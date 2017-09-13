SS&C Technologies' (SSNC) Presents at Deutsche Bank TMT Conference (Transcript)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Deutsche Bank TMT Conference Call

September 12, 2017 02:10 PM ET

Patrick Pedonti - SVP and CFO

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank

Ashish Sabadra

Hi. I’m Ashish Sabadra from Deutsche Bank. And we’re excited to have Patrick here from SS&C. Patrick is going to give a small presentation -- kick it off with a small presentation, and then we’ll go into the fireside chat. Thanks. Thanks, Patrick.

Patrick Pedonti

Thank you very much. Thanks everyone for coming. I’m just going to do a quick presentation, give people a little background on the Company who might not be as familiar. So, we provide software and services to financial services industry. We focus mainly on back-office portfolio and accounting systems for hedge funds, private equity funds, institutional asset managers and registered investment advisors. We’ve got 11,000 clients. This year, we expect to do about $1.77 billion in revenue, and $1.90 to $1.95 in EPS, and expect to generate close to about $500 million of operating cash flow.

As I said, our focus is portfolio management systems. We deliver those systems, both as a service where the systems are on our data centers and we provide full back-office services for asset managers, and we also sell software in various markets. Our main focus are alternative asset managers, hedge funds and private equity funds, which represent about 50% of our business; and then large scale institutional asset managers and insurance companies, they represent by 30% of our business; and then we do -- we have others areas in real estate, municipal finance and trading systems that we provide to asset managers.

We feel like we are in a very strong market. The financial services software market is the largest software market in the world. We kind of -- our view of the market is as we kind of start at the top and we think that wealth around the world is going to continue to grow over the next 5 or 10 years than investable assets are going to grow and that investors are going to allocate assets to either hedge funds, large scale institutional asset managers or private equity funds, all areas that we service. So, we think we’re in a very strong market and it will continue to grow pretty strongly over the next 5 or 10 years.

We’ve also grown EPS on a compounded annual growth rate of about 20%, and that’s through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. We’ve done about somewhere around 40 acquisitions over the last 10 years. Our main focus in acquisitions is to acquire additional products that we can sell to our current clients, and we focus on paying the right price on acquisitions, so that we’d return -- have large returns back to investors and that our focus is always at acquisitions are accretive, either immediately or at least within the first 12 months.

We realize that acquisitions are very risky, and that’s why we are very careful as to the price we pay and we stick with markets that we are very familiar with. So, the vast majority of our acquisitions are in back-office systems for large scale asset managers.

Q - Ashish Sabadra

Thanks. That was a good introduction. I’ll jump into the questions. So, organic growth has definitely improved, you saw some improvement compared to last year but also from first quarter to second quarter growth has improved from 3% to 5%. Can you just help us understand what were the drivers for the growth and how do we think about organic growth going forward?

Patrick Pedonti

Sure. So, if you look at the composition of our revenue, about 50% of our revenue is to alternative asset managers. And that’s all provided as fund administration where we provide a full back-office services. There are really four drivers of growth in that area. One is winning new business, taking market share from competitors; the second one is improvement in redemption rates in net asset flows at the clients that we provide services to; the third is our retention rates on clients; and the fourth is launches of new funds by existing clients. And wherein 2015, we really saw about two of those driving our growth, we saw good client wins, our retention rates were improving, but we saw redemptions going down -- going up and not a whole lot of our clients launching new funds. But this year, we are seeing all four of those factors drive revenue. So, we are continuing to take market share from competitors. We think they are getting weaker as the years go by. Redemptions have significantly decreased at our clients. Our retention rates have improved about a 1% or 2%, and we are seeing now our clients launch new funds, as we’re accumulating more assets. So, we saw organic growth in the alternative space run about 8% in the first half of the year, which has helped significant in getting us to over 5% organic growth in the June quarter.

Ashish Sabadra

And that’s helpful. So, as you mentioned on the alternative side, you have been also -- the fund flows, those turned around and that’s been a huge positive for you, plus market share gain as well. When you talk about competitors, are you talking mostly about trust banks, and how do you think about competitive environment going forward? Why is SS&C winning share in the marketplace?

