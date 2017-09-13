Teleflex (CRL) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Call

September 12, 2017 2:55 PM ET

Executives

Liam Kelly – President and Chief Operating Officer

Tom Powell – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David Lewis – Morgan Stanley & Co

David Lewis

Let's get started here as we kind of tumble through the afternoon. My name is David Lewis, Medical Device Analyst here at Morgan Stanley. It's my pleasure to have for this year members of management for Teleflex, both Liam Kelly, President and COO and, as many of you know, will be the incoming CEO of Teleflex; and Tom Powell, the CFO. And I think what we'd do this morning – or sorry, this afternoon, what I'd like to do is we're obviously going to attack the key debate, the sort of transformational acquisition of NeoTract that occurred last week and actually was a catalyst for a recent upgrade of the company. We'll spend a lot of time there. And then, I'm going to get down to the organic growth of the business and the margins.

So Liam, I'll start with you. Look, it's not foreign to people that Teleflex looks to transform the company through incremental M&A. And you've done so obviously with LMA first, then obviously Vidacare, a little bit bigger with VSI, and then there's sort of this transformational, larger, higher growth asset in NeoTract. Why, in your mind, was NeoTract worth the value? And why do you believe this transaction is as disruptive as, frankly, we think it is?

Liam Kelly

Well, we have a fairly strict criteria for all our acquisitions and we think that Vidacare ticked all of those boxes. And if I start with the first one, which is health care economics argument, the patients that we're targeting with the UroLift and to make UroLift the standard of care for BPH are those patients that have BPH. They know that they have BPH. They have gone to their urologists. They have started a pharma medication and because of the side effects of the pharma, they've dropped off. So therefore, those patients are our specific targets for this product. These individuals are looking for an outcome. The clinical five-year L.I.F.T. data on UroLift is compelling. It shows that the efficacy of using UroLift to treat BPH is at the highest level. So therefore, clinically, it is a product that's going to make a difference in the lives of patients.

Then, you're looking at the cost of either a patient on pharma or a TURP. First, the patient on pharma, the health care economics argument is compelling. They will cross over the cost profile of the UroLift depending on whether it's a generic pharma they're on or a branded pharma in year two to four depending. So therefore, the – a significant health benefit there in the delivery of care. And if it's a TURP patient, you're moving from a high cost part of the hospital to a lower cost part. So you can do this in an ambulatory center and you can do this in a doctor's office using a UroLift technology.

Again, why it makes sense is the penetration level in this market. They've only begun to penetrate the urology community. We have trained up to 1,000 urologists of 12,000 urologists. And of those 12,000 urologists, approximately 5,500 take care of 80% of the BPH patients. And if you take that category of patients and the potential penetration of UroLift into that category of patients that have tried the pharma and stopped using the pharma, in the United States, that's a $6 billion segment. And as we said when we announced this deal, it is expected to do $115 million to $120 million in 2017 and a 40% growth next year, which would indicate $161 million to $168 million.

So clearly, we're at the very early stage of the adoption curve in North America and a lot of runway to go overseas where Teleflex has a channel. And the last thing that we look for in an acquisition is IP. And this clearly has very strong IP. The method IP lasts out to 2028. There is potential – a future product IP to 2033. So it's a very protected space. It is also on the health care economic argument. It's very well-reimbursed. And therefore, we're incredibly positive about this acquisition and the opportunity that it gives for Teleflex to accelerate our growth.

On the financial metrics, it's clearly accretive to Teleflex. The top line growth, we have said that it will add 1% to 2% to Teleflex's top line growth for a period of time. We have said also that it will be accretive to our gross margins, between 125 basis points to 150 basis points by 2019, and 30 basis points to 40 basis points in operating margins by the time we get to 2019 also. So therefore, a really compelling financial story, our very compelling early adoption within the marketplace with a lot of runway ahead of us and a really positive health care patient outcomes. So you put all that together, we think it's an exciting transaction for Teleflex.

David Lewis

So if you've been following BPH, the issue with BPH for years has been massive market solutions for treatment are pretty terrible. So the BPH field has been a graveyard of technologies like this. And here, you are spending $1 billion for it. So what is it about this profile of this technology's efficacy versus its invasiveness that makes you believe this is not a graveyard technology, but yet, a disruptive technology?

