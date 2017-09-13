Is Royal Dutch Shell A Buy?

The company is now generating the strongest levels of free cash flows in the industry and is in a better position to reward investors than its peers.

The European oil giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has been carrying a massive pile of debt, but it has managed to improve its balance sheet in the past few quarters. Although its debt levels are still high as compared to some of its rivals, I believe that’s not a major concern anymore. That’s because the company is now generating incredibly strong levels of cash flows. I suggest investors consider buying this stock, which also comes with an above-average dividend yield of 6.6%.



One of Royal Dutch Shell’s biggest problems has been a large debt load, which is, in fact, the largest in the industry. The oil giant acquired its peer BG Group in 2016, which drove the $34 billion increase in debt. The company’s debt peaked at $97.83 billion in 3Q16 and translated into a net debt ratio of 29.4%. Shell’s total debt and the leverage ratio were the highest among its closest peers - Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP plc (BP), Chevron (CVX) and Total (TOT).

However, Shell has done a commendable job of bringing the debt down to $90.35 billion at the end of 2Q17, which depicts a drop of almost $7.5 billion in less than a year. It has also significantly grown its cash reserves by more than 20% in the corresponding period, thanks in part to asset sales. Consequently, the company’s net debt (or total debt net of cash) has fallen by $11.5 billion from 3Q16 to $66.36 billion in 2Q17. Meanwhile, its net debt ratio has improved to 25.6% and is not the highest among oil majors anymore (that title is now held by BP, which has a net debt ratio of 29%).

Shell’s debt levels are still substantially higher when compared to its US-based rivals. Exxon Mobil and Chevron carry lower net debt ratios of 17.5% and 20.7% respectively. But I believe investors shouldn’t be concerned about Shell’s debt, because the associated risks are largely offset by the company’s ability to generate incredibly strong levels of cash flows. In fact, the company has become a cash flow machine that can generate even higher levels of free cash flows than industry titan Exxon Mobil.

In the second quarter of this year, Shell generated $11.29 billion of cash flow from operations, which was enough to cover the capital expenditure of $5.66 billion, leading to free cash flows of $5.63 billion. And this isn’t a case of just one great quarter. The company has generated free cash flows in the past four quarters in a row, including 3Q16, which was a tough period for oil prices with the spot price of the US benchmark WTI averaging just $44.85 a barrel.

That’s one of the strongest track records of cash flow generation among oil majors. Its European peer BP has burned cash flows in this period. Even Chevron, which has reported positive free cash flows in the first two quarters of 2017, was unable to cover its capital expenditure with operating cash flows in late 2016.

RDS.A Free Cash Flow Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

In the trailing twelve months ending June 2017, Shell has generated $17.5 billion of free cash flows. On a per share basis, that’s roughly $4.27 of free cash flows, which translates into a strong free cash flow yield of 7.5%. Those are highest levels of free cash flow per share and free cash flow yield in the industry, even ahead of Exxon Mobil, which generated $3.47 per share of free cash flows, reflecting a free cash flow yield of 4.4%. Furthermore, Shell’s free cash flows and free cash flow yield exceed the dividends of $3.76 per share and dividend yield of 6.60% respectively. I think there are three key takeaways here.

Firstly, Shell is generating enough cash flows from operations to fully fund its capital expenditure and dividends. That’s in contrast to some of its rivals, such as BP, who face a funding gap which is financed by asset sales or additional borrowings.

In the first six months of this year, the company had $5.23 billion of cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends. This means that on an annualized basis, it can generate around $10 billion of excess cash flows. I think this should substantially ease the debt-related concerns.

Remember, at the start of this year, Shell had roughly $20 billion of near-term (five years or less) debt maturities. But I believe it can easily pay off the near-term debt by using the excess cash flows, as well as by utilizing roughly $24 billion of cash reserves and with support from its asset sales program. The company has planned to dispose $30 billion of assets by 2018. It has achieved half of the asset sales target and is looking to sell an additional $15 billion of assets in the near future.

Secondly, Shell is better at generating free cash flows than any of its peers, including Exxon Mobil, given that former generates the strongest levels of free cash flow per share and carries the highest free cash flow yield among oil majors.

Thirdly, in terms of free cash flows, Shell appears to be in a better position than any of its rivals to grow dividends in the future. That’s because the company is generating the highest levels of excess cash flows (cash flows after accounting for CapEx and dividends) among oil majors of $0.51 per share. Similarly, Shell exhibits the greatest difference between free cash flow yield and dividend yield. This shows that it has greater headroom to grow dividends than its peers.

Alternatively, Shell can keep the dividend flat and use the excess cash flows to reduce debt, increase buybacks, make acquisitions, or ramp up expansion work. The point is that the company is well positioned to boost shareholder value.

For these reasons, I believe Shell can prove to be a great stock, even though it carries high levels of debt. I believe the company’s strengths, particularly in regard to its cash flows, are currently not reflected in its valuation. Its shares are priced just 15.4x in terms of P/E ratio (2018e) and 5.72x in terms of EV/EBITDA (2018e), which makes it cheaper than Exxon Mobil, Chevron and BP. I believe the company’s valuation will improve on the back of cash flow growth and debt reduction. Therefore, investors should consider buying this stock while it still trades at a discount to most of its peers.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Chevron.