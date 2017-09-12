CONMED Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Thank you all for joining us this afternoon. My name is John Demchak and I work on the Medical Technology team here at Morgan Stanley. I am pleased to have with us CONMED, specifically from the company we have Curt Hartman, the President and CEO and Luke Pomilio, the company’s CFO.

Before we get started, I want to briefly mention disclosures. You can find all the information about their disclosures at Morgan Stanley website. So with that, Curt, I know we are now coming up on your third year mark, really CEO of the company, maybe the best way to kind of kick this off us for you to give us a quick overview of where we were when you arrived at the company and the progress you made over the last couple of years.

Curt Hartman

Sure, November will be three years as full time CEO. And I think, I’d go back to January 2015 when I first spoke publicly about the company, laid out really two points of attack. Number one, people, getting the right people on board and if you look at the management team today, it’s fundamentally a new management team.

Luke was with the company. We moved him up into the CFO role. General Counsel and Head of HR remained in those capacities and then everybody else in the management is brand new to the company. First hire being Pat Beyer who runs our International business and then successfully moving down into each business and putting general managers.

You can imagine the rate of change below that and I use for example, one of the businesses that people are focused on, our U.S. Orthopedics business. We have a new Head of Sales, new Head of Marketing, new Head of R&D. We have a finance partner and HR partner who were not part of the previous structure. So a lot of work on the people side and in the second half of what I stated was, we got to get the product portfolio going.

We really didn’t have a pipeline per se. We’ve put tremendous amount of focus and attention on building a pipeline and we talked about that at the beginning of the year saying in 2015, we put out five products.

That was really about getting things that we thought were close to the line into the market. 2016, it was 15 products. This year we said the goal was 20 through two quarters, we were at 14 and I honestly think we are going to probably exceed the 20, because we’ve had some tuck-in acquisitions along the way that should push us north of that number.

So, lot of work on people, following that up with work on pipeline and feel really good about the progress we are making there as demonstrated by some stuff we’ve shown throughout the year so far.

John Demchak

We think that’s a great real place to start especially, when I look at the company, obviously, there were a lot of changes on the personnel as you’ve discussed. But, really it’s the new product thing that you really kind of touched on. Can you discuss really how the prioritization around the products have changed?

And then, I guess, additionally to that, we are obviously going to get into AirSeal a bit, but with that acquisition came Kurt Azarbarzin. And the addition of him and how he really helped change some of the prioritization as well.

Curt Hartman

Sure. One of the key – I believe in is focused business units. So we have general managers running each of our business units and they are responsible for R&D and marketing of that business. So when we put those leaders in place, we said that’s your job to get connected with the market, build the pipeline. So each business leader with their Head of R&D and Head of Marketing has built pipelines representative of the demands that are needed in the marketplace.

Over the top of that, we put a common harmonized process and you want to have that at a company because you don’t want unique desperate R&D teams running to regulated markets with the different form or fashion. So we have a common device history record. We have a common verification validation. All those things that can be leveraged across multiple R&D teams.

It’s also important when you get to the execution phase. RA, QA, manufacturing but they receive things in a common consistent fashion. All that’s in place. So, product portfolio decisions are driven by the local business unit. You mentioned Kurt Azarbarzin. Kurt was the Founder of SurgiQuest before that, Kurt really built his career at U.S. Surgical running R&D.

And I put Kurt in a different category of innovation. Kurt is a – he is a forward innovator. Kurt is out in the marketplace. He is a unique person. I’ve probably come across four or five in my career that really can connect with medical procedures. Key opinion leaders and really draw out the great ideas and that’s the role we are letting Kurt play.

It’s kind of an advanced engineering role if you will, an advanced innovation role. But that’s not to be confused as well. He does dive into each business. He sits in with our R&D reviews. He challenges them. He is responsible for ensuring that continuative process across all the businesses. So, it’s a good set up as far as we can tell right now based on the pipeline.

John Demchak

So let’s start with what’s really going right. Over the past couple of years, it’s really the majority of the business that’s really improved. About 80% of it across general surgery, across international, new people, new products and then obviously the new business with AirSeal. How have these businesses transitioned over to growth?

Curt Hartman

Yes, so 48% of our revenue occurs outside the U.S. That’s run by Pat Beyer and he is responsible for all products in those channels. So Pat, first looks at the categories where do I want to invest. He looks at the channel of direct versus export and he looks at the country, which are they key countries we need to build our presence and he has really run that offense from day one.

