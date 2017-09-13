Frontier Communications' (FTR) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

Frontier Communications Corporation (NYSE:FTR)

Brett Feldman

This next session is going to be with Frontier Communications. We’re very happy to welcome to Communacopia, Perley McBride, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Perley welcome to Communacopia.

Perley McBride

Thank you.

Brett Feldman

And I think this actually the one year anniversary of your return to Frontier, so congratulations on the year.

Perley McBride

It is, yes.

Brett Feldman

We will want you to talk about, but I think just for the sake of addressing yourself upfront, you have operations in both Texas and Florida, so we were hoping maybe if we could just get an update to the extent you have one right now in terms of any business disruption, how you are thinking about the impact whether it’s a 3Q issue or something longer-term you have to address?

Perley McBride

Certainly happy to. Obviously two very big storms that had a huge impact on both those states and continue to. From a business perspective, we’ve had a kind of a not - we have been spared so far. So that’s good news. With respect to Texas directly, we currently have about less than 10,000 customers that have kind of some, what I call service disruption. They are predominantly voice customers on copper. It was really our copper network in South Texas that was impacted and our engineers estimate that it would be probably less than 20 million to kind of hold back up everything in South Texas.

So we are not expecting kind of what I would say customer hiccups or issues with respect to that. Obviously, our Florida market is centered around Tampa Bay, kind of Saint Pete. That market there is the fiber market for us, the fiber is underground. So it really, it’s early days for Tampa that’s really kind of 48 hours in. It is, I think we have about half of our customers remain without power, so as power comes up we will see if there is any issues, but we’re not expecting to have too many issues there, but I don’t believe we will have kind of customers issues in Q3 related to the storms. We will have some capital in Texas. So we will see - we will get more operation in Florida as the days go on.

Brett Feldman

So lot of selling days I imagine as well. So, I mean at the end of the quarter because that has come out in a different place.

Perley McBride

I am not anticipating we will have a disclaimer about the storm, but we will see how quickly, it’s really about how quickly power can get out in Tampa Saint Pete. Yes of course there is some loss selling in, we have obviously installs at our backlog that we’re not doing right now, because we’re worried about other things, but I don’t think we will have a disclaimer, I don’t believe at this stage.

Brett Feldman

Okay. That’s great. So, last year on this conference well I think you were on day three, Dan was here and he talked about three key areas of focus, improving revenue trends, continuing to take cost out of the business and then generating cash flow, while deleveraging and executing on the network plan. And if you look back on, I think you had the most success taking cost out of the business. So, why don’t we start off talking about the progress you’ve made there? And to begin with, which cost initiatives have you already completed that have gotten you to the $1.25 billion or run rate synergies you’ve captured and then I guess really what people care about it, what incrementally you expect to accomplish in order to get to the full $1.6 billion that you are targeting for next year.

Perley McBride

Certainly. So if you think about the 1.25, a billion of that was really achieved at the time that our transaction closed. So it was kind of April 2016. And that really was the allocations or overhead that Florida, Texas, and California were receiving from Verizon. We were able to do those services cheaper, if you will. So $1 billion of that was realized right then. The next worth of 215 million of synergies that we announced basically my arrival in Q3 of last year that we executed on by Q1 of this year, much of that was kind of reorganizing the business for its success.

Our company was, traditionally had a regional structure, which fit well for what it was doing then, but as we took inventory on bringing the legacy company and the new company together it was clear to us that we needed to align the business around consumers and commercial, and so really kind of set up the company that way, it really it’s one network, it’s one capital plan, but you do have very different customer segments, they have different products you are selling - you market to them differently and really a focus like that.

And so that redesign of the company enabled considerable synergies just through that headcount transformation if you will in that 250. We are now year marking another 350 million of synergies that were realized by the end of Q2 of 2018 and that has more pieces to it. Part of it is really systems that we’re implementing that allows to become more productive and whether that is - those are company or employees are becoming more productive or the third parties that we use that become more productive and for lower costs in both those areas.

And those are things like self-install. Those are all things like first type that will enable better first call resolution. Those are things that will enable us to fix things without dispatching. So there is a whole series of IT system tools that we’re using, which will impact kind of staffing, as well as kind of our outside services. Another piece of that is, is content. So, we have had some content agreements come up this year and we have to figure scale now in the video space and so we have been able to get some significant pricing changes on content.