Liam Kelly

So I'll start with invasive. So it's a minimally invasive procedure that can be done in a doctor's office or an ambulatory center. It is a technology that has immediate impact. So if a patient goes for a TURP, the likelihood is that, in 90% of the cases, they are going to be catheterized for – anything from 3 to 10 days. Only 10% of UroLift patients require a catheter. And in those 10%, that's for one day. So therefore, minimally invasive. The L.I.F.T. clinical data showed that a patient will be back to work after 2.8 days. And you can imagine doing a TURP, you're going to be in a – most likely within a hospital. You'll have an overnight stay. You'll have to be catheterized. You're going to be out of work for a longer period of time. So therefore, that minimally invasive aspect of the UroLift makes it a very compelling argument.

And you're right. There are – the graveyard is full of technologies that were going to address BPH because it is such a key condition in men's health. And normally, the graveyard is full of those that get the early adopters, get $20 million, $25 million, $30 million in revenue and then they hit the plateau. In this instance, they have gone from $50 million last year to $115 million to $120 million this year with the potential to add 40% to that next year. They've broken through that early adopter curve and the adoption rates. And the utilization of this in the urology practices is growing at a rate that would indicate that it is now starting to become the standard of care with a lot of headroom for growth.

David Lewis

Okay. So let's talk about, really, pushback. You think the technology is disruptive. The pushback in some investors, either they don't know the technology, which eventually they'll figure it out; or it's a great technology, you just paid too much damn money for it. So Tom, when we take your return threshold, look at our numbers, we think 20% accretion by 2021. We see double-digit ROIC by 2021. But if I use your numbers, I don't quite get there. So am I doing the math wrong? Or are your numbers just conservative?

Liam Kelly

Well, I think we approach ROIC in the same manner you do if we look at your calculation. And so we show very attractive returns, ROIC. We show good financial metrics. And so from our perspective, we feel very comfortable about the price we paid. It is on the rich side, but comparable to other companies that are high-growth, high-margin as we take a look at the present transactions over the past year or so. So I haven't studied the details in your calculations to say whether or not…

David Lewis

Why not, Tom?

Tom Powell

We're conservative. We're aggressive, but I would say it's a very attractive return profile. We get our – recover our cost of capital within two years. We exceed it in year four. And so we're really excited about the opportunity. We think it can do a lot to drive the top line. It will expand our gross margin immediately. It will expand operating margins over time. And EPS will also show nice accretion over time. So we think it's a real attractive asset for us.

David Lewis

So Tom, just a question because you're really – you're going to spend $1.1 billion. You obviously announced a number that was lower than that, but with total earnout value of $1.1 billion. Based on our math, you probably will pay the $1.1 billion. You said in your call you'll gladly pay the $1.1 billion if they hit those thresholds. I guess, the interesting thing is you also announced this transaction. You brought back cash based on restructuring announcements tied to the VSI agreement. So even on the Trump tax plan of 25%, you brought back or can bring back $850 million of cash at a 25% tax rate, you kind of saved yourself $200 million.

So – and my way of thinking about this is maybe you're not paying $1.1 billion, you're really paying $900 million. And can't you also affect additional transactions with the NeoTract transaction to bring back more cash?

Tom Powell

Well, I think it was a nice opportunity that the way we structured Vascular Solutions afforded us the ability to bring back that cash. We brought back, as you know, $465 million in August, which was used in part to pay down debt and then to allow us to fund the upfront payment. The remainder we'll bring back for the next couple of years and will allow us to pay the milestones without additional borrowings. So a nice benefit there. As to whether or not this acquisition fits the criteria to replicate the structure from Vascular Solutions is yet to be determined. There's a number of very specific factors and data points that we have to verify before we could reach any conclusion on that.

David Lewis

Okay. So what we do know though is over the past three years or four years, you brought back $850 million of trapped low-yielding cash and you've turned that into a $1 billion use of that cash into a higher growth market that's accretive to margins and your growth. That much we do know.

Tom Powell

Absolutely.

