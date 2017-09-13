Arista Networks' (ANET) Management on Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference - Transcript

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference

September 12, 2017 11:45 AM ET

Executives

Mark Foss – Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Marketing

Charles Yager – Product and Investor Advocacy

Analysts

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath – Deutsche Bank

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

We’re live here. Thank you, again, to our investors. Great to have Mark, Charles Yager from Arista. It's a solid company, execute very well. They're squarely in the opportunity here with 100 gig going on to 400 gig focused primarily on the cloud. So let's start there with 100 gig in particular. I'd like to get your view, Mark, and Charles, please join in as well, variably in terms of the 100 gig product cycle both in switching and in routing; and then invariably also in terms of the customer segment, the cloud, corporate enterprise, et cetera. So give us kind of your 100 gig viewpoints. Let’s start there.

Mark Foss

Yeah, sure. Well, 100 gig has been around for a number of years, but it just became interesting. Roughly a year ago when there was a new product refresh cycle on the chip side, which really matched the density and functionality of 40 gig in essence. So when this happened roughly a year ago, we saw a real mass move from really the large cloud providers to move from 100 – 40 gig in the spine to 100 gig in the spine and that happened really fast in 2016. But we're still seeing a log of traction on the 100 gig side from all of the different verticals that we play in.

Everyone is moving to 100 gig now from 40 gig. I think many of the analysts are projecting that 40 gig will probably be gone over the next three or five years and 100 gig will be taking over. And if you look at some of the overall market projections, 100 gig or greater is – for dollars, will be roughly – some of the analysts are projecting that's going to be perhaps over 2/3 of the entire market. Now of course, 100 gig could be split off between 250 gig ports or 425 gig ports. So those numbers are being included in there, but just a rough 100 gig port sold is going to be a very significant part of the market, and this ramp has just begun.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Perfect. Charles, do you want to add to that?

Charles Yager

No, I mean, it’s a great adoption and I think it’s helped driving our new products because it's truly a strong suit in our 7500 R-Series. Vijay

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Perfect. So let’s start with the R-Series, I mean, more recently the Jericho plus R2.

Mark Foss

Yeah.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

How should we think about the R-Series and where I am coming from is our customers primarily the Jericho the R-Series for datacenter routing for interconnects. Are you also seeing R-Series seen on Leaf and Spine? So that we know kind of from a modeling point of view and then also to kind of put a growth rate on this business, how broad is the adoption of R-Series?

Mark Foss

Sure, I mean, what we said is in the last year, so for the latest quarter, which is Q2, what we said was new products represented about 30% of our overall mix, would not include the 7500 R-Series, 7280R and also 7160, so 30% of our mix in Q2 after a year of introduction. And what’s the second half of the question? I forgot.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Yeah, the second half of the question is how our customers are using the R-Series?

Mark Foss

Oh, yeah, I will take those. The R-Series can be used as both switching and routing. I think the majority of – the bulk of the dollars is being used as traditional leaf and spine for the 7500R. We do have customers that are also using it for routing and that – and we measure that in terms of the attach rate on our FlexRoute Licenses, and the FlexRoute license gives the customer the ability to use over 250,000 routes. Today we can support up 2 million routes using the R2 Series. But what we’ve said is that we have sold FlexRoute licenses to over 100 customers in the first year of shipping and that’s how we measure that. But the bulk of the R-Series is really deployed as traditional leaf and spine.

Charles Yager

And yeah, when we introduced the R-Series, we introduced the concept of the Universal Leaf and the Universal Spine. And so we can switch and route from both the leaf and spine, and that makes it a lot more flexible and used in different applications because some of the cloud and enterprise customers, they may route off of the Spine. They may come off the Spine and go route outside the data center or they may actually take it off of the leaf.

And so we don't necessarily say it has to be done on one or the other. These are universal products, both the leaf and spine. And interestingly enough, as you scale up your network, or even scale it down, it's the same market architecture. But what could be a universal leaf in a very large cloud application might actually serve as the spine in a smaller enterprise application. And so the universality of the leaf and the Spine allow it to meet different sized networks and different ways of taking the data center interconnect either off the leaf or spine.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Now let’s move to the question I get to ask a lot which is help us make sense of your import ban, the patent dispute. I mean there are so many moving parts. So very complicated story, give us your latest update there.