And as Pat exited last year, his constant currency growth was north of 4% in the fourth quarter and he is now through the second quarter strong five consecutive quarters of constant currency growth in both general surgery and orthopedics. So, we really like what Pat is doing. It’s the biggest percentage of our business and we think there is even more to come in.

The next 30% is our U.S. general surgery. That’s three very unique businesses. It’s advanced surgical where the AirSeal platform sits. The GI business that CONMED bought in 2004 and then it’s the legacy cardiology critical care. We are not making big investments in cardiology critical care. That’s below the company’s gross margin profile.

What we’ve asked that leadership team to do there is work really hard on contract access, because we didn’t have a great offense on contracting with GPOs and IVNs. We’ve asked them to look at OEM distribution opportunities and they’ve been successful on both fronts. The next business, the GI business.

It’s an intriguing category. We’ve got a very entrepreneurial leader over that. We’ve given them limited R&D dollars. They have turned those pennies into dollars. They’ve really turned that thing around, got it growing now. So it’s contributing in a positive fashion to general surgery. And then the biggest part of general surgery in the U.S. is advanced surgical where AirSeal sits.

AirSeal has been a home run, no matter what metric you apply to it. But the rest of the legacy portfolio in advanced surgical is starting to come around, as we’ve incrementally innovated and as we’ve gotten some synergy sales playing with advanced surgical. That leaves the last piece of the business, 22% U.S. Orthopedics.

The leader of that actually hits this two year mark this week. He has turned everything upside down there. New people, built the pipeline. I really like everything they are doing. We are just waiting for the numbers to catch up on all the activity and we started this year saying we thought that would happen in the back half of the year. I think as we exited the first year we were on track for that to continue to be the story.

John Demchak

Now of the Orthopedics business, obviously the part that hasn’t transitioned as quickly. Is it as simple as, that took you a little longer to the get the leaders in place there or is there something fundamentally different about that business?

Curt Hartman

I think, remember, these are the same basket of products that are being sold internationally. And so why are we seeing the difference. Internationally, we had a really strong orthopedic business. You go to countries like Spain, we have great leaders. They’ve been there for a long time. They’ve built market share.

They’ve built customer relationships. They are able to leverage that with any new products we were giving them, not that they were getting a lot. But the ones that they did get, they could take through existing customers. In the U.S., we don’t have that same market share, number one. Number two, the U.S, market is highly competitive.

It’s a very profitable market. You’ve got some dominant players there. We had not innovated. So, you bring in a new leader. They’ve got to bring their team. Pipelines don’t turn overnight and where I see that business now is, 2016, we gave them three tuck-in acquisitions plus they introduced the Edge platform RF Ablation, single biggest gap in the portfolio.

2017 at Academy, we introduced seven new products. And as I look at what’s happening with Edge, those three tuck-in acquisitions, I look at what is happening with those new products we introduced last year, number one, we can actually measure revenue contribution from new product introductions. We couldn’t do that two years ago.

We didn’t have any. So it’s getting traction. It’s building confidence in your sales force and it’s continuing to deliver. So, that’s the long answer to – a very short answer, yes, you got to get the right leader in place and I think we’ve got the right leadership team in place now to turn that around.

John Demchak

And so, now of the team in place, you mentioned some of the products. I mean, Edge is definitely a big one today. I think, we saw the Cuff and Shoulder System, Trinity Camera, Shave Blades, those are probably the ones that I thought were potentially the most impactful. How do you expect those to ramp up over the next couple of years?

Curt Hartman

Yes, great question. So, Edge, literally this quarter has now been out a year. Revenue from Edge on a global basis has exceeded or grown every quarter over the previous quarter. So we are starting to see good traction. Again, this is something the sales force have been promised dating back to 2013, we were the last entrant to that space.

So they have a right to be a little reserved in their approach. We think we’ve got the right platform out there and we are excited by what they are starting to do with it. The new products we introduced at Academy, those are still, I would call it, it’s six months ago, we are still in the early innings there. CrossFT has been well received with the Shoulder platform.

Filled the big gap for us. We’ve had some good customer enthusiasm on that and sales force excitement builds as those reps who are more aggressive in their selling style get out there with it. Other ones see that success. They start jumping onboard. The shaver blades have been a big positive for us. One of the big drags on U.S. Orthopedics has been, if you go back in history, Linvatec in concept really kind of created the shaver market.

The Linvatec shaver is well-known in the industry. Company hadn’t innovated in that space since 2011. It was declining rapidly. It was declining because we didn’t have RF ablation. So now we’ve put RF ablation out. This year, we married that up with new shaver blades and we think it’s a combination of those two that helps us turn the corner. So, the shaver blade acceptance has been high, CrossFT has been high.

