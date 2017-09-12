Integrated Device Technology Presents at Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)

Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference Call

September 12, 2017 2:50 PM ET

Executives

Brian White – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ross Seymore – Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

Good morning, everybody. I’m Ross Seymore, semiconductor analyst here at Deutsche Bank. Next speaker we have, we’re very pleased to have IDT here. Their CFO, Brian White. Brian’s going to start with a number of slides that he’s going to run through. After that, we’ll go into a little bit of a fireside chat. And then, if you have any questions during that time, just raise your hand, wait for the mic to come to you, so those on the webcast can hear. And wave it around, if I’m not actually making any eye contact with you.

So with that, let me pass it over to Brian to get us started.

Brian White

Thanks, Ross. I’ll spend just a little bit of time giving an overview of the company for those who might not be familiar with it, and then we can get into a discussion and Q&A. I’d ask the audience to take a look at our Safe Harbor statement. We will be making comments about future expectations during the course of this discussion and all financial numbers that we will be discussing will be on non-GAAP basis unless otherwise indicated.

So IDT is a leadership, analog, mixed signal semiconductor company with outsized revenue growth and exceptional financial return profile from both standpoint of earnings as well as cash flow generation. Our stated target is to outgrow the overall semiconductor industry by over 2 times. And also do that, while delivering 30% non-GAAP operating margins and close to 30% free cash flow as a percent of revenue. And we’ve executed to that over the last few years.

If you look at our fiscal FY 2015 and 2016 results, our fiscal year ends in March, so that will correspond more closely to calendar 2014 and 2015. In both of those years, we grew the top line approximately 18% annual growth rate in both FY 2015 and 2016. We also, for the full calendar year 2015, did that delivering 30% operating margin and 30% free cash flow equal to our targets.

Now at the end of calendar 2015, we did an acquisition of a German-based semiconductor company focused on sensing technologies and solutions for the automotive and industrial end markets. That business expanded our market opportunities into automotive, which IDT didn’t have prior to that point and also gave us exposure to rapidly growing sensing market. So very strategic acquisition and also provide a cross-selling opportunities between the two companies.

When we acquired that though it was a breakeven operation. So we spent calendar 2016 restructuring those operations and gained profitability of that business up to a level that supports IDT’s overall financial objectives. So during the last year, you have seen a little bit of a pullback in our operating margins as a result, as well as a reduction in free cash flow, as we had charges associated with the restructuring.

Additionally, we did a small acquisition at the beginning of this year in the April timeframe to augment our portfolio with optical interconnect, the acquisition of company called GigPeak. The integration of that acquisition is at this point essentially complete, restructuring actions to be completed in about a quarter.

So the impacts of the two acquisitions from a financial perspective have essentially been absorbed all of the restructuring for the automotive and industrial acquisition is completed. GigPeak is almost completed. And where IDT stands today in the middle of our fiscal 2018 year is a situation where we have expanding revenue growth combined with rapidly expanding profitability and free cash flow generation. We’ll talk about that a little bit more in the course of this discussion.

From a product portfolio standpoint, IDT has a very broad product portfolio. But all of our products are centered around four core competencies, and those competencies are sensors, real-time interconnect, power and RF/optical. Those competencies are targeted at four primary end markets. This slide depicts our revenue for the last completed quarter, our June quarter, we did $192 million in revenue. You’ll see that that’s up from $126 million, three years ago in the same comparable quarter. So it had very strong growth over the last three years, 15% annual growth rate. And at the same time, we dramatically diversified our exposure to end markets.

Three years ago, we were two-thirds comm infrastructure, which is arguably, one of the lower growth end market opportunities in semiconductors. Today, comm infrastructure is less than a third of our business with the remaining third made up of data center high-performance compute and then another third combined consumer and automotive and industrial.

From a revenue growth trend perspective, you can see the last three years CAGR of 14.5%. Our target for the current fiscal year is to grow at a similar rate of about 14% that includes the impact of GigPeak acquisition. So if we normalize for that acquisition, we strip out the revenue contribution for FY 2018, and then we also normalize FY 2017 for exited businesses, it will put us at 9% annual growth rate in FY 2018, which is square in the middle of our long-term growth target of 8% to 10%.

