FMC (FMC) Presents at Credit Suisse Basic Materials Brokers Conference (Transcript)

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

Credit Suisse Basic Materials Brokers Conference Call

September 12, 2017 12:15 pm ET

Executives

Paul Graves - EVP and CFO

Unidentified Company Representative

I think we're going to get started. Next up we have our topic of 2017 FMC Corp. Despite and difficult Ag macro backdrop FMC has performed quite well over the last two years especially in Asian LATAM versus its peers. The company is about to acquire an industry leading complex of insecticides and herbicides from DuPont as well as a leading R&D platform. But many who actually worked with FMC, they've already been settling moving closer to the discovery phase over the past few years, so the DuPont deal is really underscoring and alters the foundation to this long-term opportunity.

FMC has also set to launch a separate listing of its Ag business in the second half of 2018 representing yet another key catalyst for the stock. And with that, I'm very pleased to hand it over to Paul Graves, the CFO of FMC. Thank you.

Paul Graves

Thank you, good morning, everyone. Good afternoon, everyone whatever it is. For those of you who actually know, we have [indiscernible] I'm kind of amused by the fact the stopwatch runs to 1000th of seconds it's a degree of accuracy I'm not normally held to. So before we start today, let me just remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements subject to based risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those factors identified in our release and our filings with the SEC. Information presents and represents our best judgement based on today's information. Our actual results may vary based upon these risks and uncertainties.

Now a slide presentation today is available on our website and my prepared remarks will be made available later today. So 2017 is turning into quite the exciting year at FMC. In March we announced the transaction with DuPont which will transform the scale, the reach and the capabilities of our Ag Solution segment. The FMC and DuPont are working hard to make sure we're ready to operate, the acquired bit portion of DuPont's business on November 1, which remains the expected closing date. We also announced that we will create a standalone public pure play fully integrated Lithium Company with the selection targeted to take place in the second half of 2018. We remain committed to investing in this business ahead of and after its separation and we began selling product from the first phase of our lithium hydroxide expansion late in the second quarter of 2017 are rapidly moving into the second phase of the hydroxide expansion plan, as well as moving towards expanding our carbonate capacity in Argentina.

And once these two major transactions are complete FMC will have transformed itself from the diversified company over few years ago in two pure play standalone public companies. Both Ag Solutions and Lithium are leading positions in technology driven end markets with attractive long-term demand trends. Now the actions we've taken over the past few years made the both businesses are well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities well into the future.

So today I'll give you an update on our transactions with DuPont and I'll review the key regional themes impacting Ag markets globally and review some of our key assumptions for 2018. For lithium I'll share with you some of our views on the overall markets and discuss the key underlying drivers of our business. I'll provide an update on progress on our Phase I hydroxide ramp up and review our investment plans for the business in the coming years.

To starting with the slide up here on Slide 3, before we get into specifics around FMC. I'd like to take a step back to look at the trends in the crop protection market that our Ag business is operating in. Nothing is materially changed in our views that we provided in early August. Globally we expect the market to decline by a low-to-mid single-digit percent in 2017 on a US Dollar basis. Driven largely by elevated channel inventory levels in the Americas and as you can see from this chart, this prediction will make 2017 the [indiscernible] decline and would indicate an approximate 15% drop from the peak in 2014.

As we said in early August, North America continues to experience difficult market conditions largely due to weaker grow economics and we expect to be down mid-single digits for the full year. In Europe, the season was negatively impacted by a late start in North and Central Europe in Q1 and by hot dry conditions in Southern Europe in Q2. And we expect the European market to be down in a low-to-mid single-digit range for the full year in 2017.

In Asia, we believe the market will be flat to slightly up for the full year 2017. Despite improved fundamentals in Brazil sugarcane and cotton which are key markets for FMC. Channel inventory levels are impacting some of our competitors in the region and we expect as a result, that the market in Brazil as a whole will be down low-to-mid single digits for the full year 2017. Now this might sound like a gloomy prognosis but we're more bullish on FMC's performance in these conditions that in the last few years, largely because we do not believe these general conditions accurately reflect FMC's specific exposure especially in Brazil.

Our crop mix and the actions we've taken around channel inventories mean we expect to leniently outperform the broader Brazilian market in 2017. We believe the global market will stabilize in 2018 and this market still have a very positive long-term fundamentals driven by macro trends in population growth, declining [indiscernible] earned per capita and higher protein consumption per capita. Perhaps just as important in the near-term growers are looking to ways to enhance yield and therefore economics and regulators continue to focus on ensuring that the products used are done so safely. We continue to see these trends favouring the larger technology focused groups of companies that includes FMC.

