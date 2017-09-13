Agilent Technologies (A) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A)

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

September 12, 2017 14:05 AM ET

Executives

Mark Doak - President

Analysts

Steve Beuchaw - Morgan Stanley

Steve Beuchaw

So this is a new one for me. It's my first them in this role having a chance to have the fireside with Mark Doak. Mark has been running the CrossLab Group for Agilent for 30 years now. But Mark, we'd love to give you a chance to introduce yourself for those who may not have a chance to meet you yet.

So this is a new one for me. It's my first them in this role having a chance to have the fireside with Mark Doak. Mark has been running the CrossLab Group for Agilent for 30 years now. But Mark, we'd love to give you a chance to introduce yourself for those who may not have a chance to meet you yet.

Mark Doak

Thanks, Steve, and it's a pleasure to join you this afternoon. I'm representing the CrossLab Group, so to give you a picture of what that looks like, it simple terms, it's the aftermarket component of our instrument business, but I would tell you it's a lot more. So the formation of consumables, largely instrument services business and a business we put more strategic focus, enterprise solutions in the last couple of years.

A little over 1/3 of the Agilent business plays to join you where as a company, we're now three years and roughly from the standpoint of - I'm three years in, but we're 2.5 years in as a focus company in our end markets. Like the net of that as we found ourselves the ability to focus on those end markets and bring meaningful solutions for talented customers really care about, and that's certainly a part of the Agilent success story over the last few years.

But I'd be glad to - I've been in the industry my entire career. The vast majority with this company and in and around various positions associated with the technical side, the marketing side, and ultimately, a lot of time, in/and around, the global deployment service.

Steve Beuchaw

So your business had been growing at a pretty healthy clip for a while. I think it will be helpful to rather than just asking a question, hey, how sustainable is that growth? If we talk about why the growth is moving along at that cliff, it's been a nice driver for the overall company. I think there's maybe an under appreciation of what the service market really is. Where are we in the evolution from your customer base whether it's pharma or in the applied settings being in-source, so in-house services that shift to outsource service? And then we'll talk about enterprise for the next step.

Mark Doak

Sure. I'll give you a bit more description about the business at large. Roughly one-third of that is in consumables, and the other two-third is a combination of our tradition instrumental services in the enterprise side. But if you break down how some of the drivers of growth came back, I really do believe that's the core of the customer challenges right now. It doesn't matter where you go across the globe, you will find they're fundamentally the same.

First one is they have the challenge of now testing. It is largely biological genomic, metabolomics, the technology itself, the advancement in that technology, the complexity of that is a challenge, add to that to the breadth of what they generally done in the chemical space, it's a challenge, in particular, along those lines.

Secondly, what we see is, in many cases, an increased regulation. So as you enter these new markets, you're looking for additional export markets for China, the amount of regulation that goes on in these market now increases, and they look for companies that could come alongside them to actually help. Last one, but certainly not the least one, is the new generation of customers.

We've seen particularly in the West that the new workforce coming in, still very talented scientist, but they don't have the command of the technology, nor do they really want to get the command of the technology. And put it all together with what tends to be either a relatively small incremental budget to run the lab or a flat budget, it's all about the productivity of the lab and can they get to that economic outcome. So come back to say what's gone on CrossLab, we have been really looking at those drivers and trying to address those.

I'll come across like I think are two real strategic changes in the company. First one is planning and executing across the end market. The company has really thought about what's going to happen two-year to five-year time horizon and investing for what we think is going to happen there. That means more workflow solution, that means more applicated solution and that's where consumables and services come along.

And then in the area associated where what's fundamentally a change in the buyers, the buyers are generally looking for an economic return as well as a scientific technology piece. And when we devote our research efforts and development efforts around the technology that differentiate it, have a strong economic value proposition, that's been a winning formula for us and we've got several cases where that's been the play.

But to that end, if you look at the broader market opportunity for us, it is this continuing trend for the foreseeable future and it is even more dominant in the case where China, a lot of Asia, is now emerging in the context that still a younger workforce with the same kind of challenges. I view the market opportunity is still broad and growing particularly in the Asia component of it.