Patrick Pedonti

If you look at the competitors in this market, it’s mainly the custodian bank, State Street, Bank of New York, CITCO, which is a large scale fund administrator, based in Europe. And then, you’ve got the investment banks that are still in this -- few investment banks that are still in the business SEI and Mitsubishi and a couple other independent providers. So, what we are seeing now recently is that the investment banks are getting out of the business. And they are not aggressive in the market anymore. So, we simply bought the Wells fund administration business and the Citi fund administration business. And the rest of them that are in today, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley haven’t been necessarily aggressive in the market. And then, the custodian banks -- it’s kind of the same situation, I think they’ve had severe service problems with their clients, and they are kind of backing off. So, now, when we go into the market, we see SEI, maybe Mitsubishi, maybe Northern Trust. But the big custodian banks seem to be backing off, and definitely the investment banks look like they are definitely getting out of the business. So, it’s a good environment for us. And we are the largest fund administrator in the world and the largest independent fund administration, but we definitely see us taking market share over the next few years.

Ashish Sabadra

That’s helpful. So, as you think about the alternative growth of this 8% to 9% what we saw in the first half, is that sustainable going forward or were there some one time benefits there?

Patrick Pedonti

We did have some onetime benefits and some onetime revenue that we received in the first quarter. So, without those, the first quarter was maybe running at 5% or 6%. We think the back half of the year in the fund administration business, at this point based on our guidance, so probably be somewhere between 5% and 7% organic growth. So, we will have definitely a full-year over 5% this year, which will be a significant improvement over 1.5% to 2% we ran last year.

Ashish Sabadra

That’s helpful. And then, just as you bring all these acquisitions together, you talked about the acquisitions that you made on the fund admin side, particularly, Citi and Wells. So, as you bring those together, and Citi has already anniversaried obviously. But, how do you think about -- does that help you on the growth front as well by having the scale and having all these different assets combined together, integrated together?

Patrick Pedonti

We do. I mean, if you look at those acquisitions, let’s take Wells for instance, and Wells on Citi, they both had very strong operations in the Far East and Hong Kong and Singapore. So, now, we’ve got much more strength, much more capability in the Far East. And we’re probably the largest provider out there. And we’re seeing -- even though it’s -- compared to the U.S., it’s a fairly smaller market but we’re seeing about 20% growth in the Far East in the fund administrations space. And then, if you look at Conifer, Conifer focuses significantly on endowments. And so that gives us a foothold into endowments which we think is not a large market but it is the good opportunity for us to expand. And so, I think all three of those acquisitions made us bigger, strengthens us in Europe and strengthens us in the Far East.

Ashish Sabadra

That’s helpful. So, international is a pillar that maybe it’s still in the early innings compared to where we are in the U.S.?

Patrick Pedonti

I think so. I think there is -- I mean, clearly, there is small -- I mean, the U.S. is a dominant market for hedge funds and private equity funds. But, we’ve got strong operations in low-cost tax jurisdictions, like Luxembourg and Ireland and the Cayman, good presence there that helped us and we’ve been seeing some growth in those areas. And as I said, we’re seeing definitely a strong growth in the Far East. So, we think that Europe and the Far East will continue to contribute to our growth, even though they are smaller than the U.S.

Ashish Sabadra

Okay. That’s helpful. Maybe on moving from the alternatives business, focusing more on the software side. Software has been relatively weak this year, it was I think roughly flat. And even Advent, which grew pretty well last year, has been relatively soft this year. So, what’s causing that softness in the software business.

Patrick Pedonti

If we look at Advent first, Advent -- 2016 was a first full year that we owned Advent. Advent had about $15 million of revenue that was trapped and deferred as -- because the projects had not been implemented yet. We focused on getting those projects implemented in those customers’ lives. So, we got the onetime benefit of about $15 million of revenue at Advent in 2016, and that helped organic growth growing much higher than we expected. We expected them to be around 4% or 5% and they ended up being around 6% or 7% organic growth last year. So, we have got a little bit of headwind due to that deferred revenue recognition this year. But we are still seeing good growth in the Geneva product at Advent that’s where we are seeing good wins, new contracts in Geneva, we’re seeing good growth in that core business there excluding the deferred revenue recognition. And then, in the advisory space, Advent provides back-office services to registered investment advisors. And that business is small, it’s about $50 million, but it’s growing about 20% a year and we are continuing to see that growth this year. So, we have got segments of Advent that are doing well. And once we get beyond the comp, that deferred revenue recognition next year, we should see Advent grow 4 to 6% a year.