Mark Foss

Oh, jeez, we'll only begin with so many details there. Well, if you take a step back, there's what – I think what Vijay's talking about is we had six months after we went IPO and the day of our six month lockup of our exploration of our shares, Cisco filed a number of patent lawsuits against – 14 patents and a copyright trial, and this was almost three years ago now. And they broke up the patents into two kinds of cases if you will, one was the ITC, which is the International Trade Commission. The consequence of that is to have an import ban in the United States. If you're found to infringe a patent, they don't want the California district case which would get monetary damage on any infringement patents. And that's been stayed to resolve the ITC case first, and there was also a copyright case in there.

So the copyright case was on our command line interface which we actually won last December. So that one we won. Of the 14 patents that came into question, we've had either the patent office or the ITC themselves has said that Arista has prevailed on 11 out of the 14 patents. In particular right now, the ITC case was broken out into two cases. One was the '944 case, which was six patents and that one is pretty much over with that was last year. There is still an enforcement action going on, but that’s – the enforcement action is being delayed until the final commission rules on that.

The '945 is this other set of six patents. This is an interesting case because the ITC found us to infringe on two of the six patents but the patent office said that those two patents were invalid. But the ITC took the – they took the stands that will until the appeals process is fully exhausted on these patents, we're still going to enforce this import ban. That import ban went into effect no July 4th.

We’re currently appealing this, but one of the patents actually expires in June of 2018. So really when we're talking nine months until this one patent expires and the other one will hopefully get resolved by the appeals process, and that's really where we stand. Right now, we're shipping products in the United States what we believe is non-infringing product which is our legal right to do, so we’re shipping routing in the United States and we're also shipping products internationally through our international facilities.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

So on that topic the import ban would it come in the way of executing to bigger numbers or not?

Mark Foss

We haven’t – it’s an inconvenience for customers. Customers have to qualify new versions of code, but at the same time you could see in our numbers for Q3 and our guidance for Q3, we haven’t really flagged any type of slowdown, but it has been an inconvenience to customers and it hasn’t created any goodwill with Cisco really. The customers don’t really blame us but it has caused them inconvenience in terms of having to qualify new products and spent an extra cycle on that.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Charles, do you want to add anything?

Charles Yager

No.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

No, perfect. Let’s move on to the appetite of cloud customers for switching and routing. I think where I'm coming from is you have the Intel, the first cycle happened in Skylake. You have leaf and spine pretty much trending to 100 gig, 40 gig is pretty much you know behind us. You have what is to be traditional routing getting increasingly obsoleted with these sort of switch routers, much in silicon. So I think where I'm coming from is how do you see the permeating into corporates? Are corporates still pretty much in the traditional mode? Are they starting to kind of emulates how the clouds are doing? So that you get this compare and contrast of enterprise corporate data centers versus cloud.

Mark Foss

Yeah, there’s definitely some early adopters out there in the traditional enterprise, which is embraced the leaf and spine architecture and moving the 100 gig in the Spine. I mean kind of the early adopters in there was, obviously, the financials. They were very early adopters. But even beyond the financials, which is broadly I guess would be rest of enterprise. We definitely are seeing adoption of these architectures primarily on the larger ones.

The larger enterprises, which run into scale issues and want to be able to adopt the same principles that the larger clouds have pioneered and then they can get savings from that. But there's also that group of enterprises which are really on the legacy architectures and have staff to do that and really we're battling with complacency. The network is not necessarily as core to their business as others. So they are complacent in what they have and they're okay to withstand with that, but we're seeing a mix of both. But definitely the more savvy customers that have a more mission-critical importance in our network are the ones that are moving to these new architectures.

Charles Yager

Yeah, and I would say that, you know, the cloud architecture is obviously it’s adopted very quickly by the cloud titans but the enterprise installed base is still more traditional. And even though they're complacent, they’re finding that they’re install base is becoming end of life or end of roadmap. And so, they’re going to have a make decision. And they’re going to move to the cloud architecture because clearly it’s a superior architecture. It's more fault-tolerant. It scales better.