And then an another area that we’re very focused in, you know the company for the six years prior, very focused on M&A integration almost heads down an M&A integration for six solid years and took in last December, I kind of looked at it and there is a very large facility in real estate footprint that needs rationalizing. And so we have been at work on that since then and we will continue work on that, where do we want to be, where we don't want to be, what buildings to we want to own, what buildings don't we want to own, where do we want to lease, where we don't want to lease and that’s another big piece of that.

So that’s kind of the next way and it would be kind of through synergies and then into regular cost out initiatives that I’m a firm believer in. We will continue to look at ways of becoming more efficient and more productive on how we do business in order to take our cost out because I do believe our margins should be 40% or greater.

Brett Feldman

As you think about getting to the 1.6 by the middle of next year, what’s the right expectation for investors, do you think it’s linear or is it really more back end loaded because this is just the way this project tends to unfold?

Perley McBride

I think it’s more linear just because some of the content things we are now done, we have done some of the facilities thinks, some of the service ones will be implemented at year-end, but then there is two more legs of that. I think it will be more linear. Obviously, I am pushing as much as we can bring forward we want to, but I think it will be linear.

Brett Feldman

Okay. So let's talk about the markets you acquired, the California, Texas, and Florida markets. You have had losses on the consumer side since you closed the deal in April 2016. The losses have been improving, but you still are losing customers including the bio space and so what do you have to accomplish to be at a point where the bio space in particular or your best product is stable it is not growing?

Perley McBride

So, I think as you mentioned in Q2 we did see - in Q1 we saw some improvements across our operating metrics. In Q2, we saw improvements across our customer metrics and churn, when you look at our files markets, the biggest opportunity is to earn improvement. It’s probably two thirds churn improvement, one-third on the selling side. And in Q2, we did see churn improvement on our cost network. We talked about on the call that we had continued to see that in July, we continue to see that in August, but we do believe we are on a better path of continuing to improve our churn on those - across those markets.

It is, now the churn is - we've talked about publicly, it is both inflicted and it is some things that happen in 2016 and we’re getting our arms around them, there are things like first call resolution, there are things like how we sell and service to customers, and so we are seeing improvements on that, continuing improvements on that and we think it will continue. Talked about rolling out our Pega platform, which is a key piece of it, the first part of that platform is rolled out in Q3, and to our internal centers, and we have seen improvements in the first call resolution and a decrease in dispatches.

We will then roll that - and it’s really what we’ve rolled out is just a service component, so it’s really handling service calls that’s rarely where the churn initiates. And then we will roll to our third-party calls and as you said some of our very large, you know lot of our calls are handled by third-party call centers, we roll that for a third party call centre and then as we get into 2018, kind of forward the next way of Pega will be focused on the selling side of that. So, it is all about churn reduction, we’ve had a lot of focus on churn reduction. We also, I think on our last earnings call, we had just launched our Q3 promo, so we do expect to have some good sales numbers from our Q2 from across our private markets as well.

So it is, you’re exactly right, it is the best network, there isn't a better network than fiber to the home and as we work through these we saw some inflicted issues we’re seeing the progress that we hope to see.

Brett Feldman

You had talked about on the call, the competitive environment, including [indiscernible] cable company’s charter for example has been a portion of your footprint, how do you make sure that you’re positioning the FiOS product in a way where you're going to win against cable, in other words to what extent is it about making the consumer clear that you have a better product, and to what extent do you find that it’s more successful with a focus on things like value?

Perley McBride

So one of the things that we changed in Q3 was - and to your point you have charter, and charter is, we see charter more often than any other cable operator, they have a 40% overlap with that. And then you, I think Comcast is about 20 and then everyone else is less than 10. So, we see charter a lot. And you’re right, one of the things that was nuanced in our - we were almost promoting 50 megs and so one of the things that we changed our Q3 promo was we just need to be leading with 100. There is really no speed that we can’t match and so we went out with that we just need to be leading with 100.

It is crazy, we don't want people thinking that the product is a 50 meg product, that might be the, this price weren’t for this offer, but we have to get the value proposition out there that it is 100 megs or greater or whatever you want, and so that is one of the things that we changed that in Q3 to really push on, this is the speed that you want or any speed that you really want.

Brett Feldman

How do you make sure that you’re delivering the right speed, in other words do you think that the CapEx you have right now is sufficient that if charter is going you got 200, you go to 300, you can keep doing that?