The Trinitiy Camera is little later in the curve to get out into the market. We are in the market with that product now and I think that’s capital sales. So we should see that towards the end of the year.

John Demchak

The growth so far in 2017 has come in a little better. It sounds like, for some of the reasons that you just mentioned, a lot of that is driven from Orthopedics. AirSeal is continuing to be a strong contributor and I guess, combining those, not you were able to raise guidance from the 1% to 3% level to the top-end of that to the 2% to 3%. When you think about the drivers of the guidance trends, was it really just the orthopedics side that’s really been outperforming or was it something broader across the business?

Curt Hartman

Well, you use an interesting choice of words. Orthopedics in the U.S. was still negative. So I don’t call that outperforming. They got to get into positive territory and they’ve got to get back to the market and then figure out where we are going to go from there. I tend to think about guidance in the continuity of the business results. International, five quarters in a row of constant currency growth in both categories.

That gives me confidence to raise guidance. U.S. General Surgery category, Advanced Surgical and what it’s doing with AirSeal seeing the synergy sales, seeing AirSeal continued to expand in the marketplace. That gives me confidence to raise guidance. The small but nice growth coming out of our GI business and the number of quarters they’ve now done that. Those are what gives me confidence. I am counting on U.S. Orthopedics to getting the game on a positive side and that will help inform next year’s guidance.

John Demchak

Maybe the better way to ask the spend is, the 2% to 3% new guidance right now, if we assume that the business operates at its current level through the balance of the year, does that kind of get us to the low end of that and if you continue to see steady improvement off of this, that’s where you – I think is what you’d expect, that kind of gets you more to the upper-end of your guidance range.

Curt Hartman

Anytime you have a range. The upper-end is always predicated on a lot of things going right. And in the case of CONMED, what needs to go right is the traction of our new products. We said through the second quarter, we had introduced 14. We’ve got a goal of 20 this year and as long as we stay on that cadence and we see the acceptance in the marketplace, if all of that came together, that pushes me more towards the high end.

If some of those products are off the mark, you never be at a 100% of new product, sometimes you are off a little bit. If there are other headwinds or hurricanes, those things tend to slow you down and move you towards the lower end. So, I said, I’d think more about mid points of how do we get to the midpoint. Good things happen you get to the high end, bad things happen you get to the low end, so.

John Demchak

Okay, well, you’ve brought up hurricanes, so that’s kind of touched on math for a second and obviously it’s been a couple very large ones and hitting a couple pretty big markets. As you think about the potential impact to CONMED you just help and that first think about how they should be bringing any sort of closure there?

Curt Hartman

So, it’s a big event for CONMED in the sense that we have a very large manufacturing presence in Largo, Florida, just south of Tampa. Now obviously we have for insurance purposes, a very robust hurricane proof facility. To the extent you can be hurricane proof and through great preparation and a little bit of lock on the storm, we are actually back in business in that facility, power came back on. We’ll have people in the plant working full mode tomorrow.

The storm continued to move up into Georgia. We have a distribution center in Georgia. We had to take a day off from distribution because the Governor kind of shutdown Georgia. But we are back in business in that center. So, on a facility side and safety security of all our employees, we are pleased that we have no adverse events to report. On the commercial side, first we looked at the counties affected by Hurricane Harvey.

We know what the monthly average revenue is in those counties. Florida, we know what the monthly average revenue is. It’s too early to tell how big the impact is going to be and we’ll be tracking it weekly what’s going on, on a weekly basis versus our weekly average. And if there is a material impact, we’ll certainly call that out in the third quarter.

But it’s just little too early to tell the revenue impact. An encouraging sign which I don’t mean to make light of this, but we did our business reviews last week and my Head of GI sales actually lives in Houston and I was asking her, how do you see your market, that market that you live in and so while there was a patient that was scheduled to have a colonoscopy and they went ahead with it and I am thinking to myself if there was ever an excuse to skip a colonoscopy 50 inches of rain would be it, they are moving ahead with the colonoscopy. But that’s a good sign, so.

John Demchak

That’s commitment.

Curt Hartman

That’s commitment on either levels.

John Demchak

Any questions for the team.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So let’s talk about AirSeal for a bit. You closed the SurgiQuest deal at the beginning of 2016. When you think about the expectations that you had for it, how was the performance relative to those?

Curt Hartman

Yes, remember at the close, we said the first year revenue $55 million to $60 million and we finished at $68 million. So, revenue has been phenomenal on a global basis. We said gross margin profile, 58 to 62 and we commented at the end of the year that it was kind of at the high end if not a little above. So on the top and the bottom, it’s been a home run and that performance has continued this year.

