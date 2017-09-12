Cypress Semiconductor's (CY) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)

Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference

September 12, 2017 01:30 PM ET

Executives

Thad Trent - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Sidney Ho

All right, I think, we should get started. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. My name is Sidney Ho. I cover semi-cap, semiconductor, a little bit of display as well. Today, we're very excited to have Thad Trent, Cypress’ CFO with us today. Welcome back.

Thad Trent

Thanks Sidney. Thanks for hosting.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sidney Ho

Yes so may we just dive right in. So in terms of the current business environment, looking back since you were at this conference a year ago, you have beat the mid-point of your guidance every quarter. And the last quarter, you beat it by a mile -- a lot, let's just say. As it stands today, how would you characterize the demand environment?

Thad Trent

Yes, I would say across the Board across our complete product portfolio, which is broad, I would say it remains healthy. You go back a year ago, year and a half ago, I was seeing the market was soft but stable. I think late in Q4, we started seeing the market get healthier. I think we've seen it continue to get healthy through Q1 and Q2. We've seen pockets of strength, and I can go through each one of those. But overall, I would say, our broad market remains healthy.

And if you break it down into the sub-segment, you’ve got our IoT business, or our wireless connectivity business, which is doing just phenomenal for us. We upped our guidance range for the year, saying that it would grow roughly 35% year-on-year. And that’s over Q4 ’16 run rate, which was the high point of 2016. As you know, we acquired that business in July of 16th, so we were half the year last year. But we’re seeing strong broad adoption across that portfolio. We’re seeing strength in automotive. Our automotive business, last quarter, grew 20% year-on-year. And that’s an environment where we have SAAR’s data growing at maybe flat to down slightly.

So the content gains that we’re seeing in automotive continue to play out. You saw strength in some of the memory markets. Our memory is highly specialized sticky. It’s non-commoditize memory, and we call it the specialty memory. So we have NOR, NAND, SRAM and some other specialty memory. But we sell those into industrial automotive customers, and it’s not memory by the time, it’s very specialized. So we’ve seen strength there as there been supply constrain.

At our MCU platform, whether it’s our legacy PSoC or legacy MCUs that we got through the merger with Spansion continues to grow as well across the Board and abroad platform. Last quarter, we saw growth in all geos that we report, which is good. And we saw strength across pretty much all the product lines, and that’s allowing us to have some upside to our guidance. So I think as the quarters have played out, we’ve been pleasantly surprised. So, I’ll say, this quarter, I think things are playing out about as well as we expected. And the market, coming back to your question, really remains at a healthy level but not overly frosty level, put it that way.

Sidney Ho

Got you. I will dig into a little deeper into those segments later on. But just looking at this quarter, you have a very high percentage of your expected revenue both I think as close like 90% entering the quarter. But you also mentioned there are certain areas that have seen some lead time extension. Are there any areas of concerns in terms of orders decelerating or maybe some cancellation, some inventory build and supply chain whatsoever?

Thad Trent

I don’t think so. I mean, we’ve seen lead times really creep out over the first half of 2017. We saw in Q1 in our MCU platform, we saw it in our IoT wireless connectivity platform. In Q2, we saw it hen replicate into the memory market. Our average lead times are about 13 weeks right now. We’ve got some that longer, some that are shorter of course. Our ideal lead times are somewhere 8 to 10 weeks. So we’re a little bit beyond where we need to be. But I think that those longer lead times have given us greater visibility.

We’ve been as a quarter, three consecutive quarters now, with over 90% of the quarter booked. So we’ve got nice visibility as you enter that. If you look at the distribution channel, there is right about seven weeks of inventory in that channel. We like to have six to eight weeks. So it’s right in the sweet spot of where we want to be.

And if you look back over, you can go over probably 2, 2.5 year timeframe, and you can see its seven weeks, plus or minus, half way coming. It’s just not much variability there. So the distribution channel seems to be performing as expected and rational. And 72% of our business is through distributions. So we monitor them carefully and monitor their inventory levels very carefully. And especially in a tight demand environment, we make sure that are already in inventory.

