over time and the more content we produce for ourselves, you know the notion of how much it costs for say Chile or Argentina is you know a construct it's like you are doing a [indiscernible] households, on members, potential members in the market, and so I would say long term over time the product is going to be a global product.

To answer your question directly, we would be much closer to free cash flow positive and again we can improve these overnight if we just said okay we're not going to fund you, we need this project to go get its own source of financing. That wouldn't show up for us it would narrowly improve our free cash flow, but it wouldn’t be a good thing long term for the business.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Nicholas from Panama. Going forward, your relation with other providers we just saw I think yesterday or this morning something with T-Mobile we seen the Comcast going forward and with other cable operators, do you see more of these going forward and do you see our revenue sharing going forward or you just see like an aggregator as an app being in an IT platform.

David Wells

We definitely see more of these going forward than we've indicated these in our investor letters about sort of growing importance of the partnerships globally and we're quite pleased with the access to new members that we get from some of these partnerships both inside the US and outside the US, so for sure more going forward.

And then in terms of the economic relationship with how they work I would just say you know they're consistent with prior arrangements that we've had so we'll continue to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just talk about maybe from learning from the Latin American rollout as it applied to the regions you rolled out, year ago just sort of -- and localizing content, what sort of infrastructure do you guys need to build as far as people sourcing content, people looking for local content, people dubbing the content you know from creative to the more boring side of it, how long does it take to build that infrastructure and sort of where you are on that path as far as the newer international territories go?

David Wells

Yes, so on the content acquisition side, it's a combination of teams that know local taste and production abilities and sometimes you can find an executive that has both, sometimes those are two different people and so I say you need both and so we've staffed up over time in terms of both.

And then on the more mundane side sort of subtitling, dubbing, post production that sort of thing, I would say we were paying much more of a pioneer tax say five to six years ago when we were in Latin America, we were having a whole class create sort of that digital supply chain. We would -- our engineering teams would essentially have to take the form of the input would be a black box, would be kept like a video tape driven across town where we would get a hard drive, where we would get something that was actually transmitted digitally, any and all of that was the case, in some cases our suppliers didn’t even know where the source file was, where the mezzanine file was.

So, I'd say that’s gotten a little bit better and the more and emerging and evolving sort of global price production going on, it's still very much a regional service and so we're getting better at ratifying the best in class to across parts of the world and building that, and so I would say we still have lots of 50% of the way there I would say in Asia, there is still room to evolve and grow.

Heath Terry

So that leads into may be one follow up question on that because, that touches on the content part of localization you deal, but for those of us who are following you when you’re going through Latin America there were also a lot of logistical issues in Latin America payment, broadband availability or the definition of broadband relative to what you guys were able to deliver. How you've clearly solved that in Latin America or at least gotten pretty far down the path to solving it. What is it look like along those same sorts of operational challenges in Asia?

David Wells

Its pretty similar, I didn’t repeat sort of the answers to the path but for those new folks, we're a little bit newer to the story. Payments accessibility is certainly one of them and that exits in various forms in countries in Asia and even in sort of parts of Europe and that sort of is the standard blocking and tackling for us and so I would say it’s the same in Asia, then parts of Europe.

There is a subtitling and dubbing which again I just answered in terms of various forms, there is open connect and streaming quality delivery and we've gotten very good at that in various parts of the world. We admire YouTube and Facebook and others that have super meaningful video numbers in high mobile markets that might be offline, a material portion of the time.

And so, we have over the last year to stepped up our efforts on mobile, we're in more markets where mobile might be important and so that delivery, and just when talking to our network engineers, the quality of the network is the quality of the network, you kind have to take it as a given and then you do what you can around that. And so, appreciating and improving aspects of the quality of the service by adding cashes, by lowering the time to play a certain piece of content, we look at that and measure that in milliseconds. We also look at compression rates and the number of in codes that we have to have on a specific open connect file and that’s improved as well and all those things are improving. And some of those networks are we're drafting off improvements in general right as the world becomes more and more internet centric and more internet connected, they certainly are working to improve their networks as well.

Unidentified Analyst

You talked about in the past, advertising not being a big part of your future but I was just curious again on the Facebook investing more in content on a free platform or Amazon decides to go ad supported, would that put more pressure on you to use advertising as part of your economics, that scenario?

David Wells

I don't think so. Certainly, in the near term we're focused on improving the current product that we have. And that we're in a no ad model and sort of what our consumers understand.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is related to pricing elasticity churn. So, in a hypothetical scenario if you were to assume a pricing of $15 down the line, how you think that will impact your overall model? Do you think the churn will go up large, do you think you can lose ton of subscribers or it will be net positive?

David Wells

Well certainly we there is no free lunch. And so, we do see less demand especially with the higher price. But you're also talking about a point in time where the content maybe double what it is today. And so, when you're thinking about the product and the value delivered, you have to put it into the context of what value that's being delivered to the consumer.

Unidentified Analyst

So, at that price point, do you think you will have to have some of kind of live sports incorporated in your offering or can you get to those price points without sports?

David Wells

No, I don't think we have that sports.

Heath Terry

So maybe I'll close out. With the incredible success that you guys have had in series and the sort of television model. Ted seems to have a real focus on building that same sort of success in feature film. What have you guys seen so far with your experiments in film and what value does that bring to you that you don't get out of the television model?

David Wells

Well we've certainly seen some of the films have done -- beat out expectations, some meet and some sort of fall short. I think for us it's about making sure that we have fresh new exclusive offerings, films are important to our subscribers. They sort of view them in a 30% 70% ratio in terms of the viewing. So, we know that films are important consumer insights data sort of bares out that sometimes people want to sit down and watch a close narrative, they don't really want to start to a daunting series where they might be tempted to go to bed at 2 am or 3 am, that's great too. If you find something but a lot of times people want a close narrative.

So, films will always be important and so for us it's about trying to evolve the model that might be changing and respectful of a consumer that wants to choose where and when to watch it but also have access to it a 90-minute narrative that might be engaging. And so, from us I think you should expect to continue to try a bunch of different things and see what happens and provide for our consumers.

Heath Terry

Great. Thanks so much for taking the time to join us.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.