Perley McBride

I think the beauty of the fiber-to-the-home network is that it is low cost, if you need to then move from [indiscernible] and into the next generation [indiscernible] and the slight equipment changes that you need to make, it’s a very, it’s not a very capital intensive change you have to make when you want to make those steps with those upgrades when you have the fiber-to-the-home network, it’s the beauty of that network, it is a low capital intensive network once it’s built and running.

Brett Feldman

In the same market you do have copper, you mentioned before that, that’s actually some of the damage that you suffered through the copper network this has been virtually uninvested in Verizon at the time you took them over and you had indicated that that was maybe a little bit of low hanging fruit in the sense that you didn't have to go fiber in those markets, but you can maybe deliver a better copper experience, I am curious, I think you already completed the upgrade, have you seen any type of traction in those markets?

Perley McBride

Well Texas is still underway, we have done, but we have copper upgrades in Southern California and you’re right, it is it is a very cost effective way to upgrade those markets and offer a better speed and have seen some traction on it, obviously a lot of our attention and focus has been on the files markets and getting those into the right place, but we have done some CPF copper upgrades just at a very economical way to do those and now it’s about getting in there at the right sales and marketing programs.

Brett Feldman

Okay. Just spend time talking about the legacy markets. You're also seeing some customer losses there, it’s been more uneven season, more of a steady improvement in the acquired market, what are the key initiatives that you have underway to try and see these and get a more stable customer profile, customer base in those markets and you had broken down the churn in the growth to add components of it in the acquired markets, are you approaching it differently in your legacy footprint?

Perley McBride

So, yes. The short answer is, yes, but the way we think about it is, we have a million homes that already have a mega greater. So if you look across our footprint, 15 million homes, 80% of it is fiber fed or the Fiber-to-the-Node or Fiber-To-The-Home and roughly 50% of that network is 50 meg capable or greater. And so first off when you look at legacy, legacy we do have Fiber-to-the-Home, and legacy we do have Fiber-to-the-Node, but it is a large copper network with varying speeds. We do know that there are going to be places where we are not going to have competitive product to our competitors and we see our penetration is low in those markets, it is in the low teens and we compete on pricing those markets.

We do have a lot of markets where we are very competitive with our speeds and we have the sales and marketing programs around that are about the value of the product. And then we have CAF II. CAF II is a very - is a great opportunity for us, so when we look at our legacy footprints, whether they are rule or not, there were lots of opportunities depending on the market that you are in, and CAF II is a tremendous opportunity for us that it is 775,000 brand-new households that don't have data connectivity today that we’re able to sell into.

We will have 40% of those markets passed by the end of this year and then another 20 in 2018, 2019 and 20 in 2020 so have them completely covered by 2020. Our penetration on CAF I program is roughly 50%. And so as our engineering teams build out those markets it has been about operationalizing them and then selling [indiscernible]. It is a big part of our strategy and legacy, it is the CAF II markets, as well as when you do your CAF II builds, what was the last house on the network is no longer the last house, because you have no extended your network to the CAF firms.

So we have speed upgrades that pull-through on all those homes and more often or not it is 25 megs or greater that those homes that are passed again get speed upgrades. So it is a great opportunity for us to get in there again and have value and price and be able to take share. Because the share is very low in those and have good results for legacy.

Brett Feldman

Thinking about network upgrades, we have seen more and more operators whether is whether Telco like AT&T or a cable company like [indiscernible] make a decision that they are parts or all their network where they want to take fiber all the way into the customers home, you obviously do this is most of your acquired markets, as you look at the legacy footprint, are you increasingly seeing may be a business case for doing more of it, if not just because it makes the product better, but maybe helps you on the cost side over the long term?

Perley McBride

So, it’s been, it’s very market specific. Anywhere there is Greenfield or subdivision builds that’s always fiber-to-the home. So that’s and we will do about 50,000 of those this year, we will do another 50,000 to 100,000 of those next year. We do see instances where overlaying fiber on top of Fiber-to-the-Home and the Fiber-to-the-Node has made some sense, but in many of our markets we are still very real in a lot of our markets. And so we then tend to look to technology upgrades that will enable, what will enable 50 megs, a 100 megs, or 200 megs and whether those products and services that we can deploy across that, they are all 80% is fiber fed and what do we need to deploy across that to get those incremental speeds.