So we’re actively engaged with them and helping them to understand inventory. So I’d say things are playing out as expected. Not seen cancellations or anything along those lines. And I’d say it’s kind of this quarter, I think, things have become a little more stable.

Sidney Ho

Okay. One more question on macro side. You have book-to-bill above one pretty much every quarter since the beginning of last year. And the last two quarters were like 1.2, 1.3. Do you have enough visibility right now to talk about book to bill will that stay above the one this quarter? If my recollection is correct, I think book-to-bill in Q3 typically is below one?

Thad Trent

It's too early to call at this point. If you go back to the Q2 book to bill of 1.2, I told you lead times stretched out. If you extrapolate and pull out those lead times and that customers have to actually layer in another month of backlog on us, just because of the lead times in the memory side, the natural book to bill would have been more like 1.09; so little bit more in line with our gross trajectory. But it's too early to calling what the book to bill is going to look like I will tell you in a few weeks.

Sidney Ho

Sounds good. Well, a year ago at this conference, you had a new CEO. Hassane just came on board as a CEO. And he talked in details about his vision of Cypress 3.0. Clearly, things have gone pretty well since then. Maybe just to get things started, can you articulate this change in strategy, and how has that changed the mentality of an organization that I personally thought of as mostly technology driven in the past?

Thad Trent

No, you're absolutely right. I mean, we’ve always been a company focused on technology, always focused on having the next best chip and moving along the technology leadership team. What Cypress 3.0 really did is again if you look at our portfolio, it's broad. We changed the focus and focused on end markets. So we focused on markets growing faster than the overall semi market; and that’s the automotive; it’s the IoT; it’s the connectivity. And we focused -- we're taking advantage of those strong technologies.

But through that, we announced the restructuring in September of last year. And we actually reallocated resources into those five growth areas. So as part of that restructuring, we had a number of people lead the company, but we actually didn’t cut off back through that initiative. We actually just redeployed those resources into the high growth areas. So we're much more focused around a go-to-market strategy that’s focused on those end markets.

Even if you look at the way that we're running the company today, we run the company as two divisions. Historically, it was four divisions. So you're seeing us simplify the company looking as though we’re one company to our customers. Hassane is very customer oriented, very customer focused. He spends 50% of his time out talking to customers actually on site with customers, and bringing that back in. And we're talking long-term. We’re not talking and what can we do this quarter. We're talking about how do we align our product roadmap, how do you take advantage of our technology across our portfolio to help them be successful.

When it comes to memory, we’ll invest in memory if it supports those markets. We're not going to invest in memory just to have the next best vision, and that’s what historically Cypress was about the technology. Now, it's about leveraging that technology into the right markets and focused on those high growth markets. That’s really what 3.0 is about.

You see a company that’s now very focused on those end markets. We have a vision. We know exactly what we’re doing and we're achieving that vision. You’re seeing that play out through the financials over the last year. As you said, we've met or exceeded Wall Street expectations for seven consecutive quarters now. That’s because we’re playing up that focused environment. Our employee base has moved very quickly, has embraced it, our sales forces has embraced it. And I would say here we are a year later and we’re much further along than I would have expected to be at this point on that 3.0 strategy.

Sidney Ho

I was going to ask you, as you execute this strategy in the past 12 months. What are some of the surprises, both on the positive side and the negative side in your seat as a CFO?

Thad Trent

Yes. Well, on the positive side, as I said, I think the rate of change is very positive. The fact that we could really pivot the company that quickly and position it in a position that we could take advantage of these markets that quickly, is really playing out. And I think it shows the strength of our worldwide team; our ability to pivot and to move into those customers. We had deep relationships. Now, we’re getting deeper relationships with those customers.

So that’s one thing. I think the other positive surprise is we acquired the Broadcom IoT Group in July of 2016. Here we are a year later. It's exceeded our expectations, exceeded where we thought it would be. At the time of the acquisition, we were talking about 17% growth. Now, we're talking about 35% for this year. Now, I think long term, that comes back into line into that 17%. But a strong year right out of the box. And the ability for us to take that team into Cypress, we actually taped out our first chip in that wireless connectivity team under the Cypress process; so fully integrated a year later.