And the other part that, it’s not a financial metric, but it’s a metric, it’s the volume of clinical studies that continued to unfold showing what I would call this category of clinical insufflations and how it’s a benefit to the patient, the provider network and the payer. And as those clinical studies continue to unfold, that’s really helping us move more broadly into the broad laparoscopic market.

Remember, SurgiQuest started this business in the robotic market which is a great place to start. We are by no means getting away from that, that’s an important part of this offering. But what we know is over the long-term being in that broad laparoscopic market is really important and that’s going to be driven by clinical data and all things are moving forward there. So we are very excited by what’s going on. Six quarters into this.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you help investors kind of think about the, I guess, proportion of the AirSeal sales that are currently in the robotic field versus laparoscopic? And I guess, it sounds like, the data side is really what you are using to help push it into broader laparoscopic surgery?

Curt Hartman

Yes, the way to think about the robotic marketplace is, the U.S. is a heavy concentration. Outside the U.S., Japan would kind of be the next large concentration. So in that market, we’ve worked very closely with that robotics company. To work with them because there is clinical benefit for them to have our system in place.

And I would say, there is any number of ways you can slice this. I am just going to kind of give you a number of 30%, 30% of the robotics procedures today are used in the AirSeal platform. There is room to grow in that market. The far bigger market, when you look at some of the original slides we’ve put out is in broad laparoscopic surgery, not in robotic laparoscopic surgery, we are coming up to the batter stocks.

We are not even in the first inning there, because you got to go in and you got to prove that clinical story and you got to show that cost benefit, that clinical benefit. And that’s where this heavy lifting on studies is taking place and we are excited and that also plays into this category called MicroLap low impact, whatever you want to call it.

And we think we have a unique advantage there, because we have a great set of instruments, three millimeters that operate like five millimeters, but the true benefit is low impact meaning, reduced insufflations in the abdomen and then do it in a less impactful way through smaller incisions.

John Demchak

And we’ll get to MicroLap in a second, but sticking on AirSeal, if there was a pushback on the deal, but that’s certainly been on the price and when you think about your deal model, I mean, you think about how you’ve executed against and then it sounds I guess, on par if not better. When would you expect this deal to be flat to breakeven?

Curt Hartman

So, I have to just respond to the price comment. I never thought it was overpriced. At close, it was 5.3 times sales, after year one, it was 3.8 time sales. I think there has been some recent transactions announced that are north of seven times sales. So, but that’s again I think we got a relatively good deal.

John Demchak

We think everything.

Curt Hartman

I know. That’s your job. So I think we’ve paid up a fair price and by every financial metric this deal has exceeded our expectations and I attribute that to great, it was great company that we bought. We’ve been able to do it very fast integration. We’ve been able to retain the key leadership members. Fully integrate the sales force and I just look at this as a phenomenal deal top to bottom, so.

John Demchak

Understood. Moving over to MicroLap, and you mentioned how it goes pretty well with AirSeal and it’s certainly does. We’ve seen a number of your peers looking into the micro laparoscopic area. How do you see this market developing over time? And where you differentiate versus?

Curt Hartman

So, the concept of MicroLap has been around for quite some time and it’s based on the fundamental principle of smaller incisions for cosmetic benefits. And that’s an important consideration in this surgical space. The limitation with smaller incisions is the instrumentation taking that five millimeter jaw design and shrinking it down to three millimeter and getting the same type of clinical efficacy in surgical performance out of it.

So to address that, CONMED has introduced a set of its own MicroLap instruments. We think they bring everything clinically with the five millimeter set brings but at a three millimeter size. That’s number one. But that’s just the instrumentation and we will define our success in the low impact category by how much AirSeal we sell in that space, not how many instruments we sell, because we think the low impact category is reduction in the length of the procedure, reduction in length of stay and reduction in post-operative pain management which, low impact meaning lower insufflation in the abdomen, clinical studies proven or unfolding to show that that’s truly the case.

So our approach to the MicroLap low impact category is a combination of a better instrument set along with AirSeal. And I would think from an investor standpoint, you’ll measure our success in this market by our AirSeal revenue not how many instrument sets we sell.

John Demchak

You mentioned AirSeal along with it, and since it’s including the trocar along with the MicroLap instruments potentially remove some of the benefits from less scaring?

Curt Hartman

I think on a competitive side, there are some three millimeter trocars for the three millimeter instruments and I am rounding the trocar is a little bigger than the instruments, might be 3.7 millimeter versus 3.3. Whatever the exact specs are, CONMED has a five millimeter access port for AirSeal. So we have a little bit bigger access port.