Steve Beuchaw

Where is your growth faster and where are the margins higher? In the emerging customer base, smaller mid-size companies are in your largest customers?

Mark Doak

It tends to be polarized right now. China, in particular, is in the fastest growing area for us. And as a company at large, China still tends to be a proportionate grow our relative to the rest of the businesses. Southeast Asia, for us, has also been a real opportunity set for many of the major reasons I just mentioned. And Agilent, and going back to the company history, Hewlett-Packard put a lot of infrastructure and a lot of capability into Asia that we're now able to leverage going forward. So we see geographically those areas being really opportunistic. And India is also plays in Asia that we see as a big opportunity set going forward.

And from a general portfolio point of view, it's been pretty broad. We've seen growth across many, but the leaders right now, but then our investments to actually supplement what's going on in the bio part of the pharma industry, we see the pharmaceutical aspect of our enterprise services and we actually see excellent growth in areas where we divide service solutions for those end markets, too.

Steve Beuchaw

So I was wrong about something, and it came out in the conversation that we had earlier. I used to think that your business was very much dependent on pharma. But it's actually much more diversified than I realize. Can you give us a sense for how much of the growth in the business is being driven by the expansion into new customer categories that four, five years ago might not have been great, a big categories for an enterprise solution?

Mark Doak

Sure. Well, I'd take the broader CrossLab position, even at the corporate level. We've seen the ability to look at that end market and bring products solutions that as the growth opportunity. So I view it as we've moved from largely a technology platform based set of consumables and services in augmenting that with the market specific set of consumables and services that really are around the complete workflows of the integrated solution.

So to that end, Steve, it's a case where the broader opportunity set has been an expansion that points to specific solution for the end markets. Break it down into consumables business that business is highly transactional, but we've added about 10% from a pure product number to the portfolio. So add 10% SKUs, if you want to think about those set, that's the breadth of the solutions to complement those workflows.

And then when you come back into the enterprise arena, what's maybe a nuance around us, there's lot of questions where is that enterprise business. Most customers have a mix model. They have a component that's enterprise. They have component that we treated the traditional to the OEM for the supplier, and they'll have in-sourced side of it. So within that, even in our enterprise accounts, they may only have a 30% adoption of that enterprise model in play now.

That's a chance where we can expand, you call it land and expand inside of that current account, inside of pharma, that moreover, the - if you look at any kind of end market that has a large capital spend and a large number of assets deployed, big commercial laboratories, you can see that definitely in the chemical and energy space, we are now, because partly the leadership in these areas from a company point of view, seeing that opportunity set expand into those on the enterprise side.

Steve Beuchaw

So let's zone out a little bit. We've spent some time here on CrossLab specifically, let's think about the bigger picture. On the last call, Mark - sorry, Mike made some interesting comments about Agilent, a transition that Agilent has been going through in his time as CEO. He said, look, we've been talking about Agilent as being an agile Agilent, we talked about Agilent being a new Agilent, and we think we're past that, right? We've proven the model. This is who we are. This is what we do and it works. What does Mike mean and what did he see that gave him confidence to think this kind of comments that this model works?

Mark Doak

We'll come back to fundamentally our commitments to our shareholders back when Mike was the CEO, I'll grow the market, improve margins and balance the capital deployment component of that. I think we've been laser-focused on delivering on those commitments. But the story behind that in though I think is the better one.

In the context of how the company is ran, the nature in which we value the opportunity to actually look at these programs in a systematic way, make sure we extract value. So in the Company, we look at, call it, roughly 1 enterprise programs, five for growth, and five for simplification.

Ultimately, yielding better margins, we've run those programs, reveal them on a quarterly or semi-annual basis as needed and hold to the commitments to the owner's actually, deliver on those accountability. The fundamental shift in how the Company is being managed over time and that is no institutionalize and I think that's one of the reasons Mike what sight it's not a new Agilent anymore, we've been running this model, we demonstrated what we can do to our shareholders, but we also demonstrated that we now have a sustainable way to run the business going forward.

Steve Beuchaw

And one of the tenets of that commitment, in Mike's observation, I believe, was growth that was better than the market. What do you think is the key to sustainable above market? It's more about mix or more about share gain?