Ashish Sabadra

And then, maybe just on the I&IM side that area has been relatively soft as well. So, as you think about growth in I&IM, what are the puts and takes in that business?

Patrick Pedonti

So, if you look at large scale institutional asset managers of insurance company and multinational insurance managers, we are selling about four products in that area, CAMRA, high HiPortfolio, PORTIA and Pacer. We are seeing opportunity in that space. But there is not a lot of opportunity in replacing systems. Most of these large scale institutional asset managers are pretty much embedded with their current systems. So, we expect revenue growth in that space to hang around flat to up a couple of percent in the near-term. We think long-term wise, there is a big opportunity there when those large scale asset managers decide to outsource their back office. So, we think that will eventually happen. We are seeing certain segments of that space doing that. We are seeing some institutional asset managers outsource and we are seeing reinsurance companies outsource and we are winning those mandates. So, we think they will shift eventually to outsourcing. It will be a big cost saver for them, and give them a much more flexibility. But meanwhile until we see that in the large scale, we should see that business flat to up couple percent.

Ashish Sabadra

And then, when we think about the Russell business that was the mid office, is that part of I&IM as well or...

Patrick Pedonti

No, we are actually -- it is -- Russell is an institutional asset manager but we are using the systems that we use in our alternatives business. So, we are counting that in that business right now because it’s been run by the alternatives group. And we have always run middle office systems for our hedge funds in our outsourcing delivery. We think with the Russell move that we can move to our scale institutional asset managers with those systems. Russell will generate, once they get running towards the end of this year about $10 million a year, and we have about 4 to 5 other opportunities in the pipeline for that system. So, we think it’s a good growth area in the future.

Ashish Sabadra

That’s helpful. Just going back to Advent. As you mentioned, Geneva is doing well, the advisory business is doing well. So, is it mostly just the headwinds from the deferred revenue comp and there areas within Advent which may not be doing as well or…

Patrick Pedonti

Well, if you look at the only area at Advent that’s not -- that’s been fairly flat over the last couple of years is selling software systems to registered investment advisors. And so if you look at registered investment advisory, look at their history like 10 years ago, they started with in-house software systems. And they are all moving out outsourcing their back-office. So, the software that we sell into that area, that revenue is fairly flat or up couple of points. And then, we’re seeing the outsourcing part of that business, Black Diamond business grow about 20% a year. So, that’s offsetting; and that’s the only area we’re seeing it little weak.

Ashish Sabadra

That’s helpful. And…

Patrick Pedonti

We expect that to continue, we expect them to all move to outsourcing. None of those guys really want to be running in-house software.

Ashish Sabadra

Makes sense. And maybe that’s a good lead into my next question around when you had acquired Advent, one of the big positive was the whole cross sell opportunity, how you can wrap more services and potentially generate 10x revenues compared to just selling licenses. So, can you just talk about where are you in the process of cross-selling how much more opportunity is there, what have been like for almost like the 1.5 years, almost 2 years that you’ve owned Advent, what has been accomplished on the cross-sell side?

Patrick Pedonti

I think when we bought Advent, we gave guidance. So, we expected cross selling to help organic growth by 1% in the first couple of years. We didn’t see that materialize in 2016 but we’re starting to see this cross-selling materialize this year. And we’ve seen probably about $10 million of annual revenue opportunity in cross-selling, either our products to Advent clients or Advent clients moving to full back-office services and outsourcing their back-office. So, we’re just starting to see good opportunity there this year.

Ashish Sabadra

Okay. That’s great. And then, going forward, looks like there is a significant runway on that front, in terms of how much you can cross sell?

Patrick Pedonti

We do. I mean that’s always been key part of our acquisition strategy. When we look at our acquisition strategy, we think we can acquire companies that have got great products. We can enter at new markets in the financial services area and then we acquire clients where we have the ability to cross sell other products to these clients. That’s always been a key strategy in our acquisitions and it always takes a little bit longer to materialize but we’re seeing good opportunity now.

Ashish Sabadra

That’s great. Moving on to pricing, I was just wondering if you can talk about pricing, both on the Advent side and also on the fund admin side? What are you seeing in terms of -- in the case of fund administration, what are you seeing in terms of pricing? Is there pressure on pricing, are you being able to get some pricing power there?