And so, we will see more and more enterprise move to the cloud architecture and they have their choice now with Arista being one of the major providers of the cloud titans, they will see that as an alternative and hopefully they will be able to make the right choice.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Excellent, so let’s switch gears to overseas and the reason I ask is one of the points and that started in the recent call was international expansion opportunities let’s start there.

Mark Foss

Sure, well, international is roughly about 25% of our business in Q2. One stat that we gave out in the call in Q2 was has been even though international represented 25% of our revenue for new customer acquisition within the quarter, it was roughly about 50% of our new customers acquired were international. So that is a good sign for international expansion. But really our strategy is to focus on the countries which have most servers if you will that are building the datacenters. These are generally the westernized countries, which are spending a lot on servers and datacenters. So we focus there.

And then key partnerships are very, very important in having partnerships with both tech partners such as VMware and Palo Alto to be able to get into the appropriate opportunities but then also have other types of partnerships like we have with HP for examples we have a very strong presence outside the United and we can actually – they actually sell the Arista products as their own within their own solution and that’s also helped us with gaining traction there.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Charles, do you want to add to that?

Charles Yager

No.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Now, I would like to switch gears to your broader portfolio and roadmap and the reason I ask you this question is obviously you’re choosing big new opportunities and big numbers to do. So give us an understanding of how should we think about the product road map and how should we think about the new market opportunities that we are really correlated to?

Mark Foss

Sure, for products, we’re going to continue to – you can see us going to continue to try to add automation features to streamline and make it lower OpEx expenses for customers to be able to automate data centers. So we have this suite called CloudVision, which is basically a suite with – it’s a turnkey application, which we really target for enterprise customers to automate and manage and give visibility to their data center deployments, and we view some of the practices that the cloud titans have developed for their own proprietary networks, and we packaged it and made that available for the enterprise. So we're continuing to focus on developing CloudVision and give more visibility and manageability and automation to these enterprise customers.

We're also continuing our development in routing. On the routing side, we just completed year one of our routing but it is going to be a three-year or a five-year cycle for routing. So we have big emphasis on adding our feature set out on the routing software side. We not going to be doing any legacy routing protocols but the newer relevant ones we're going to be focusing on building out those feature sets.

And then on the hardware side, you just saw our two platforms come out where we increased our routing table size from one million routes to two million routes. I think you're only going to see more development go on in that side as well. And then also you got 400 gig coming around the corner likely in 2019, which is we saw very rapid transition on the cloud titans and some of the larger cloud providers moving from 40 gig to 100 gig in the Spine.

And with the OSFP consortium, which is the form factor of choice for 400 gig, we have I think close to 80 companies in that consortium. So a lot of these companies are chomping at the bit to get after the 400 gig, and that's going to come, in 2019. There's probably other items I've missed. Charles, do you have any others?

Charles Yager

No, I think that just to reemphasize, with our large cloud titans, they appreciate the open programmability of our products and have been able to develop their own control mechanisms to make their end-to-end networks work and scale to the largest data center networks we've ever seen in the world, and we expect them to continue. We've heard – we think there's a lot of growth area and data center interconnect as well for them. As they build out their data centers, they're also wanting to interconnect these and make them more powerful on a global scale.

For the enterprise customers who may not write all their own control management tools, as Mark said, we have CloudVision, and this is a great turnkey solution for that segment of the customer that may not want to write their own control software but still take full advantage of the automation that the cloud architecture offers. So there's a lot of opportunity there for us to grow data center switching.

In routing, the data center interconnect, many of our customers today using our switches are going to want to use routers to interconnect over the data center, and we don't necessarily see a router as a separate box and a switch, right? We see a networking device that can do both routing and switching and we think this is really going to change some of the industry. You don't necessarily need to buy one box that does routing and buy another box that does switching. So the fact that our R-Series offers both switching and routing we think will appeal to a lot of our customers. The most adjacent markets would be the data center interconnect where they're buying the switches today.