So it depends on the marketplace. The other thing that we're looking at is fixed wireless. We are trailing fixed wireless in some of our CAF markets. We think it is a good solution for us in very rural America and if it works the way we are expecting it to work and we will have, we will deploy more of that next year in our big proponents of the SEC releasing more spectrums in the 3.5 and higher gig space that we can use. Right now we are using some of the unlicensed shared spectrum, but we see that as another opportunity to - in rural America to really create a better broadband product if you will.

Brett Feldman

Have you guys considered 5G at all in maybe more of your concentrated areas that’s still not in the Roadmap?

Perley McBride

I mean we see ourselves as enablers I guess if you will, you know we have the infrastructure and so we believe there is a role that we will be able to play. We have - half our business is consumer, half our business is commercial. Now third of our commercial business is carrier and wholesale, so we’ve been living in the enable net world for long time and still believe we are positioned to be in that space as well.

Brett Feldman

Talking about video a little bit, it seems like we have seen an uptick in cord cutting across the industry and there’s a little bit of a scare last week in terms of when large cable operator is talking about the market becoming more competitive, you have noted, you don't make you the kind of money on video anyhow just because of the scale and cost issues, how do you think about where video fits into your roadmap over the long term, do you think if it is a must have product in the bundle and then of course you have been doing some things around Vantage and trying to think about shifting what the product is, can you give us an update on the success you’re having there?

Perley McBride

Yes certainly. So to talk about video, so a third of our 50 million homes today we offer a linear video product today, and we have 1 million video customers today. So, we are squarely in the video business. There are large number of customers that still want to buy a double play or triple play, they want to buy two products and three products and the video product can be an important piece of that for so many customers that are out there. In the two-thirds of the markets where we don't have linear product we have had a partnership with this for over 10 years, where we felt that this product was well as our product. So, we are in the video business, we do think the product is still an important product.

We have also said, so do not be in the video business I think, a, be disruptive to our existing customers; and b, I think would be a disruptive in the sales cycle as well. And that being said, we have, as you said, we have been very upfront that we tend to be video agnostic. We have always been a company that believes in the broadband pipe to the home is the most important connection to the home because with that you can deliver anything. And we have said that if a customer drops our video product, but keeps our broadband it has a negligible impact on our bottom line because our margins are very thin on video.

So in the video space, video is important, but we know PayTV households are in decline. We have seen customers drop video and keep broadband and we’re a bit agnostic about that. With respect to vantage, when we - our vantage engineering expects - we’re engineering our vantage in our FiOS platform so ultimately they can come together over time, and so we have done kind of the back office around that because that is how we think about it, and that’s how we want to make sure we can deliver video. When we purchase Connecticut it gave us the scale really with the vantage product that then enabled us to then kind of launch vantage to other markets, and we have seen very good success.

Now vantage isn’t about kind of a video rollout it’s more about and engineering capability around IP that consumers and commercial customers can both leverage. It also allows a very inexpensive way to upgrade so you can offer video as well if you want to. And so the markets that we have chosen that were strategic from a competitive standpoint and where we thought we should be able to extend our footprint on vantage and the success rates - our success rates have been good. We’re not aggressively - we are more focused right now on fixing FiOS and we’ve had a lot of products on that, but we’ve had good success with vantage with not a lot of sales and marketing energy behind it.

Brett Feldman

Got it. I want you to talk about commercial a little bit. You noted and you have noted on your calls that this is an area where you think there is a line of [indiscernible] potential for Frontier and I think you specially noted that the markets you acquired from Verizon really hadn’t been focusing on that, so that was a big opportunity, can you walk us through where do you see the lowest thing you improve in the commercial services segment because obviously the incumbent phone company would seem like you already have some relationship, so where do you think that opportunity really has some intact?

Perley McBride

Commercial is - it is a big opportunity for us and if you looked at our Q2 results, our commercial business is relatively flat from Q1, Q2. To frame it for you, our commercial business it is the third carrier wholesale, it is the third medium large enterprise and it’s a third kind of small, really small. And as a company it’s never had its own focus and strategy and so that was one of the critical things that we put in place last December was, the business should be run as consumer and commercial. There are different types of customers, the products are different, you sell and market to them differently and even within commercial those three segments where all very different and the products and their needs and what they are looking for are all very different.