Let's now move onto the DuPont transactions on the next two slides. With the August 31, closing of the Dow and DuPont merger we've crossed one of the largest conditions to closing our deals. With regard to the required regulatory approval for the Ag acquisition and the Sale of Health and Nutrition we've successfully attained all but one of these approvals with our conditions for closing to occur and this final approval is expected in the next couple of weeks. As part of these approvals, the European Commission requires that FMC divests certain product lines and we've begun that divestment process which we expect to complete by the end of 2017.

As we've said since March, this is a pivotal transaction for FMC. It transforms our company to Tier 1 Innovation Based Crop Protection Company the fifth largest in the world by revenue. You can see the combined Ag business will be approach $4 billion and make up over 90% of total FMC sales. About $1 billion of the sales increase is kind of from two insecticides Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr that will remain under patent protection for their active ingredients until 2022 and 2024 respectively. We believe this portfolio will be the engine for growth through FMC for a long time to come.

Slide 5 is a review of what a new Ag Solution segment will look like in November. The acquisition will greatly increase the scale of our operations in Asia. And more than doubled the revenues in India and China and it creates a balance globally with each of the four major regions making up around 25% of our revenues. The widely held notion that FMC is a Brazilian Ag business may finally be put to rest. While insecticides will make up over half of our revenue, this insecticide portfolio is itself more diversified. Our herbicide portfolio will have a better balance between pre and post emergent applications and critically, FMC's combined R&D pipeline including the products we will acquire from DuPont is skewed towards herbicides and fungicides helping bring greater balance to our revenues overtime.

This transaction will also bolster FMC's product offerings in attractive crops including cereals, rice and vegetables, while enhancing our position soybeans. The implied is behind these pie charts represents in a tripling of sales in both rice and vegetables while cereals were more than double and soybeans and tree fruits and vegetables will grow by at least 50%. New crop profile will still be heavily weighted towards niche crops. We expect it to see further growth in these crops as we pursue label expansions, launch new formulations and premixes and as our pipeline of new active ingredients comes to market. All of these factors create an opportunity for FMC but we must be able to effectively execute and realize this opportunity.

This begins with our day one readiness and we're working closely with DuPont to ensure FMC can operate the carve out on November the 1st. we're building a new company that encompasses both our legacy Ag business and the Acquired business. We've started the process of designing the future FMC Ag Solutions business model region-by-region, function-by-function determine to right model and the right organizational design and while this is a complex process we're confident that a combination of FMC capabilities and DuPont transitional service arrangements will ensure that we will provide business continuity to customers, employees, suppliers and regulators. Furthermore, we see cost saving opportunities starting in day one and as we move to this future's day operating model, we expect more efficiencies to be achieved.

I'll now move to Slide 6 with our first look at 2018 that we showed you month ago with our Q2 earnings. Understand this slide has received a lot of attention, just to remind that we're basing this on the assumption that the acquired business will deliver around $475 million of EBITDA in 2017 and we continue to see that as the appropriate base number for the business. We expect that underlying growth in both this business and the existing business plus initial cost saving estimates will add between $55 million and $130 million to that number after allowing for the impact of the required divestitures.

In addition, we expect to deliver increases and earnings for the Lithium business of $40 million to $50 million compared to 2017. At the EPS level, we will have a headwind from additional acquisition related depreciation and amortization, higher interest expense due to the additional borrowings we're taking on, slightly higher corporate costs at least for the next year and a tax rate in the 16% to 20% range.

Moving onto Lithium, now on Slide 7. In 2016, this market was about $2 billion, but we expect it to be four times larger by 2025 with nearly all of the growth coming from energy storage applications. Essentially, this is the market that is likely to be driven by increases in demand from the electrical vehicle market. The numbers on this slide assume that pure EVs will capture 6% of all car sales by 2025 up from less than 1% today. However the lithium market is not a single product market and FMC is well positioned as a fully integrated low cost producer to grow and evolve as demand patterns for different lithium products develop.

What we've seen over many years is that new entrants in this space are focused largely on carbonate. They had struggled to consequently produce high quality product at a low operating cost and inside their capital budgets. As a result, companies trying to enter the market of finding the financing their projects is far more challenging than they had expected. We believe that the combination of steadily growing demand coupled with the challenge of the bringing of new supply and the higher costs of some of the new entrants will result in current pricing across most lithium products being maintained in the foreseeable future.