And then there's many different routing used cases that we see expanding. The telco market is going into NFV. There's peering, there's segment routing for core routing functions to connect these data centers together. We have actually the different used cases on our investor deck on our website that you can refer to. So we think that there's great opportunities to expand in routing as well.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

So let's talk about the service provider opportunity, in view, it's not fully discovered by consensus. Who are the service providers? What's the driver of the used case? Are these like an AT&T, Verizon building out data centers? Are they using it for service provider routing and then, obviously, such as the Broadcom, the [indiscernible] like one new [indiscernible] boxes for metro routing. So that hopefully gets into service provider metro routing. Give us your thought process on the service provider opportunity.

Mark Foss

Yes, I mean this is getting back to some of the routing used cases that we see, the 7500 or the R-Series approaching. And the one that strikes a lot of people is the mobile packet wireless or 5G network buildout. We're seeing a shift in architectures where a lot of these protocols can be terminated with the virtual routing devices, right, that are running on x86 server. So you don't have to buy dedicated hardware. You can actually run these protocol terminations on your x86 servers, and then the architecture becomes more of a cloud-based architecture. Where you're stacking servers, these servers are terminating individual residences or businesses with the protocols and you can build those out with 5G mobile wireless, cable, DSL, or fibre-to-the-curb broadband.

And you can go into a central office and instead of buying this dedicated hardware use a cloud-based architecture and stack your servers. Once you have that architecture, you're not as dependent on your hardware to roll out new features. One feature that seems pretty common is the cloud-based DVR, for example. I don't need to put a hardware DVR in a residence. I can actually put that in the cloud and it makes it more flexible from a billing standpoint, from the capabilities and feature standpoint. So once I terminate those protocols on these servers with the Arista cloud-based architecture, you can add more functionality on top of that. So that's one area that we think the service providers are going to expand in.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

You want to add to that?

Charles Yager

Nothing so.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Perfect I like to open the floor for questions from the audience. I think while we're still going through Q&A here, I'd like to continue on the competition. And the reason I asked this is Cisco recently made a claim in their Analyst Day that they have some new design wins at Microsoft. Juniper claims they are doing well and arguably so in switching. So when you have a comparative situation, perhaps every situation is competitive, who do you run into the most? And are there used cases where you run into a certain set of suppliers versus others? So that us as investors understand the competitive dynamics in terms of used case, the customer segment, ideally geography. geography. Give us your competitive review.

Mark Foss

Yes sure. Well, I mean obviously, with Cisco being – having the market share that they do, we run into them the most often in the switching side, and obviously, the routing side as well. So they're pretty much everywhere because they've been around so long, and they've got the installed base. Juniper, we see more often as we get into the routing space. They do have a footprint in switching but we see them more often in the routing space. Then the only other one which I would probably mention will be Huawei, and Huawei is more in Mainland China and then in areas outside of North America. Huawei doesn't have much of a presence in North America, but we do see them in areas of Europe and in Asia but mainly in Mainland China.

And really those three players, Cisco, Juniper and Huawei are the ones that we really consider our primary competition.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Charles you want to add to that? Let's move into the topic of partnerships, and the reason I ask is you, obviously, have a publicly announced partnership with HPE, and I'm sure you might have others. How is it going, like are you starting to see the benefits of this partnership in terms of getting deals, getting into situations? Give us your kind of your partnership update.

Mark Foss

Yes. The HP partnership, we've had for a few years now but we just really made it to where they could sell our products on their own and their price list and have their salespeople get an entire quote on it was in November 2016. So it's still been fairly early – it's still fairly early given the fact that our sales cycles can be nine months, twelve months. We are seeing some traction. The two companies have also – we've had to do a number of tweaks in the first couple of quarters as we get to know each other, work out some processes between the two companies. But right now, we're kind of getting into where that nine-month or 12-month sales cycle would land. So we're probably be seeing more material results as we get into 2018. It just takes a while to get going on these things.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Charles.