Now the financial model that goes along with our revenue profile is robust. If you look at our last fiscal year, we generated 27% operating margin and that was while absorbing the acquisition of the breakeven business. And essentially all of that operating income flowed through to net income, so we have a very efficient tax structure and we have very low net interest expense. So very high flow-through on net income.

You would have seen a similar level of flow-through on the free cash flow side, but because of restructuring cost we had during the year, free cash flow for last fiscal year was depressed as a result. Those restructuring actions are behind us, and we’re now seeing acceleration of free cash flow generation this year, particularly, as we enter the December quarter and then accelerating further into the March quarter.

From a steady-state perspective, we would expect a 30% operating margin target to translate into about 28% net income, 28% free cash flow, given our expectation of net interest expense as well as our cash tax rate moving forward, which is about 5% currently. We expect that tax rate of 5% to remain in effect for the next couple of years and remain low for a long period of time following on.

We generate a lot of cash. We return that cash to shareholders in the form of share repurchases. Our stated objective is to return at least 50% of our cash flow. In the last fiscal year, we returned 65%, so in excess of that target. And if you go back to the year prior to that, we actually returned 240%. We did a minor leverage recap of the company in fiscal 2016, in which we took on some leverage and we took out 10% of share count.

So we see share buyback as preferred method of return of cash, given the tax efficiency of that mechanism as well as the leverage it provides against our high rate of growth. We had approximately $257 million left on our repurchase authorization as of the end of the last quarter. And you should expect to see us continue to be active on share repurchases.

From the capital structure perspective, we have two forms of debt on the balance sheet. We have a convertible note that we did back at the time we did the leverage recap that has a face value of $374 million coupon rate of less than 1%. And we hedged that against dilution, against economic dilution up to a stock price of $48.66. So it’s very low cost of debt with the hedge put in place to protect against dilution supporting a live stock price appreciation before there would be any impact associated with that instrument. We also added a $200 million term loan back in April to support the GigPeak transaction, that’s LIBOR plus $300 million.

So if you look at our leverage, we’re sitting at 2.2 times annual EBITDA on a gross basis, but given the strong cash position we ended last quarter with $358 million of cash. On a net basis we have only 0.8 times EBITDA as it relates to leverage. So for the current quarter, September quarter, we guided to $201 million of revenue at the midpoint, 61.3% gross margin and 25.5% operating margin. And we’re tracking well to achieve those objectives for the quarter.

At the beginning of the fiscal year, we also put out a target for full year financial results, which was very unusual for IDT. Historically, we’ve only guided a quarter at a time, but given numerous tailwinds that we had in the business, brought strength across all of our portfolio, businesses coming into fiscal 2018, and the visibility and the confidence that we had as the year was setting up, combined with a lot of moving parts to the business through acquisitions and so on in FY 2017 we did put out full year guidance coming into the year. And that guidance was $830 million of revenue, and an objective to return to our target model of 30% operating margin by the end of the fiscal year for the March quarter.

And as the year progressed, we have executed on all of the milestones necessary to achieve those objectives. And we’re tracking to those objectives that we set out at the beginning of the year. So our confidence is building the strength in the business and the trends that we saw developing early in the year are continuing to play out. And so we’re feeling very good about achieving those objectives.

I think that’s the last slide. And we can transition to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ross Seymore

Perfect. Thanks, Brian for that. And again, if you have questions raise your hand and then I’ll wait for you. Brian sitting down here. He’s up now.

Brian White

Got it.

Ross Seymore

A little bit of a mic issue there. So why don’t we talk a little bit about the growth rate that you guys have delivered. The 15% revenue CAGR over last three years is actually well above what the peers have done. I want to get into end market dynamics as you kind of split those down on the pie chart that you showed. But if we take it to the highest level, what’s been the biggest driver of that revenue growth over the last three years?

Brian White

Well, if you look at the last three years, the driver of revenue growth had varied from year-to-year. Early on during that period, we had strong growth in comm infrastructure tied to 4G deployments, base station deployments worldwide. As that time period moved forward, we transitioned into strength in memory cycles. We saw the transition from DDR3 memory to DDR4 that create a strong cycle in our memory interface business. That followed up with strength in automotive and industrial and sensing.