And that's true for both the Spansion. I mean, you can walk through any of our buildings around the world, and I just don't think you find a difference between where people came from, whether Spansion, Cypress or from the Broadcom team. So those will be, I think, the positives and just the ability of the organization to execute. We've been right on plan with our gross margin targets and executing flawlessly there. We reported last quarter our revenue is up 12%, our earnings grew five times faster than revenue. That's showing the leverage in the model. And I've been talking about that for the last year as part of that 3.0 that we take advantage of that. You're starting to see that. Now, it start to flow through the model; so very positive on that side.

Sidney Ho

Maybe getting a little deeper into the segment, the growth drivers, you talked about at the Analyst Day, a five year growth target of 7% to 9% CAGR. You also talked about three growth vectors, which you just mentioned automotive, IoT and USB Type C. So maybe in the automotive side, I think most of the excitement today in the industry is related to autonomous driving. But Cypress exposure is much broader than just the ADAS. Can you walk us through where your strength has been and how do you see this market developing for Cypress, specifically over the next few years?

Thad Trent

So the sub segments that we play in, in automotive, are the body electronics, the ADAS system. So we provide memory into the ADAS for the number one supplier of flash for ADAS, infotainment, instrument cluster and connectivity. So if you think about those five sub segments, they're all projected to grow somewhere between 7% and 17% over the next five years. In almost all cases, we're not displacing an incumbent in those markets. It's brand new sockets into the car, brand new content.

So for Cypress, it's all about the content story. It's about bringing more content into the car as you move more into safety features, more into autonomous driving, that's perfect for us; as the instrument cluster becomes more virtual less mechanical gages and more virtual clusters, that plays right into our sweet spot, where we provide memory in MCU in there; body electronics, we have a Traveo 2 MCU that was purpose built just for the automotive market. It provides us -- it sells into the body electronics, as well as the instrument cluster.

And then when you think about connectivity, you've got connectivity within the car, all the entertainment within the car connecting your cell phone, whatever it maybe. You’ve got sensors around the car that are going to be connected wirelessly. But over time, you'll also have car-to-car communication and car-to-infrastructure communication that's all going to be done wirelessly. So we'll see how that plays out over time.

But if you think about each one of these areas that I described, and the one piece I didn't talk about was the infotainment. We're number one in the world touch. We dominate that market. We got over 40% -- 45% market share in the touch side of things and in automotive. So again, you think about the content play. Our TAM in the car, if we could win every socket in the car, it's about a $120. We're nowhere near that today, obviously. But as you get more-and-more content come in the car, the average car today has got about $300 of semi content, a high end car has got about $1,000 of content.

And every year, you see more content coming down into those mainstream cars. And you see more-and-more content going into those cars. And I like to use the BMW 7 Series as a proof point. If you take 2017 BMW 7 Series or $79 of Cypress content, if you go back to ’16 just last year, there is $74 content. So one year we picked up $5 of content, and it wasn’t even a model refresh. It’s just more content coming into that same car every day.

You take a mainstream car, more like a Prius and you can even take a mini Nissan, mini-van type thing and there is somewhere between $35 to $40 of Cypress content in today, that’s growing every day. So our automotive segment, we projected to grow 8% to 12%. We have good visibility into that. We can look over the next few years and say our revenue is going to be ex because of design wins that we’ve stacked up over the last two to three years; so much more predictable business; sure, you’ve got fluctuation in units. But the fact is every unit is really incremental to us. So we monitor that SAAR’s data. But really for us, it’s a content play.

Sidney Ho

Interesting. I was going to ask you about your visibility. Sounds like you have very good visibility for? I mean, do you see cycles as generally in what three, four years out?

Thad Trent

Yes. I mean, your best case scenario, you’ve got three-year design cycle. Now, that you can go from designs to production in about three years. But that’s best case.

Sidney Ho

And within semi, there is not a lot of growth area people are excited about. But automotive is definitely one of them. So there is, obviously, you get more competition as well. So in terms of competition, there are source of supplies; all sorts of supplies trying to attack the different part electronics inside a car. How do you think you stack up against the competition and how is it a big -- and is it a big enough industry that can accommodate many different suppliers?