So in carrier wholesale a year ago BDS was a hard topic and what kind of pressure was that going to put on carrier wholesale and now BDS is off to decide, so our carrier wholesale business has continued to be a strong business. In the medium large enterprise space, this is a space that really was kind of underserved by us where our penetration is still very low and this is where a lot of our commercial business units had - its attention has gone, which is redesigning the sales organization, segmenting the entire marketplace, redesigning the sales organization, setting up the right partnerships, so you can have the right products, and building the pipeline and sales funnel. And they had a tremendous amount of progress and we have - not sure how - we have a very robust commercial footprint.

We have 39,000 fiber connected buildings. Fiber lit buildings in our footprint. And our strategy is about telling where we have network. And not chasing's stuff out of territory. So we don't play a lot in the enterprise space, I mean we have a few enterprise customers, but that really is - we play in the space where we have network, and so into those fiber lit buildings we have a full attack on customers we have relationships with today and how we up sell them and customers that we don't have relationships with them and adding them to it. And we are firm believers in, we shouldn't be losing any goods in that space, and our penetration is less than 30%.

So we - when people ask why are we having success in business, I think it’s not been an area of focus for the company and we’re starting from low penetration and so we still see a lot of upside in that space for us. And then in the small and really small that was the area on the acquired properties where Verizon was not spending a lot of time that was a really small penetration on the Verizon [indiscernible] space is in the team and that is about setting up the right sales channels, you obviously can’t have a big giant salesforce, it is lots of various importance channels and distribution, how you're going to attack them and how you are going to go to market and we see that as, you know so while we are already incumbent we see as more of the attacker brand as we work through those sales channels and get that stat. So we are often running in that space in 2018.

Brett Feldman

And who are you mainly going against in these opportunities, is it generally cable companies that have had all that success?

Perley McBride

Certainly in the small super small, it is predominantly cable, and I expect there is some wireless only. I wouldn't be surprised, but I expect - it's predominantly cable and the medium large enterprise it is some cable, but a lot of [indiscernible] and or the other builders or non-over builders is that space and that’s why we should be winning in that space every time and of course in the carrier we have the network and we're really leasing our network.

Brett Feldman

I think you actually noted on the second quarter call that in the commercial space, I think in the acquired markets you actually started to see some more stabilization as trends, I mean are you already at the point where you think you are getting some degree of inflection or was it just kind of a good quarter?

Perley McBride

No, I think in our acquired markets, no. We do believe Q2 had all the right things we wanted to see as our FiOS network and CTF business turned and we have continued to see that improvement in Q3 as well. We do see a lot of positive on the acquired properties and it’s been - that’s something employees get excited about. That’s employees want to win, employees want to see things improve and being able to see a number of key metrics improve in Q2 and continued on from there, it’s important, and it is key to where we are trying to get to. So...

Brett Feldman

Got it. Just talk a little bit about the financials of the company. You have this objective, which is to be at a $3.8 billion of EBITDA run rate exiting this year, you have had a lot of discussions with the clients and so for a point of clarification, does that mean that you essentially think your fourth quarter EBITDA times four is $3.8 billion or you're really just staying that by the time we are at the end of December we think that’s essentially the run rate the company is going to be at.

Perley McBride

So, your math. There’s nothing wrong with your math, if you check in, if you want to check your math, the 3.8 billion is an important number to us because it gives us a lot of flexibility to a lot of different things. The 950 million number a quarter is a key number for us. Whether we are at all of 4Q or end of 4Q or beginning of 2018 it tends to get on expense alone. We need to see, the commercial, we need to see continued improvement in the commercial business and we need to see continued improvement on the consumer metrics and then to the consumer financials can turn.

So all those numbers are important and where I get - as you probably know, where I get extra sensitized to it is, I want the employees of Frontier to be thinking about every day, every week, every month, every quarter improvement and I don't want them thinking that if we are making improvements every week, every month every quarter they should feel good about that and I don't want their feeling that we failed, if we didn't hit some exact number, but yes 915 [indiscernible] are important numbers to us that we are working towards.

Brett Feldman

So the goal would be, let’s see if we could do it in 4Q to get the 950, if not you are assuming you would be very, very close in terms of having that be the run rate of the company?

Perley McBride

Yes.

Brett Feldman

And then obviously the question is, okay you get there, you want to keep going. You want to show like stability and ultimately turn this to growth. Hold you deconstruct the factors that would ultimately drive that and you think about some of the stuff we've talked about, you’ve talked about improving churn rates in the residential business, you talked about actually driving topline growth in commercial services. You’ve got cost initiatives. What is the formula once again to that 38 run rate to get to something better than that?