So it’s – the growth drivers have varied over the course of the last three years or four years. Where we are today is in a interesting place where the growth is not driven by just one or two areas. And that’s what has given us the really strong confidence that we have today. We’re seeing growth across all of our end markets, whether it’s the new memory interface cycle tied to Intel’s purely Skylake program, where our generation two memory interface devices are shipping and supported out. We make registers, buffers and stem sensors that attach to servers, ER4 memory modules that go into server platforms either for enterprise or high-performance data center installations.

We’re seeing a very strong uptake in revenue associated with that, particularly as we’re moving forward into the December quarter. That ramp is foreseen as expected, and has transitioned from an expectation of what should happen, given that processor cycle to we see it now. We have the order, the backlog’s building. We’re seeing the actual production ramp moving into December with string continuing into March.

Beyond memory interface and compute, we also have a relatively small power management business that is focused on enterprise class SSDs. We talked previously about having a new customer ramp this year. That product is now in marketplace, that’s ramping. So in addition to memory interface, we have power management that’s deposit cycle, our timing business and compute is doing well.

So we have largest end market, which is DAS and high-performance compute for us, which is a little over one-third of our total company, that’s in a very strong cycle. And even has legs into next year and beyond, if you think about memory interface and new forms in memory that are on a horizon, non-volatile forms of memory that have very high needs for memory interface content like we provide. We think we’re in a long-term cycle initially driven by Purley and the new forms of memory that can keep back going for some time.

So compute is very solid growth. We have an automotive and industrial business that has been growing steadily for us consistently from the time of the ZMDI acquisition. Coming into the current quarter we had talked about, potential seeing a near-term flatting of revenue in that end market with a belief that it will be short-lived. Now we’re towards the end of the quarter. Those expectations that any flattening that we were seeing will be short-lived are turning out to be true. We have seen resumption of growth in automotive and industrial.

And our tie-in to sensors, which is one of the fastest-growing areas of semiconductors, we think is going to provide growth for a long period of time, so that’s a very strong cycle. In the consumer space, our position in wireless power is very strong. Just considering known products that were designed into that will be ramping into production. We should see good strong growth in wireless power as we move into the March quarter.

And lastly, the comps infrastructure place that has been relatively soft lets call it a year, a year and a half. We’ve been doing pretty well recently. So we grew our comps infrastructure business about 5% in the June quarter. We guided it at 7% in September quarter, which I think is probably at the high end of the range of what people have been experiencing in that end market recently.

And then even have some good positive news on the macro comps infrastructure space as it relates to China and narrowband IoT base station deployments that I think have been widely discussed, providing some broader market growth opportunities on top of the company specific grow that we’ve had, which has been fueled by our timing and RF businesses and new design wins and share gains that we’ve enjoyed there.

So if you go across the spectrum of our product portfolio, we are at a point of time where we’re firing on all cylinders. And that’s combined with gross margin expansion, again we talked about this. We expect to see gross margin expansion second half of the year, which is the December-March quarters and that could be a 100 basis points. It’s a very meaningful gross margin expansion tied to new products that we will be shipping in that timeframe.

So when you add the revenue growth with the gross margin expansion and relatively flat OpEx pace, you get to the opportunity to really outsize the improvement in our operating margins and free cash flows over the course of the next couple of quarters.

Ross Seymore

So you guys obviously from that answer have a ton of grow drivers, and so that’s nice. So we back up and drive down a little bit deeper into each of those. Why don’t we start with the memory and the data center compute sub-segment? Talk a little bit about what Purley means to you. And then the competitive landscape in that? Historically, there were a couple of different players in there fighting for stock against IDT. Now it seems there’s one in China and I’m not sure what Rambus is actually doing in that regard.

Brian White

Well played. So let me address that. To start, IDT has been the leader in memory interface through every generation of high-performance memory. And we think the competitive landscape change over the course of last decade plus with various suppliers – very large, much larger companies than IDT come and go. But we have been the one constant as the number one supplier.