Thad Trent

Yes. It’s interesting, because I think as semiconductor company you’re seeking growth and as we said, one of highest growth areas is automotive. The fact is automotive is not an easy market to penetrate. Your quality levels have to be at just world class levels. You’ve got to have a three parts per million effective rate to even get into front door. And to actually win the business, you got to be a lot closer to zero. Not many companies can achieve that. If you even servicing a consumer market, historically, it’s not easy to pivot and go into automotive. Although, everybody is saying they’re trying to do it. It’s a cultural thing. You have to have it in your DNA.

So when we design products at Cypress, we design whether we think they’re going automotive or not, we design everything with automotive quality mindset. When you have a defect in the field, we’re putting three engineers on a plane and sending them somewhere in the world to go figure out what happened. If you got a defect in automotive, you’re talking about a recall or a death, possibility. In the consumer market, you either ship from new products and off you go it’s not that big of a deal. So has a different mindset.

And the automotive manufactures want fewer suppliers, not more because it’s very costly for them to add suppliers. They have to go out and do audit. They so they to go out and certify and qualify each of their manufacturing place. So it’s very expensive. For us, our manufacturing sites are qualified. If we can add more products and put it into that site, it's not labor intensive for those customers to add us as qualified vendors. So they’re looking for fewer. But coming back to your question, it is a big market, it is growing. Where replay is in the area is where its new content, as I said and we win on features. So we go head-to-head with all of our peers that play in automotive today. But you win on features, you win on capabilities.

It is a market that is -- all markets are price sensitive, but it’s not price sensitive to the point a consumer product is. You win because of your ability to provide high quality, high reliability and longevity. And also, align roadmap. So you have to be patient in this market. You get a design win today, it’s going to take you three years to get there and you’re going to have that production going through your same manufacturing site for five, seven, sometimes 10 years, and not everybody can guarantee that our customer base that they will do that, and they will support in that types of it.

So what our customers are telling us is they want fewer suppliers, not more, even though the TAM is growing in the car. So we’ll see how it plays out overtime.

Sidney Ho

May be switching subject to the IoT business which you touched on little earlier, I know this is area that has stretched over a number of verticals. But correct me if I'm wrong, the IoT business is probably the one area that exceeded your expectations the most in the past year. And the [callus] [ph] seems to be the acquisition of the Broadcom IoT business, which I also mentioned little bit earlier. Can you go a little bit deeper into what's the biggest surprise so far in that business in terms of how you're able to grow the revenue so much faster?

Thad Trent

No doubt. This has exceeded our expectations. It's broad acceptance, right. So if you look at the customer count since the time of the acquisition, it's doubled. A year, we’ve doubled our customer count. If you look at our user community using our wicked software designing in connectivity products, it grew 40% sequentially just quarter-on-quarter, 40%. So you're seeing strong adoption across the board with our customer base, and you're seeing strong sell through of those products, it's not limited to one or two customers, it's very broad. There is a broad customer set.

And the part that I think we have the opportunity over the long-term to really accelerate as well is our ability to take that through our distribution channel. So when we bought that business, we already said that we could take that through our channel, through our own sales channel and we could take it broad. We could take it through our automotive channel. And it takes times for that to turn the revenue. We’re just seeing that start to happen now where we have post acquisition designs now turning into revenue.

And our distributors are doing great. We’ve partnered with Aero. They have a big focus on IoT. So it's allowing us to double down what some of our distributors that are basically making us the de facto design when it comes to connectivity. And if you think about all these things in our lives that are being connected, we can touch every one of those customers. We need our distributors to go out and touch them. So as we have trained them, they’ve come up to speed fast. But it is a broad acceptance.

The other thing that I will tell you is where we see great acceptance is the combo chips. We have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on the same ship in the same device. And the reason for that is because as you think about all these devices that we’re buying or connecting in our homes, industrial, whatever it may be, you’re interfacing through it with your cell phone. You bring through -- you buy an Alexa or something like that, some home automation, you’re programming everything through you cell phone. So that requires Bluetooth. And then its clicks over into Wi-Fi and uses Wi-Fi from that point forward to access the Internet.