David Lewis

Okay. So look, just to keep this – a couple of things. The one concern I have in this deal, if there is one concern, is just reimbursement, right? Reimbursement is favorable. It's justified by cost economic data and five-year durability data, high efficacy, low invasiveness, but this is an outpatient reimbursed procedure, Liam. How comfortable and how did you get comfortable that outpatient reimbursement can hold?

Liam Kelly

Yes. So we obviously, as part of this due diligence, engaged some outside consultants to help us assess this. The assessment that came back – and you never know what's going to happen to reimbursement. But the assessment that came back was that in the medium to longer-term, they did not seek much pressure coming on the reimbursement code. And an actual fact, the reimbursement was revisited just in the last six months and that resulted in an increase in the reimbursement in the ambulatory centers. So that we took also as a positive sign.

The fact that the economics argument – the health care economics argument for this is so strong would lead us to believe that it's unlikely that it's going to have much of a reimbursement look over the – in the United States, which is the key market for the growth over the coming years – in the coming years from the CMA groups. So our expectation is, based on the external consultants, based on the work that we've done ourselves internally, that we don't anticipate a big change in the reimbursement on this, given the fact that you cross over the cost of the pharma between year two and year four.

So therefore, the health care economic argument, at the current reimbursement, is compelling for the product. It's much less invasive. It has immediate results. So for the TURP patient, you're also taking the patient out of a high-acuity environment and moving them to a lower acuity environment for the exact same procedure. So again, it ticks all the boxes that one would look for in a reimbursement product such as this.

David Lewis

Okay. So the drum that I've been beating prior to the acquisition of NeoTract, which I think will transform your top line growth rate, was really your organic growth. And my concern was, obviously, I'm not seeing enough progression of organic growth in the business. And I've said publicly, I know it's a statistic you don't love, but the last 5.5 years there have not been two sequentially improving organic growth quarters for Teleflex. So if I want to be the bear here, I say you're buying NeoTract because you cannot deliver your organic growth and you're going to acquire that growth. So I want to talk to you about that because you've talked about getting to 5% to 6% organic growth in your 2015 plan by the end of the 2018 timeframe.

Last quarter, second quarter organic growth was a little lower than we would have expected. Adjusted, maybe sort of a net 4% range. So talk to me about your confidence that the core business, forget NeoTract, can get to kind of a 4% to 5% or 5% to 6% organic growth profile.

Liam Kelly

Yes. And the fact – regarding your comment with sequential quarters, we have been the first to say that quarters can be lumpy within Teleflex and that is why we don't give quarterly guidance because they can be lumpy. But year-over-year growth, we've been pretty consistent in that 4% to 5%. If we go back even as far as 2014, in 2014, we grew by 8.8%. Granted, we had VSI. You back out VSI, we were in the 4% range. 2015, there was no major acquisitions in 2015. We were above 5%. 2016, we were in the 4% range. And to the half year this year, versus our guidance of 4% to 5%, we're actually coming in at 4.6%.

Now, you will likely point out that within that 4.6% is some previously included M&A as was in our guidance, but there's also the headwind from our decision to go direct in China. So as we look at our current portfolio, we're in that, let's call it 4.4% through organic growth, normalizing for billing days and so on and so forth. And then, next year, you will have Vascular Solutions that will roll off M&A. We'll have – obviously, the first 10 weeks will be included as M&A, but then it will roll off M&A. On a full year basis, we've said publicly that will add approximately 1%.

And we also see NeoTract being additive to our organic growth. So I think we're putting together the proper building blocks. We've got a core business with new products that are improving. Our organic growth in our core business is in that 4% to 5%. And we have all the building blocks to get us from a medium growth company to a higher growth company and deliver, in our view, incredible shareholder return based on that combination.

David Lewis

Okay. Before we get to the 2018, 2019 promised land of organic growth, I want to get through 2017. As I look at the third quarter and fourth quarter, you have to get a little bit of momentum improvement into the back half of the year to deliver sort of this 4.5% growth level for the year. Well, your confidence that the internal pipeline continue to build in the back half of the year and the momentum in your business. Third quarter, I'm less concerned about given the comparables this year, but I am worried about the fourth quarter. How are you feeling about back half of the year momentum?