Patrick Pedonti

On the fund administration side, so hedge funds and private equity funds, we are not seeing any pricing pressure. But at the same time, we are not able to raise prices in that area. So, we are seeing it fairly stable. The average fee we are charging per asset under administration has been fairly flat for the last couple of years. Where we are trying to get more revenue per client is by offering additional services. So that’s been helping us out where we sell investor services, middle office services, regulatory or tax services. So, we are seeing our existing client buy additional services, and that’s raising actually the fee per asset.

Ashish Sabadra

And then, maybe on the Advent side, our industry check suggests that there are pricing inflators, and so that brings -- so that are baked into the contract, there are pricing annual pricing inflators. Can you just talk about that? And how much opportunity there is on the pricing increases on the Advent side?

Patrick Pedonti

In our software products, whether they’re are term license renewals or maintenance renewals, we have got price increases built into the renewals. Those software products typically will be CPI plus a point or two. Advent generally on renewals strides to get about 5% price increase on their renewal. So, they typically have on average about three-year contract. So, a third of the contracts for the term license come up on average every year and we try to get as close to the 5% increase as we possibly can on those renewals. So, we are seeing that. And especially in Geneva where it’s probably recognized as a number one large scale portfolio system for managers, we have got a lot of pricing power.

Ashish Sabadra

When you acquired Advent, there were some concerns around some the synergies because a lot of the other fund administrator also use Advent. Have you seen any kind of attrition or churn post your acquisition?

Patrick Pedonti

I mean, other than the companies we acquired that were using Geneva like Citi, Wells and Conifer or every other finance ministry in the country, we haven’t seen any problems with retention rates of clients. In fact, Advent has continued if you exclude the acquisitions we have done with a loss from revenue, they continued to 97% retention rates.

Ashish Sabadra

Moving on to the PE fund admin business, so that’s another interesting area. Can you just help us understand where they are but also what’s the catch list for them to outsource? Because unlike hedge funds, private equities, fairly concentrated, they may not necessarily have the same regulatory pressure. But, what are you seeing in terms of PEs outsourcing their fund admin business and where do you think how big the opportunity is there?

Patrick Pedonti

We think today about 30% of the PE funds have outsourced theirs business. And we have about 30% of that business. So, we are the number one outsourcing provider of the private equity funds. The real -- I think a good example is a recent client we won couple of years ago. And the reason they moved to outsourcing was that so they could move quickly into new markets. So, if you take a PE fund and they are running their own back office, and they decide they want to launch some funds in Asia, or they want to launch some real estate funds or some other type of funds, not typical traditional funds, they’ve got to go out and buy software, they’ve got to go out buy servers they’ve got to buy accounts that have expertise, so all of that slows them down. So what we’re really seeing is that PE funds are moving to outsourcing, so they can quickly move into new markets, and that’s the main reason. I mean, they are not -- our sales pitch is really not that they are going to save money, because we’d rather make that profit. So, ourselves pitch as they are going to have more flexibility, they are going to move into markets quicker and they are going to have better service. And that’s working really well, and we’re seeing our private equity business grow about 20% a year.

Ashish Sabadra

And then, Citi had a big exposure to private equity as well?

Patrick Pedonti

They did, they in fact were larger than we were. They were doing about $70 million in private equity. So, when we acquired Citi, it made us the number one private equity administrator in the world.

Ashish Sabadra

Okay. That’s helpful. We will move on to margins. So, margins, historically, the Company has always delivered on cost saves, and we’ve continued to see margin expansion. But over the last two quarters, margins have come in slightly below our expectations. Can you talk about the puts and takes there, how are they trending compared to our expectations? And I understand the margins have gone up 2% year-on-year but they’ve been relatively flat on a sequential basis between first and second quarter. So, if you can just help us understand what is happening on the margin front?

Patrick Pedonti

Sure. If you look at our three most recent acquisitions Conifer, Wells and Citi, all three of them are fund administrators. The key to reducing costs at those types of businesses is to do it very carefully. Because one of the things you got to remember is when you are doing fund administration for clients, they’re servicing clients every single day. So, we’ve got to balance servicing clients with cost reductions. And the cost reductions at fund administrators really are little bit more a long-term. You have to improve the process, improve the IT structure, eliminate third-party software, replace it with internal software and all those strategies eventually get you a back-office process that’s more efficient and with less cost. So, we’ve been doing that very carefully, so that we continue to retain the clients and we’ve continued to have good retention, high-90 retention rates at those three acquisitions. But that’s been taking a little bit longer than we expected. But generally, I would say all three of those businesses had about somewhere around 5% operating margins. In the most recent quarter, I think they are winning around 21% or 22% operating margin. So, we’ve made significant, we’ve made the easy improvements, and we still think that within 24 months of owning those businesses. They will be at high-30s operating margins. But we’re going to do it carefully, and we’re going to make sure that we service the clients, so we don’t impact our reputation.