FMC's lithium business has transformed over recent years as a result of our focus on specialty forms of lithium. Today about 90% of our revenue comes from sales into downstream specialty markets most notably lithium hydroxide and Butyllithium. FMC has a competitive advantage in these markets whether as a result of our asset base, our customer relationships or our technologies. For example, FMC is one of just a few producers able to consistently make the quality of lithium hydroxide that the market is demanding.

As we've stated previously FMC's battery grade lithium hydroxide is preferred for use in the production processes of high nickel content cathodes and most of the pure EV models currently in development will rely upon these high nickel content batteries due to their abilities to deliver greater energy density. This advantage is not just something that we at FMC believe to be the case. Our customers actively seek us out as a preferred supplier and are increasingly looking to partner with FMC as they look at their future supply chains. We expect that our future investments even if they're in the carbonate or chloride areas will be made in order to continue to be a leading producer of specialty lithium products.

Let's now turn to Slide 8 to review these lithium investment plans. The ramp up of our Phase 1 hydroxide expansion in China is meeting our expectations and we will be producing and selling at full capacity in Q4, 2017. We currently have 18,000 tons of lithium hydroxide capacity in North Carolina and China combined and the Phase 2 hydroxide expansion will add a further 12,000 tons of capacity by the end of 2019. Moving to the right-hand side of the slide the second leg of our lithium expansion plan is to produce enough carbonate to continue to serve our downstream operations and remain a fully integrated lithium producer.

Let me be clear about one thing that seems to be confusing some of the independent commentators in the lithium industry. Our cost to produce carbonate at our Argentina facility is in US dollar terms extremely competitive with others in the industry trailing only the Chilean grain producers. We've seen no compelling evidence to suggest that our cost of production are higher than any other producer out by including those also producing in Argentina. Critically when you think about the cost structure of the marginal spodumene base producer FMC has a very competitive cost base. Equally important, our lithium hydroxide production costs are also on the low end of the cost curve. All of our hydroxide is made from carbonate that we produce ourselves and we do not foresee a need to purchase carbonate on the open market. Therefore higher market prices of carbonate do not impact our cost of producing hydroxide whether invest in a city or in China whatever some of market observers may assert

A year ago at this conference we discussed our focus on ensuring we had access to sufficient carbonate to support the growth of our business and today we've concluded that the right way to source this additional carbonate is to significantly expand capacity at our Argentina location. We're planning to invest $250 million to $300 million to add over 20,000 tons of capacity by 2023 and expect to make a more definitive detailed announcements of these plans in the coming months.

As we've stated since March 31, it's our firm intention to create two independent list of public companies with leading positions in their respective industries. To this end, our current plan is to move toward a separate listing of FMC listing in the second half of 2018 and we expect to announce a final decision on both the timing and structure of this process by the second quarter of 2018.

So before I wrap up, I'll just make a few comments about the outlook for 2017. We're seeing an improved business. Seeing improved business in the Ag Solutions in Latin America with higher demand for FMC products, offsetting market wide pressures and continue strength in our lithium business. We continue to expect third quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.57 to $0.67 per share, our full year EPS to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.50. Please note our 2017 guidance does not include any impact from the pending DuPont acquisition. We continue make progress and increasing our cash generation while maintaining discipline on capital spending and for the year, we remain on target to meet our outlook of $350 million to $450 million of adjusted cash from operations. And with that I'll turn to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

When you look at the acquisition of the DuPont assets over let's say the ton rates of 2018, 2019? You listed on two separate factors. The first is, the seasonality of that business and how it fits in the context of your new business and post Cheminova world, especially now since you've more let's say equalized your Brazilian exposure with your other areas such as Europe and Asia. So that would be the first question. The second question would be, when you think about the entrance or the move towards discovery and what you're acquiring and what you think your team already has and some key FMC's specific technologies, what are kind of the initial things that you're going to be focused on in terms of leveraging that platform. Thank you.

Paul Graves

Sure. Thanks. I think one thing we know from the acquired portfolio is that is largely a Northern Hemisphere portfolio, all right we have significant exposures in Asia in that portfolio. I think about half of all the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr sales are actually in Asia today. The XU [ph] is particularly very strong in North America than Europe and so it's going to be, you saw the regional mix that it brings. The seasonality of our business will be the one that's consistent for the business where around 70% or so of our revenues with Northern Hemisphere, so we'll certainly expect that to be the key driver of seasonality.