So almost half of our revenue, last quarter, was just based on these combo chips. At the time of the acquisition, it was 20% to 25%. So we’re seeing strong growth in the combo chips. And it's really because we have the best portfolio in the industry. We can offer anything up and down those protocols, whether it's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, Zigby, whatever it may be, we have the whole suite. And it's allowing customers to come to us and pick and choose what they need.

But that combo chip is the direction that it's going. If you think back five years ago, when you brought something home, you would typically plug it into your laptop, you would provision it through your laptop. None of that’s happening anymore. Everything is done remotely through your phone. So that supports the Bluetooth standard. You got Bluetooth mesh that’s rolling out. You have a lot of applications that are really taking up. But like I said, it's strong adoption across a lot of customers and it's really strong sell through right now.

Sidney Ho

Got it. You also mentioned that, like you just mentioned, it's going 35% to 40% this year. You have a pretty lofty goal for this business, I guess for five year CAGR of 17%, you mentioned. What visibility do you have in this business? Typically I would assume these things are, have a shorter visibility, just because there’s not like automotive. And what makes you confident that the 17% growth can continue beyond this year?

Thad Trent

So today about 10% of that business is automotive, about 20% is industrial and you’ve got about 70% that's this consumer other bucket, everything that doesn't fit into one of those categories. So automotive, clearly, you got greater visibility there. As I said earlier, it's an opportunity for us to expand that product portfolio into the automotive market and get more wins there, and that'll provide more visibility. Industrial is great, industrial automation, barcoding system, things like that. The days of somebody walking through a factory with a clipboard monitoring equipment has just gone -- you've gone to control centers that everything is going to be done wirelessly. That would give you a nice visibility, because you get those design wins and they don't turn over very quickly, right. I mean, you'll ship those things for years before you redesign them.

The consumer side, which is the fastest time to market and where we're seeing the most growth since the acquisition just because of timing is the design cycles are short. They can be six, 12 months, 18 months on the outside. So the answer to your question, we have pretty good visibility and we have visibility with the larger consumer guys of where they're going in their roadmap. So again, we aren’t out there just engaged in the current product, we're engaged in a roadmap discussion with our customers and where do they want to go and how do we keep our products aligned to where they want to go, and how are we designing for the next generation or the generation after that.

So it gives us a fairly high confidence that we can grow this at 17% per year assuming that this market continues to accelerate at the rate that it's predicted to be. And if you think about all the connected devices that you're seeing in your life, I think we're getting more connected than less connected, and I don't see that trend changing.

Sidney Ho

Similar to question earlier on the automotives there are lot of competitors in this space, whether it's coming from the microchip controller angle, connectivity, maybe some software capabilities. Maybe not all under one roof, obviously. And so why do you think your architecture will win in the longer term?

Thad Trent

Well, so remember when we bought. We bought the Broadcom team that have been together for 15-years. So they’ve been working on these wireless connectivity, the license for 15 years and developing the standards. And over time, they fought off with a few other competitors, all the entrants that tried to come in. These wireless radios are very tough to do. They're very complicated. And then if you start talking about putting them together and doing combo chips, or you're talking about taking a wireless protocol or Wi-Fi or putting an MCU in the same package, those things are complex, they're not easy to do.

So it's plus for new entrants to come enter that market, especially with the portfolio that we have; so one is just the capabilities that we've; we've got the full suite; we have the best team in the world. I truly believe we’ve got the best engineers working on this in the world. And it's our ability to stay ahead of the competition in terms of continuing to bring multiple chips into a standard package than what our customers want. Wherever you’ve got connectivity, wireless connectivity, you have an MCU sitting next to it somewhere in that device. So over time, we'll cross sell those products and over time, that will become one standard package as well. So we have the ability to offer that and many of our competitors don't, some that are focused on the wireless connectivity, don't have an MCU platform.