Now the current competitive environment is one of essentially two suppliers. IDT is number one and we probably have some where in the neighborhood of 60% market share, as the number one supplier, and that’s pretty consistent with what we would have enjoyed historically. And then there is a number two supplier out of China called Montage, they would be the second source of supply.

There was a third supplier in Inphi, historically, who divested that business to somebody else. Inphi had struggled in their ability to qualify in the DDR4 generation of memory, which has been out shipping for a couple of years. And we have seen no change as a result of ownership changes as it relates to that particular business. So the competitive environment remains relatively benign between two suppliers and we don’t see that changing anytime on the near horizon, near horizon being a couple of years I think it’s unlikely change – see much change there. Your other question was?

Ross Seymore

What does Purley means as far as – there is an upgrade cycle. But what does it mean, if you want to put dollar content, if you take share changes, any sort of those inflection points that occur.

Brian White

Right. So we’re not expecting or counting on share changes, but it does provide upside in a couple of – maybe three key areas. One, you tend to have natural uptick in system demand when you have a major new processor architecture that comes to market. So that’s one. Two, it provides a catalyst for resets and pricing for us. We haven’t had price increases for quite a while, leading up until this new generation. So we do have better pricing as a result. And then from an architectural perspective, Purley increases the number of memory channels from four to six.

Now the number of total memory slots in the system remains unchanged at 12. It’s now six channels by two as opposed to four channels by three. But for any systems that are shipped, that aren’t fully populated across all the rows, that can represent a 50% increase for that sub-segment of the market in terms of memory modules, which translates directly into increased opportunity for IDT. So you have all of those factors working together to provide what we’re seeing as a very strong uptick in demand in memory interface.

Ross Seymore

So why don’t we switch gears over a little bit to the automotive side of things. I think that was the second driver that you talked about in there. Talk about the ZMDI acquisition, what you guys were going after that? And what are some of the technologies you guys are enabling in automotive?

Brian White

Sure. ZMDI was a very strategic acquisition and it was centered around two things. One, gaining access to the automotive channel. So up until that acquisition, IDT essentially had no automotive channel. We had products that we could sell into automotive applications, but we weren’t an automotive certified company. And the bar to get from where we were to being a qualified automotive supplier was only a very high hurdle and difficult thing to undertake. So ZMDI had a very strong, long-lasting presence in automotive, very strong customer base, all of the required automotive certifications. And so automotive and access to that market was one of the key strategies around that.

The other piece was access to sensors and sensor technology. Again, that was something that IDT didn’t have before acquisition and that’s one of the fastest-growing opportunities for semiconductors is sensing. It enables the pervasive IoT type of applications, it also, within automotive, represents one of the fastest-growing opportunities in that end market. So if you think about the trend toward autonomous driving that’s essentially all facilitated by sensors. So it was strategic from those two standpoints, something that we didn’t count on in creating the business case or justification for acquisition was cross-selling opportunities between the two companies, but those have been significant, and they are obvious.

We have leadership position in wireless power for example. That business today is predominantly made up of handset application revenue for us. However, there are quite a few models of automobiles today that are shipping with wireless charging. Now given the lack of the automotive channel that IDT had up until fairly recently, we’re not currently participated from a revenue perspective in that market. With the acquisition of ZMDI, we acquired that channel, those relationships, the certifications and we already have design wins now in automotive for wireless power that would have never been possible before that acquisition.

Now it takes a little bit of time for those designs wins to ramp into actual revenue, given the cycle times in the automotive space. But that’s a clear example, of those types of synergies that we get through that combination. And if I just pick one on the other side of the equation, as a leader in sensing technology, ZMDI really didn’t have a presence in the consumer space. Very well known in automotive and industrial, particularly in Europe, but didn’t have really recognition or relationships with large consumer companies like IDT would have with say, Samsung, which would ship a lot of wireless power product to.

So being able to take their very leadership sensing technology and getting that into our customer relationships and mobile our consumer type applications was another example of cross-selling opportunities. But again, the key thesis for that acquisition was access to the automotive market and then also sensing.