As we look at the technology that we're acquiring the technology we own and the challenges for the business. I think our primary focus starting on day one is looking at ways in which we can enhance the quality of the offering to our customers and perhaps the most obvious place we're looking to is, as we look at both Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr, we believe that we bring technologies around formulations particularly around premix opportunities around different crops that maybe have not been a primary focus so far in the DuPont ownership that we maybe have a differentiated market access in to be the drivers in the near term, where we'll be looking to bring FMC's capabilities to bear on this portfolio.

Unidentified Analyst

Related to that, DuPont has referred to Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr as being $1.5 billion potential, is that what you see or do you think you can actually push it beyond that?

Paul Graves

It's really early to say. I think one thing we know about that portfolio is that DuPont knows it better than we do today. We do see a lot of opportunity in this business. I think Rynaxypyr is certainly in perhaps few years is probably it's top line growth has been held by the impact particularly impacted down there in Brazil and we think that is largely played out. Frankly there aren't huge amount of Rynaxypyr sales indiscernible and to soybean [ph] left in Brazil, so we're not expecting any more headwind from that. We do think that Cyazpyr has significant potential, it's still at a relatively early stage now, few of its ramp up and we think there is a lot of areas where it makes a lot of sense to launch. We're able to see a lot of opportunities to expand on Rynaxypyr. So I certainly wouldn't argue with a $1.5 billion revenue potential for those two molecules. I think I'd rather hold file and give us until maybe February next year when we've own these portfolio for a little while to get maybe a more fulsome answers to whether we see it more potential than that.

Unidentified Analyst

As a corollary to Jim's [ph] question. Can you just hit on everybody have familiarized themselves with the products? But what about in terms of your global distribution? You're making changes on your own in Argentina and as well in some smaller markets. When you think about areas such as Southern Brazil or even India in this case? Can you just hit on the potential there in addition to the core products?

Paul Graves

I think it's a good point. I think most of the market access changes that we wanted to make, we've made largely I think you may know we've gone direct in places like Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines, Argentina in recent years. A lot of Andean countries as well, post-Cheminova which brought us lot of scale, we've changed that market access. India is one way I think we will change the market access model. DuPont's market access model is certainly a better one than ours, and I think it gives us the opportunity to move to a similar it's called a super distributor model in India. I think we're seeing market trends change impacted like China as well which allow us to get closer to our customers, but I don't see any expectations of major transformations and our roots to markets in our existing operations other than may be that India option.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, 2018 preliminary guidance you have 2% to 3% of with note I guess, a north growth will be in the Ag business. But seems kind of low given everything we're seeing in the Ag, well you don't know the DuPont business is great just yet, are you saying the Brazilian business everything is bottomed, shouldn't that growth maybe closer to mid-to-high single digits given everything else you've seen.

Paul Graves

Yes, I think the challenge we have is, it's still little early to make a call in the market next year frankly. We've just touched on the fact that we think this year with a third consecutive year of decline and crop protections are globally measured in US dollars. There is a lot of noise behind that, a lot of noise. We've had this question a lot, is 2% to 4% too conservative? I think we do believe we have a portfolio that will outgrow the market and the question that we have to challenge ourselves, as soon as we own this business is by how much? And so not only do we have to form a view on frankly in September it seems a little early to me, but form a view what the market will do next year, but also we have to form a view as to whether by how much FMC thinks it will outperform that market. And there are lot of variables at work in that.

Clearly our mix is different to the market as a whole in terms of crop mix and regional mix even. And we want to own this business understand what the business is been doing in 2017 before we factor in any growth numbers higher than that, but it will be something that you should expect us to revisit both with our Q3 earnings and particularly when we give guidance in February.

Unidentified Analyst

When you think about the second half obviously Brazil is a little more important. Can you just maybe give us a quick update given the noise in some other portfolios which many believe was unfairly extrapolated to FMC and I think you proved them otherwise in 2Q, but what are you currently seeing from the market in terms of your own direct to farmer relationships as well as any executions for shift and product mix versus last year.

Paul Graves

I think there's two comments I'll make about that. The first one is that, I think we've been saying even to the last few years, that underlying application crop protection products in Brazil has not fallen by anything like the numbers that you see when you look at market data because all of the market data is US dollar denominated and it's sale by the crop protection industry into the channel. So we have spent in the last few years an enormous amount of time managing that inventory in the channel. I think we mentioned that compared to our peak - our inventory in the channel is down by about 60%. So some of the problems, others have had, we frankly identified two years ago and have been working hard to fix that and we paid the price for the last two years. Our performance relative to the market in Brazil based on this data has been very weak, we look like we've been a massive underperformer in the market. But the reality is, actually demand for our products and use of our products is not materially changed in quite the same way and so now we have inventory channels at the right level.