Mark Doak

I'll talk about that in two dimensions. I don't think you can discount the mix, because the market and some of the areas, market opportunity, you can go after those. That's in the context of, hey, you might look at the opportunity of gaining share and I'll grow the market. We think we have a fairly simple formula inside the Company.

First is have understand the customer's challenges and deliver differentiated products and services around those customer challenges. Second one is make sure that we don't underestimate the economic value we have to deliver out of those solutions. So if we're not making a test more effective, a sample throughput better, those kind of things.

And lastly, I don't think you will lose track of - are we fundamentally leaving the brand with our customers are we - have we thought about the customer experience just as much as we have talked about technical innovation, differentiation, because in the end, the convenience of buying is going to be a big factor in why customers go to Agilent going forward and convinced.

Steve Beuchaw

When investors think about Agilent, particularly over the last year or so, some really interesting brand name is pop-up, lately, it's been Intuvo and Ultivo. We try to say that repeatedly very, very fast, it's challenging, but maybe a little confusion, right? It seems like some of the markets have picked up. You've already got a very strong chromatography business in certain areas. And so I wonder, we overestimating these new products launches, these components of growth Or maybe underestimating the tail?

Mark Doak

Yes, I would maybe put a little final point on, I think generally have Agilent right, but the emphasis on a single product launch in terms of modeling the company going forward. We come back to the same tenets, Steve. We come back out where the market improves margins and balance the capital deployment component of that.

I think we've been able to drive Agilent. A specific product launch role will demonstrate that our commitment to our model to our roughly 7% has been in research and development that innovation in the end is helping out it's pace in the marketing grow. So rather than spend as much time trying to model of the exact nature what will happen with the platform, a new platform, think of it more as the long-term attractiveness of the market, our ability to execute across those three dimensions.

Steve Beuchaw

Will, I'm not going to let it go there. Intuvo, let's just drill a little bit more specifically on it. Intuvo is a product that requires a customer that brings in the technology to make some significant changes to workflows.

Mark Doak

Right.

Steve Beuchaw

So given that, how do you think about that as a driver of growth both in terms of time and magnitude?

Mark Doak

So coming back to Intuvo, for those of you who aren't familiar with it, we have obviously an excellent chromatography business you suggest that's chromatography business. This is a transformative product that really takes in the user experience to make it much more simple to actually operate the equipment.

Secondly, it changes the entire dynamics of the capital and the facilities cost to actually do it. So it's a footprint that is a portion of the other size and from on operating expense, a portion of the other components. And certainly from the individual who are operating it, you certainly don't have to have the same kind of scientific training that you might have to have. So this product, in particular, is a coming into the market. We have to demonstrate its efficacy with the customer base because it's not - it's simple yet another GC, it's a new technology introduction.

And then once they've seen what that instrument can do, the adoption curve, we believe, just because the nature of it, will be a steady rise 2018, 2019 and starting to peek out. The difference in this versus other launches in gas chromatography, it is a new segment of gas chromatography. It's not replacing another product and it has the potential to actually change how the work that's done inside the laboratory in the space.

Steve Beuchaw

We're a little bit past the halfway point here in our conversation with Mark. If there are any questions from the audience, we'd be happy to take those now. If you do you have a question now, please let us get to you with the microphone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steve Beuchaw

So the GC cycle is dependent to some extent on where we are in the industrial cycle. Industrial between late 2014, late 2016 was tough coming into this year. You guys calibrated the growth expectations appropriately conservatively given that trend. Things that have gone a little bit better than expected since the outside of the fiscal year. How have you seen the year play out? How are you thinking about what sort of industrial cycle we're in now?

Mark Doak

Well, as you suggested, when we came into this year, we do not see the chemical energy market or the industrial market responding as it has. The big surprises on that front were twofold. One was, realistically, the European arena, our European sales were stronger than we had expected. And then, we definitely saw an uptick in the broader GC product portfolio, whether that's the high end research GC we have or the accessories around that.