Liam Kelly

So I'll just go back to our guidance. Our guidance is 4% to 5%, excluding Vascular Solutions, and that does include some previously included M&A. So based on our guidance and based on where we are at the half year, I'm confident on the future outlook for the remainder of the year. And the reason that I say that is that because in the back half of the year, the headwinds that we had from the China go direct becomes a neutral in quarter three and then becomes a tailwind in quarter four.

Now, as you're very aware, we have no additional selling days in quarter three, but we have five less selling days in quarter four. But all the numbers that I've been talking about, I've normalized for selling days in my conversation here. And the other tailwind that is a potential for us is, clearly, our new product revenue growth. If I go back to 2015, our revenue growth from new products was 1.1%.

In 2016, it increased to 1.3%. At the half year, we were at 1.7% of revenue growth in new products. And the thing, David, that I'm encouraged by is that it's broad-based. It's not in one particular product category. It's within our Vascular division. It's within our Surgical division. It's within our Anesthesia division. It's within our Cardiac division. And it's within Vascular Solutions, which, again, will contribute to new products once it rolls off M&A next year. So if I look at those attributes, I think that our guidance is firm for 2000 – for the remainder of the year and we see an acceleration in organic revenue growth in the future.

David Lewis

Okay. So let's dumb this down for my small brain here. You've made the case next two – last two, three years, your core business, Teleflex, has 4% to 5%. Okay. You buy this VSI company. You're pretty confident it adds a point to the weighted average market growth for the business. That 4% to 5% becomes 5% to 6%. You're telling us that NeoTract can add 1% to 2%.

I think your numbers are conservative. If you look at our numbers, which I know Tom has not reviewed inside that one yet, but if you do, that 5% to 6% is another 2 to 3 points of accretive growth. Now, we're talking about a 7% to 8% type of grower. So that's the kind of business it should be in a couple of years, which effectively is double the growth rate of the prior Teleflex when you add it all together.

Liam Kelly

So David Lewis math and Liam Kelly math. So the 1% to 2% is what we've publicly said for NeoTract. So your – as we look at it and we're not going to give guidance here, but clearly, the 4% to 5%, we would see 1% of additional organic growth. As we said publicly for Vascular Solutions, when it rolls off on a full year basis, we would see 1% to 2% from NeoTract. You're adding an additional 1% to NeoTract, but that's completely in line with our internal expectations.

David Lewis

Okay. But you think the new pro forma Teleflex is now an upper single-digit organic grower?

Liam Kelly

Yes. We said mid-single digits. And we weren't trying to be clever there. We were just trying to find a way to describe it. But we see everything that you said, check the 1% to 2% from NeoTract being additive to that. Correct.

David Lewis

To be very, very clear, when you say mid-single digits, the concern people have is you're saying NeoTract is offsetting core business weakness. It's not what I'm hearing from you. I'm just hearing additive to what you've already built.

Liam Kelly

That is correct. And we never meant to give that impression to our investors.

David Lewis

Okay. Great. So we understand the growth story. Tom, your guidance for the back half of the year for earnings doesn't make any real sense to me. So you basically beat the number in the quarter by $0.12. You raised the guidance by $0.14. But we talked about this bringing back the cash. That creates some financial flexibility in terms of the debt tranches that you were – avoided to raise to keep the revolver and don't raise high-yield debt. That's got to be accretive on a monthly basis and in currency, frankly, has gone away in your favor. Now, I actually see a $0.15, $0.20 disconnect between the numbers you give in the street versus the math that I can do in my head. Is earnings conservative?

Tom Powell

Well, I think there's many ways to look at it. And certainly, with the FX move subsequent to our giving guidance at the end of the second quarter, that provides some additional benefit for us. But the way we're looking at the year and the way that we provided guidance was through the first six months, our operations were essentially spot on where they thought – where we thought they would be. Revenue is tracking to expectations. Gross and operating margins were right on where we expected. And the Vascular Solutions integration was tracking as planned.

So we saw that part of our business working very, very well and tracking to plan. Where we some upsides was, first of all, the windfall from the change in the accounting for equity grants and so that provided some benefit in the first quarter. We also saw some benefit from the deferral of the high-yield financing as you pointed out. And then, we also saw a benefit from FX. And so as we added all of those benefits up, it came to a little bit more than $0.30 of benefit from our previous projections.