Ross Seymore

Great. I think we have a question in the back. If you can wait for the microphone.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a couple of follow-up questions. One in comm infrastructure. Can you maybe breakdown kind of your end markets wireless versus wired? And then the second question on the consumer side and the wireless charging. What kind of visibility do you have into the March quarter with your largest customer there? Because I know there was some concern that Samsung may have their own wireless charging chip.

Brian White

Sure. So your first question on comm infrastructure breakout between wire line and wireless, I’ll call it roughly 50-50. And then on wireless power and visibility to revenue increases in March quarter, I would say we have very good visibility at this point in time. We know what were designed into from an applications perspective that will ramp into the market in that timeframe. We understand our share position, which is extremely strong in that timeframe. So when we look at the various product cycles that will be in place for existing business that we already have, not relying on new wins, it points squarely to an uptick in revenue in the March quarter.

Your question on competitive position at our largest wireless power customer. You’re right, there was some concern that was raised may be a quarter or so ago about the potential for in-sourcing of that customer. Take it up to 100,000 feet, you would say look, there is – today, IDT has essentially the entire market outside of automotive. The competitive environment has been unusually benign, much more benign than we had anticipated. We know that they have been large players that have tried to enter into the market with this technology, but they haven’t been successful.

That said, it’s a large growing market where the thing is going to be very big over time. It’s logical that there will be competition at some point, whether it’s merchant, suppliers or companies that have in-house capabilities. But I’d say, as it relates to that customers, we have pretty good visibility for what’s called a year. And during that timeframe, I think it’s unlikely that we will be surprised with some kind of significant change in our share position.

So near-term, don’t see that as a risk. Longer-term, could there be another supplier, external or internal at that customer, that certainly within the realm of possibility. But I think you need to consider that at that customer, for example, they’re only shipping wireless power on their flagship models. So it’s on the S series and it’s on the Note, right? That customer has a lot of other platforms that are high-volume, that are opportunity for wireless charging as well.

So is it likely that IDT’s existing revenue base falls of the cliff as a result of some change in the competitive landscape there, is it going to be probably unlikely. It’s probably more likely, if you think about that risk in that playing out and share that may be up perhaps, as the opportunity or the TAM of that customer expands potentially into new platforms.

I think in addition to that, you also probably want to consider that there’s likely an aversion to dramatic changes as it relates to power and systems and full of complexities and issues that can arise from that. And therefore, there could be reluctant from the part of certain customers to make dramatic changes to a power delivery system that’s working without issues currently.

Ross Seymore

If there’s any other question, guys, just raise your hands. But why don’t we stick on that theme of wireless charging and the handset side of things. I was up on stage, so I’m 95% sure where another big customer might have launched this morning that had wireless charging. Even if you are not in another big customers wireless charging solution, how does that potentially help the ecosystem where wireless charging just become the default feature that gets included, not only in the handheld device, but also like you said in automotive and things like that. How do you guys approach taking every single OEM on the handset side you can get versus being a little more disciplined on price, et cetera, and helping the ecosystem raises you up instead?

Brian White

Yes, so the adoption of wireless charging by a second large handset OEM is a tremendous opportunity for IDT for the reasons that you mentioned. So in terms of ecosystem, prevalence and acceleration have been two major adopters of the technology, I think is going to further drive the implementation of wireless charging in applications like automotive or other infrastructure. And probably more importantly, in the short-term horizon, will drive other OEM handset makers to deploy wireless charging as a featuring in their devices. And as you think of who can benefit from that, there is nobody better positioned than IDT. IDT is really the only major merchant supplier of wireless charging parts that customer base has to go to today.

And we already have very strong, deep design and design wins at a broad spectrum of other potential handset customers. And you could think of China for example, as a big next opportunity for wireless charging adoption in handsets. And so we have these established relationships, design win positions. And it’s really a matter of when those customers choose to deploy that technology. And I think in event like a second major handset provider adopting our technology would be a major catalyst for both those additional handset OEMs to adopt as well as for them to drive the supporting infrastructure.

Ross Seymore

Great. Guys, we’re going to end right on time to the second. Brian, thank you so much for your time and participation.