Sidney Ho

I'm going to pause here for any questions from the audience. We'll run the mic to you, and I can keep going. So let's talk a little bit about the USB Type C, You have walked away from some of the lower margin segments within the USB. And of course, you're a leader in the USB you used to be the number one guy. I think you're number two, right now. But you walked away from lower margin businesses. Do you think a similar commoditization will happen in the USB Type-C, and do you anticipate any changes to your strategy when that happens?

Thad Trent

Yes. So let me just calibrate it. So today, in the USB-C market, we’ve got about 38% market share, we’re by far the number one player USB-C. In standard USB that we’ve been in for decades, it’s a very fragmented market. Today, we’ve got about 12% market share, we’re number two. The number one guy has got 13% market share, and then you have a long tail of competitors there. So it’s a very fragmented market. And USB-C will move in a similar direction. Parts of this market will become commoditized. We talked publically about the cables and you’ve got a chip in each end of the cable when it comes to Type-C that will likely get commoditized first, probably in the first year really that market developing.

And that will go to some of the Asian competitors that will come in. But we expect -- we’ve got 38% market share over time that will decrease. We will play or we can drive the high gross margin and we can be strategic to our customers where we can take advantage of our programmability and our integration. Because our Type-C is based off of a PSoC platform. So it allows us to integrate products into that product very quickly for what our customers are looking for, and just that programmability.

So it allows us to play at the high-end of the market where we can drive the higher gross margin. So we think USB-C overtime will play out very similar to it. The standard USB market has been fragmented. We’ll all pick our spots. Those of us that will stay at the high-end will drive the higher gross margin. And there’ll be a commoditized piece that will be standard.

Right now, we’re the number leader in the world. By the end of this year, there isn’t much shifting today. I mean, you can go out into the market and you can find a few devices. But by the end of this year, there’ll be 75 laptops shipping with the Cypress USB-C on it. We’ve got a couple other high visibility design wins that are going into production as well. So we’ve always said the second half of 2017 would start to be the ramp of USB-C, and it’s playing out that way. And we’re seeing it across the board. This was always a broad play for us. It’s smartphones, it's laptops, it's peripherals. You think about everywhere you’ve got Type-C or USB in your life today, it's a Type-C opportunity. And we’ll pick our spots where we can win there.

Sidney Ho

That’s great. Maybe one more question on the product side. On the memory side, which I know is not exactly growth area anymore. But it sounds like it’s more like a cash cal business for you for number of years. That said there seems to be some shortages in this market, like I think you mentioned that earlier. Give us as what is going on in that market, and how do you think about the growth and profitability of this business? And at what point, do you think it makes sense for you to start adding capacity to address that market?

Thad Trent

So on the memory side, we’ve said long-term the memory would decline 2% to 5% over a multi-year period. What we’re seeing right now is strength in that memory market. And you’re seeing the strength -- there is supply constraint at the low end of that market, the low density commoditized market. And what we’ve seen some of our competitors doing is actually moving capacity to go support that low-end. So it created some constraints at the high density where we play. And I’m specifically talking about the flash market here.

So it’s been a good environment right now. Supply constraints out there in the market. We brought on some capacity last quarter, but we’re not going to add a lot of capacity. We’ve been adding a little bit on the backend since we got some bottlenecks in our own. But we’re not going to add a lot of capacity because our customer basis is much more predictable.

If you think about our business, roughly 50% of our business there is on contracts, long-term contracts. And that’s where you’ve got agreed upon pricing for multiple quarters and in some cases, it could be multiple years, like automotive. So you don’t get these big pricing swings. So as we all read about the flash market and the pricing going crazy, that’s really at the low end. Last quarter, our flash revenue grew 9% sequentially. It was 6% in units, the rest of it was pricing.

So it shows you just as when pricing declined, we're not subject to that. If it goes up, we can take advantage on new designs, but you can't necessarily go out and change exiting pricing. So long-term, we picked our spot and we’ve walked away from that commoditize market, we're not going back into that, even though the gross margins have improved. I'm sure last year when we talked about it, in 2015 we walked away from $80 million of low margin business. And when I say low margin, it was gross margin between negative 5% and positive 5%.