And so as we thought about the year, we were also thinking about the ability to reinvest. And so the Vascular Solutions integration is going well. We think there is an opportunity to accelerate some of those distributor to direct conversions into this year and get a jump on next year. And so that $0.30 or so of upside from our original guidance, we flowed through $0.20 by way of upsides to our guidance in Q1 and Q2 combined. So essentially, we gave $0.20 of the roughly $0.30.

Now, as you appropriately pointed out, FX has moved in our favor once again. So we would expect to see that continue to provide some favorability through the back half of the year. And we'll provide further updates on that and operations at the third quarter call.

David Lewis

Okay. So summing up, you feel good that the back half of the year revenue momentum of the business and you feel good about – at least the earnings numbers you provided look certainly doable, if not conservative, FX rates hold?

Tom Powell

I think that's a fair conclusion.

David Lewis

Great. I'm glad we're on the same page. Okay. So Analyst Day. Analyst Day was going to be in October. It sounds like now we're not going to do it in October based on the NeoTract transaction. I guess, the interesting thing and important thing about that name is it will give you a chance to basically own the LRP you're going to provide I'm assuming sometime in the spring of 2018.

Liam Kelly

Yes. We're planning to do it in the spring. Our original plan, as you said, was October. But now, it looks like we're going to close NeoTract around that time. We want – we'll be going out for a high-yield as well around that time. So we'd like to have NeoTract in our run rates, have a quarter tucked away and be able to give a three-year LRP. And at that Investor Day, we will lay out quite clearly our expectation for revenue growth over the horizon. We will outline the impacts of both Vascular Solutions and NeoTract and core business and new products and, of course, we'll talk about our non-revenue-dependent margin expansion, which still has a lot of runway left ahead of us for the coming years. And putting all of that together, we expect to have a compelling story and the generation of shareholder value to share with our investors in – and it will be early spring.

David Lewis

Okay. So there'd of some rough sense where the revenue projections are going to be at the LRP, assuming NeoTract and your core continues. I think the flex curve is the margin. And you said there's plenty of room left on margins. So Tom, can you just level set us where we are? I mean, there's always different components. You talked about a 350 to 450 basis point margin program before. I think you've got another 150, 170 left on that program, so that's a bucket. You've got VSI, which is probably another 100 basis point bucket. There's got to be a second restructuring and a third restructuring announcement because you haven't really updated us in quite some time. I'm assuming there's some component of that Phase II and Phase III restructuring. And then, you have, frankly, pricing and destructors – the directors from the conversions in NeoTract, which you say could be 150 basis points of incremental mix-driven margin expansion. That's a lot of margin. I mean, that's anywhere from 500 to 800 basis points of potential margin through all those buckets. So can you just level set the audience, Tom? What's been announced? What we can expect?

Tom Powell

Sure. So I think you've touched on a key point, which is the margin story has a lot of leg left in it. So we see the next couple of years providing the opportunity to continue to expand margins. Now, I think you touched on a couple of the points that I'd like to just provide some details on. First of all, the program that we announced for the restructuring programs that we announced back in 2015, we expect to deliver between 350 and 400 basis points over the period 2016, 2017 and 2018.

And part of that improvement in margin was also from mix. We thought about 1/3 of it would be for mix, 2/3 from the restructuring and other operations activities. If you fast forward to where we are here in 2017, on a gross margin basis, we're about 70 basis points short of that target. So we've got another whole year to go and we're already within 70 basis points of achieving it. So we feel very comfortable with the guidance out there and the activities we have that we can close that remaining gap by 2017 – or 2018 and achieve that target.

And then, we start to look at some of the other opportunities out there. You touched on some big ones. NeoTract will be immediately accretive by 2019. We expect it to add another 125 to 150 basis points of gross margin. Vascular Solutions, by 2018, we expect it to add another 80 basis points to gross margin. And then, we have another roughly $30 million to $40 million worth of restructuring programs that are announced, but not yet completed. So as you start to add all that up, there's a meaningful runway still out there.