Charles Yager

Yes. I mean HP is certainly an important partnership for us, but we have many partners. And when you're a best-of-breed product, you want to be open and programmable and integrate with the best security providers, virtualization, containerization, many different partners. We spend a lot of time focusing on partnerships and it's an important part of our open architecture and being able to integrate.

Mark Foss

Yes. It's also one of our key go-to-markets. We have joint solutions which we've done joint engineering efforts to create a solution that actually solves customer problems. On the security side, we have one called Macro-Segmentation which is a security feature that we have that works in conjunction with the various firewall vendors which I mentioned. So we're actually solving real customer issues. So if you have customers that want to go best-of-breed everywhere, then they have a great solution to choose us plus other best-of-breed vendors for various areas of the network versus going end-to-end on one vendor.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Mark Foss

Yes. The question was on campus switching and what our thoughts are on targeting that. Right now, we're really just focusing on – we don't want to take our eye off the ball in the data center market itself. We've roughly got about 14% or 15% share there. We're gaining two or three percentage points per year. We're really focused on that market. The campus market requires additional software features that we'd really like to focus on developing software features for the markets in hand that we're currently serving. And it also requires potentially new hardware that supports power refinance, to power phones, 2.5 gig, things like that which we don't support. So it would be another effort for resources that we have to do that market. It is a large market, to your point. It's over $10 billion, I think that's not the exact number. But I believe it's also declining a little bit because the market is moving to WiFi. But the campus market, like I said, it's an additional engineering effort if it's something we decided to do, but right now, we're focusing on just not taking our eye off the ball in the core markets that we're in.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

The last question I have is on pricing. Once again, it's not fully discovered in consensus. It is a brutal market in terms of pricing?

Mark Foss

Yes.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Especially in 100 gig and also the lower speeds. Give us kind of your independent viewpoint of the pricing dynamics playing out there. Hyperscale cloud is a price-taker.

Mark Foss

Yes. Well, the way I look at it is, you have this – we look at the high-speed data center switching market, which is roughly about $10 billion in size roughly. And within that market, you've got 10 gig, you got 40 gig, you got 100 gig. And all of the ASPs, these are coming down. But in aggregate, since 100 gig is ramping so quickly, at least in Q1 of 2017, the overall industry ASP for Portland up, it went up year-over-year. And it’s actually been holding fairly steady at least flat, it’s not up a little bit because the market is moving towards a higher end ports. And even though all the ports in the various segments, the ISPs are going down, in aggregate, it's actually going up, so if you take the total number of ports, the total dollars, it’s actually going, it's flat to up. It's actually fairly stable because of that phenomenon then you got 400 gig coming out in 2019, which is probably going to have – obviously there will be a – probably be a premium on 400 gig versus 100 gig, so you got another roadmap item coming there as well, which will also impact the ASPs.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Charles, do you want to add to it?

Charles Yager

No.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

I think the very last question on this is – any other questions from the audience is, in your view, what is most misunderstood part of the Arista story and then obviously the rockstar stock here, great year-to-date performance. What do you think and the disconnects between investors and management?

Mark Foss

Yeah, it’s good question. I mean, one of them, I find out is, the first question I get from an investor is, so being a hardware company, and I'm like, wait, wait, wait, just stop right there. Arista is not a hardware company; we're a software company. We were founded based on our operating system. The vast majority of our engineers are software engineers. This is our primary IP. We use all off the shelf hardware component. So we put hardware together as very, very unique and efficient and we’re very proud of that, but our IP is in our software. So some of the biggest misconceptions is that we’re hardware company. And what did you come across, Charles?

Charles Yager

And I think that there is a lot of – there was and maybe sill leave some questions and concerns about the legal, the one thing I would say is we’re extremely open about the legal situation. We publish a lot of great information on our Investor Relations website. So I know it takes a little time to read through, but we try and be as open as we possibly can about. What our legal situation and to ease any concerns about that.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Excellent, any last questions from the audience. So if not, it’s great having you.

Mark Foss

Thank you.

Vijay Krishna Bhagavath

Great company.

Mark Foss

Thanks for our plans for being here.

Charles Yager

All right, thanks, Vijay. Thank you.

Mark Foss

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.