But at the end of the day, when you look at that type of incision, these are tiny and we do ours through the umbilicus through the belly button. So it takes that advantage of the cosmetic effect and kind of covers it up. And that’s not to say we wouldn’t be going down the path of the smaller access port at some point in time.

John Demchak

Understood. Last chance for questions for the team.

Unidentified Analyst

Talk about revenue, just wonder if you can talk about the margin progression, we’ve seen, which have been positive in the last couple of quarters, taking a step back. Now what should we expect going forward?

Curt Hartman

Happy to, so, when we talk about margins, what’s really driving that over the last five to six quarters is gross margin. So, in January, we gave guidance. We had talked about the next round of our targeted manufacturing costs and I may remind the audience that we spend a lot of time really doing spec consolidation prior to 2016.

Last year we gave guidance we said that the next round is really going to be focused internally by taking cost out of materials doing things like strategic sourcing, SKU rationalization, procurement, vendor consolidation and that’s really what we’ve been focused on recently and I guided that gross margins would be lower in the first half of the year and higher in the second half of the year.

That’s in fact, what we saw and in fact we were even a tad bit lower in the second quarter than where I guided. As we look at the third quarter and fourth quarter, we see some slight improvement in the third quarter. We see more significant improvement in the fourth quarter with the gross margin approaching 56% and we hope that that momentum carries us into 2018.

John Demchak

Moving over to the earnings side, basically, I think at the midpoint of your earnings guidance, you are expecting about 3% growth. I am sure I guess we are still in investment mode. Growth has improved a bit and there is probably incremental synergies that we had from AirSeal. Is there a greater ability to leverage earnings today than it was before?

Curt Hartman

I’ll let Luke comment, but I think it all starts with the top-line for us where we’ve come through a period of kind of riding the ship if you will, getting the product cadence moving and we still have work to do on our U.S. Orthopedics business based on the first half. But as that top-line continues to pick up, our ability to get that incremental drop-through increases dramatically.

This is not a capital-intensive business. Our kind of maintenance capital is $15 million to $20 million a year. That’s pretty consistent. So I continue to stay focused on revenue. If you have other comments on that?

Luke Pomilio

Yes, what I would point out and I would look at our investor presentation which is on our website, over the last three years, if you look our EBITDA margin, it’s flat. However, if you adjust it for currency, we’ve actually improved that margin about 350 basis points through the end of 2016. That was largely through cost-cutting and I think historically the company has done a good job at cost-cutting.

As I look forward, we really have a lot of opportunity with two things other than cost-cutting. One is pivoting toward higher margin products and I think AirSeal is a great example of that. And I think the other thing that will drive our business is top-line sales. The extent we can grow the top-line, we’ll get leverage both on the gross margin line and on the SG&A line.

John Demchak

Okay, so thinking into 2018, which is typically what we do when we start getting closer to the end of 2017, certainly a little before you guys probably are willing to give us guidance, but first it sounds from everything you are saying that growth should really be at least at the top-end of where you are going to be kind of open with your call it 3% range and second, gross margins you talked about the ramp moving up it sounds like you are supposed to the exit the year closer to the sort of 56% range area.

And the third it really sounds like, you could potentially get earnings back up to that two times growth rate which I think is one of the areas that Curt, you’ve been pretty adamant on over the years is that you think that earnings should be able to grow at twice the amount of revenue growth. So that perhaps brings you to mid to upper single-digits on an earnings growth rate. Are those reasonable assumptions for investors to have heading into the next year?

Curt Hartman

So, John, you are clearly out of the David Louis School of questions. Having said on the stage with David that asking about future guides, we have not issued guidance for next year. Those are great numbers you reference.

And I hope to be in a position at some point in the future which will probably be sometime in January of next year they issue 2018 guidance that has numbers like that. We are going to finish this year before we talk about next year as best as what we are at. We’ve got to do that. We owe that to our investors to deliver what we said we are going to deliver.

John Demchak

Okay, last question, we kind of move to kind of priorities for cash. Obviously, AirSeal is a big acquisition that you guys have done. You’ve done a number of tuck-ins and real deals over the years that you’ve been here already. Can you just remind us where you are in the cash balance and what the priorities for cash are moving forward?

Curt Hartman

Sure. From a leverage standpoint, we are approximately 3.7 times levered. So, right now the priorities for cash are absolutely debt repayment and acquisitions.

John Demchak

Perfect. Then with that, I think we are out of time. Thank you guys so much for joining us. Thank you for joining. Thank you.

Curt Hartman

Thanks.