And to that end, we actually raised our guidance for that part of the market going forward through 2017 and we'll certainly have to look at 2018. The dynamics in that market, what's made us look at this from a more of a let's wait and see point of view, we haven't seen a big driver in what our customers are telling us. They're not telling us that they've seen a capital budgets released at a faster rate or for an ongoing duration.

We haven't seen on underbidding of the dynamic associated with the energy market change much. We have seen some healthier perspectives when it comes to some of the temple of companies. So it's been a mixed environment. I do believe the dynamics are starting to shift somewhat as we've it in the company, where the broader energy market is trying to figure out how to make money at $60 a barrel.

So the upside, as we go into 2018 and looking at this market, is you could see potentially the broader chemical space continue to do well, but you may see some of the energy companies now seeing that they can actually release some of the capital equipment spent based on where they are. So I think the dynamics are different, although it's a new ones different than where they were even a year ago.

Healthier GDPs in Europe. Outside of Germany, Middle East has gone well for us in that space. But when it comes to the industrial end markets, it is still a bit of hesitancy to call at and end-to-end and say that that's a sustainable long-term piece. But I think the least rays of light coming through around on the industrial sales for us. If you did want to call up for big industrial acceleration, I would keep it just between us.

Steve Beuchaw

Let's shift gears a little bit. If you think about Agilent as one of the more applied focused, industrial focused companies relative to peers, but the reality is you have a huge pharma business as well. And that the pharma business benefits from certain of your chromatography platform as our global reach, and frankly, from your business as well. Your business in pharma over the last year, year and half actually been in a lot steadier than overall tools pharma micro growth, why is it that?

Mark Doak

Sorry as the company level.

Steve Beuchaw

Yes.

Mark Doak

I can cite what I would consider the diversity where we are in the pharma market. Look at the - more of our traditional space with the LSAG and the ACG group, very diversified both at the research level. Ultimately the manufacturing QAC, somewhat a balance spend across that. The services side is complemented the nature of that business. Product introductions that we've had, certainly the LC side and the chemistry side of the pharma market have actually helped that. In addition to that, the nucleic acid solutions division, so the oligo largely focused on orphan diseases, but that business has also been a grower for us.

So diversity, I would say the nature of the company, probably not surprising, it's the diversity across all aspects of that pharma value chain that also not just a single product portfolio that sells into, it could be gas chromatography. The spectroscopy side of this, particularly when they're looking for trace metals inside of product packaging and even in the product itself has accelerated. We've had nice growth in our iron coupled plasma-mass spectroscopy. So diversification, I think, is the answer around that for pharma.

Steve Beuchaw

The service business and the sales force, you guys combine your sales force and consolidated some of your commercial efforts a few years ago. Are those efforts more or less important or helpful in pharma as opposed to in any other customer category?

Mark Doak

Well, coming back to the combination of these two workforces, we had decided to split those. And that the thinking was by actually having a separate workforce for life sciences versus the rest of markets so we could get incremental focus, it turns out that, that doesn't necessarily buy us what we thought it would. The ability to have the sales forces combine, come in and think about the entire Agilent portfolio.

So if I were to answer your question, the combination of these, recombination of the broader sales forces and then how we go-to-market with these sales forces, now thinking about it as an account manager, bringing in the best components of Agilent portfolio has been a net positive for the company. But it's also provided clarity and resource. It's very clear about who's going to have that account year after year. And that's particularly important in certain end markets like academic research where it's a long-term customer relationships before you actually see the sale come through.

Steve Beuchaw

What's the sustainable medium-term growth rate for pharma as a category for Agilent?

Mark Doak

Yes. As we've looked at it, in fact, we modeled our pharma growth a little harder this year. But this roughly 6% range, plus or minus a little bit is where we have seen that end market, partly because of the diversification of our portfolio as we are describing. But I don't know that there's a big change in how I view that marketplace just because of the diversity of it.

There is clearly more purchasing going on in the large molecule, the bio side of that market. But there's also still that end user, the production and the QA/QC that sustainable largely driven by end customer demand that keeps that sustainable business over time to. So we like to think of it as mid-single digits. And if we can do north of that, obviously, we'll take that market share.