We see a closer matchup between user product and ordering up the product, which is an important driver in this industry. Second thing I would say is that, our mix down there in Brazil has maybe compared to others disproportionate focus on crops like sugarcane and cotton and both of those have been tough markets for the last couple of years, whether it's in terms of replanting and sugarcane and broader sugarcane economics or planted acreage and pricing in cotton. Both of those markets are performing much more stronger today than they have in the last of couple years and that's also a positive for our business mix. So when you look at the overall market data and compare FMC's performance. We feel really good about Brazil. We're not, I don't think overly enthusiastic but we do feel pretty good about where that market is and how it's performing for FMC today.

Unidentified Analyst

And I guess [indiscernible] you've also made strides of getting rid of some third-party products. And as a paralleled with working capital inventory. Can you just kind of run through few of your initials, I'd say core FMC goals pre-DuPont in terms of cash flow generations as well as any changes you foresee after the initial integration and following the acquisitions of those assets in November?

Paul Graves

The biggest focus growth for cash flow is always working capital and working capital, you always end up looking up - and so the primary focus has obviously been reduce the receivable balance down and to do so by collecting. And so what we've seen consistently a stronger cash flow performance collecting receivable in Brazil. Our total balance has been failing our past due balance is significantly fallen as well and our objective has remained to continue to bring that down. I think as we see some growth in Brazil. I think our overall receivable balances unlikely to fall huge amount because I think we have more business activity down there, but it will be a higher quality receivables balances as we shift away from past due to receivables that are collected on time and that's an important part.

The second piece that we look at and well maybe looking forward is going to be something that we have to keep an eye on, is we're picking up a lot more operating assets in the DuPont business with some large active ingredient manufacturing facilities and by definition they require more capital spending FMC. And the Ag business has historically spend relatively little on capital spending for maintaining facilities because of the way we've operated. I would expect that we will see a slight uptick in the future around CapEx spending around those assets.

Unidentified Analyst

I have an easy one for you Paul.

Paul Graves

No easy ones.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just review what the financing plan for DuPont is? I think I read that you plan to access the term loan market. Is that decision setting stone or could you possibly consider coming to the public market? And how much do you need to borrow? I forget.

Paul Graves

So on day one, we have $1.5 billion term loan facility with our existing bank lenders. We will definitely draw that on day one as our single drawer, so we'll draw it on day one. I think beyond that we absolutely would expect to revisit capital restructuring and we have a $300 million bond coming due in 2018, that we'll look to refinance. So we'll definitely I think be revisiting the financing structure as we always do, within FMC. I don't see a significant change. I mean what we like about the term loans is they're pre-payable, which helped us. They allow us to have a little bit of buffer in those opening days when you've got some costs that you need to work your way to and this one's a seven-year term loan that gives us that sort of term duration flexibility we want without occurring any potential liquidity issue for us. So we will take that approach, but will certainly take a relook at our capital structure we always do once we've settled in.

Unidentified Analyst

The final question from our end is, you've been meeting a lot of investors you were one of highest requested companies at this conference. Do you think there is any kind of key aspects which you Pierre and Mark are and particularly excited about over the next two or three years that people are at present overlooking? What are things that you're most enthusiastic about the back in Philly?

Paul Graves

I'd say there's two things. I'll speak for myself. I'll let Pierre and Mark speak for themselves next time they're up in front of you guys. But for me the two things, I think we have a real opportunity with our Ag business to really reshape the way we run that business as an organization. You know the Ag business has always been a segment of a more diversified company and that you make decisions around corporate structures, around cost structures when you do that. And I think moving it to a single company with a regional management structure just creates a lot of opportunities for us to think even more aggressively about the cost structure in that business. And I think we've always been reasonably lean, but I think we can do a lot better and as we look at the DuPont acquisition I think we have a two to three cycle now. Well first of all owning the business taking the first layer of costs out optimizing it and then ultimately putting in place the right management structure which I think is a lot of cost opportunities in the 2020 window.

I think the second thing I'm excited about is actually telling that story a little more around Lithium as we get ready to take that company public. I do think there is a lot of detail and a lot of complexity behind that business maybe the market doesn't fully understand. I think the potential for that business is far greater than many people give it credit for. I think it far less way cyclical commodity business than people seem to think. And I'm looking forward to spending the next six months maybe spending a little more time educating everybody on that business. Hopefully compelling with our argument, but I think you'll be a little bit more open to the idea that this is really a business that has got a sustainable growth profile not just into 2018 and 2019, but beyond because I really do believe that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