Perley McBride

Well I think our penetration will still be, I think as you look across our segments, especially in commercial and where we have network, and our consumer, I think our penetration is still going to be low. So, I think we should be able to continue on improving penetration. You know once we get the business stabilize in that direction, as I said, we have very little penetration in a number of these segments and almost we are already incumbent. We don't act like it. We need to act like more - need to be the attacker brand and cost is key. I mean, I was a believer that you have to keep reinventing kind of how you deliver service on your business.

Capital investments are important, but your operating cost should always continue to involve, you should always be thinking differently about how you do something better, cheaper, faster, do you have the right vendors that are going to be real partners with you or not. And so I am a firm believer in the constant evolution of operating cost and continuing to drive it lower. Obviously some operating cost increases as your revenue increases, but I am a firm believer in you have to constantly working on your cost structure, and even if that means caring it all down and bringing all backup every 18 months or so, you have to just keep doing that, but if it doesn't affect my cost alone, we have a lot of attention focus in the top line, which our leaders of consumer and commercial are very topline centric focused people and trying to grab those businesses forward?

Brett Feldman

If you think about all the initiatives you had to go through over the last year or so, you had to go through the process of actually integrating some acquired companies. You decided to reorganize around these two key customer segments, you used on-shoring, which is kind of part of the integration process. And it was definitely disruption that would create a result of it. Have you substantially completed the major internal, I guess organizational initiative such that people are really clear with what they are focused on and moving ahead and not reorganizing the company I guess?

Perley McBride

I don't know if everyone is always comfortably. It seems complacent. [Indiscernible] but as far as the big initiative yes, we were through all those big initiatives, but we have the next set of things that are related to - we are through all the big initiatives of gee, 2016 had a lot of heavy baggage that came with it and we’re through all those types of things, but there are a number of things, I have talked about Pega, there’s a number of things that we’re going to continue to work on and develop to make us more efficient at how we deliver products and services and how our business processes work. And from things like we’ve talked about self-installed, it’s not something that’s enabled in our current acquired property that will be enabled by the end of the year. That’s a big deal, not all customers - plenty of customers just send it to me and I will do it.

And so there is a number of things like that that we're going to continue to work on, the Peg initiatives that we’re going to continue to work on. Where we have duplicate networks, you know are we going to keep those or are we going to sunset those, it costs money to maintain duplicate networks. So there are, as I look out, there are - there is a big list of things for us to continue to go after to become more efficient and improve MPS and the consumer experience, as well as continuing to evolve how we deliver services.

Brett Feldman

Okay. So earlier as you had the board made a decision that it was going to change the way it was balancing the dividend and capital returns and basically you have more cash so you could use to pay down debt, what were some of the core assumptions that the Board was using when they decided that this is in fact the right level of capital distribution for the company now versus what we’ve had before, so you have the $3.8 billion in number, how did that factor into it? Is there anything else that you are managing the business towards to maintain that dividend?

Perley McBride

Well I think - so at the core of that Congress station, just to kind of frame it, what was leverage, you know the company had, we had said publicly, we - our leverage would go about four times, but then would tick down at 0.1 times to 0.2 times per annually and we deliver over time. And as we go through 2016, our leverage was not doing that. So the core of the conversation with the board was about deleveraging. And we do believe that the business has too much leverage on it, it is important for us to deliver the business and so when we said about our business plans and what we’re going to do, when setting the dividend when all of that was landing at a plan of deleveraging, and so we are very focused on deleveraging the business.

And we do need to have our leverage below four times. We need to get our leverage into the threes. And so that was kind of at the core of the conversation. And then obviously lots of dialogue around the approach and what have you, but it wasn’t goal seeking on a dividend payout ratio or a return, it was really about deleveraging and the plans of delever, and then maintaining a dividend. Our Board is - our Board - we have a very large retail shareholder base and our shareholder base is mainly in retail shareholders or income funds. And the dividend is more meaningful to them then share buybacks. And as the Board was very focused on, so what is the dividend that we could pay and a landing at that equation of deleveraging and demand.

Brett Feldman

And what are you assuming that the company needs to do from a recurring CapEx standpoint relative to your EBITDA target to support this capital strategy?