Ashish Sabadra

That’s helpful. So, look likes there is still a lot of run remaining on cost take out. As we think about investments, do you expect more investments to come as well?

Patrick Pedonti

In those acquisitions?

Ashish Sabadra

Yes. Or even in the core business itself.

Patrick Pedonti

I mean, we will continue investing software and research and development, and we will continue to do invest in capital equipment for data centers and facilities. But, I think it’s important to remember that if you look at those three businesses, I think they are running plus or minus around $270 million of revenue. And they had 21% operating margins in Q2, in the first half of the year, this year. When we eventually get those to 38% operating margins, that’s probably going to generate another $40 million of operating income, and that’s probably around $0.10 or $0.15 of EPS. So, I think we have got a significant opportunity to improve EPS growth over the next 12 months of three acquisitions.

Ashish Sabadra

And how do you think about the core margins itself? Like the margins for the core business excluding the acquisitions, how have those been trending?

Patrick Pedonti

They trended very well, as they improved significantly in the second quarter of this year. We continue to expect them to improve over the second half of this year. And then over the long-term, we expect to improve operating margins in our core business by about 50 bps a year. So, we are seeing some of the cost controls and synergies we have implemented came into effect in the second quarter, and we should see a little bit more improvement in the second half.

Ashish Sabadra

If anyone wants to ask a question, please raise your hands. Question on the M&A pipeline. Can you comment, historically SS&C has always acquired a lot of companies. So, as we think about the M&A pipeline, interestingly enough, Bill made a comment on the earnings call around valuations, especially valuations for large companies have gone up. And so, in that context, is the Company looking to do more of a tuck-in or is the Company still open to doing a large acquisition?

Patrick Pedonti

You are correct. I mean, if you look at standalone, high-quality software companies, anything over $50 million in revenue, the prices are pretty high right now. We have been looking at multiple companies. We think there are some quality companies up there. We might have to pay a little bit more. But, our focus is to make sure that those deals are accretive. And in the other area, the problem with that space is we are competing against PE guys, which are loaded with money, and that’s cheap. And so, that’s a fairly hard -- those prices have really gone up significantly. But, if you look at either spinouts from large corporations, or asset sales by corporations, or smaller tuck-ins, those prices are still reasonable. And we will be looking for opportunity in that area as those come up for sale.

Ashish Sabadra

And then, when you think about fund admin versus fin-tech, is there any particular preference -- you highlighted a couple areas but any particular preference?

Patrick Pedonti

We don’t. I mean, our preference is high quality software or service companies where we can buy them at a reasonable price and that we can return value to shareholders, and that’s our goal. So we don’t focus on any specific area.

Unidentified Analyst

If you could just talk about leverage target, where you are, where you are comfortable being, and then sort of how far you would stretch that kind of say a big deal that made a lot sense?

Patrick Pedonti

Sure. So today, we are at about 3.5 times leverage. I think we were around 5.2, 5.3 when we bought Advent. I mean, when we bought Advent, we said that what we would like to do is immediately, as quick as possible get below 4 times leverage. And so, that’s kind of our comfort zone and where we like to operate. But, if we find the right acquisition, and we think it’s going to return value, we would leverage up to about that same range, 5, 5.2 times, but it would have to be something right in our wheelhouse where we feel very confident that we can return value to shareholders.

But anywhere under 4, we’re comfortable, but we’ll continue. If we don’t find any acquisitions, we will continue to pay down debt and get the leverage down lower, so we’ve got more capacity.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Patrick Pedonti

We increased our dividend a little bit recently. We might look at buying back a little bit of stock to eliminate some dilution. But I think historically where we do best is buying good companies and returning value through buying those companies. So, lowering our leverage and increasing our capacity if a good deal comes around is probably our number one priority.

Ashish Sabadra

Okay. With that, thanks Patrick. Thank you, everyone.