Now, you talked about a second and a third phase of restructuring yet to be announced. We do still have opportunities for additional footprint. We have not reached any conclusion on timing or whether or not we'll do them, but there is that opportunity out there. Right now, we're focused on integrating a couple of acquisitions and completing a lot of the programs we have in place, but I think the important point is to realize that there is tremendous opportunity to expand our margins over the next couple of years.

David Lewis

You simply add Phase II, Phase III restructuring announcements in March of 2018?

Tom Powell

You are going to have to work through the timing of all of the projects underway, but as mentioned, our priority right now is to focus on the integration of these acquisitions and completing a lot of the programs that are currently in place.

Liam Kelly

And I think, David, we need to be prudent with our overall organization. We've got two big acquisitions that we're integrating. We're going direct with VSI in some key geographies overseas. We’ve got some investments we need to make to accelerate the growth within NeoTract. All in all, we've got to make sure that we are putting our resources where it's going to give the best return to Teleflex and our shareholders. And that's the key focus as you would expect. So with all that in mind, we have limited resources in our organization. We just want to make sure that we use them for the absolute betterment of Teleflex and our investors. So we'll monitor this closely.

David Lewis

Okay. You spent a lot of time in the core and on NeoTract. VSI, obviously, has sort of disappeared from this conversation. disappear given it's important to 2018. The acquisition hasn't – it won't go fully into your business by – until February of 2018. But how has that business gone since close? What is it about that transaction, now that it's under the Teleflex umbrella, that you're most excited about? And is it the core business that you're confident, that double-digit growth engine? And then, what about the pipeline? Can you share with us?

Liam Kelly

Yes. So I think that we're really happy with the way the integration is going. We've put the sales teams together in North America. That's a key first step and that hasn't stopped the growth in any way. From quarter two, just the core VSI business grew by 11.5%. So it's still double digits and we expect that to continue. On our quarter two earnings, we said that we may have to make some investments in the latter half of the year. That's because the conversations with the – some of the key distributors overseas are actually going better than we expected.

So we may be able to accelerate that. We have that planned in 2018. So we may be able to do that a little bit sooner. We will be going direct. We got a bit of luck in France where the distributor in France was actually acquired, which gave us a break opportunity. So we will be going direct in France beginning in quarter four. We should see that coming through and we are developing along that lines. What gives us the greatest opportunity? We're still very hard on RePlas, which is freeze-dried plasma.

The first clinical study is going ahead. We still see that as a $100 million opportunity. The first study should finish in mid-2018. And then, we start second study, which should finish in mid-2020. And we should be ready to commercialize in mid-2020. Again, the military are very involved there. As you know, they are assisting and funding the clinical study because they really want this product in their portfolio for the troops in the field.

And also it has an application in the EMS and the rural hospital settings where a frozen plasma is not always available to be used in those environments. So very hard on that. VSI is going according to plan and we may be able to go a little bit ahead of plan with the go direct programs for VSI in 2018.

David Lewis

Okay. So we have little time left. Last thing I want to do, Tom, for those investors who are uncomfortable with leverage on smid cap stories – you don't have a tremendous amount of leverage because you are kind of 3.5 times covered kind of pro forma for this transaction. Why should investors not be concerned about that level of leverage for a slightly smaller company than a large cap?

Tom Powell

Well, I think we've got two things that I'd like to focus on in the closing seconds. First of all is the strong free cash flow generation of the company. So we are able to generate significant cash flow to cover in our interest and debt obligations. And secondly is our track record of delevering quickly. We've talked about a target of three times or less with a willingness to go above that for the right acquisition. We've done that three times now and delevered quickly with Vidacare. We are now up to 3.6 times and we're down to three times by the end of the next year. Same thing with Vascular Solutions. We are now up to 3.6 times leverage and, as early as seven months later, we are at 2.5 times leverage given the RePlas opportunity. So we see this as another opportunity to invest in a high-quality asset, take the leverage up a little bit higher than we would normally keep it, but bring it down pretty quickly. And we've got strong cash flows that protect us against any issues.

David Lewis

Okay. With that, we're out of time. But Liam and Tom, thanks so much for being here. Thank you, all, for listening.

Tom Powell

Thank you.