Perley McBride

I think our capital will stay in the steam range, I think it will stay in the same range that where we are this year. It’s a, we have kind of our five year plan and kind of our rough, kind of our views of what’s going to happen in the next five years and what we need to be addressing and then we obviously have our details in your plans and then when you plan out. And so our capital plan, when I ride back to the company we were very inefficient with our capital planning and it’s something that we completely re-engineered at the beginning of 2017.

I think we can still become more efficient in our capital plan and - but I would tell you, probably 85% of our capital spent this year will be on either revenue generating and/or productivity enhancing our cost reducing initiative. And so we will be very focused on every dollar needs to go to something that’s driving the topline improvement or taking cost out and we will stay the course. And I think where I sit here today, I think our capital range that we have will still be a good range.

Brett Feldman

When you are talking about the current, you're seeing on a dollar basis, what you are seeing it was a pretty good indicator [indiscernible]?

Perley McBride

It is a balancing act of what can you physically get done, it’s also a balancing act of what can you physically get done in the best way possible in any given year and what are the priorities. So that’s where we are, we will continue to evolve our capital program.

Brett Feldman

So let’s coming back and you mentioned leverage, so based on the way your credit covenant calculated leverage of about 4.2 turns I believe in your most recent quarter and as you acknowledge that’s higher than where you want the company to be, as you think about getting leverage back into threes, do you think that’s something you can accomplish exclusively through organic improvements in the business or do you think that there are may be inorganic things you can do with your assets, you talked about selling some assets earlier that could accelerate that process and whether the smaller the yield or maybe something much more sizeable that you think it could happen?

Perley McBride

Our business plan is around - it is all around about organic. So, our leveraging plan that we have created, our business plan we have created is all about organic improvements in the business. Certainly, if there is something out there that would enable us to delever quicker or in the same way that was inorganic, we would certainly look at it. Deleveraging the business is critically important to us. So it’s certainly something that we would look at.

Brett Feldman

Does that mean sale lease back, selling fiber, I mean you are seeing good prices on some of those transactions.

Perley McBride

Yes, I mean on the - we evaluated a whole host of options when we made the capital decision, and we looked - spent a lot of time on the sale lease back, we decided it wasn't necessarily fit, it’s something we could do yes, I’m not sure it really fits with what we’re ultimately trying to do. Yes, I mean we’re not active, we think fiber is our best asset, we are not actively selling it, but to your point, if there was some inorganic item out there that has enabled us to deliver, certainly a deleveraging is important to us. We wouldn’t turn a blind eye to it.

Brett Feldman

Got it. I would go to my last question. I mean, as we think about the next couple of quarters unfolding and we’re going to be looking at results and obviously we have to adjust for some storm impacts, but moving beyond 3Q, ultimately how are we going to know as investors and analysts that you were delivering on your objectives, you are getting to the EBITDA run rate that you need to get to and that you are actually able to sustainably delever the balance sheet?

Perley McBride

One of the things since I have arrived, I have tried to be as transparent as possible in our results, you know we have kind of - we redesigned our presentation so people can clearly see what is happening with customers across - on the consumer side what’s happening with video, what’s happening with broadband across the way you, across FiOS, are we making improvements or not, trying to be transparent on what we are doing with the balance sheet and we have tried to be transparent on these are the things that need to be happen. We need to continue to execute on our cost, our initiatives and our synergies, that’s important.

We can’t get to everyone and get to buy cost getting alone. We do need to continue to have a stabilization in our commercial revenues and ultimately growth because we see that as a big opportunity with the penetration rates where we are. In our consumer business, it is - every market is different and it is about winning in the markets where we know we can win and making sure that overall our consumer business stabilizes and it’s also contributing in the way it can contribute. So, and I think we try to be transparent every quarter, every earnings call with our metrics and our results and our financials. And we will just keep trying to be as transparent as we can on what happened in the quarter and where we’re headed next.

Brett Feldman

It sounds like if we're thinking about near-term successes continued improvement in churn in the FiOS markets is something you can acknowledge with continuing to unfold over 3Q, so hopefully something will see, commercial services seems like an area where in the near-term we might see some inflection and then I guess the legacy businesses are probably the ones that you have to deal with the most issues and they will be further behind. Is that a fair way to think about it?

Perley McBride

Yes that’s a fair way to think about it. And then continued cost improvement.

Brett Feldman

Excellent. Well we have gone through our time. Thanks so much for being here.

Perley McBride

Thank you.