If those margins have increased to 25%, I still don’t want that business, right. That’s not in our margin trajectory. We don’t want to play in there. And what we don’t want to do is bring on capacity that will eventually get sucked up in the low end rate. So we’re being very selective. You can think about it as -- we’re pretty much at capacity when it comes to our flash side on the memory side. We're going to sell what we have. We’ll take advantage of the pricing as best we can as new contracts come up. But we're not going to add a lot of capacity to go support that memory market.

Sidney Ho

Great. Now, as the CFO, it must be fun to see the revenue growth you had in the same time the margin expansion you had over last year or so. If you go back five years ago, obviously, you’ve got lot of changes in end market makes and may be product -- customer concentration. How would you compare your ability to forecast your financial results, both in the short-term and long-term, say over two to three years out?

Thad Trent

It's dramatically different. If you think about in just over 50% of our business been auto and industrial, much more predictable. You get better visibility, less variability. If you go back three, five years ago, we were in the touch business, selling in the handsets very unpredictable, very volatile. It depends on what design you win, what the sell through was. We’re out of that market. Our business is much more predictable. We entered, and as I said, we entered the quarter over 90% booked the last three quarters in a row.

Historically, a good quarter for legacy Cypress would have been 55%, where you still had to turn 45% of your business within the quarter. 90% is I think because it’s a tight market. That may settle back into, let's call it, 70% to 80% range. But the visibility we have today and our ability to engage with those customers, and we align with those customer is making our business much more predictable than it ever was. And it really come down to the end markets we're servicing, and the fact that we are a key supplier to those customer.

When you’re selling commodities, it's easy for them design your outer move over to somebody else. When you’re selling proprietary products, which over 60% of our business, is proprietary products. You are engaged with those customers. And for them to swap you out into design is a lot of effort and a lot of cost for them. So we can look out over time and look at our forecast we get from our customer. And of course, we’ve got to put our own intelligence in it. But it's much visibility than we’ve had historically as a company.

Sidney Ho

Excellent. My last question was last minute to go. In terms of use of cash, obviously, you have some of debt and you’ve been -- and I think you've been paying down some of that. And of course you also, as the company makes progress on the revenue growth and margin improvement, you’re going to be getting a lot more cash as well. What is your priority of cash at this point? Is M&A an area that you’ll be focusing on? And how would you be involved in that market?

Thad Trent

So, our number one priority right now on excess free cash flow is paying down debt. So I said, we’re going to be below 3 times on the leverage ratio by the end of this year. We’re currently at 3.4. So we’ve been working that down. That’s been our target. If you look at what our leverage ratio prior to buying the Broadcom asset, it was about 2.2. So long-term, I want to get the company back down to that 2.5 times. But below 3, it allows us to be opportunistic, whether going back end and initiating the buyback again. If we think that the shares are undervalued or it allows us to participate in consolidating market in M&A.

If there’s assets that are available, you have to take action when they're actionable. So it's something in a consolidating industry you have to keep your eyes open. Cypress has always been active in the M&A market. And in this market, I believe, the 2017 M&A slowed as we're all digesting things. I think there're few other reasons why it slowed. But I don't think that it's stopping. I still think you're going to have more consolidation going into '18 and '19, and you have to be available to make moves in that market. So that's the reason for paying down that debt. We need the capacity to be able to go back out in the M&A, if there is things there.

When we look at our portfolio, we think about the MCU and the connectivity has really been the center of the universe and how do we differentiate that, and how can we sell more products into that existing customer base. So when we think about M&A, we're not going off into a separate market; we want to sell more products into that same customer base; we want to take advantage of our channels; our distribution channel; our automotive channel. We want to leverage that.

And if you think, the Broadcom piece when we pulled it over, we pulled over about 500 employees. We didn't add one sales person to that whole thing. So that's a perfect type of scenario that we’d like to look at and we're selling into the same customer base. So that's what we want to leverage as we think about M&A.

Sidney Ho

Excellent. And I think we're out of time. Thank you very much for attending.

Thad Trent

Thank you.