Steve Beuchaw

We are down to our last few minutes here in our conversation with Mark. I'll open it up one more time for questions or for criticism of my moderating.

Unidentified Analyst

No criticism, don't worry about that. With respect to your pharma division, and we've heard a lot in the last couple of days about immuno-oncology and diagnostics is there anything you're doing there that really is kind of leading edge and be a competitive threat to some of the other players?

Mark Doak

Well, I'll come back and I'm probably not the best expert to talk about that this. But I will say, it's clearly an area where the company is focused. If you looked at some of our tuck-in acquisition to fill out the portfolio, and genomics, our current Oligo business now with somewhat capacity constraint. We see our position that market is quite strong.

And we're building capacity that should be available towards the end of FY 2019 around that. I think the cases where we are most embedded with that industry though is from a companion diagnostics space. And whether it's the PD-L1 components of those or others that actually allow us to get to the point where we're co-designing along with a large pharma customers. For us it continues to be important. I wish I was a better spokesman for it. But hopefully, it gives you some ideas is that the opportunity set as there for the Company.

Steve Beuchaw

So in the few minutes that we have left, I'd love to get your lens on the broader Agilent strategic vision, I believe coming up here in the not too distant future, the border management team is going to be going through a start plan review, there may be a bit more comprehensive than some we've seen in the last couple of years. Can you give us a sense for what the objectives are as you go through that review process?

Mark Doak

Steve, Agilent has always had a strategic planning process that looks out over the #-year time horizon, what's going to go into the end market and customers and try to answer the big strategic questions, what's the market dynamic? What's the competitive space going to look like? What trends might we see and try to attack? And three-year time horizon than every year, we refresh the thought process and go what's fundamentally new.

We brought in Sam Raha. He is actually a former Agilent Executive back into the Company. Experience with Life and Illumina on the marketing side, and Sam is a big picture view of really about whole Life Science market is then an area where we felt that it's an opportunity to take our thought process beyond that three year time horizon and look at the seven year time horizon.

Somewhat substantiating where we are strategically is the company where we choose to serve. Also, making sure that our lens has been open up to understand are there anything that we're missing from an opportunity set.

We'll withdraw that to conclusion sometime in and around the end of the fiscal year, heading into FY 2018 and the outcome obviously we can't predict at this point in time. But I suspect, we'll confirm our current strategic focus that also see an opportunity set for adjacent market that we may have not seen in the past.

Steve Beuchaw

That we might have some lens toward more significant capital deployment, could that be one of the outcomes?

Mark Doak

Could be, it could be, it could be a set of options around capital deployment. Our current M&A thought process really hasn't change. We still view this as tuck-in acquisitions that give us a technology leadership position with a long growth path. Help us differentiate in the market. This maybe an area where we're going to find our way into those markets, we have to have some adjacent M&A, it actually help us through that.

Steve Beuchaw

So Mark, before we leave, you have most of the day to meet with investors. And I'm sure people are learning a lot from you and you're probably getting a little bit more of a window from those conversations into how investors are thinking. As you sit here right now, what do you think is in the number one thing that you might be a misperception, might be a point of confusion about Agilent that you want to help people walk away from with more clarity on?

Mark Doak

Yes, that's an excellent question. I sense that in some cases, we've underestimated what do you really been able to do in the marketplace in terms of how the Company is transformed over the last few years. And to that end game, be not only the outcomes we talked about earlier for the financial outcomes we talked earlier, the financial outcomes we talked earlier, but ability to build a sustainable growth model for the future across multiple dimensions end market.

And then if I were to do kind of sum it up, I think the breadth of the Company and where we're going allows us to this firm's position to actually take that to the next step. In terms of the most asked question is where is the sustainable growth from the Company, going forward, are we being too conservative? I would say those are probably two things that we sustainable growth. I think I've answer that.

We've got a nice position. How fast we grow as the other one, but are we being too conservative? Obviously, we've been pleased with where we've been in terms of outperforming even our own expectation that we continue to look for making sure that we rationalize our thinking about the markets as they progress into the next year.

Steve Beuchaw

I look forward to that. Thanks, Mark.

Mark Doak

Thank you.

